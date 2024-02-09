Iran
Little Room For Negotiation Between Iran And U.S. Amid Middle East Tensions
Like two heavyweight boxers, the United States and Iran circle the ring -- flexing their muscles without stepping close enough to actually trade blows. It is clear that neither wants to fight, but they also have no interest in settling their stark differences.
That is how experts say Washington and Tehran have dealt with each other for more than four decades, only changing their stance when it is mutually beneficial.
Tensions have soared between the two foes, who have no formal diplomatic ties, amid the fallout from Israel’s devastating war in the Gaza Strip. But despite calls for de-escalation, observers say there is little room for détente.
"I've rarely seen a situation in which the tensions have been so high and the exit ramps are nearly nonexistent and there were no real channels of communication between the two sides," said Ali Vaez, director of the Iran project at the International Crisis Group.
“And that makes the current situation even more dangerous, because there's plenty of space for miscommunication and misunderstanding," Vaez added.
Current tensions in the Middle East have had deadly consequences even as each side tries to avoid getting drawn into a direct military confrontation.
The United States has hit Iran-backed militants in response to attacks against U.S. forces and interests in the region, including the deaths of three U.S. soldiers in Jordan last month, while underscoring that its aim is de-escalation.
Iran, which like the United States has said that it does not want war, has continued to back militant groups that make up its so-called “axis of resistance” against Israel and the West, while calling for diplomacy to resolve the crisis.
Tehran and Washington have carefully avoided direct conflict, but are in no position to work out their differences even if they wanted to, experts say.
Washington and Tehran have not had formal diplomatic ties since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, leaving them to negotiate through back-channels or third states when needed.
But political and ideological pressures at home -- amplified ahead of a parliamentary vote in Iran in March and a presidential election in the United States in November -- has meant that neither side is looking to back away any time soon from the stark red lines the two have drawn.
Avenues For Diplomacy
"There are ways that communication can be had between the two countries, and they do so,” said Alex Vatanka, director of the Iran Program at the U.S.-based Middle East Institute. “But they tend to do it on select files, or moments of crisis."
Vatanka said those lines of communication include Iran’s envoy to the United Nations who resides in New York and the Swiss Embassy in Tehran which handles American interests in the Islamic republic. There are also third-party mediators, including Qatar, Oman, and Iraq, he said.
The U.S.-Iran prisoner swap worked out in September, which followed years of secret negotiations involving Gulf states and Switzerland, is the most recent example.
Under that deal, four Americans held hostage in Iran were released in exchange for Washington unfreezing $6 billion in Iranian oil revenue held up in South Korea.
As part of the agreement, according to Vaez, "Iran committed to rein in groups that were targeting U.S. interests in Iraq and Syria" and Washington received a commitment that Tehran would not supply ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Moscow's war against Ukraine.
Shortly after Iran-backed Hamas, which is considered a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union, carried out its deadly assault on Israel on October 7, the unfrozen Iranian funds came under intense scrutiny. Republicans in the United States who are gearing up for the presidential election in November have been particularly vocal in criticizing the deal worked out by the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden.
In response, Washington worked out an agreement with Qatar, where the unfrozen Iranian funds were moved and to be released only for humanitarian purposes, to prevent Tehran from accessing them at all. But the deal has remained a hot-button issue.
The Gaza war and the ensuing resumption of attacks on U.S. forces and interests by Iran-backed groups have attracted even more political discord.
After Israel's large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 27,000 Palestinians, Iran-backed militant groups have carried out attacks in solidarity with Hamas. The Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen have targeted maritime shipping and U.S. naval forces in the Red Sea. Meanwhile, Iran-backed militias in Iraq killed three U.S. soldiers in Jordan in a drone attack.
That, in turn, has led to U.S. and U.K. attacks on Huthi targets in Yemen, and by the United States against Iran-backed militias and Iranian-linked sites in Syria and Iraq.
Iran, for its part, has said that the axis of resistance, which it denies directing, would continue to carry out strikes until a permanent cease-fire is worked out to stop what it calls a genocide in Gaza. And in what was widely seen as a show of its capability to strike back in the event Iran itself is attacked, it has launched ballistic missile strikes against "enemy" targets in Iraq, Pakistan, and Syria, the latter of which showcased that Israel was within striking distance.
The recent spike in violence came after the United States had experienced "the longest period of quiet in the Middle East" from March until the Hamas assault on October 7, Vaez said.
That relative peace came about not because of displays of power, but because Iran and the United States were negotiating, Vaez said.
"It wasn't because the U.S. had flexed its military muscle and deterred Iran, it was because it was engaged in diplomatic understandings with Iran that came to fruition and culminated in a detainee deal," Vaez said.
Tehran and the United States, currently trading threats of ever-stronger responses, "are seeking to pressure each other into greater flexibility," said Trita Parsi, co-founder of the Washington-based Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.
"Both would like to get back to the truce they enjoyed prior to the October 7 attacks" by Hamas against Israel, Parsi said in written comments. "But whether the political will is available for real de-escalation remains unclear."
"President Biden has been unmovable in his opposition to a cease-fire in Gaza thus far," Parsi said, referring to mounting calls for a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas. "And without such a cease-fire, real de-escalation remains very unlikely."
Military Message
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on February 6, halfway through his latest trip to the Middle East to reduce regional tensions, that a proposal for a temporary cease-fire put together with the help of Qatar and Egypt and presented to Hamas and Israel, was "possible and, indeed, essential."
While details of the proposal have not been made public, Blinken said that the goal is to use any pause in fighting to address humanitarian and reconstruction needs in Gaza and "to continue to pave a diplomatic path forward to a just and lasting peace and security for the region."
Asked by RFE/RL whether Washington is employing any diplomatic means, either directly or indirectly, to decrease tensions with Iran, a U.S. State Department spokesperson pointed to recent strikes carried out against Iranian-backed groups in Yemen, Syria, and Iraq.
"Our military response to the killing of three U.S. service members by Iran-aligned militia groups and our continued action to degrade the Huthis’ ability to threaten international shipping sends the clearest message of all: the United States will defend our personnel and our interests," a U.S. State Department spokesman said in written comments on February 7.
"When we are attacked, we will respond strongly, and we will respond at a time and place of our choosing," the spokesman said.
Prior to the deadly attack on the U.S. base in Jordan, there had been reports of Washington using third states to send a nonmilitary notice to Iran.
Shortly after the Hamas assault on Israel in October, the U.S. Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, said that a congressional delegation to China had asked Beijing to exert its influence with Tehran to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from spreading.
In early January, the Lebanese news publication Al-Ahed News quoted Iran's ambassador to Syria as saying that a delegation from an unidentified Gulf state had carried a message from the United States seeking to reduce the risk of an expanded regional conflict.
The U.S. State Department spokesperson said that beyond the recent U.S. strikes, "our message to Iran, in public and in private, has been a singular one: cease your support for terrorist groups and militant proxies and partners."
Washington welcomes "any efforts by other countries to play a constructive role in trying to prevent these Iran-enabled attacks from taking place," the spokesperson added, but referred to White House national-security spokesman John Kirby's February 6 comment that "I know of no private messaging to Iran since the death of our soldiers in Jordan over a week ago.”
Lack Of Vision
The limits of diplomacy between the United States and Iran, according to Vatanka, "is not a lack of the ability to communicate, the problem is a lack of vision" to repair relations.
For political reasons and for a long time, Vantanka added, neither side has been interested in mending the bad blood that has existed between the two countries going back to 1979.
"Right now, the White House cannot afford to talk to Iran at a time when so many of Biden's critics are saying he's too soft on the Iranian regime," Vatanka said. "On the other hand, you've got an Iranian supreme leader who is 84 years old. He's really keen on two things: not to have a war with the Americans, because he doesn't think that's going to go well for Iran or his regime. But at the same time, he doesn't want to see the Americans return to Tehran anytime soon. Certainly not when he's alive."
This, Vatanka explained, is because Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini "does not think the Americans want anything other than the fundamental objective of bringing about the end of the Islamic republic."
The other major voice in Iranian foreign policy -- the leaders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps -- also see anti-Americanism as a worthwhile instrument to further their ideological and political aims at home and abroad, according to Vatanka.
"They think anti-Americanism is the ticket to mobilize the Islamic world around their flag and around their leadership," Vatanka said.
More moderate voices when it comes to Iran's foreign policy, Vatanka said, are labeled as traitors and weak and “are today essentially marginalized."
More News
Iranian Retailer Digikala Charged Over Mugs Prosecutor Says 'Insult' Islam
Prominent Iranian online retailer Digikala has been charged with publishing "insulting images of the sacred" over some of the products it offers to its customers.
The judiciary's official news agency, Mizan, on February 8 said the Tehran Prosecutor's Office filed the charges against Digikala's website. It did not provide details about the images in question, but some social media users circulated pictures of mugs sold by the retailer that are inscribed with the name "Fatima Zahra."
Fatima Zahra was the daughter of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad, although it is not clear if the name on these mugs refers to her specifically as it is a widely used name for girls in religious Iranian families.
The news comes one day after the Tasnim News Agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, published a report highlighting criticism of products advertised on the online store.
Tasnim said it was "unclear which responsible and supervisory entity considers itself obligated to address this norm-breaking behavior" and called on "judicial and supervisory bodies" to "use other tools that increase the deterrent against committing these acts, in addition to the usual and customary leniencies."
In July, Digikala's administrative building was sealed by Tehran's Morality Police after images showing Digikala's female employees without their mandatory Islamic hijabs circulated on social media.
In a statement published by Digikala on February 9, the company apologized for any "allegations of insulting the sacred" and said it will implement oversight measures to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future.
Some people on social media defended Digikala noting that many individuals in Iran bear religious names and that writing the name "Fatima Zahra" on a mug does not necessarily have to be connected to the daughter of the Islamic prophet.
Insulting Islam in Iran can result in the death penalty.
In 2023, Iran executed two men, Yousef Mehrdad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare, who had been sentenced to death for using social media to promote "atheism and insulting religious and Islamic sanctities."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By AP
Iranian Man Wielding Weapons Killed By Police After Seizing Hostages On Swiss Train
Swiss police say a 32-year-old Iranian asylum seeker was killed by police after he used an axe and a knife to seize more than a dozen hostages for several hours on a train in western Switzerland. No passengers were injured. The man took the hostages in the evening on February 8 and police, alerted by passengers, sealed off the area while the train was stopped in the town of Essert-sous-Champvert, police in the French-speaking Vaud region said. The man, speaking Farsi and English, demanded the train engineer join the 15 hostages. Nearly four hours after the incident began, police stormed the train.
Iran Has 'So Much To Lose' In Direct War With Israel And The United States
Since Israel launched its war in the Gaza Strip, Iranian-backed militant groups have attacked Israeli and U.S. targets across the Middle East in a show of support for Palestinians.
While Iran has flexed its muscles in the region since the war erupted in October, Tehran has avoided taking direct military action against Israel and its key ally, the United States.
Experts say the Islamic republic sees a direct war against its archfoes as a threat to its fragile domestic stability and its own survival.
Iran has “so much to lose in a short-term war,” said Alex Vatanka, director of the Iran Program at the Middle East Institute in Washington. “[It] brings in all sorts of questions about the future of the Islamic republic.”
A Matter of Survival
The possibility of a direct U.S.-Iranian military confrontation increased after a Tehran-backed militia in Iraq killed three American soldiers in a drone strike in Jordan on January 29.
But Tehran has struck a conciliatory tone since the attack, wary of U.S. strikes on Iranian territory.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on February 2 that the country “will not start any war” but will respond strongly if “anyone wants to bully us.”
Raz Zimmt, a senior researcher at the Israel-based Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), said that regime survival is the clerical establishment’s “top objective” and any war with Israel and the United States would be an existential threat to the Islamic republic.
The Iranian establishment has had to contend with multiple domestic crises in recent years, including rising civil unrest and a faltering economy.
The September 2022 death in police custody of Mahsa Amini -- detained for allegedly not properly observing Iran’s strict dress code for women -- sparked months of deadly nationwide protests that posed one of the biggest challenges to the Islamic republic in decades.
The authorities cracked down on the demonstrations, killing hundreds and arresting thousands of protesters.
The clerical establishment has long maintained that it derives its legitimacy from the will of the people. But that claim has been increasingly questioned in recent years.
The parliamentary elections in 2020 and the presidential vote in 2021 saw record-low turnouts, with less than half of eligible voters casting their ballots in both elections.
There are similar concerns about a poor turnout in the upcoming parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections scheduled for next month.
The authorities have also grappled with a worsening economy that has been crippled by international sanctions and government mismanagement, leading to soaring inflation, rising unemployment, and growing poverty.
“Foreign policy decisions are not directly impacted by public opinion,” Zimmt said. “Nonetheless, the regime's need to prevent needless domestic disturbances in Iran undoubtedly shapes its choices.”
Military Prowess
For years, Iranian military officials have bragged about the country’s arsenal of drones and missiles. But experts say Iran lacks the military prowess to challenge Israel and the United States.
“Iran is well aware that Israel has a clear operational and intelligence advantage over it in a direct military conflict, both defensively and offensively,” Zimmt said.
Aside from having a conventionally superior military, Israel also has a nuclear deterrent, said John Krzyzaniak, a research associate at the Wisconsin Project on Nuclear Arms Control.
Israel is widely believed to possess nuclear weapons, with the Washington-based Nuclear Threat Initiative estimating that Israel has around 90 nuclear warheads.
Under decades of sanctions, Iran has invested heavily in developing domestic weapons programs, resulting in cheap and effective drones and missiles.
Iranian officials have boasted that some of its weapons have been developed specifically to hit Israel. For example, officials have claimed that a Fattah ballistic missile can reach Tel Aviv in 400 seconds.
For the time being, Iranian concerns about engaging in direct confrontation with Israel seem to outweigh its desire to exact revenge."-- Raz Zimmt, Israel-based Institute for National Security Studies
But Vatanka said this is only “psychological warfare against the Israelis” and meant to “enhance the Islamic republic’s image” as the “sole guardian or promoter of the Palestinian cause.”
Krzyzaniak stated that Iran’s missiles can “pose a serious threat” to Israel while its attack drones like the Shahed-136 can “wreak havoc on a civilian population” if fired in large numbers. But he said Israel still maintains military superiority.
That is why, Krzyzaniak said, Iran will continue to rely on unconventional warfare and its asymmetric capabilities.
“A guerrilla warrior never attacks the enemy head on,” he added.
By using the so-called “axis of resistance,” Iran’s loose-knit network of proxies and militant groups who aid it in opposing Israel and the United States, Tehran “reduces the possibility of Iranian casualties and significant assets being damaged” inside the country, according to Zimmt.
This allows Iran to “fight Israel through its regional partners on multiple fronts, albeit with a restricted scope,” he said.
Experts say that Iran’s reluctance to avenge the deaths of at least 10 members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in suspected Israeli strikes in Syria and Lebanon since early December further strengthens the argument that Tehran wants to avoid a war.
Last month, Iran carried out missile strikes on targets in Syria, Iraq, and Pakistan that were widely seen as a warning to Israel and the United States.
But Zimmt said Iran has avoided an escalation that would lead to a war with Israel and the United States.
“For the time being, Iranian concerns about engaging in direct confrontation with Israel seem to outweigh its desire to exact revenge,” he added.
Meta Bans Accounts Of Iran's Supreme Leader, Likely For Pro-Hamas Posts
Meta has removed accounts run by the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Instagram and Facebook for posts in support of the Palestinian group Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.
“We have removed these accounts for repeatedly violating our Dangerous Organizations & Individuals policy,” a spokesperson for Instagram’s parent company Meta told RFE/RL in a statement.
The policy includes organizations backlisted by the U.S. government.
Meta did not explicitly reference Hamas, but Khamenei has praised the group’s surprise attack on Israel on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,200 people and 253 others being taken hostage and brought to the Hamas-controlled enclave of Gaza. Israel responded by launching a deadly offensive against the extremists.
“We kiss the foreheads and arms of those who planned the attack on the Zionist regime,” Khamenei said in a speech three days after the attack.
Iran is a major backer of Hamas but has denied any involvement in the group’s attack on Israel.
Tehran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Iravani, said in an interview with NBC News on February 7 that Iran has been arming, training, and “empowering” Palestinian militant groups.
The U.S. State Department in 2020 estimated that Iran “has historically provided up to $100 million annually in combined support” to Palestinian militant groups, including Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).
Meta said in October that it would remove “praise and substantive support” for Hamas.
Khamenei’s office maintains several accounts in various languages on popular social media platforms Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, all of which are blocked in Iran.
The Iranian leader’s Persian account on Instagram, which had more than 5 million followers, is among the accounts that were removed.
Prior to its takeover by billionaire Elon Musk, X, formerly known as Twitter, banned several accounts associated with Khamenei’s office for posting content threatening former U.S. President Donald Trump.
More Iranian Students Barred From Studies Over Protest Activities As Crackdown Continues
At least five students at Tehran's Soore University have been barred from attending classes next semester without being given due process as authorities continue to crack down on any signs of dissent on campus.
The country's Student Guild Councils reported on their Telegram channel on February 7 that Soore University has "suspended at least five students, depriving them of their right to education for the upcoming term" for activities that were deemed unacceptable.
According to the channel, the suspensions were carried out "without the conduct of disciplinary committees and legal process, with students being summoned only by the university's cultural deputy to receive their suspension orders."
Student activists have highlighted the increasingly oppressive atmosphere in Iranian universities since the start of the new academic year. This includes widespread summonses issued by intelligence and security agencies, disciplinary actions, temporary suspensions, and even expulsions of students and faculty members.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily newspaper, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
However, the crackdown has not been limited to students.
This week, Ahmad Shekarchi, a sociology professor at Beheshti University in Tehran, announced the university's decision to cancel his teaching contract, making him the latest in a growing line of educators to lose their jobs for supporting students and their protests.
The Khabaronline website reported on February 7 that Tehran University and the Tehran University of Medical Sciences, have fired 26 professors, while Azad University, with 14 professors being fired, has reported the highest number of professors being fired or suspended over the past two years.
In September, the Etemad newspaper published a list of 52 professors dismissed from Iranian universities, stating that the recent wave of faculty dismissals began with the onset of President Ebrahim Raisi's government in 2021 and has only intensified in the wake of the "Women, Life, Freedom" protests.
The activist HRANA news agency says at least 700 university students have been arrested during the nationwide protests sparked by the September 2022 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly breaking the country's Islamic dress code.
Many have faced punishments such as imprisonment and flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Envoy To Kabul Sees Afghanistan As Part Of Tehran's 'Axis Of Resistance'
Iran's special envoy to Afghanistan and the head of its embassy in Kabul says Tehran includes the war-torn country as part of is "axis of resistance" -- a loose-knit network of Iranian-backed proxies and militant groups that aid it in opposing the West, Arab foes, and primarily Israel.
Active in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and elsewhere, the network allows Iran to create chaos in enemy territory while maintaining a position of plausible deniability that it is directly involved.
Speaking on Tehran's Ofogh television network on February 6, Hassan Kazemi Qomi said that under the right conditions, more than one brigade of "martyrdom-seeking" forces could go to Gaza from Afghanistan to support Hamas, another member of the axis which has been designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union.
Amid intense fighting between Hamas and Israel, Iran has been increasingly vocal about the prospect of additional firepower entering the fray to score a victory for the so-called "axis of resistance" against Israel.
"In what we see in Afghanistan today, it is apparent that Afghanistan is part of the 'axis of resistance.' If there is a situation and a necessity, more than one brigade of 'martyrdom-seeking' forces can go to Gaza in support of Gaza," Qomi said during the interview.
RFE/RL sought comments from officials of the Taliban-led government, but spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid did not respond to the inquiries.
"Martyrdom-seeking" forces often refer to those who carry out suicide attacks in Afghanistan and other countries. The Taliban, which used such forces in its nearly two-decade-long war against NATO-led forces and the security forces of the former republic, is known for this tactic.
Mujahid told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi in January 2021 that a "martyrdom-seeking" battalion would be incorporated into the special forces of the Defense Ministry run by the Taliban.
Aziz Maarij, a former Afghan diplomat in Iran, said Qomi's statement may be an attempt by Iran to drag Afghanistan into its sphere by involving it in the Gaza conflict.
"The innocent Muslims being killed by Israeli oppression in Gaza is a tragedy, but this war is political, competitive, and proxy, in which Iran is involved. It seeks revenge against America and to challenge its rivals by dragging Afghanistan into these issues," Maarij told Radio Azadi.
While Qomi did not specify who or which group could send a "martyrdom-seeking" brigade to Gaza, Iran has been previously accused of sending Afghans to fight in its proxy wars.
Recently, some Iranian media reported the death of Seyed Hamzah Alavi, born in Afghanistan's Parwan Province and a veteran fighter of the Fatemiyoun Division in Syria.
The Fatemiyoun Division is considered a branch of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force, which has recruited thousands of Afghan citizens to fight in Syria.
Iran and Israel have been engaged in a yearslong shadow war. Tensions have been exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Dari by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
Iranian Journalists Detained After Security Forces Raid Media Outlet Offices
Iranian security forces raided a building housing the editorial office of the Fardaye Eghtesad media outlet, detaining an unknown number of its journalists for hours at their workplace in a sign that a crackdown by authorities on free speech continues.
Families of the journalists have gathered outside the media building near Tehran's Argentina Square, seeking answers as to why the raid on the economic news website was conducted.
The journalists have been unreachable by mobile phone since early afternoon on February 5, while some local media reported the group is still unable to leave the office.
The exact number of individuals being held in the building is not known, nor is which law enforcement entity conducted the raid.
Fardaye Eghtesad's social media accounts have been inactive since the action was launched.
The Modara website reported that families of the detained journalists approached the editorial office soon after the news broke, discovering that mobile phones and personal items of the journalists had been seized.
A family member of one of the journalists told the website that approximately 30 journalists work for the media outlet. Since February 5, three have been allowed to leave but they have not publicly spoken on what happened.
The Journalists' Club reported that security agents visited the Fardaye Eghtesad office, staying late into the night to inspect the premises and interrogate the site's journalists.
Fardaye Eghtesad, known for its liberal stance, is led by Ali Mirzakhani.
Several journalists have criticized the lack of a clear explanation from official authorities, even to the families of those detained, nearly one day after the raid began. They described the action as an attempt to instill fear among media professionals in Iran.
Maryam Shokrani, a journalist for the Shargh newspaper, reported that her vehicle was seized while trying to ascertain the status of her colleagues at Fardaye Eghtesad. Officers told her she was being punished for failing to adhere to the hijab law.
Some journalists have labeled the incident as a "hostage-taking" by security institutions against the media outlet and its staff.
For years, journalists in Iran have been under pressure, frequently arrested, jailed, and banned from working under various pretexts.
The harsh measures against journalists come amid unprecedented shows of defiance by women and schoolgirls in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand have been arrested since the 2022 death of Amini, who died while in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's head scarf law, including many protesters, lawyers, activists, and digital-rights defenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Authorities Keep Up Pressure On Teachers Over Support Of Protests
Several Iranian teachers have been disciplined or have been called for questioning by authorities for their support of the country's students in their protests against the regime for its crackdown on freedoms and general concerns about eroding living standards in the country.
According to the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council, one teacher from the southwestern city of Lordegan has lost his position, while four teachers in Mamasani, Fars Province, were summoned by the authorities to give a defense for charges of "assembly and collusion against national security."
The council said Rouhollah Gerehgosha, Shokrollah Ahmadi, Jan Mohammad Ahmadi, and Ali Ahmadi, who were previously detained for their involvement in supporting the students, are the four to have been summoned.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Saeidi Aboueshaqi, a teacher from Lordegan in the Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, announced that the Supreme Court has upheld his dismissal due to his support for the nationwide protests, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September 2022.
On February 4, Saeidi posted on Instagram that the Supreme Court confirmed the initial verdict, stating he was dismissed for "protest activities" in recent years, for being "the voice of the oppressed and tortured people," and for "sympathizing and assisting the families seeking justice."
The activist HRANA news agency had previously reported that the Administrative Offenses Board of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari accused Aboueshaqi of meeting with families of protest victims and posting content on social media that was deemed supportive of "hostile groups," leading to his dismissal from the education department.
The spate of convictions and sentences are part of a long-running campaign by authorities against educators in Iran.
Several protests have been held by teachers over the past year in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
That campaign has been coupled with a wave of repression against educators for their involvement in protests over the past year in support of the Women, Life, Freedom movement, which was triggered by the death of 22-year-old Amini.
According to a report published by the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council in June, "over 250 teachers and cultural union activists were arrested, imprisoned, dismissed, or exiled" in the 2022 alone, and "cases have been fabricated against many teachers."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Dissident Iranian Filmmaker Says He Has Been Handed Additional 61 Months In Prison
Imprisoned dissident Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Nourizad said he has been sentenced to an additional 61 months in prison based on charges filed against him while he has been incarcerated in Tehran's notorious Evin prison.
In a phone call from Evin Prison, Nourizad said the prison warden had informed him that the sentence was handed down because of his protest activities within the prison and for "breaking the ward's telephones."
"When I see a major theft, I cannot remain silent. Nearly 900 billion rials ($1.5 million) were stolen from the total funds of Iranian prisoners.... Everyone else chose to remain silent, but I protested and took action," he said.
Nourizad, a former journalist for the conservative Kayhan daily, is one of the 14 civil and political activists who in June 2018 called for the resignation of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The outspoken Nourizad, who has written and directed several films, has since 2019 been serving a prison sentence totaling over 17 years.
Criticism of Khamenei, who has the final say on almost every important decision in Iran, is considered a red line by the regime and his critics often land in prison, where political prisoners are routinely held in solitary confinement and subjected to various forms of torture.
Nourizad was initially sentenced to 15 years in prison, two years of exile, and a two-year ban from leaving the country. A court ruling in August last year reduced his sentence to eight months in jail, 74 lashes, and one year of exile.
Before this, Nourizad had been sentenced in two separate cases during his imprisonment.
He said in the call that he did not attend the court for this latest case, did not accept the verdict, and did not protest it.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
American Porn Star's Trip To Iran Triggers Outrage, Accusations Of Hypocrisy
Iranian women can be detained, fined, or even jailed for simply not covering their hair in public.
So, when the authorities permitted an American porn star to visit the Islamic republic, angry Iranian social media users were quick to accuse officials of hypocrisy.
Whitney Wright traveled last week to Tehran, where she posted photos of herself covered head-to-toe at landmarks in the capital, including the former U.S. Embassy that now serves as a museum.
“I'm sharing exhibits from a museum that are never seen," Wright wrote on Instagram. "It's not an endorsement of the government.”
But Iranian social media users have accused her of promoting the clerical regime in Iran, where pornography is strictly banned.
Wright is an advocate for Palestinians and a critic of Israel, a stance shared by Tehran. Iran views Israel as its archenemy and backs Hamas, the Palestinian extremist group that is considered a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union.
The porn actress, whose posts on Instagram have since been deleted, left the country and arrived in neighboring Iraq on February 4. But that has not curbed the tide of criticism aimed at the 32-year-old and the Iranian authorities.
“American porn star Whitney Wright is in Iran, my birth country, where women are killed for simply showing their hair and being true to themselves,” Masih Alinejad, a U.S.-based Iranian activist and opposition figure, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on February 4.
Iran’s Chastity and Hijab Law requires women and girls above the age of 9 to adhere to a strict Islamic dress code that includes wearing a hijab, or head scarf, in public. Offenders, often charged with promoting immorality, can be fined, imprisoned, and even deprived of their civil rights.
In late 2022, Iran was rocked by months of protests sparked by the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who was detained for allegedly not properly observing the hijab. Hundreds were killed and thousands detained as the authorities cracked down on the nationwide demonstrations.
Despite the criticism, Wright defended her trip.
“Do you guys want me to apologize for…going to a museum?” she wrote on Instagram, before criticizing “some” of her critics for “shamelessly” supporting Israel.
Iranians also criticized the authorities for violently cracking down on women over the mandatory hijab but permitting foreigners who openly engage in activities deemed illegal by the Islamic republic to visit Iran.
“You punish people of this country in various methods for removal of the hijab but you allow a porn actress to come here for tourism!?" Iranian actor Setareh Pesiani wrote on Instagram.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani on February 5 said he had “no information” about Wright’s visit.
“Citizens of other countries do not travel to Iran through the Foreign Ministry,” he said, without elaborating.
The United States advises its citizens against all travel to Iran due to the “risk of terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and the arbitrary arrest of U.S. citizens.”
American citizens can only travel to Iran as part of an organized tour or with a state-appointed guide.
Wright’s trip is not the first controversial visit to Iran by a Western porn star.
British adult film actress Candy Charms traveled to Tehran in 2016 for plastic surgery and posted a picture on Instagram that showed her wearing a head scarf.
Conservatives criticized the administration of moderate former President Hassan Rohani for granting her a visa.
When asked about Charms’ visit, Hassan Qashqavi, a deputy foreign minister at the time, credited the high moral standards of the Iranian authorities for not recognizing the British porn star.
“When an American-British star applies for a visa through a travel company, some ask why [Iranian agents] did not recognize her…. Our colleagues do not know women like that,” he said in 2016.
U.S. Carries Out Further Strikes Against Iranian-Backed Huthis
U.S. forces carried out air strikes against five missiles in Yemen February 4 -- one meant for land attacks and the others for targeting ships. The strikes came a day after U.S. and British forces launched air raids against Yemen's Iranian-backed Huthis. U.S. forces "conducted a strike in self-defense against a Huthi land attack cruise missile," and later struck "four anti-ship cruise missiles, all of which were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea," U.S. Central Command said on X, formerly Twitter.
U.S. Vows Additional Steps -- 'Some Perhaps Unseen' -- In Attacks Against Iran-Linked Sites
Washington vowed additional military action against Iran-backed groups in the Middle East following two days of attacks in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen in retaliation for months of assaults on U.S. assets in the region, including a drone attack that killed three American service members in Jordan last month.
White House national-security spokesman John Kirby said in a series of TV interviews on February 4 that U.S. strikes on February 2-3 were just the “first round” of military action and that more will follow.
“It began with strikes on Friday night [February 2], but that is not the end of it,” he told NBC TV.
“We intend to take additional strikes and additional action to continue to send a clear message that the United States will respond when our forces are attacked or people are killed.”
He told CBS there will be "more steps -- some seen, some perhaps unseen," adding, though, that "I would not describe it as some open-ended military campaign."
Earlier on February 4, U.S. forces said they hit an additional Huthi target in Yemen, destroying what they said was an “anti-ship cruise missile” site that had threatened Red Sea shipping traffic.
The statement by U.S. Central Command, released early on February 4, came hours after the United States and Britain stuck more than three dozen targets in Yemen that officials identified as sites operated by the Iran-backed Huthi rebel group.
The U.S. statement did not identify where the “anti-ship cruise missile” site was located, and said only that U.S. forces acted in “self-defense.”
A spokesman for Huthi fighters, who have fired dozens missiles at commercial ship traffic passing through the Red Sea, earlier said the attacks "will not deter us" and vowed a response.
In the strikes on February 3, U.S. officials said 36 targets in 13 different locations in Yemen had been hit by U.S. F/A-18 jets launched from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and by Tomahawk missiles fired by warships in the Red Sea.
They were the latest in a widening campaign by U.S. forces and its allies hitting locations not only Yemen, but also, on February 2, in Syria and Iraq. All the targets are where Iranian-linked proxy groups are believed to be operating, U.S. officials say.
Iran, whose Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps have extensive ties to militias throughout the Middle East, accused the United States of undermining regional stability.
The “attack on Syria and Iraq is an adventurous action and another strategic mistake by the U.S. government, which will have no result other than intensifying tension and instability in the region," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Naser Kanani said.
Iraqi officials have also reacted angrily.
The U.S. response followed an incident on January 28 in Jordan, when a drone hit a U.S. base, killing three American service members. Washington blamed Tehran and its allies operating in Syria and Iraq.
The wider Middle East continues to grapple with the Israeli military operation in Gaza that is aimed at rooting out the U.S. and EU-designated terror group Hamas. Gaza has been devastated by the Israeli onslaught, with outside observers saying tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians have been killed.
Officials in the Middle East, and also some in Washington, D.C., have warned that the expanding U.S. strikes risk sparking a broader war in the region.
With reporting by AP
U.S., U.K. Launch Fresh Retaliatory Strikes Against Iran-Linked Sites In Yemen
The United States and Britain launched fresh retaliatory strikes against Iran-linked sites late on February 3, hitting 36 Huthi targets in Yemen as they followed through on threats to continue military action against groups that have attacked Western interests in the region.
A U.S. statement said the latest strikes were carried out by ships and warplanes, part of efforts to retaliate following a drone strike in Jordan last month that killed three American service members, an attack Washington blamed on Tehran and its allies operating in Syria and Iraq.
The statement said 13 different locations in Yemen were hit by U.S. F/A-18 jets from the Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and by U.S. warships in the Red Sea firing Tomahawk missiles.
U.S. officials earlier said they believe air strikes on dozens of Iran-linked sites in Syria and Iraq late on February 2 were successful and U.S. allies expressed support, as Iran, Iraq, and Syria expressed anger amid concerns of widening conflict in the region.
U.S. allies expressed support for the move as Iran, Iraq, and Syria expressed anger amid concerns of widening conflict in the region.
Officials from U.S. allies Britain and Poland issued statements in support of the U.S. actions, citing Washington's right to respond to attacks and warning that Iran proxies were "playing with fire."
Tehran said it "strongly" condemns the air strikes.
Iraq said it summoned the U.S. charge d'affaires in Baghdad to protest.
Reports from Iraq and Syria suggested that around 40 people had been killed in strikes at seven locations, four in Syria and three in Iraq.
Baghdad said earlier that 16 troops of a state security body known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, which includes Iran-backed entities, had been killed. Earlier, it said the dead included civilians.
The head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Andulrahman, said 23 guards at targeted sites had been killed.
U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement released shortly after the attacks that "our response began today," adding: "It will continue at times and places of our choosing."
“The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond,” he added.
A British government spokesperson on February 3 condemned alleged Iranian actions in the region as "destabilizing" and reiterated London's "steadfast" alliance with Washington.
"The U.K. and U.S. are steadfast allies," the spokesperson, quoted by Reuters, said. "We wouldn’t comment on their operations, but we support their right to respond to attacks.
The spokesperson added: "We have long condemned Iran’s destabilizing activity throughout the region, including its political, financial, and military support to a number of militant groups."
Another NATO ally, Poland, also condemned Iran and the groups it allegedly sponsors.
"Iran's proxies have played with fire for months and years," Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski said as he arrived for an EU meeting in Brussels, "and it's now burning them."
Iran, whose Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) have extensive ties to some militias in the region, accused the United States of undermining stability.
"Last night's attack on Syria and Iraq is an adventurous action and another strategic mistake by the U.S. government, which will have no result other than intensifying tension and instability in the region," Naser Kanani, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said.
Iraqi Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani accused the U.S.-led military coalition in the region of threatening security and stability in his country and attacking its sovereignty.
His office said the casualties included some civilians among 16 dead and two dozen injured.
Sudani also rejected any suggestion that Washington had coordinated the air strikes with his government.
After a previous U.S. air strike in Baghdad, Sudani asked for the 2,000 or so U.S. troops in Iraq to be withdrawn -- a sensitive bilateral topic.
The Foreign Ministry of Syria called the U.S. actions a path to further conflict.
"What [the United States] committed has served to fuel conflict in the Middle East in a very dangerous way," the ministry said in a statement, according to Reuters.
U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the United States "did inform the Iraqi government prior to the strikes" but did not provide details. He said the attacks lasted about 30 minutes and included B-1 bombers that had flown from the United States.
Lieutenant General Douglas Sims of the U.S. Joint Staff was quoted as saying secondary explosions suggested the strikes had successfully hit weaponry. He also said that planners were aware anyone in those facilities was at risk.
"U.S. military forces struck more than 85 targets, with numerous aircraft to include long-range bombers flown from United States," U.S. Central Command said, adding that it had struck "command and control operations, centers, intelligence centers, rockets, and missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicle storages, and logistics and munition supply chain facilities of militia groups and their IRGC sponsors who facilitated attacks against U.S. and Coalition forces."
U.S. officials have said that the deadly January 28 attack in Jordan carried the "footprints" of Tehran-sponsored Kataib Hizballah militia in Iraq and vowed to hold those responsible to account at a time and place of Washington’s choosing, most likely in Syria or Iraq.
On January 31, Kataib Hizballah extremists in Iraq announced a "suspension" of operations against U.S. forces. The group said the pause was meant to prevent "embarrassing" the Iraqi government and hinted that the drone attack had been linked to the U.S. support of Israel in the war in Gaza.
Biden has been under pressure from opposition Republicans to take a harder line against Iran following the Jordan attack, but said earlier this week that "I don't think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That's not what I'm looking for."
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said Tehran "will not start any war, but if anyone wants to bully us, they will receive a strong response."
The Associated Press quoted a spokesman for the Iran-backed Harakat al-Nujaba militia in Iraq as saying "every action elicits a reaction" but also adding that "we do not wish to escalate or widen regional tensions." He said most of the sites bombed were "devoid of fighters and military personnel" at the time.
The clashes between U.S. forces and Iran-backed militia have come against the background of an intense four-month military campaign in Gaza Strip against the U.S.- and EU-designated terrorist group Hamas after a Hamas attack killed at least 1,200 people in Israel, most of them civilians.
The Iran-backed Huthi rebels hit in Yemen on February 3 have also waged attacks on international shipping in the region in what they call an effort to target Israeli vessels and demonstrate support for Palestinians.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to his fifth round of crisis talks in the region from February 3-8, with visits reportedly planned to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and the West Bank in an effort to promote a release of hostages taken by Hamas in its brutal October 7 raids.
With reporting by Reuters, the BBC, and AP
U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes On Iranian-Linked Sites In Syria, Iraq
U.S. forces have launched multiple strikes against dozens of Iranian-linked sites in Syria and Iraq, U.S. officials said on February 2, in retaliation for a drone attack in Jordan that killed three U.S. service members on January 28 and which Washington blamed on Tehran.
"Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing," U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement released shortly afterward.
"The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond," he added.
The U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, which has extensive contacts inside Syria, said at least 18 pro-Iranian fighters had been killed in a strike in Syria.
"At least 18 pro-Iran fighters have been killed in strikes in eastern Syria likely carried out by the Unites States," it said, adding that three "non-Syrians" were among those killed in strikes near Mayadin in Syria.
U.S. Central Command earlier confirmed the strikes, saying its forces "conducted air strikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups."
"U.S. military forces struck more than 85 targets, with numerous aircraft to include long-range bombers flown from United States," it said on social media.
"The facilities that were struck included command and control operations, centers, intelligence centers, rockets, and missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicle storages, and logistics and munition supply chain facilities of militia groups and their IRGC sponsors who facilitated attacks against U.S. and Coalition forces," it added.
U.S. officials later called the action "successful" and said all aircraft returned safely to their bases.
Syrian state media said that "American aggression" had caused a number of casualties in several sites in Syria's desert areas along the border with Iraq.
An Iraqi military spokesman also assailed what he called a violation of Iraqi sovereignty. The Pentagon still bases about 2,000 troops in Iraq, and any U.S. military action there is a sensitive issue with the government in Baghdad.
U.S. officials have said the deadly January 28 attack in Jordan carried the "footprints" of the Tehran-sponsored Kataib Hizballah militia in Iraq and vowed to hold those responsible to account at a time and place of Washington's choosing, most likely in Syria or Iraq.
On January 31, Kataib Hizballah extremists in Iraq announced a "suspension" of operations against U.S. forces. The group said the pause was meant to prevent "embarrassing" the Iraqi government and hinted that the drone attack had been linked to the U.S. support of Israel in the war in Gaza.
U.S. President Joe Biden has been under pressure from opposition Republicans to take a harder line against Iran following the Jordan attack.
When asked by reporters in Florida on January 30 if he had decided on how to respond to the attack, Biden said, "Yes."
"I don't think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That's not what I'm looking for," he added.
Biden on February 2 witnessed the return to the United States of the remains of the three soldiers killed in Jordan at a service at the Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.
With reporting by AFP, CNN, ABC, and Fox
Iran Says It's 'Not Looking For War,' But Is Ready For One
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said during a trip to an impoverished southern region that Tehran is not looking for military conflict but would respond forcefully to any country that threatens the Islamic republic.
"We will not start any war, but if anyone wants to bully us, they will receive a strong response," Raisi said in a televised speech on February 2 in Hormozgan Province, located along the Gulf of Oman.
Raisi's comments were the latest from officials this week that signaled Iran’s openness to a diplomatic resolution to rising tensions with the United States but which also projected the Islamic republic as a powerful country unafraid to hit back if attacked.
The twinned messaging, including by Iran's foreign minister and the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), came before the United States carried out air strikes late on February 2 on dozens of Iranian-linked sites in Syria and Iraq in retaliation for the killing of three U.S. troops stationed at a base in Jordan in a January 28 drone attack, which also wounded more than 40 people.
While the Pentagon did not initially say who was responsible for the attack, Washington later blamed the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iranian-backed militias that includes Kataib Hizbollah. The groups are part of Iran's so-called "axis of resistance" against Israel and the West whose members have attacked Israeli and U.S. targets in opposition to Israel's ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.
Amid earlier speculation that the U.S. response to the attack on its base in Jordan could include strikes on Iran itself, the U.S. outlet CBS News on February 1 quoted unidentified U.S. officials as saying that Washington had approved plans to strike targets -- including Iranian personnel and facilities -- in Syria and Iraq. U.S. forces have come under attack by Iranian-backed militants in those countries where IRGC forces are also present.
At the start of his visit to Hormozgan, Raisi attended an exhibition of the naval and technological capabilities of the IRGC, the elite branch of the Iranian military that has launched recent missile strikes that were seen as a warning to Israel and the United States.
The exhibition, held under the slogan "We Can," showed enemies that they would "never be able" to harm Iran, according to the semiofficial Mehr news agency.
"The enemy does not have the ability to act against the Islamic republic," Raisi was quoted as saying. "Because they know our forces are powerful and capable."
During a later public address in Hormozgan, Raisi said that Iran's military might was not a threat to any country but was a powerful security guarantor that its allies in the region could depend on.
Raisi described the weapons he had seen at the IRGC exhibition as evidence of Iran's status as a "deterrent power."
The United States has repeatedly said that it seeks to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East and is not pursuing a war with Iran.
U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby reiterated that message during a press briefing on January 31 in which he also said Washington had obligations to protect U.S. troops and facilities in the region.
"We will have to do -- we will do what we need to do -- to make sure that that those responsible are held properly accountable," Kirby said, repeating that Washington believed the Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq "planned, resourced, and facilitated" the deadly attack on U.S. troops in Jordan.
He also said that Kaitab Hizballah, which this week announced that it was suspending attacks against the United States, was "not the only group that has been attacking our troops and our facilities in Iraq and Syria."
When asked whether Iran, which has no official diplomatic ties with the United States, had conveyed a message that Tehran was not interested in escalating tensions, Kirby said: "I don't have any private communications with Iran."
On February 2, Raisi said that the United States had first suggested that a "military option was on the table" but that "now they say they have no intention of a conflict with Iran."
The comments echoed those made earlier by high-ranking Iranian officials and military leaders who weighed in on the prospect of an impending U.S. strike.
The messaging came amid reports that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had advised an emergency meeting of the Supreme National Security Council this week to avoid a war with the United States and distance Iran from partners and proxies who killed Americans, but to prepare to strike back if Iran was hit itself.
Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who has broadly called for diplomacy to reduce tensions in the Middle East, was quoted by the reformist Shargh daily as telling a government meeting that "America should stop the language of threats...and focus on a political solution."
"Iran's response in the face of threats will be decisive and immediate," he added.
IRGC commander Hossein Salami on January 31 shrugged off what Iranian state media referred to as the "threatening rhetoric against Iran," saying the United States and Iran "know each other."
"We will not let any threat remain unanswered," Salami said at a gathering in Tehran. "We are not looking for a war, but are not afraid of war either."
U.S. Slaps Sanctions On Iranian Firms, Individuals Involved In Drones, Revolutionary Guard
The U.S. Treasury on February 2 slapped fresh sanctions on a network of four companies based in Iran and Hong Kong for involvement in providing materials and sensitive technology for Iran's ballistic missile and unmanned-aerial-vehicle programs, including the Shahed class of drones used by Russia against Ukraine. The Treasury said it has also slapped sanctions on six officials of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp's Cyber-Electronic Command "for malicious cyber-activities against critical infrastructure in the United States and elsewhere."
Iranian 'Spy Ship' In Spotlight As U.S. Seeks Retaliation Against Tehran
Since a Tehran-backed militia in Iraq killed three U.S. soldiers in a drone strike in Jordan, there has been mounting speculation about how Washington might retaliate against Iran.
While unnamed U.S. officials speaking to the media have ruled out a direct strike on Iranian territory, they have suggested that Washington could attack Iranian targets in Iraq or Syria, or naval assets in the region.
Media reports suggest one target could be the Behshad, an Iranian vessel in the Red Sea that experts believe is a spy ship that is operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and provides intelligence to Iranian-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen. Tehran maintains that it is a cargo ship.
The Huthis have attacked commercial shipping in the key global trade route in recent months, in a move that has triggered retaliatory U.S. and U.K. air strikes.
Experts say the United States is unlikely to hit the Behshad, which would be viewed by Iran as a major escalation and could trigger a direct confrontation between Washington and Tehran.
Repurposed Cargo Ship
Built in 1999, the Behshad was constructed as a cargo ship. But it only attracted wider attention in 2021, when it replaced another vessel -- the Saviz -- in the Red Sea.
The Saviz had long been suspected of helping to smuggle weapons and provide intelligence to the Huthis, but it had to be towed back to Iran after a mysterious explosion.
Aurora Intel, an open-source intelligence group that monitors the Behshad via satellite imagery, told RFE/RL that the vessel has remained largely stationery in the Red Sea since it replaced the Saviz.
The group said the Behshad had switched off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) -- meaning it was not broadcasting its location -- and was being guarded by Iranian Navy vessels.
The Iranian Navy has maintained a presence in the Red Sea for years. Currently, two Iranian warships -- the IRIS Alborz and IRIS Bushehr -- are believed to be located close to the Behshad.
Aurora Intel said that small boats regularly visit the Behshad.
“Why would you constantly have small vessels going back and forth from a cargo vessel that is monitored by the navy?” the group asked. “They are moving people, not cargo.”
Aurora Intel said the Behshad turned on its AIS transponder on January 3, a day before it departed its position in the Red Sea, moving south and through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait to the Gulf of Aden.
Since January 11, it has been in a holding pattern just 100 kilometers east of the port of Djibouti, according to the ship-tracking and maritime intelligence service MariTrace.
“Not only is this a less suitable position for disembarking security teams protecting Iranian vessels through a danger zone, [but] it also coincided with an increase in Huthi attacks in the Gulf of Aden,” Jeremy Binnie, a Middle East defense specialist at the global intelligence company Janes, told RFE/RL.
Many of the Huthis’ drone and missile attacks on commercial vessels have occurred in the Gulf of Aden.
“Keep in mind that the Huthis don’t control any coastline on the Gulf of Aden, making it far harder for them to find and verify the ships they want to target there,” he said. “Using a ship [like the Behshad] as a near-permanent observation post would help greatly in this situation.”
Iranian officials and state media have been tight-lipped about the Behshad. But a little-known entity that calls itself the Center for Combating Online Rumors, which appears to be run by a group of pro-government Iranian journalists, said the Behshad “can be of great help” to the Huthis to “punish the aggressors.”
Unlikely Target For The U.S.
Some circles in the United States have called on Washington to strike the Behshad after the Huthis started targeting commercial vessels linked to Israel in November.
The Huthis say they are striking Israeli-linked ships in support of Palestinians following the October outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.
Israel launched an offensive in Gaza that has killed thousands of people in the Palestinian enclave in retaliation to a Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7 that killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians.
Since last month, the Huthis have expanded their targets to include U.S.- and British-linked vessels in response to U.S. and U.K. air strikes on Huthi positions in Yemen.
The calls to strike the Behshad have only grown since the Tehran-sponsored Kataib Hizballah militia carried out a drone strike on a U.S. outpost, known as Tower 22, in Jordan on January 29, which killed three soldiers and injured dozens of service members.
U.S. media, citing officials, have said Washington’s response will come in waves and can take weeks. The targets, they say, include Iranian-backed militias and Iranian assets outside Iran.
While observers believe Washington is likely to strike IRGC targets in Iraq and Syria, some have not ruled out attacks against Tehran’s navy assets.
But experts say the Behshad is an unlikely target.
"My sense is that both Iran and the U.S. are seeking to avoid a direct military confrontation," said Raz Zimmt, a senior researcher at the Israel-based Institute for National Security Studies (INSS). "Therefore, hitting this ship, particularly in response to the activities of Iraqi militias, might be perceived as a disproportionate reaction."
Binnie said any U.S. attack on the Behshad would lead to "allegations that it is doing what the Huthis are doing -- illegally attacking commercial ships."
Binnie added that the United States could make the Behshad a “legitimate target in time of war” by releasing intelligence to make the case that it was being used for military purposes, “but that would effectively represent a direct attack on the Iranian military.”
And if Washington hit the Behshad, Iran would find itself in a conundrum, according to Zimmt.
"Iran has usually tried to respond directly in such cases,” he said. “But… the Iranian dilemma will be very difficult due to Tehran's concern over the possibility of a U.S. response."
Binnie suggested the United States could reduce the threat posed by the Behshad without using force.
"Perhaps the better way to neutralize Behshad is by using what militaries call 'non-kinetic' means, most obviously by jamming its communications so it cannot pass intelligence to the Huthis on land," he said.
This could already be happening, Binnie stated, but that would mean dedicating assets, such as naval vessels or aircraft, to the job "that could not then be used elsewhere."
Coalition Urges UN Rights Official To Delay Iran Visit Saying She Won't See The 'Truth'
A coalition of rights activists and writers have penned an open letter to Nada Al-Nashif, the UN deputy high commissioner for human rights, urging her to reconsider her planned visit to Iran saying the government will not allow her to see the "truth" about the situation in the country.
Al-Nashif is scheduled to visit Iran from February 2 to February 5 and focus on women's rights and the death penalty, two issues that have sparked civil unrest for months, leading to a brutal crackdown by authorities.
"We firmly believe that OHCHR has a responsibility not to let its legitimate engagement activities be instrumentalized to undermine other mechanisms that are critical to the promotion and protection of human rights in Iran. To avoid this, we urge you to reconsider the timing of this visit," the letter says.
In November 2022, the Geneva-based UNHRC formed a fact-finding committee to investigate human rights violations amid a violent crackdown on anti-government protests that erupted over the death of Mahsa Amini.
The resolution provides for an independent investigative mission to document human rights violations in Iran in the context of the protests, which erupted in mid-September after Amini died while being held by police for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The letter said any visit by officials should wait until the results of the UN Human Rights Council's fact-finding committee are released in March.
"This visit would take place amid an alarming surge in executions.... The visit would also take place in a context marked by the deadly, violent and unlawful repression of the nationwide Women, Life, Freedom movement, and the aggravation of degrading and discriminatory legislations and policies targeting women and girls," the coalition letter said.
"Informed by past experiences, we can anticipate that Iranian authorities will attempt to instrumentalize their formal engagement with your office and use it as a propaganda tool to undermine support for these existing and very needed monitoring, reporting and investigative mechanisms established by the Human Rights Council."
Despite the calls, Marta Hurtado, a spokeswoman for the UN Human Rights Office, defended Al-Nashif's visit telling RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that the goal is to explore "opportunities to improve the human rights situation in Iran."
But the activists questioned whether the UN delegation will see beyond what the authorities want them to while at the same time pointing out that citizen-journalist video reports, written accounts from victims and activists, and evidence have already been submitted to relevant UN bodies to illustrate the situation on the ground.
"Which humanity and rights are you going to observe in Iran? Are you coming to see the batons that have crushed the skulls of hundreds of Iranian youths over the past year? Or to see the nooses that break the necks of our young people every day? Or to witness the eyes of our beautiful young girls and boys blinded by the pellets of the repressive forces last year?" the letter asks.
Iranian LGBTQ organizations also demanded the cancellation of Al-Nashif's visit, emphasizing that the trip under the current conditions could be seen as legitimizing a regime that has systematically oppressed sexual and gender minorities for years.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Bulgaria Grants Asylum To Iranian Who Feared Death At Home If Deported
Bulgaria has granted asylum to Iranian citizen Alireza Beigi, who says he was given a death sentence in absentia in his homeland for renouncing Islam in favor of Christianity. Beigi fled to Bulgaria in 2022 but his initial request for asylum was rejected, and he was threatened with deportation. However, he applied a second time in 2023 after learning that he had been sentenced to death, submitting a petition in his defense signed by 2,600 people. Bulgarian authorities agreed his life was in danger and on January 31, granted him asylum. To read the full story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, please click here.
U.S. Charges Four Chinese Nationals For Exporting Banned Electronics To Iran
The United States has charged four Chinese nationals with illegally exporting dual-use U.S. electronic components to Iran over several years. The four individuals smuggled the technology via China and Hong Kong to entities affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), the U.S. Justice Department said in a January 31 statement. From May 2007 to July 2020, the four individuals allegedly exported items used in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles, ballistic missile systems, and other technology with military end uses to sanctioned Iranian entities. The four face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.
Iranian Father Arrested For Murdering Teenage Son Over 'Feminine' Behavior and Makeup
An Iranian man is being held for allegedly murdering his 17-year-old son over what he called the teenager's "feminine" behavior and makeup, in a case that has put the plight of the Islamic nation's LGBT community in the spotlight once again.
According to the Rokna news agency, the father, distressed by his son's conduct in the northwestern city of Tabriz, confessed to the crime after contacting the police, citing his "disgrace" as the motive.
In an interview with the agency, the father mentioned his inability to face family and friends due to the behavior of his son, who was identified only as Parsa. The father said he felt publicly shamed and claimed, "everyone pointed fingers at us."
Violence against sexual minorities by family members is not uncommon in the Islamic republic, where senior officials often address them with derogatory terms, such as "inhuman" or "sick," fanning homophobic sentiment.
According to a 2020 poll published by the 6rang advocacy group, 62 percent of LGBT members surveyed in Iran had said that they had experienced one or more forms of violence by their immediate family. Nearly 30 percent of them complained of sexual violence, while 77 percent said they had been subjected to physical violence.
The pressure and persecution force many members of Iran's LGBT community to flee the country, while many others undergo sex-reassignment surgery (SRS). Iran is the only Islamic country where SRS is recognized.
In a report to the UN Human Rights Council, Javid Rahman, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, criticized the use of "conversion therapy" for sexual minorities as torture.
The report expressed concern about practices like "electroshock therapy" and "forced hormone injections or administration of strong medications" to homosexual, bisexual, and transgender children in Iran.
Parsa, who's sexual orientation remains unclear, was sent to "psychotherapy" and was hospitalized, his father said, claiming that living with the teenager was beyond his and his family's endurance.
In a similar case in 2021 that gained international headlines, Alireza Fazeli Monfared was murdered by family members over his sexual orientation before he could flee to Turkey.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
China In Eurasia Briefing: The Red Sea Crisis And China's New Game In The Middle East
Listen to the Talking China In Eurasia podcast
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | YouTube
Welcome back to the China In Eurasia Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter tracking China's resurgent influence from Eastern Europe to Central Asia.
I'm RFE/RL correspondent Reid Standish and here's what I'm following right now.
As Huthi rebels continue their assault on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, the deepening crisis is posing a fresh test for China’s ambitions of becoming a power broker in the Middle East – and raising questions about whether Beijing can help bring the group to bay.
Finding Perspective: U.S. officials have been asking China to urge Tehran to rein in Iran-backed Huthis, but according to the Financial Times, American officials say that they have seen no signs of help.
Still, Washington keeps raising the issue. In weekend meetings with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bangkok, U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan again asked Beijing to use its “substantial leverage with Iran” to play a “constructive role” in stopping the attacks.
Reuters, citing Iranian officials, reported on January 26 that Beijing urged Tehran at recent meetings to pressure the Huthis or risk jeopardizing business cooperation with China in the future.
There are plenty of reasons to believe that China would want to bring the attacks to an end. The Huthis have disrupted global shipping, stoking fears of global inflation and even more instability in the Middle East.
This also hurts China’s bottom line. The attacks are raising transport costs and jeopardizing the tens of billions of dollars that China has invested in nearby Egyptian ports.
Why It Matters: The current crisis raises some complex questions for China’s ambitions in the Middle East.
If China decides to pressure Iran, it’s unknown how much influence Tehran actually has over Yemen’s Huthis. Iran backs the group and supplies them with weapons, but it’s unclear if they can actually control and rein them in, as U.S. officials are calling for.
But the bigger question might be whether this calculation looks the same from Beijing.
China might be reluctant to get too involved and squander its political capital with Iran on trying to get the Huthis to stop their attacks, especially after the group has announced that it won’t attack Chinese ships transiting the Red Sea.
Beijing is also unlikely to want to bring an end to something that’s hurting America’s interests arguably more than its own at the moment.
U.S. officials say they’ll continue to talk with China about helping restore trade in the Red Sea, but Beijing might decide that it has more to gain by simply stepping back.
Three More Stories From Eurasia
1. ‘New Historical Heights’ For China And Uzbekistan
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev made a landmark three-day visit to Beijing, where he met with Xi, engaged with Chinese business leaders, and left with an officially upgraded relationship as the Central Asian leader increasingly looks to China for his economic future.
The Details: As I reported here, Mirziyoev left Uzbekistan looking to usher in a new era and returned with upgraded diplomatic ties as an “all-weather” partner with China.
The move to elevate to an “all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership” from a “comprehensive strategic partnership” doesn’t come with any formal benefits, but it’s a clear sign from Mirziyoev and Xi on where they want to take the relationship between their two countries.
Before going to China for the January 23-25 trip, Mirziyoev signed a letter praising China’s progress in fighting poverty and saying he wanted to develop a “new long-term agenda” with Beijing that will last for “decades.”
Beyond the diplomatic upgrade, China said it was ready to expand cooperation with Uzbekistan across the new energy vehicle industry chain, as well as in major projects such as photovoltaics, wind power, and hydropower.
Xi and Mirzoyoev also spoke about the long-discussed China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, with the Chinese leader saying that work should begin as soon as possible, athough no specifics were offered and there are reportedly still key disputes over how the megaproject will be financed.
2. The Taliban’s New Man In Beijing
In a move that could lay the groundwork for more diplomatic engagement with China, Xi received diplomatic credentials from the Taliban’s new ambassador in Beijing on January 25.
What You Need To Know: Mawlawi Asadullah Bilal Karimi was accepted as part of a ceremony that also received the credential letters of 42 new envoys. Karimi was named as the new ambassador to Beijing on November 24 but has now formally been received by Xi, which is another installment in the slow boil toward recognition that’s under way.
No country formally recognizes the Taliban administration in Afghanistan, but China – along with other countries such as Pakistan, Russia, and Turkmenistan – have appointed their own envoys to Kabul and have maintained steady diplomatic engagement with the group since it returned to power in August 2021.
Formal diplomatic recognition for the Taliban still looks to be far off, but this move highlights China’s strategy of de-facto recognition that could see other countries following its lead, paving the way for formal ties down the line.
3. China’s Tightrope With Iran and Pakistan
Air strikes and diplomatic sparring between Iran and Pakistan raised difficult questions for China and its influence in the region, as I reported here.
Both Islamabad and Tehran have since moved to mend fences, with their foreign ministers holding talks on January 29. But the incident put the spotlight on what China would do if two of its closest partners entered into conflict against one another.
What It Means: The tit-for-tat strikes hit militant groups operating in each other’s territory. After a tough exchange, both countries quickly cooled their rhetoric – culminating in the recent talks held in Islamabad.
And while Beijing has lots to lose in the event of a wider conflict between two of its allies, it appeared to remain quiet, with only a formal offer to mediate if needed.
Abdul Basit, an associate research fellow at Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, told me this approach reflects how China “shies away from situations like this,” in part to protect its reputation in case it intervenes and then fails.
Michael Kugelman, the director of the Wilson Center's South Asia Institute, added that, despite Beijing’s cautious approach, China has shown a willingness to mediate when opportunity strikes, pointing to the deal it helped broker between Iran and Saudi Arabia in March.
“It looks like the Pakistanis and the Iranians had enough in their relationship to ease tensions themselves,” he told me. “So [Beijing] might be relieved now, but that doesn't mean they won't step up if needed.”
Across The Supercontinent
China’s Odd Moment: What do the fall of the Soviet Union and China's slowing economy have in common? The answer is more than you might think.
Listen to the latest episode of the Talking China In Eurasia podcast, where we explore how China's complicated relationship with the Soviet Union is shaping the country today.
Invite Sent. Now What? Ukraine has invited Xi to participate in a planned “peace summit” of world leaders in Switzerland, Reuters reported, in a gathering tied to the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
Blocked, But Why? China has suspended issuing visas to Lithuanian citizens. Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis confirmed the news and told Lithuanian journalists that “we have been informed about this. No further information has been provided.”
More Hydro Plans: Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Energy and the China National Electric Engineering Company signed a memorandum of cooperation on January 24 to build a cascade of power plants and a new thermal power plant.
One Thing To Watch
There’s no official word, but it’s looking like veteran diplomat Liu Jianchao is the leading contender to become China’s next foreign minister.
Wang Yi was reassigned to his old post after Qin Gang was abruptly removed as foreign minister last summer, and Wang is currently holding roles as both foreign minister and the more senior position of director of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee Foreign Affairs Commission Office.
Liu has limited experience engaging with the West but served stints at the Communist Party’s anti-corruption watchdog and currently heads a party agency traditionally tasked with building ties with other communist states.
It also looks like he’s being groomed for the role. He recently completed a U.S. tour, where he met with top officials and business leaders, and has also made visits to the Middle East.
That’s all from me for now. Don’t forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you might have.
Until next time,
Reid Standish
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every other Wednesday.
Iraqi Militants 'Suspend' Actions Against U.S. As Washington Mulls Response To Drone Strike
An Iraqi militant group backed by Iran suspected of being behind a drone strike that killed three U.S. soldiers in Jordan has announced a "suspension" of operations against U.S. forces as Washington said it had decided how to respond to the attack but did not elaborate.
The Kataib Hizballah militia said the pause was meant to prevent "embarrassing" the Iraqi government and hinted that the drone attack had been linked to U.S. support of Israel in the war in Gaza.
"As we announce the suspension of military and security operations against the occupation forces -- in order to prevent embarrassment of the Iraqi government -- we will continue to defend our people in Gaza in other ways," Kataib Hizballah Secretary-General Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi said in a statement late on January 30.
Three U.S. soldiers were killed by a drone strike in Jordan on January 28 that the Pentagon said carried the "footprints" of the Tehran-sponsored Kataib Hizballah militia, although Washington has not yet conclusively determined that the group was behind the attack.
The group's statement was met with skepticism by the Pentagon, with spokesman Pat Ryder saying, "Actions speak louder than words," before adding, "There will be consequences."
When asked by reporters in Florida on January 30 if he had decided on how to respond to the attack, President Joe Biden said "yes," without elaborating on the planned U.S. move.
"I don't think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That's not what I'm looking for," he added.
The attacks are certain to intensify political pressure in the United States on Biden -- who is in an election year -- to retaliate against Iranian interests in the region, possibly in Iraq or Syria, analysts say.
Many observers have expressed fears of a widening conflict in the Middle East after war broke out in Gaza following the October 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist group by Washington and the European Union.
At least 1,200 people were killed in those assaults, leading to Israel's retaliatory actions that, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, have killed more than 26,000 Palestinians.
U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria have reportedly come under attack more than 165 times since October 7. Most of the attacks have been claimed by the so-called Islamic Resistance in Iraq -- an umbrella alliance of hard-line Shi'ite militias backed by Tehran.
Experts say Kataib Hizballah is one of the most powerful groups in the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.
Details of the attack in Jordan remain unclear, but a U.S. official said the enemy drone may have been confused with a U.S.-launched drone returning to the military site near the Syrian border and was therefore not shot down.
The official, who requested anonymity, said preliminary reports indicated the enemy drone was flying at a low level at the same time a U.S. drone was returning to the base, known as Tower 22.
Amid reports that the drone used in the attack was made in Iran, the Foreign Ministry in Tehran denied it had any link with the incident, calling the accusations "baseless."
Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said that "resistance groups" in the region did not take orders from Tehran, though Western countries accuse Iran of helping arm, train, and fund such groups.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Reuters, and AP
Prominent Tehran Bookstore Closed By Police Over Hijab Enforcement
A prominent bookstore in the Iranian capital, Tehran, has been closed down for failing to enforce mandatory hijab rules for some of its female customers.
The popular publishing house Saless was cited on January 30 for infractions by the Public Places Authority, which led to the immediate closure of its bookstore, according to the Saless Publication's official Instagram account.
The incident highlights a continued clampdown on public, commercial, and tourist venues, hundreds of which have been shut recently due to what authorities deemed as noncompliance with hijab regulations.
Anger over the suppression of human rights, and women's rights in particular, has boiled over since September 2022 when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody. She was being held for an alleged violation of the hijab law, which makes it compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 to cover their heads when out in public.
While the protests appear to have waned, resistance to the hijab remains strong, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
The campaign against the compulsory hijab has grown so widespread that Abdolhossein Khosropanah, the secretary of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, conceded last year that while women defying the hijab law should technically be arrested, the large numbers of women involved make such mass detentions unfeasible.
The authorities have broadened their crackdown, shutting down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to enforce Islamic laws and hijab rules.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated a tougher stance by the government against offenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
