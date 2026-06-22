US, Iran Agree On Roadmap Toward Reaching Final Deal, Mediators Say

Pakistani and Qatari mediators said on June 22 that US-Iran negotiations have concluded, with the two warring sides agreeing on a framework toward reaching a final peace deal within 60 days, including the guarantee of safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and an end to fighting in Lebanon.

Few specific details were announced in the joint Qatari-Pakistani statement, and the agreement appears to reflect the aspirational goals announced in a previously agreed memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by the US and Iranian presidents last week.

That MOU left many terms of a 14-point agreement open to interpretation. It was not immediately clear if those matters had been cleared up in the latest talks.

The statement said that while formal negotiations had concluded in the Swiss resort town of Burgenstock, further technical discussions would be held by the delegations in the upcoming week. It said "working groups" would be established to address "nuclear, sanctions, and a monitoring and dispute resolution group to ensure the effective implementation of the MOU, and on other matters."

US officials did not immediately comment.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry, in remarks reported by Iranian state media, said a US blockade of ports had been lifted, "some frozen assets" had been released, and a "major reconstruction development plan launched for Iran."

A ministry spokesman said that, in regard to the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, "it was agreed to arrange a mechanism," without elaborating.

Officials said the talks lasted 18 hours.

US Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner -- US President Donald Trump's son-in-law -- led the US negotiating team. Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi headed Tehran's delegation.

The Qatari-Pakistani statement said "the Lake Lucerne Summit was conducted in a positive and constructive atmosphere."

"Encouraging progress has been made, including the creation of a mechanism for further technical talks."

The statement said that building on the previously agreed MOU between Washington and Tehran, "the parties have agreed to the establishment of a High Level Committee, which will provide political oversight on the mediation."The committee has agreed on a "roadmap" toward reaching "a final deal" within 60 days, it said, "laying the foundation for the immediate commencement of further technical talks."

It said that a "communication line" has been created for the 60-day period "to avoid incidents and miscommunication with the aim of safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz."

The statement added that a "deconfliction cell" will be created involving the US, Iran, and Lebanon -- to be "facilitated by the mediators" -- to ensure the termination of military operations in Lebanon as set out in the MOU.

It said technical talks will continue for the remainder of the week at the Burgenstock venue on "all issues."

Iran's Araqchi posted on X that there was "major progress" in the talks.

"Pakistani and Qatari mediation has delivered major progress to end Lebanon War," Araqchi wrote.

"Oil and petrochem exports are waived, blockade lifted, some frozen assets released, and major reconstruction & development plan launched for Iran," he said.

Washington has pledged to facilitate the release of a $300 billion reconstruction fund backed by regional nations once a broader final agreement on Iran's nuclear program is reached. The deal, and especially the agreement to set up a reconstruction fund and the lack of clarity on Iran's nuclear program, has been met by anger by US Democrats and many Republicans, as well.

In addition, many Israeli leaders have stated that the country is not a party the agreement and have vowed to continue attacks on Hezbollah sites in Lebanon.

Iran-backed Hezbollah, a militant group and political party that controls much of southern Lebanon, is considered a terrorist organization by the US, while the EU has blacklisted its armed wing but not its political branch.

Reports have also suggested that resistance by some hard-line factions inside Iran -- including the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps -- have put additional pressure on Tehran's negotiating teams.