Iran
Iran Says Enriched Uranium Capacity Hits Record Level
Iran said on December 17 that its uranium enrichment capacity has increased to record levels, a day before UN nuclear monitors are set to visit the country. "Currently, the enrichment capacity of the country has reached more than twice the entire history of this industry," Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said. The International Atomic Energy Agency said on December 14 that a technical team will visit Iran on December 18 to try to resolve a deadlock over the detection of traces of radioactive material at sites not declared as having hosted nuclear activities.
Iranian Oil Workers Launch Strike As National Unrest Continues
Oil-sector workers in southern Iran launched a strike in several cities on December 17, demanding higher wages and other benefits.
According to social-media reports, pickets have been reported in Mahshahr, Ahvaz, Asaluyeh, and other locations in Iran’s oil-rich south. The Telegram channels of the Oil Workers’ Protest Organizing Council and the Free Workers’ Union were posting updates on the strike.
In a statement, the Oil Workers’ Protest Organizing Council called for a nationwide oil workers’ strike, citing a lack of job security in the sector, especially for workers involved in the protests.
It was unclear how many workers were involved in the protests. Reuters reported that Iran’s Oil Ministry was not immediately available for comment.
The oil workers’ protest comes amid a national wave of unrest that has presented the stiffest challenge to the country’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Hundreds of people took to the streets on December 16 in southeastern Iran as the protests entered their fourth month.
The reformist daily newspaper Ham Mihan reported on December 17 that defense lawyer Mohammad Ali Kamfiruzi, who has been defending two female journalists arrested while covering the protests, has himself been arrested on unknown charges. The newspaper said 25 defense lawyers have been arrested since the protests began.
The unrest was triggered by the September 16 death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She had been detained by the country’s notorious “morality” police for allegedly violating the strict Islamic dress code. Eyewitnesses said Amini was beaten during her detention, while authorities say she died of “underlying diseases.”
Security forces have waged a sometimes violent crackdown against the protests, killing scores, injuring hundreds, and detaining several thousand people.
The activist HRANA news agency said on December 15 that at least 637 students had been arrested during the unrest, as universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
The Union Council of Iranian Students said on December 16 that the whereabouts of five female university students in the western city of Sanandaj were unknown following their arrests at a rally earlier this month.
The council called their detention a kidnapping.
Over the last three months, there have been several reports about the bodies of dead students being found at universities in Tehran, Shiraz, and Ahvaz.
With reporting by Reuters
Iranian Student Organization Raises Concern About Five Female Students Arrested After Protest
The whereabouts of five female university students in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj are unknown following their arrest earlier this month after they took part in a rally against the execution of protesters, the Union Council of Iranian Students said.
The women were arrested by security forces between December 10 and 14, and the council said no information has been released about which security agency arrested them or their whereabouts and condition.
The council called their detention a kidnapping.
Bita Veisi was the first to be arrested after the rally at Sanandaj Technical College on December 10 in protest of the execution of Mohsen Shekar two days earlier. The students chanted slogans demanding the return of his body and "Death to the dictator."
Video images released later the same day purportedly show that the students left the campus after an attack by security forces and continued their protest in the streets of the city.
Shekari was executed after an appeal of his sentence on a charge of injuring a security officer was rejected by the Supreme Court. Human rights groups said Shekari's sentence was based on a coerced confession after a grossly unfair process and a sham trial.
The other four women -- Tina Khedri, Sana Khodamoradi, Rezvan Bazaniqaleh, and Hanieh Chahardoli -- were arrested by the security forces in front of the university dormitory without a judicial warrant.
The unrest sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody has swept the country over the past three months.
Amini died after being detained for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly. Eyewitness reports said she was beaten while being arrested by police, while the authorities said she died of "underlying diseases."
Security forces have waged a violent crackdown on protesters around the country, killing scores, injuring hundreds, and detaining several thousand people.
As the scattered antigovernment protests rage across Iran for a 12th week, universities and schools have become the main venue for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
The activist HRANA news agency said that as of December 15 at least 637 students had been arrested during the unrest.
Several reports during the past three months have been published about the bodies of dead students being found at various universities, including those in Shiraz, Ahvaz, and Tehran.
In the latest case, relatives of Donya Farhadi, a student living in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz, said on December 15 that after she disappeared for a week her body was found by the Karun River.
In most cases, the authorities say the cause of death of these students is an accident, suicide, or fall from a height without providing further details.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Lawyer Of Jailed Iranian Protester Says He's Been Denied Access To His Client
The lawyer of an anti-government Iranian protestor sentenced to death says a branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Court has denied him access to case material to defend his client.
Ali Sharifzadeh Ardakani said in a tweet on December 15 that, when he went to the court to meet with Mohammad Hosseini and appeal his death sentence the court did not allow him access to case material or to file a power of attorney document "contrary to the law on criminal procedure."
"This is a clear violation of the rights of a human being sentenced to death," the lawyer added.
Hosseini previously said he was tortured to confess to security forces in the case of the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during nationwide demonstrations.
Authorities have accused 16 protesters, including Hosseini, of the death of a Basij member during a demonstration. All deny the charges, saying they were being targeted for their part in the nationwide protests.
Five people so far have been handed death sentences in the case, while another 11 people, including three minors, have been given lengthy jail terms.
The incident happened on November 3 in Karaj, the capital of Alborz Province, when mourners were paying tribute to a slain protester, Hadis Najafi, at a cemetery to mark 40 days after she was killed in the city, amid nationwide protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.
Prosecutors say Ruhollah Ajamian, 27, was stripped naked and killed by a group of mourners who had been paying tribute to Najafi.
Human rights organizations have condemned the death sentences being handed down against these protesters in Iran after what they have termed "sham trials" that were held over six days.
Among the others sentenced to death in the case are Hamid Karahasanlou, a doctor whose brother had had earlier said that officers had had severely tortured his sibling and sister-in-law.
The verdict comes after weeks of increased threats by authorities that they will react harshly to any unrest. Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render harsh penalties -- including the death penalty -- in trials for those arrested during protests over the death of the 22-year-old Amini.
So far, Iranian authorities have followed through with their threats by executing two protesters. Majidreza Rahnavard was hanged in a public execution on December 12 -- just 23 days after he was arrested. He had been convicted of killing two members of Iran's security forces. The group Iran Human Rights said Rahnavard's sentencing was based on "coerced confessions, after a grossly unfair process and a show trial."
Meanwhile, Moshen Shekari was executed publicly on December 8 after an appeal of his sentence was rejected by Iran's Supreme Court. He was accused of allegedly wounding a security officer.
Since Amini’s death, Iranians have flooded the streets across the country in protest, with women and even schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The regime has blamed Western governments for the unrest and has responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown that human rights groups say has left more than 400 dead and hundreds more injured. Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, and others, amid concerns about the charges against them.
Several members of the security forces have also reportedly been killed.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of November 29, at least 459 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 64 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeds 500 this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Political Prisoner Describes Torture To UN Human Rights Official
An Iranian political prisoner has sent a voice message to Javaid Rehman, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, describing what he says is the torture that he has faced in detention.
Khaled Pirzadeh, a former bodybuilding champion who has been in Ahvaz Central Prison since June 2019, told Javaid Rehman in his message that he has suffered numerous injuries as a result of the harsh treatment, including beatings.
“I am talking to you from the dungeons of oppression and tyranny in Iran. For more than sixteen months, I have been hospitalized in Ahvaz Central Prison due to the injuries caused by the brutal agents of the Islamic republic,” Pirzadeh said, adding that claims by Iranian authorities about human rights were "a big lie."
Pirzadeh said that he suffered from a fracture in his spine and that his left leg was also broken. He also said he was suffering from kidney failure as well as digestive and heart problems, which caused his weight to drop sharply from 127 kilograms to 57 kilograms.
Pirzadeh said the Iranian judiciary and prison authorities have refused to provide him with outside health treatment, adding "they have only transferred me to the prison hospital and there they have filed a false medical case for me.”
Pirzadeh was arrested by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps in June 2018. He was later sentenced to a total of 7 years in prison by the Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court on charges of "assembly and collusion with the intention of disrupting the security of the country" and "insulting the leadership.” The sentence was later upheld by an appeals court.
He was initially held in the notorious Evin prison in the Iranian capital, Tehran. But in July 2021, as part of his punishment, he was transferred to Ahvaz prison in southwest Iran, which is far from where he and his family live.
In recent years, Pirzadeh has gone on hunger strike many times to protest his conditions in prison, but prison authorities and the Iranian judiciary have ignored his demands.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran's Courts Using Death Penalty Charges To Crush Protests, Says Rights Watchdog
At least 11 men have been sentenced to death in Iran, and 24 others are facing charges that could carry the death penalty, raising fears of more executions following the recent hangings of two young men for their participation in the protests that have swept the country. “Lynching committees masquerading as courts are threatening people with death to instill fear in protesters and crush the country’s freedom movement,” said Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI), on December 15.
More Than 200 Iranian Activists Call For Campaign To Halt Executions
More than 200 Iranian civil activists, writers, and family members of victims of the Islamic republic have signed a statement inviting activists and unions in Iran to launch a campaign to stop executions there amid threats from lawmakers that harsher punishments are needed for protesters during the current wave of unrest.
The 235 signatories of the letter said they were prompted by the recent executions of two protestors as the authorities ratchet up their brutal crackdown on dissent, which was set off in mid-September by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody.
The letter says the execution of Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard is one of the tactics being used by the government to silence people who are fed up with the repressive government of the Islamic republic, "people who come to the streets every day with empty hands and become more united against the oppression of the regime."
"These executions, which are often carried out following unfair trials and in violation of the most basic human rights, are examples of clear discrimination against the most helpless, deprived, and vulnerable people, including immigrants, religious minorities, people with a low socioeconomic base, women, and gender minorities," the letter says.
Rahnavard was hanged in a public execution on December 12 -- just 23 days after he was arrested -- following his conviction for killing two members of the security forces. The group Iran Human Rights said Rahnavard's sentencing was based on "coerced confessions, after a grossly unfair process and a sham trial."
Shekari was executed publicly on December 8 after an appeal of his sentence was rejected by the Supreme Court. He was accused of injuring a security officer.
Farhad and Farzad Tahazadeh, two brothers from the northwestern city of Oshnavieh, are among several protesters who rights groups say are in imminent danger of execution.
Reports also indicate that soccer player Amir Nasr-Azadani faces accusations of "waging war against God" and "corruption on Earth," which are punishable by death and often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government.
Since Amini's death, Iranians have flooded streets across the country in protest, with women and even schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeds 500 this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Releases Teen After Mother's Interview Goes Viral On Social Media
A 15-year-old Iranian teenager imprisoned in the central Iranian city of Karaj has been released after an interview with his mother went viral on social media.
Amirhossein Rahimi's mother told the Tehran-based Etemad newspaper that her son had been in prison for two months, even though he still had pellets in his head and chest from wounds inflicted by security forces shooting at crowds during a protest.
"My son was arrested in Karaj on October 13 and I did not know his whereabouts for a week. Finally, I found him in a juvenile detention center," she told Etemad, adding that no matter how much she begged, the judge would not reduce bail to an amount she could afford because he was facing serious charges.
The interview went viral on social media and Etemad announced on December 15 that Amirhossein Rahimi had been released from detention on a reduced bail.
"The people's reactions caused the judge to back down and immediately issue the release order. This shows the power of the people. I hope the rest of the prisoners will be released," an Etemad political editor wrote on Twitter.
Rahimi's mother said in the interview that the public defender did not respond to her requests for a meeting and only once was she able to talk to him on the phone, which ended with him behaving in an aggressive manner.
By threatening and intimidating lawyers, authorities in the Islamic republic often prevent or discourage them from accessing files of the accused, forcing detainees to appear in court with a public defender. In many cases, these public defenders not only fail to support the defendant, some often speak against them in court.
The unrest sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini has swept across the country over the past three months.
Amini died while in police custody in mid-September after being detained for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly. Eyewitness reports said the 22-year-old was beaten while being arrested by police, while the authorities said she died of "underlying diseases."
Security forces have waged a violent crackdown on protesters around the country, killing scores, injuring hundreds, and detaining several thousand people.
As the scattered anti-government protests rage across Iran for a 12th week, universities and schools have turned into a major battleground between the protesters and the authorities.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of November 29, at least 459 protesters have been killed during the unrest, including 64 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Oil Minister Stable After Heart Attack, Ministry Says
The Iranian oil minister is in a stable condition after a heart attack on December 15, the Oil Ministry said in a statement reported by the official IRNA news agency. "Javad Owji, the minister of oil, was admitted to a public hospital in Tehran following a heart attack, which occurred on the sidelines of a government meeting and was caused by heavy work pressures," the statement said. "After necessary measures were taken by the medical staff, the minister's condition is currently stable." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Director Sadeghi Says Impossible To Resume Productions Amid Unrest
Prominent Iranian theater director and playwright Ghotbeddin Sadeghi has said the social unrest gripping the country makes it impossible to resume productions, rebuffing a request from the minister of Islamic guidance for artists to return to the stage.
Most artists have canceled performances in support of protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody. Security forces have met the demonstrators with brutal, and sometimes deadly force.
Sadeghi said in response to the request by Minister of Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mahdi Esmaili that "the violence on the streets these days does not allow people to think about intellectual activities like watching theater."
Referring to the "big social gap in Iran," Sadeghi added that "the ruling minority denies the will of the majority of the people and takes their lives and does not retreat. They think can solve the problem with more violence."
Sadeghi's comments come amid one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979, which erupted following the September 16 death of Amini after being detained for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly.
Since the start of daily protests, several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have been summoned by the police or arrested, including actress Soheila Golestani and director Hamid Pourazari.
Several celebrities, including actor Hamid Farrokhnejad, have been interrogated and had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.
Hossein Mohammadi, a 26-year-old theater actor, also faces a death sentence after he was reportedly tortured into making a confession to security forces who were looking to pin the blame on him and 15 others for the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during a demonstration.
Since Amini's death, more than 400 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Sentences Belgian Aid Worker To 28 Years; Brussels Says He's Innocent
The family of a Belgian aid worker jailed in Iran says that he has been sentenced to 28 years in prison by the Iranian judiciary for "espionage," a charge Brussels called "fabricated."
Olivier Van Steirtegem, a spokesperson for the family of Olivier Vandecasteele, told the AFP news agency on December 14 that they had been informed of the sentence at a meeting with Belgium's prime minister.
Shortly afterward, Belgian Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne said in parliament in Brussels that the sentence was likely in retaliation for a jail sentence a court in Belgium handed to an Iranian diplomat last year.
"This is a compatriot who was innocently arrested in February and has been held under inhumane conditions since," he said of the 41-year-old Vandecasteele, who was detained by Iranian authorities in February.
Tehran has yet to confirm the news, but it comes after Belgium's constitutional court on December 8 suspended a prisoner exchange treaty with Iran. The accord had been heavily criticized by lawmakers and some in the public because it appeared to pave the way for Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi to be returned to Tehran.
Assadi was sentenced to 20 years in prison last year in connection with a plot to bomb a rally of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), an exiled opposition group, outside Paris in June 2018. Tehran considers the NCRI a terrorist group and has called the Paris attack plot a "false flag" move by the group.
The Belgian government has said that the treaty is the only way to secure the release of the aid worker detained in Iran. The court ruled that the treaty was suspended pending a final ruling within three months.
Belgian opposition lawmakers have alleged that the agreement with Tehran was tailor-made to permit Assadi's release, while Iranian exiles have also mounted a fierce campaign against the deal, leading a group of 11 human rights organizations to appeal to Brussels to cancel the agreement.
According to the spokesman for the Vandecasteele family, there is "no alternative plan" for the prison sentence and "if no solution is found, Olivier will remain in prison until 2050, when he will be almost 70 years old."
Western countries have repeatedly charged that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage and then using them in prisoner swaps.
During a current wave of unrest sparked by the death of a young woman while she was detained for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody, often without revealing any charges.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Publishes 'Confessions' Of Protesters, Fears Rise Of Heavy Sentences For Athletes
Iran has made public the forced "confessions" of several protesters, raising concerns among rights groups that more death sentences will be issued and carried out after "sham" trials.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps-affiliated Tasnim news agency published statements on December 14 by Dena Sheibani, a snowboard instructor and graphic artist, Hesam Mousavi, a rock climbing instructor, Amir Arslan Mahdavi, a snowboard instructor, Eshraq Najafabadi, a cycling instructor, and Mohammad Khiveh, a mountaineer and hiking guide, claiming that they were unsuccessful in an attempt to detonate a bomb in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.
In a video, the five talk about their alleged roles in the bombing operation. But relatives and friends immediately rejected the "confessions," saying they were after torture sessions and that none of the five had access to a lawyer.
Reports published on social media accused security authorities of "laying the groundwork" with the video for issuing heavy sentences against a number of athletes and artists arrested for speaking out during the recent protests in Shiraz.
Authorities have been threatening for weeks to ratchet up their brutal crackdown on unrest that was touched off in mid-September by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody. Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render harsh penalties -- including the death penalty -- in trials for those arrested during protests over Amini's death.
To date Iranian authorities have followed through with their threats by executing two protesters.
Majidreza Rahnavard was hanged in a public execution on December 12 -- just 23 days after he was arrested -- following his conviction for killing two members of Iran's security forces. The group Iran Human Rights said Rahnavard's sentencing was based on "coerced confessions, after a grossly unfair process and a sham trial."
Meanwhile, Moshen Shekari was executed publicly on December 8 after an appeal of his sentence was rejected by Iran's Supreme Court. He was accused of allegedly wounding a security officer.
Also, Farhad and Farzad Tahazadeh, two brothers from the northwestern Iranian city of Oshnavieh, are among several protesters who are in imminent danger of execution.
Reports also indicate that Iranian professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces accusations of “waging war against God” and "corruption on Earth," which are punishable by death and often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow Iran's government.
In response, the global professional footballers’ union FIFPRO announced in a statement on December 12 that it was "shocked and sickened" by reports of Nasr-Azadani's situation because he campaigned for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country.
Since Amini’s death, Iranians have flooded streets across the country in protest, with women and even schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The regime has blamed Western governments for the unrest and has responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown that human rights groups say has left almost 500 dead and hundreds more injured. Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, and others, amid concerns about the charges against them.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeds 500 this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Number Of Reporters Arrested In Iran Rises 'Alarmingly,' Says International Federation Of Journalists
The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) says at least 58 journalists in Iran have been arrested during the nationwide unrest sparked by the death of a 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody.
In a statement published on December 13, the IFJ asked the government of the Islamic Republic not to use the so-called "Women, Life, Freedom" protests as a tool to suppress the independent media.
According to the IFJ, before the start of the protests following Amin's death on September 16 while being held for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, five journalists were in prison. The number has since risen "alarmingly."
"We ask the Iranian authorities not to use the coverage of national protests as an excuse to suppress the media," said Anthony Belanger, the secretary general of the IFJ, in the statement.
"Every citizen in Iran has the right to know what is going on...Our colleagues should be released immediately and be allowed to report the events freely," he added.
Last month, Iran's judiciary charged two female journalists who reported Amini's death with propaganda offenses amid a government crackdown on unrest and dissent sparked by the incident.
Niloufar Hamedi took a photo of Mahsa Amini's parents embracing in a Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma while in police custody. Her post of the photo on Twitter was the first report about the case.
Amini, 22, died days after being detained by the notorious morality police for allegedly violating the country's strict female dress code. Authorities have blamed "underlying diseases" for the cause of death, but supporters and family members say Amini was beaten while in custody.
Elahe Mohammadi covered Amini's funeral in her hometown of Saghez, which marked the beginning of mass protests that have swept across the country.
Iran's intelligence services have accused Hamedi, 30, and Mohammadi, 35, of being CIA agents, part of a government narrative -- put forward without evidence -- that the United States and other Western powers are behind the unrest.
The protests have seen more than 400 people killed and thousands detained, according to human rights groups. Despite government warnings that the crackdown will intensify, Iranians continue to take to the streets.
Several thousand others have been arrested since Amini's death, including many protesters, lawyers, activists, and digital-rights defenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
The Farda Briefing: Iran's Executions Of Protesters Triggers Public Outrage, Draws Criticism From Clerics
Welcome back to The Farda Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that tracks the key issues in Iran and explains why they matter. To subscribe, click here.
I'm Hannah Kaviani, a senior broadcaster and editor at RFE/RL's Radio Farda. Here's what I've been following and what I'm watching out for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
Iran has publicly executed two young men over their involvement in the ongoing antiestablishment protests that have rocked the country since September. Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard were both convicted of "waging war against God" and "corruption on Earth."
Shekari, who was hanged on December 8, was accused of "intentionally injuring" a security officer with a weapon and blocking a street in Tehran.
Rahnavard was hanged in the holy Shi'ite city of Mashhad on December 12. He was accused of killing two members of the Basij paramilitary force. Rights groups have said the men were tortured and forced to confess.
Why It Matters: Iran is one of the world's top executioners. But the recent hangings have triggered more anger and outrage than usual. Iranians have taken to social media and the streets to vent their fury. Some street protesters have chanted, "We will avenge the blood of the innocent" following the executions. In Tehran University, a noose was attached to a sheet of paper that read "Hope cannot be hanged," one of several symbolic acts of protest across the country.
The executions have also triggered criticism from senior clerics in Iran. Molavi Abdolhamid, an outspoken cleric, has said the death sentence against Shekari violated Islamic law. Morteza Moqtadaei, a member of the Assembly of Experts, an 88-member chamber of theologians which oversees the work of the country's supreme leader, also criticized the judiciary for handing down the death sentence to Shekari.
What's Next: Iran is likely to continue carrying out executions, which rights groups have said are part of the authorities' crackdown on the ongoing protests. Activists have warned that another young man sentenced to death over the unrest -- Sahand Nourmohammadzadeh -- is at imminent risk of execution. Iran's judiciary says it has issued death sentences to 11 people in connection with the protests, although campaigners said that at least 21 protesters could potentially face the death penalty.
Stories You Might Have Missed
Iran placed sanctions on over two dozen individuals and entities in Europe on December 12, including RFE/RL's Radio Farda. The announcement came ahead of the European Union's decision to impose new sanctions on Tehran. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, 32 people and entities have been added to the sanctions list for "interfering in the domestic affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran." RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly described the designation of Radio Farda as "an absurd manipulation of the truth, straight out of every authoritarian playbook."
Omid Moayidi, a university student, was shot in the back and then in the head by security forces after participating in an anti-regime protest in the city of Shiraz, according to eyewitnesses who spoke to Radio Farda. Sources with knowledge of the situation told Radio Farda that the authorities had pressured his family to push their official line: that Moayidi was not protesting at all but a "martyr" of the clerical regime who was shot by "rioters" as he was driving his car.
What We're Watching
In a rare move, Iran summoned the Chinese ambassador to Tehran on December 11 to express its "strong dissatisfaction" with a joint statement issued by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and leaders of Arab states of the Persian Gulf. The statement, among other things, calls on Iran and the United Arab Emirates to resolve their dispute over three islands in the gulf through negotiations.
But Iran's Foreign Ministry said the islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa were an "integral part" of the country's territory, which "have never and will never be subject to negotiations with any country."
Why It Matters: Since the joint statement was released, Iranian state media affiliated with different political factions have criticized Beijing, with some expressing "distrust" of China. In an apparent bid to repair the damage, Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran on December 13. During the meeting, Chunhua expressed support for Iran's national integrity, state media reported.
Since then-U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions in 2018, Tehran has followed a policy of "looking to the East," turning to allies Russia and China. Given the importance of the alliance to both countries, Beijing and Tehran are likely to smooth over any ill-feeling over the recent controversy.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have.
Until next time,
Hannah Kaviani
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Wednesday.
UN Removes Iran From Women's Rights Body Over Crackdown On Protests
The UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) has voted to expel Iran from the UN’s premiere global body for gender equality over Tehran's brutal crackdown on women-led protests.
Following a campaign led by the United States, 29 members of ECOSOC voted to remove the Islamic republic from the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW) for the remainder of its 2022-26 term.
Eight countries voted against and 16 abstained. A simple majority was needed to adopt the resolution, which strips Iran of its membership of the commission with immediate effect.
Opponents of the resolution, including Russia and China, noted that Iran had been elected to the body and that expelling it set "a dangerous precedent." Russia said before the vote that it wanted an opinion from UN legal experts on whether ECOSOC was legally able to oust Iran.
The UN Commission on the Status of Women, established in 1946, is the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women. Its 45 members are elected for four-year terms by the ECOSOC.
The U.S.-sponsored resolution was sparked by Iran’s ongoing brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters who began their anti-government protests in September after the death of a 22-year-old woman taken into custody by the morality police.
Authorities have made thousands of arrests in the crackdown, which human rights groups say has left almost 500 dead and hundreds more injured. Iran's judiciary said it has handed down 11 death sentences in connection with the protests. Two executions have been carried out.
The text of the resolution says Iranian leaders "continuously undermine and increasingly suppress the human rights of women and girls, including the right to freedom of expression and opinion, often with the use of excessive force."
It adds that Iran's government does so "by administering policies flagrantly contrary to the human rights of women and girls" and the commission's mandate.
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan called the vote “another sign of the growing international consensus on Iran and demands for accountability.”
Sullivan said in a statement that the United States is working with its allies and partners to hold Iran accountable “for the abuses it is committing against its own people, notably peaceful protesters, women and girls, and the violence it is enabling against the Ukrainian people, as well as its destabilizing actions throughout the Middle East region.”
He also noted that the United States in the last week has issued three separate sets of sanctions targeting Iran’s financing of terror, protest-related human rights violations, and provision of drones to Russia for attacks against Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.
The European Union, Britain, Canada, Australia, and other countries have issued new sanctions under their own authorities, he said.
CPJ Says Journalist Imprisonments Highest In Three Decades, Iran Worst Offender
The number of journalists imprisoned worldwide is the highest ever recorded in the 30 years since the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has issued its prison census, the organization said on December 14. A record 363 journalists were behind bars at the beginning of December -- a 20 percent increase over 2021, CPJ's annual prison census showed. Iran is the world’s worst jailer of journalists, with 62 imprisoned as authorities ruthlessly crack down on the nationwide protests that erupted in September. Iran is followed by China, Myanmar, Turkey, and Belarus.
Iranian Female Prisoners Call Out Government's 'Cycle Of Murder' Over Death Sentences
Female political prisoners incarcerated in Iran's notorious Evin prison have published a letter expressing concern about the issuance and execution of death sentences for those arrested during the recent anti-government protests.
Signed by Narges Mohammadi, Bahareh Hedayat, Saba Kordafshari, Sepideh Gholian, Fariba Asadi, Gelareh Abbasi, and other prisoners, the letter, published on December 12, emphasizes concerns over a sharp rise in the number of death sentences against protesters since Mahsa Amini died while in police custody in September. She was being held for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The signatories of the letter announced that they will sit in the office of the prison warden to protest against the sentences and have asked the Iranian people to occupy the streets, chanting "No to execution," and to continue nationwide strikes with more power and inclusiveness to prevent the executions of other protest detainees and the further repression of the protesters.
Iran's judiciary has already executed two protesters -- Moshen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard -- with several others having been handed death sentences after what rights groups and the U.S. government have called "sham trials."
The 18 female political prisoners declared the execution of Shekari a "blatant crime" and called for an end to the government's "cycle of murder."
The executions and death sentences are part of the government's brutal, and often violent, crackdown on demonstrators. Lawmakers have pushed for harsh punishments to try and quell what has become the biggest challenge to the country's leadership since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of November 29, at least 459 protesters have been killed during the unrest, including 64 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Father Learns Of Son's Death Sentence During Phone Call
The father of Mohammad Mehdi Karami, an imprisoned Iranian protester, says his son has informed him by phone that he has been handed a death sentence by Iranian judicial authorities.
"He said, 'Dad, my sentence is death.' He was crying and asking me not to tell his mother," Mashallah Karami told the Tehran-based Etemad newspaper in an interview as he described the phone call earlier this month.
Mohammad Mehdi Karami says he was tortured into making a confession to security forces who were looking to pin the blame on him and 15 other protesters for the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during nationwide demonstrations.
The incident happened on November 3 in Karaj, the capital of Alborz Province, when mourners were paying tribute to a slain protester, Hadis Najafi, at a cemetery to mark 40 days after she was killed in the city, amid nationwide protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.
Karami said he rejects both the charges and the death sentence. Five people so far have been handed death sentences in the case, while another 11 people, including three children, were handed lengthy jail terms.
Prosecutors say Ruhollah Ajamian, 27, was stripped naked and killed by a group of mourners who had been paying tribute to Najafi.
Human rights organizations have strongly objected to the death sentences being issued against protesters in Iran after "sham trials" that were held over six days.
Earlier, the opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported that Mohammad Mehdi Karami said in a meeting with his family that officers beat him so badly during his arrest that they left his body in the street, thinking he was dead. They realized he wasn't just as they were leaving.
Among the others sentenced to death in the case are Hamid Qarahasanlou, a doctor whose brother had previously revealed the severe torture that officers had inflicted on him and his wife.
The verdict comes after weeks of increased threats by authorities that they will react harshly to any unrest. Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render harsh penalties -- including the death penalty -- in trials for those arrested during protests over the death of the 22-year-old Amini.
So far, Iranian authorities have followed through with their threats by executing two protesters. Majidreza Rahnavard was hanged in a public execution on December 12 -- just 23 days after he was arrested -- after being convicted of killing two members of Iran's security forces. The group Iran Human Rights said Rahnavard's sentencing was based on "coerced confessions, after a grossly unfair process and a show trial."
Meanwhile, Moshen Shekari was executed publicly on December 8 after an appeal of his sentence was rejected by Iran's Supreme Court. He was accused of allegedly wounding a security officer.
Since her death, Iranians have flooded streets across the country in protest, with women and even schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The regime has blamed Western governments for the unrest and has responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown that human rights groups say has left more than 300 dead and hundreds more injured. Several member of the security forces have been reportedly also killed. Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, and others, amid concerns about the charges against them.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of November 29, at least 459 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 64 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeds 500 this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.K. Sanctions Russian Military Officials, Iranian Drone Company And Businessmen
The United Kingdom has announced a new package of 16 sanctions targeting senior Russian commanders for their involvement in the Russian military and Iranian businessmen and officials involved in the production and/or supply of drones to Moscow, which is using the aircraft in its war against Ukraine to decimate the country's energy infrastructure.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The British government said in a statement on December 13 that 12 senior commanders of Russian military forces, including units implicated in attacks on Ukrainian cities, have been sanctioned. The list includes Major General Robert Baranov, identified by the Bellingcat investigative media group as the commander of a unit responsible for programming and targeting Russian cruise missiles.
Three Iranians and one Iranian company have also been targeted in the sanctions, which include an asset freeze, travel ban, and transport sanctions.
"The Iranian regime is increasingly isolated in the face of deafening calls for change from its own people and is striking sordid deals with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin in a desperate attempt to survive," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in the statement.
"Putin wants to break Ukraine’s spirit, but he will not succeed. Ukraine will win, and Ukraine will rebuild," he added.
Cleverly was referring to current unrest in Iran over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Anger over 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death has erupted into nationwide protests, presenting one of the biggest challenges to the Islamic leadership since it took power during the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
The statement said those targeted by the new sanctions include individuals facilitating the production of drones, including the co-owner and managing director of MADO, the company responsible for manufacturing engines for the drones that have been used by Russia in Ukraine.
"The Iranian regime’s brutal repression of its own people and the threat it poses in the Middle East have left Iran isolated internationally and in desperate need of support from Putin," the statement said.
Iran Adds RFE/RL's Radio Farda, British Spy Chief, Others To Sanctions List
Iran has placed sanctions on more than two dozen people and entities, including RFE/RL's Persian-language service, Radio Farda, ahead of an expected European Union decision to slap a new round of sanctions on Tehran.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told a weekly news conference that Europe was responsible for the current political and economic uncertainty rocking the country by "intervening in the domestic affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran."
After a summer of unrest over poor living conditions and economic woes sparked by U.S. sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, protests broke out after the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for a dress-code violation over her head scarf.
The government's brutal crackdown on the demonstrations has been met with worldwide condemnation.
In all, Kanaani said, 32 people and entities were put on the new sanctions list.
They include Ken McCallum, the head of the British domestic agency MI5; Britain's chief of the Defense Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin; former French Foreign Minister Bernard Kouchner; and several German political figures. The sanctions against them take effect immediately, Kanaani said.
Radio Farda and the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo were placed on the list as well.
"Today's designation is an absurd manipulation of the truth, straight out of every authoritarian playbook," said RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly.
"The reality is that each day, the Iranian regime kills men, women, and children protesting for a better future, blames the victims, and abuses their families. Through it all, Radio Farda is trusted by sources and audiences alike to report on what is really happening," he added.
The sanctions ban those on the list from entering Iran and their property and assets in Iran will be subject to seizure.
Meeting in Brussels on December 12, European Union foreign ministers condemned Iran for its crackdown on antigovernment protests and its drone deliveries to Russia.
The EU "will take any action we can to support young women and peaceful demonstrators," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
The EU is also moving ahead with a new package of sanctions meant to raise pressure on Tehran, which on December 12 executed a second man who was detained after participating in the protests.
"With this sanctions package, we are targeting in particular those who are responsible for the executions, the violence against innocent people...these are especially the Revolutionary Guards," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.
Tehran has tried to blame Western governments for the nationwide protests that erupted after the death of the 22-year-old Amini, who was being detained by Iran's notorious morality police for allegedly wearing a head scarf, or hijab, improperly.
No evidence has been shown to back up the claim, but officials have used the excuse in part to launch a deadly crackdown on dissent, the media, and civil society that rights groups say has resulted in more than 400 deaths and thousands of arrests.
Iran's Ministry of Intelligence had also previously named employees of foreign Persian media as "enemies of the state," saying that those who "serve foreigners" and "betray the country" will be punished.
Western criticism of Iran has increased in recent days after the country admitted to executing two protesters after trials human rights organizations and Washington called "shams."
Radio Farda provides 24/7 radio programs for Iran on multiple platforms, including satellite and shortwave transmissions that fully cover Iran.
Farda's website is one of the most popular Persian-language news and information outlets in the country.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Official Close To Leader Issues Rare Warning Over Crackdown
A senior Iranian official close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has harshly criticized the policies of the Islamic republic's leadership in a video interview.
Mohammad Sarafaraz, the former head of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the state-run entity that oversees all radio and TV broadcasting in the country, said in an interview that the government had "faced a misery that cannot respond to the smallest demands of the people."
The interview, a rare warning from an official appointed by Khamenei, came in a conversation with Shahrazad Mirqolikhan that was published on YouTube.
It also comes amid a wave of unrest over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly that has rocked the nation to its core. The government has met the protests with a brutal and violent crackdown.
"This method of beating and arresting and killing will not work and sooner or later it will reach a dead end and it must be stopped," Sarafraz added.
Mohammad Sarafraz was head of the IRIB from 2014 until his resignation in 2016. He is currently a member of the Supreme Council of Cyberspace, a government body for controlling and exercising government power on the Internet. Its members are appointed by Khamenei.
Referring to the supreme leader's son, Sarafraz said that "the method Mojtaba Khamenei has chosen to rule is wrong. This method of putting pressure on the people and not paying attention to their political and economic demands and their legitimate freedoms will not work."
"I know that some kind of incident may happen to me by saying these words, I have also written a will," Sarafraz added in the interview.
There are rumors that Mojtaba Khamenei, Khamenei's influential son, is being groomed as a successor to his father despite what some consider a lack of credentials.
The rumors first emerged during mass anti-government protests following a disputed presidential election in 2009. He became the target of slogans by opposition activists during the rallies, with some chanting: "Mojtaba, may you die and not become the supreme leader!"
He was rumored to have been involved in the brutal crackdown on protesters that year.
Recently, opposition politician Mirhossein Musavi asked Khamenei to deny the rumors and whether he is against passing the leadership down to family members.
The current protests, which have snowballed into one of the biggest threats to the clerical establishment that has ruled since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, started after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died on September 16, three days after being detained in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly breaching Iran's strict rules on head scarves.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of November 29, at least 459 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 64 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Sunni Cleric Who Reported Alleged Rape Of Girl By Police Commander Summoned To Iranian Court
A senior Sunni cleric in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchistan, who disclosed the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander, has been summoned to a special court for clerics.
According to Haalvsh, a group that monitors rights violations of the Sunni minority in Iran, Molavi Abdul Ghaffar Naqshbandi was summoned to a court in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad in a phone call. In response, he asked court officials to send him a written summons, in accordance with the law, the report adds.
The report emphasized that the summoning of Naqshbandi comes after an apparent attempt to discredit a top Sunni cleric by the local representative of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Last month, a leaked document from the hard-line Fars news agency said Khamenei told security and military officials to try and disgrace Molavi Abdolhamid, a spiritual leader for Iran's Sunni Muslim population, who is a vocal critic of the government, instead of arresting him.
Following the news of the alleged assault by the Chabahar police commander on a 15-year-old girl, the people of the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan took to the streets in protest on September 30. They demanded accountability and were met with a violent and bloody response from security forces.
Almost 100 people were killed, and hundreds more injured by security forces in the unrest, which came on top of protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police.
Earlier, Molavi Abdolhamid said senior officials, including Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killing of protesters during the so-called "Bloody Friday" massacre in Zahedan.
He also called for an immediate referendum with the presence of international observers to "change policies based on the wishes of the people."
The Iranian government has unleashed a brutal crackdown on weeks of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 16 death of Amini while she was in detention for allegedly wearing her hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
Sunni Muslims make up the majority of the population in Sistan-Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran where Molavi Abdolhamid is based, but account for only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Since Amini's death, more than 400 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Tajik President's Brother-In-Law Dies In Iranian Hospital
A brother-in-law of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has died in an Iranian clinic at the age of 54, sources close to Tajikistan's government told RFE/RL on December 11. Husein Asadullozoda, a brother of the Central Asian nation's first lady Azizamoh Asadullozodah, was transferred to Iran two weeks ago with unspecified heart problems, the sources said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Iran Hangs Man In Public In Second Execution Linked To Protests
Iran has hanged a man in public who had been convicted of killing two members of security forces, the second execution linked to anti-government protests in less than a week.
The execution of Majidreza Rahnavard on December 12, reported by the judiciary's Mizan news agency, came after a revolutionary court in Mashhad convicted him of "waging war against God," a charge which punishable by death, for allegedly murdering two members of the notorious Basij paramilitary militia with a knife during protests in November.
The United States denounced the execution, saying it showed the clerical leadership feared its own people.
The execution and other harsh punishments are meant to intimidate Iran's people, State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on December 12.
"They're meant to suppress dissent and they simply just underscore how much the Iranian leadership actually fears its own people," Price said.
France reacted to the execution by calling on the Iranian government to listen to the legitimate wishes of its people, the French Foreign Ministry said.
Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna reiterated her condemnation of what she called Iran's brutal policy of repression and attacks on fundamental freedoms.
Executing demonstrators cannot be a response to the ongoing protests in Iran, Colonna said, according to the ministry.
Iran's Revolutionary Courts have been internationally criticized for not allowing those on trial to pick their own lawyers or even see the evidence against them.
Mashhad, a Shi'ite holy city, is located some 740 kilometers east of the Iranian capital, Tehran. Activists say it has seen strikes, shops closed, and demonstrations amid the unrest sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
On December 8, Iran carried out its first execution of a protester from the unrest, hanging Moshen Shekari after his appeal of his sentence was rejected by Iran's Supreme Court.
Shekari was accused of "warfare" for allegedly wounding a security officer.
Activists warn that at least a dozen people already have been sentenced to death in closed-door hearings.
Thousands of Iranians took to the streets nationwide since Amini died while in police custody in September. She was being held for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The government has launched a brutal, and often deadly, crackdown on demonstrators, while lawmakers have pushed for harsh punishments to try and quell what has become the biggest challenge to the country's leadership since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of November 29, at least 459 protesters have been killed during the unrest, including 64 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeded 500 this year.
Rights groups and Western governments have warned Tehran over issuing death sentences to protesters after hasty trials that some have called "sham" justice.
Rights Groups Say More Iranians At Imminent Risk Of Execution
Rights groups warned on December 11 that several protesters in Iran are at imminent risk of execution, following an international backlash against the clerical regime's first hanging linked to ongoing demonstrations. The almost 3-month-old protest movement was sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish-Iranian arrested by the morality police for allegedly breaching the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Iran Releases Teen After Mother's Interview Goes Viral On Social Media
