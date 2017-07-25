U.S. Navy Ship Fires Warning Shots Near Iranian Vessel In Persian Gulf

A U.S. defense official says a U.S. Navy patrol boat fired warning shots toward an Iranian Navy ship in the northern part of the Persian Gulf on July 25 after the Iranian vessel came within 140 meters of the U.S. ship.

The official said the USS Thunderbolt fired the warning shots after attempts to communicate by radio were ignored by the Iranian vessel.

He said the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) ship also ignored flares and warning sirens fired from the USS Thunderbolt.

The U.S. official said it was "out of the norm" for an Iranian military ship to "come in that close at that rate of speed."

He said the U.S. ship "had to act for the safety of the crew."

He said the Iranian ship backed away after the warning shots were fired.

The USS Thunderbolt. a Cyclone-class patrol ship, has been taking part in a live fire and formation training exercise in the Gulf during the past week with other U.S. Navy vessels and military ships from Persian Gulf states that are U.S. allies.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and Navy Times

