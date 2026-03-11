Commercial Ships Hit In Strait Of Hormuz After US Targets Iranian Mine-Laying Vessels

Iran has seen 16 of its mine-laying ships attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, according to US Central Command, which released footage of several strikes on the vessels. The ships were hit on March 10, US officials say, following warnings by US President Donald Trump to Iran against laying mines in the strait. Three commercial ships were later targeted by unknown projectiles across the Strait of Hormuz, according to United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which monitors security threats to commercial shipping.