Iran Deal Must Put Iranians At The Center, Policy Analyst Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau Says

WASHINGTON -- As tensions between the US and Iran intensifies, with renewed military strikes and growing arguments around the Strait of Hormuz, global attention has focused on regional security, commercial shipping, and the risk of wider escalation.

But Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau, a former senior US diplomat who is currently the Bradford M. Freeman Managing Director of Global Policy at the George W. Bush Institute, argues that the most important story is unfolding inside Iran itself.

In an interview with RFE/RL, Trudeau says the daily lives, rights, and freedoms of ordinary Iranians must become a central part of any diplomatic process.

The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

RFE/RL: The US says its recent strikes targeted Iranian military sites near the Strait of Hormuz to protect commercial shipping. Looking at the bigger picture, what message is Washington trying to send with these operations?

Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau: I think what we're seeing right now is an ongoing effort by both the US and Iran to gain control over the Strait of Hormuz. But I think the more important issue -- and where we should really center this conversation -- is what's happening inside Iran and what the Iranian people are experiencing.

I don't want to get ahead of the conflict. There will be many people debating what may happen next, particularly if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and we see impacts on oil prices or fertilizer markets. But the people of Iran are really where we should be centering our conversation

RFE/RL: Beyond the military operation itself, how important is the diplomatic effort to reassure allies, shipping companies, and global markets that this critical waterway remains secure?

While we discuss national-security priorities, we cannot lose sight of what the regime is doing to its own people every day."

Trudeau: The Strait of Hormuz is an incredibly important waterway -- not only for shipments of oil, but also sulfur, urea, and finished fertilizer. It's equally critical for our Gulf allies and countries around the world.

As this conflict continues, it is essential to return to diplomatic channels and find a way to keep these waterways open. Open waterways are vital for the global economy, and they're also essential for the security of the region and the wider world.

RFE/RL: Beyond the military headlines, what concerns you most about the impact this conflict is having on ordinary Iranian families?

Trudeau: When the latest cycle of protests began, international attention focused on the extraordinary courage of Iranians who took to the streets demanding not only economic relief but political change.

We've seen repeated waves of protests -- the Women, Life, Freedom movement, the fuel price protests, and others. As the conflict continues, the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's nuclear program, its regional activities, and its support for Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iraqi militias understandably dominate international headlines.

But it's essential to keep the experiences of ordinary Iranians at the center of the discussion. That means talking not only about economic hardship, but also Internet shutdowns, political repression, and human rights abuses. While we discuss national-security priorities, we cannot lose sight of what the regime is doing to its own people every day.

RFE/RL: Given your experience, how can the US communicate directly with the Iranian people while making clear that its differences are with the government -- not the population?

Trudeau: The Iranian regime subjected its people to an unprecedented 88-day near-total Internet blackout. It was eased on May 26, but "lifted" isn't really the right word because the government still blocks much of the Internet through what it calls "whitelisting," allowing access only to selected websites.

Information is a lifeline. Independent reporting helps Iranians understand the US position. It helps them understand military activity, shortages, and threats to their safety. It's also economically important.

Internet shutdowns increase impunity for the regime. When a government cuts communications -- in Iran or anywhere else -- abuses become much harder to document. Families can't locate one another, and evidence of those abuses cannot reach the outside world.

Independent Persian-language media breaks that state monopoly. Radio Farda [a part of RFE/RL], BBC Persian, VOA Persian, and others report news that tightly controlled state media simply cannot cover freely.

RFE/RL: As military operations continue, when does strategic communication become just as important as military strategy in preventing further escalation?

Trudeau: I consider strategic communication another domain of warfare.

First, truth is sunlight. We have to shine a light on abuses that happen under the cover of darkness. If the media cannot report accurate and trusted information, people become vulnerable to manipulation.

Because the regime has clamped down so heavily on what Iranians can know about this conflict, it's very easy for official narratives to be distorted. Trusted information and credible sources are therefore essential so that Iranians understand both the conflict and the actions of their own government.

Outside Iran, it's equally important for governments to provide accurate, timely, and credible information about their foreign policy and international positions.

RFE/RL: Washington says it is defending freedom of navigation, while Tehran portrays its actions as self-defense. How important is winning that international narrative?

Trudeau: I think it's more than simply a communications battle. In 2026, more than ever, truth matters. Facts matter.

For the US -- or any country -- ensuring there is journalistic freedom and the liberty for reporters to present accurate facts and hold governments accountable is absolutely vital. And that's not just true for Iran; it's true everywhere.

So I'd say it's less about shaping public opinion and more about allowing citizens to make informed decisions when they have access to trusted sources of news.

RFE/RL: Looking inside Iran, how do you assess the regime's treatment of its own people today? Has the leadership become more willing to escalate repression at home?

Trudeau: At this stage, it's important to remember that the regime is deeply embedded in everyday life in Iran. It's part of the economy, the military, politics, religion, and local governance.

While there are openings for negotiations and Iran has returned to the table, the situation remains fragile. The degree of control the regime exercises over daily life is impossible to overstate -- not only over information, but over nearly every aspect of society.

I don't want to speculate about where negotiations may lead. But returning to the table and addressing the security concerns surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, our Gulf allies, and, importantly, the conditions facing the Iranian people is where attention needs to be focused.

RFE/RL: Finally, if diplomacy moves forward, how can negotiators ensure the talks aren't limited to nuclear and security issues, but also improve the daily lives and future prospects of ordinary Iranians?

Trudeau: Negotiators have to put those issues on the table.

Diplomacy is best thought of as a dance. You have to be clear about what you're going to discuss. That means making sure the conditions facing the Iranian people, freedom of information, the right to protest, and human rights are all part of the negotiations.

Negotiations aren't easy. They're painstaking and slow. That's why you have experts at the table.

As this process moves forward, national security issues -- the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear program, the ballistic missile program, and the drone program -- are all vital. But sustainable change in Iran starts with the people.