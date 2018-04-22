Iran Open To Talks On Prisoners If U.S. Shifts 'Attitude,' Zarif Says

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says Washington must undergo "a change in attitude" before negotiations can begin over several U.S. citizens being held prisoner in Iran.

Negotiations are a "possibility, certainly from a humanitarian perspective, but it requires a change of attitude," Zarif told CBS TV’s Face the Nation program scheduled to air on April 22.

"It is important... for the [Trump] administration to show the ability to engage in a respectful dialogue," Zarif said.

"The United States needs to learn how to treat other sovereign nations, particularly sovereign nations who do not depend on the United States for continued existence."

At least five Americans are held being in Tehran and have been sentenced to prison in Iran on espionage-related charges.

Zarif brought up the possibility of a prisoner on health or humanitarian grounds, but he said the current U.S. attitude makes such talks impossible.

One of the prisoners, Baquer Namazi, is 81 and in poor health.

"You do not engage in negotiations by exercising disrespect for a country, for its people, for its government," he said. "Then you do not leave much room for a genuine dialogue."

U.S. President Donald Trump has accused Tehran of fomenting militant violence in the region and of violating the “spirit” of a landmark 2015 nuclear accord through the continued testing of ballistic missiles.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP