Iran
Washington Says It Warned, Not Asked, Iran Against Attacks On U.S. Troops
The United States has warned Iran against attacking its troops and bases in the Middle East as Tehran plans its response to a suspected Israeli strike that killed seven military men on April 1.
A deputy to the Iranian president's chief of staff said on April 5 that Iran had told Washington in a written message to "stay away" from Israel or risk getting "hurt."
"In response, [the] U.S. asked Iran not to target American facilities," Mohammad Jamshidi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Responding to a request from RFE/RL for comment, a U.S. State Department spokesperson disputed Jamshidi's claim.
"We did not 'ask,'" the spokesperson said in written comments. "We responded by warning Iran not to use this as a pretext to attack U.S. personnel and facilities."
A building that Iran says housed the consular section of its embassy in the Syrian capital of Damascus was destroyed in suspected Israeli air strikes on April 1. Seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), including two generals, were killed.
Israel, as per its usual policy, has not commented on the strike.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pledged retaliation after the attack, vowing that Israel would be "punished by the hands of our courageous men."
The IRGC's chief commander, Major General Hossein Salami, reiterated the threat on April 5.
CBS News on April 5 reported that U.S. intelligence indicated Tehran is planning an attack involving a mixture of Shahed drones and cruise missiles. The target and timing are unknown, but striking an Israeli diplomatic facility would be a proportional response, the report said.
At least 18 Iranian members of the IRGC, including key generals, have been killed in suspected Israeli strikes in Syria since early December. Iran has vowed to avenge them, but has yet to deliver.
Pressure from its hard-line support base is growing on the Islamic republic to retaliate.
Analysts have told RFE/RL that Tehran may have reached a point where it needs to take action, but any response would need to be calibrated to reduce the odds of a direct conflict with Israel.
More News
Iran Renews Vow of Vengeance at Annual Anti-Israel Rallies
Iran on April 5 renewed its pledge to avenge the deaths of seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) killed in a suspected Israeli strike in Syria.
A building said to house the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus was destroyed on April 1 in air strikes that Tehran blames on Israel.
Israel, as per its usual policy, has not commented on the strike.
“No move by any enemy against our sacred system [the Islamic republic] goes unanswered,” the IRGC’s chief commander, Major General Hossein Salami, said in a televised speech during Al Quds (Jerusalem) Day rallies in Tehran. The annual demonstrations are held on the last Friday of Ramadan and are marked by pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli rallies.
The rallies also served as a funeral for the dead IRGC officers, including Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi.
As is customary, state television provided wall-to-wall coverage of the nationwide demonstrations. Protesters were seen carrying images of the IRGC officers and banners with the slogans “Death to Israel” and “Death to America.”
Photos released by state media showed demonstrators burning American flags and stomping on the likeness of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei earlier this week vowed that Israel would be “punished by our courageous men” -- a remark that some analysts say indicates Tehran will directly act against Israel rather than rely on its regional allies and proxies.
Moshen Rezaei, a former chief commander of the IRGC, told the hard-line Tasnim news agency on April 5 that a “decision has been made” about retaliating against Israel and "will certainly be implemented.” He did not elaborate.
The Islamic republic is under pressure from its hard-line support base to avenge the dead officers.
At least 18 Iranian IRGC members, including key generals, have been killed in suspected Israeli strikes in Syria since early December.
With reporting by Reuters
Wife Says Prison Transfer Of Iranian Activist Aimed At Isolating Him
Saeed Madani, a prominent Iranian sociologist serving a nine-year sentence in Tehran's notorious Evin prison, has reportedly been transferred to a facility on the city's outskirts in an attempt, his wife says, to further isolate him.
In an interview with RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, Mansureh Ettefaghstated said her husband was moved to Damavand prison under the directive of the Tehran Prosecutor. She added that during her last visit with Madani before his transfer on April 2, his lawyer noted that there was no explanation given in the transfer documentation.
Ettefagh also noted previous threats, which she says her husband received from interrogators -- referred to as "Ministry of Intelligence experts" -- suggesting that the relocation was premeditated.
The isolation of Madani, known for his civil activism and social research, has been condemned by fellow political prisoners who view the judiciary's action as a deliberate attempt by the Islamic republic to assert a facade of authority.
Several notable political detainees, including Narges Mohammadi and Mostafa Tajzadeh, recently made a collective statement highlighting the regime's intolerance toward peaceful dissent.
In December 2022, the Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran found Madani guilty of "forming and managing antiestablishment groups" and of "propaganda against the Islamic republic of Iran."
While he denies the charges, the court sentenced him to nine years in prison -- eight for the first charge and one for the second.
In January 2022, Madani was prevented from leaving Iran to begin a one-year research program at Yale University in the United States. He has published several studies on social issues in Iran, including violence against women, child abuse, prostitution, and poverty.
The publication of some of Madani's books has been banned in Iran.
He has been imprisoned several times before for membership in the banned Nationalist-Religious Alliance political opposition group and for "propaganda against the state."
In 2016, he was exiled to the southern port city of Bandar Abbas after serving four years of an eight-year prison sentence on the charges.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran-Backed Militias Have Been Meeting In Southern Lebanon, Sources Say
Militias supported by Iran from across the Middle East, including groups from Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Palestinian factions, have been holding secret strategy sessions in Hizballah's tunnels in southern Lebanon in recent weeks, according to information obtained by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda.
Sources affiliated with the militias told Radio Farda that the meetings were attended by representatives from various Iranian-backed groups, including Iraq's Kata'ib Hizballah, Al-Nujaba, the Badr organization, and delegates from the Huthi movement in Yemen.
Among those who had been attending the meetings was Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a high-ranking commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force, who was killed on April 1 in a suspected Israeli strike on the Iranian Embassy's consular annex in Damascus, the sources said.
Representatives from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, two groups designated as terrorist organizations by the United States and the European Union, attended the meetings as well, according to the sources.
The meetings come amid heightened tensions in the region as Israel and Hamas fight a war sparked by Hamas's October 7 raid into Israel that saw some 1,200 people killed and 240 taken hostage and brought back to Hamas by the extremists.
Since the war broke out, Iranian-backed militias have stepped up retaliatory actions against Israeli interests as its incursion into Gaza broadens, triggering concerns that the war will escalate and spread across the region.
Hizballah has launched rocket and drone attacks into northern Israel, leading to Israeli counterstrikes. The confrontations have resulted in the deaths of more than 300 Hizballah fighters. Meanwhile, Iraqi militias have carried out numerous rocket and drone attacks against U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria.
Yemen's Huthi rebels have also targeted commercial vessels in the Red Sea that they believe to be connected with Israel or en route to Israeli ports. These actions have drawn military responses from the United States and the United Kingdom, while the European Union has deployed forces to help safeguard maritime transport in the strategic waters.
Despite the widespread turmoil, Iran has denied any involvement in orchestrating the attacks, asserting that the militias are independently choosing their courses of action.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Issues Fresh Sanctions Targeting Owner Of Vessels Suspected Of Loading Iranian Commodities
The U.S. Treasury Department imposed new Iran-related counterterrorism sanctions against Oceanlink Maritime DMCC and its vessels on April 4, citing its role in shipping commodities on behalf of the Iranian military.
The department said in a statement that Oceanlink Maritime DMCC facilitated shipments of the unspecified Iranian commodities on behalf of Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff (AFGS) and Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL).
The department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) also said that the vessel Hecate, which is managed by the United Arab Emirates-based company, recently loaded Iranian commodities valued at more than $100 million dollars in a ship-to-ship transfer.
The transfer occurred on March 25, OFAC said, adding that the commodities were transferred from the Dover, a previously designated vessel operated by the National Iranian Tanker Company, to the Hecate "using obfuscation techniques to conceal the locations of the vessels."
OFAC also identified 13 vessels managed by Oceanlink Maritime DMCC as blocked property. The vessels are “deeply involved in shipping Iranian commodities, including on behalf of Iran’s military,” the Treasury Department said.
The United States is using sanctions to disrupt Iran’s ability to fund its “terrorist proxy and partner groups and support Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine,” said Undersecretary of the Treasury Brian E. Nelson.
“The United States will continue to use our full range of tools to target the illicit funding streams that enable Iran’s destabilizing activities in the region and around the world,” Nelson said in the statement.
Iran has a network of proxies in the Middle East, including in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen.
The sanctions block all property in U.S. jurisdiction owned by the designated company. In addition, the sanctions generally prohibit all transactions by people in the United States that involve any property or interests in property of the designated company.
Israel Boosts Defenses After Iran Revenge Threat
The Israeli military halted leave for all combat units on April 4 amid concerns of a possible escalation in violence after the killing of Iranian generals in Damascus this week drew threats of retaliation. "In accordance with the situational assessment, it has been decided that leave will be temporarily paused," the military said. On April 3, the military said it had drafted reservists to boost defenses. Iran has vowed revenge for the killing of two of its generals and five military advisers in an air strike on an Iranian diplomatic compound in Damascus on April 1.
Iranian Prison Officials Reportedly Relent, Send Prominent Activist To Hospital
Imprisoned Islamic scholar and civil rights activist Sedigheh Vasmaghi has been transferred from Tehran's notorious Evin prison to a hospital after reports surfaced that authorities were preventing the move, despite doctors' advice.
Sources told Radio Farda that Vasmaghi was taken to the Taleghani hospital late on April 3 with symptoms of chest pain, heart palpitations, and high blood pressure.
Nobel Prize-winning human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, who is also currently imprisoned in Iran, said earlier on April 3 that Vasmaghi's health had worsened since a violent raid on her home last month.
Medical experts had urgently recommended hospital care for Vasmaghi due to severe visual impairment and her struggle with the conditions of imprisonment.
The sources did not say why officials had relented and finally allowed Vasmaghi to be transferred.
Last week, authorities refused to allow Vasmaghi family visitation rights, citing her refusal to adhere to Iran's mandatory hijab regulation.
Vasmaghi, arrested at her home on March 16, faces charges of "propaganda against the system in cyberspace" and "public appearances without Shari'a-compliant hijab."
Mohammadi herself has been convicted five times since March 2021 -- three times for activism carried out while she was in prison -- and has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison during that period.
Though she wore a head scarf for years, Vasmaghi has openly opposed the Islamic republic's hijab law, posting pictures and messages on social media condemning the government's crackdown on offenses related to the hijab and its repression of women, as well as appearing in public without the head scarf.
Vasmaghi also has been highly critical of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling him a dictator and slamming the country's "oppressive" leadership.
The death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022 after her arrest for allegedly improperly wearing her head scarf led to months of nationwide protests that thrust women's rights and public disapproval of the hijab law to the forefront.
Iranian authorities responded by carrying out a violent crackdown that resulted in the deaths of over 500 protesters. They also implemented a stricter hijab law with harsher penalties and longer prison sentences for those who disobey it.
The fact-finding committee of the UN Human Rights Council labeled these government actions against women as a crime against humanity.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Amnesty Deplores 'Horrifying Surge' In Iranian Executions
Executions in Iran hit an eight-year high in 2023, according to Amnesty International, more than half of which came for drug-related convictions, which the rights group said highlights the “disproportionate impact of the authorities’ lethal anti-narcotics policies on poor and marginalized communities.”
Amnesty said in a report released on April 4 that 853 executions were carried out in Iran last year, with at least 481 executions for narcotics convictions.
“The death penalty is abhorrent in all circumstances, but deploying it on a mass scale for drug-related offenses after grossly unfair trials before Revolutionary Courts is a grotesque abuse of power,” Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty’s deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, said.
“The Islamic republic’s deadly anti-narcotics policies are contributing to a cycle of poverty and systemic injustice, and further entrenching discrimination against marginalized communities, in particular Iran’s oppressed [Baluch] minority,” Eltahawy added.
The Amnesty report also accuses the government of “weaponizing the death penalty” to target “protesters, dissidents, and members of oppressed ethnic minorities” and called for “a robust global response” to pressure Tehran to implement a moratorium on the death penalty.
After a national wave of protests swept the country in the second half of 2022, Amnesty wrote, “the Iranian authorities also intensified the use of the death penalty as a weapon to quash dissent.”
The number of executions in Iran in 2023 was the highest since 2015 and 172 percent higher that in 2021, when Ebrahim Raisi became president and Gholamhossein Ejei was made head of the judiciary, Amnesty said in the report.
The Iranian government does not publish official statistics on the number of executions, and Amnesty worked with Iranian rights groups to document cases using open sources such as state media and human rights organizations.
At least 95 executions were reported in 2024 by March 20, the rights group said, adding it believes the real number of executions in Iran is higher.
At Least 29 Dead In Clashes Between Militants, Security Forces In Southeastern Iran
More than two dozen Iranian government forces and militants from Jaish al-Adl, which is recognized as a terrorist organization by Iran and several Western countries including the United States, have been killed in clashes in the southeast of the country in a flareup of violence in the underprivileged province of Sistan-Baluchistan.
Law enforcement officials told local media that the clashes lasted nearly 14 hours, leaving left 11 government troops and 18 militants dead in the cities of Rask, Sarbaz, and Chabahar. The deputy security minister of the Interior Ministry confirmed the deaths and injuries of security personnel and said the number of fatalities could potentially rise on both sides.
Alireza Daliri, the deputy law enforcement commander in Sistan-Baluchistan, said the militants had also precipitated a hostage-taking situation, but that it had ended with "all" of the attackers being killed. It was not clear whether those casualties were part of the numbers law enforcement had quoted earlier.
Jaish al-Adl, which ostensibly seeks greater rights for the ethnic Baluch minority, operates mostly in Iran's southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan Province but is also suspected to be in neighboring Pakistan.
In an assault by the militants on the regional headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and police military bases in Rask and Chabahar, at least five security personnel were killed, according to security reports. The state-run news agency IRNA said the casualties included a soldier, an IRGC member, a Basij paramilitary member, and two law enforcement officers.
IRGC ground forces Commander Mohammad Pakpour said the attackers targeted several locations in simultaneous operations.
This deadly incident is the latest significant confrontation between Iranian forces and Jaish al-Adl, following the group's claimed attack on a police station in Rask on January 20, which resulted in one law enforcement fatality.
Members of the Baluch minority, many of whom are Sunni Muslims in Shi'a-majority Iran, have long faced disproportionate discrimination and violence at the hands of the authorities.
The area, which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan, has also long been a key transit route for narcotics smuggled from Afghanistan to the West and beyond.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
London Police Say Suspects In Iranian Journalist's Stabbing Fled Country
Police in London say a March 29 stabbing of an Iranian journalist is being investigated by the Counter Terrorism Command, although investigators have not established a motive. A police statement on April 2 said the authorities believe three suspects were involved in the attack, in which self-exiled Persian-language journalist Pouria Zeraati suffered an injury to his leg. The three men abandoned their vehicle shortly after the incident and left the country by air within hours, police said. Zeraati works for Iran International television, which has been critical of Iran's government.
U.S. Says It Had 'Nothing To Do' With Strike On Iranian Consulate In Syria
The United States had no involvement in an air strike on Iran's consular annex building in the Syrian capital, Damascus, that Tehran blamed on Israel, the White House said on April 2. "We had nothing to do with the strike in Damascus. We weren't involved in any way whatsoever," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told a briefing. Kirby dismissed as "nonsense" comments by Iran's foreign minister that the United States, Israel's main backer, bore responsibility for the attack, which killed seven members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.
With Its Deterrence Strategy Weakened, Iran Faces Pressure To Hit Israel
Iran’s strategy of deterrence against Israel has suffered greatly since the outbreak of the Gaza war -- particularly after the brazen attack on its consulate in the Syrian capital on April 1.
Eighteen members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), including key generals, have been killed in Syria in suspected Israeli strikes since early December. But Iran has refrained from directly responding to Israel, instead opting to increase its support for the “Axis of Resistance” -- its network of allies and proxies in the region -- to take the fight to Israel.
But the deadly strike on its consulate in Damascus may compel Iran to take direct action, experts say.
Nestled between the Iranian and Canadian embassies, the building housing Iran’s consulate and the ambassador’s residence were reportedly struck by six missiles and demolished. Seven members of the IRGC, including top Quds Force General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, were killed.
Iranian officials, as they normally do, have vowed vengeance, with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowing on April 2 that Israel would be “punished by our courageous men.”
Though the threats by Tehran are usually idle, analysts say this time Iranians might have to make good on their pledge.
“Iran doesn’t have many good options, but [the April 1] attack could force its hand,” said Farzan Sabet, a senior research associate at the Geneva Graduate Institute.
First 'Israeli' Attack On Iranian Diplomatic Premises
Past attacks on Iranian interests in Syria allegedly carried out by Israel have targeted military installations used by the IRGC and its affiliates. The April 1 strike was the first on an Iranian diplomatic compound.
Iranian Ambassador to Syria Hossein Akbari told state television after the attack that three of those killed had diplomatic credentials.
Iran has accused Israel of contravening international law and has demanded global condemnation. It has also requested a UN Security Council meeting.
Israel has long practiced a policy of not commenting on air strikes in Syria.
Raz Zimmt, a senior researcher at the Israeli-based Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), said the building hit was used by the Quds Force, the expeditionary wing of the IRGC that has been designated a terrorist entity by the United States.
He said the attack was part of Israel’s strategy of “escalating matters with Iran in an attempt to put pressure on the head of the snake, as Israel sees it.”
Israel launched its deadly offensive in Gaza after Hamas, which has been designated as a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union, attacked several communities in Israel on October 7 that killed nearly 1,200 people, most of them civilians.
The Iran-led Axis of Resistance has been targeting Israel since it attacked the Palestinian enclave, and even tried to impose a naval blockade using Yemen’s Huthi rebels, which in recent months have targeted commercial ships heading to Israeli ports.
Israel has responded by hitting the proxy groups that make up the Axis of Resistance but has particularly ramped up its attacks on IRGC positions since December.
“The Israeli strike on the Iranian diplomatic facility in Syria…may have been an effort by Israel to impose a higher cost on Iran for the Axis of Resistance pressure campaign,” said Sabet.
'Strategic Patience' Not Cutting It
Despite losing more than a dozen officers of varying ranks since the Gaza war began, the Islamic republic has not directly gone after Israel -- because a war with Israel would inevitably turn into a war with the United States.
Instead, Tehran has exercised what is widely dubbed as “strategic patience” -- avoiding direct conflict in the hope that its allies were already sufficiently engaging Israel to ensure deterrence.
“The consulate attack demonstrated the fallacy of this calculation,” said Hamidreza Azizi, a fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.
Azizi argued that by gradually escalating its attacks on the IRGC, Israel has forced Iran to a juncture where it must either “risk direct confrontation or continue to see its deterrence and regional credibility erode.”
Commenting on Khamenei’s threatening message, Azizi said, “It appears that there's a realization among Iranian policymakers that the strategy of ‘strategic patience’ and sole reliance on proxy warfare has its limits.”
Calls For Reciprocal Action
The Islamic republic’s hard-line base of support has been demanding retaliation and has been critical of the lack of a firm response to previous deadly attacks on the IRGC.
“It will be very difficult this time for Iran to do nothing,” said Zimmt, a veteran Iran watcher with the Israel Defense Forces. “The question remains what exactly Iran can do in order to rehabilitate its deterrence but at the same time not drag itself into a direct military confrontation with Israel [that would be] supported by the United States.”
Sabet speculated that Iran would likely continue to respond indirectly, such as striking targets in Iraqi Kurdistan that it claims are used by Israeli operatives. But the devastating attack on the consulate could change things.
At the risk of damaging relations with host countries, Sabet said, Iran might go after Israeli diplomatic missions.
That certainly seems to be a popular option with hard-liners in Iran.
Hamid Rasaei, an ultraconservative cleric and lawmaker-elect from Tehran, has described the consulate strike as “an attack on our country’s soil” and demanded reciprocity.
But Zimmt said an attack on Israeli missions, though possible, might take a long time to plan.
He recalled Iran’s history of targeting dissidents abroad, including in Western countries, and argued that tarnishing relations with other countries is unlikely to deter the Islamic republic from hitting Israeli embassies or consulates.
Whether Iran opts for a direct or indirect response, “any retaliation is expected to be calibrated and limited to prevent unintended consequences,” Azizi said. “Though there is no guarantee for this.”
Mosque Project In Historic Tehran Park Sparks Protest Rally
Tehran residents against a city plan to construct a mosque within a historic park in the north of the Iranian capital have launched a protest, citing environmental concerns over the project.
The residents held a rally on April 1 on the heels of the announcement of the project by Tehran's municipality, with the mayor's office advocating for the construction of mosques in public spaces. Police maintained a significant presence at the protest site, though no disturbances were reported.
The campaign, particularly for the mayor's proposal for a mosque in Qeytarieh Park, has drawn criticism for coming at a time when the city's financial resources could be better allocated toward supporting the underprivileged rather than constructing new religious structures.
"We must continue until the complete cancellation of this project," said Shiva Arasteh, an architect and one of the protesters.
Meanwhile, concerns also have been raised about potential damage to the area's historical significance after the discovery by renowned Iranian archaeologist Seyfollah Kambakhshfard of 350 graves.
An official from the Cultural Heritage Department of Tehran Province announced that fences installed by the municipality around the site where the mosque is to be built had been dismantled, though the news has not been confirmed.
Nasser Amani, a member of the city council, noted two large mosques are already in the same area of the city, while relocating the park's ancient trees was "impractical."
The construction plan has drawn further scrutiny amid revelations last year by Mohammad Abolghassem Doulabi, a senior Iranian cleric, that 50,000 out of 75,000 mosques across the country had closed due to dwindling attendance.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Tehran Vows Revenge For Damascus Embassy Attack It Blames On Israel
Tehran has vowed revenge after several people, including a senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), were killed in an air strike on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus over the weekend that has been attributed to Israel.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on April 2 that Israel will be made to "regret" the strike at the Iranian Embassy compound in Damascus, which killed Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander of the IRGC's Quds Force, and six others believed to be IRGC members.
Israel has not said it carried out the attack, though it has ramped up its campaign of air strikes on targets associated with Iran since a war against Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union, broke out in the Gaza Strip in October. Hamas is supported by Tehran.
The attack on a building adjacent to the main Iranian Embassy building in Damascus on April 1 has raised concerns that the conflict in Gaza may spread across the region.
Military sources said Israeli missiles were fired from the occupied Golan Heights and that the Syrian air defense system intercepted a number of them, though some hit their target, leading to the "total destruction of the building" and the killing and wounding of "everyone inside."
Iran said, however, that the consulate annex was hit by six missiles fired by F35 fighter jets.
Israel -- as per its usual policy -- has not commented on the strike, but the Reuters news agency quoted a senior Israeli government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, as saying those hit had "been behind many attacks on Israeli and American assets and had plans for additional attacks."
The White House said it was aware of the reports. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a daily news briefing that Washington was "concerned about anything that would be escalatory or cause an increase in conflict in the region."
Iran’s ambassador to Damascus, Hossein Akbar, said he and his family were unhurt, but he vowed that Iran’s response would be “harsh.”
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, in a phone call that his government holds Israel responsible for the attack and labeled it “a breach of all international conventions," according to Iranian state TV.
Ali Shamkhani, a political adviser to Khamenei, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the United States "remains directly responsible whether or not it was aware of the intention to carry out this attack."
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been a close ally of Iran and Russia, relying on their support to remain in power despite major opposition and a civil war in the country.
Tehran has maintained a heavy military presence in Syria, while Israel has periodically carried out attacks against Iranian-linked sites in the country, often targeting IRGC commanders.
The Quds Force is the elite foreign arm of the IRGC and has been declared a foreign terrorist organization by the United States.
With reporting by Reuters
Iranian Journalist Stabbed In Britain Says He's Out Of Hospital And 'Recovering'
Pouria Zeraati, the London-based Iran International news network TV host who was stabbed outside his home in Britain, said he has been discharged from the hospital, is feeling better, and "recovering." “My wife and I are residing at a safe place under the supervision of the Met[tropolitan] Police,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on April 1. Zeraati, 36, was attacked on March 29 in Wimbledon, southwest London, by a group of men who fled the scene in a car, said Iran International, which is critical of Iran’s government. No arrests have been made. Police said it wasn’t immediately clear why he was attacked. Zeraati said “good progress has been made” in the investigation.
Suspected Israeli Air Strike 'Flattens' Iranian Consulate In Damascus, Kills Top Quds Commander
Multiple people were killed, including a commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), in an Israeli air strike on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus on April 1, according to Syrian and Iranian officials, media, and opposition groups, prompting angry threats of retaliation by Iranian officials.
"Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander of the IRGC's Quds Force, was martyred in an attack by Zionist regime fighters on the Islamic Republic of Iran's consulate building in Damascus," Iranian state TV reported.
Some reports identified Zahedi, 63, as a former commander of the Quds Force, but full details were not immediately available.
A military source told the official Syrian news agency that Israeli missiles were fired from the occupied Golan Heights and that the Syrian air defense system intercepted a number of them, but that some hit the target, leading to "total destruction of the building" and the killing and wounding of "everyone inside."
Iran said, however, that the consulate annex was hit by six missiles fired by F35 fighter jets.
An Israeli military spokesperson did not comment specifically, saying only, "We do not comment on reports in the foreign media."
The White House said it was aware of the reports. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a daily news briefing that Washington was "concerned about anything that would be escalatory or cause an increase in conflict in the region."
Iran’s ambassador to Damascus, Hossein Akbar, told Syrian TV that five to seven people were killed in the attack.
The ambassador said he and his family were unhurt, but he vowed that Iran’s response would be “harsh.”
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, in a phone call that his government holds Israel responsible for the attack and labeled it “a breach of all international conventions," according to Iranian state TV.
Amir-Abdollahian "stressed the need for a serious response by the international community to such criminal actions," the report said.
The IRGC later said seven of its members had been killed, including Zahedi and his deputy, Hadi Haji Rahimi.
The Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement that Israel attacked the consulate building and that "all those present in the building have been killed or injured." It said rescue crews were evacuating the wounded.
"We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack" that resulted in "the martyrdom of a number of innocent people," Mekdad said.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been a close ally of Iran and Russia, relying on their support to remain in power despite major opposition and a civil war in the country.
Tehran has maintained a heavy military presence in Syria, while Israeli has periodically carried out attacks against Iranian-linked sites in the country, often targeting IRGC commanders.
The Iranian state TV report said the Israeli strike was a targeted “assassination” attack on the Quds commander in what is sure to raise tensions in the already tense Middle East region.
The Quds Force is the elite foreign arm of the IRGC and has been declared a foreign terrorist organization by the United States.
The Iranian state TV report also said that several Iranian diplomats had been killed in the attack.
Saudi broadcaster Al-Arabiya reported that "a senior Iranian figure" was the target of the strike.
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that “Israeli missiles” had destroyed an annex building of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus and that eight people had been killed.
According to reporters from Reuters at the scene, smoke was rising from the ruins of a building that had been “flattened.” The reporters said an Iranian flag was seen on a pole in front of the rubble and that Syrian and Iranian officials were at the scene.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iran Alerted Russia Before Moscow Attack, Sources Say
Iran tipped off Russia about the possibility of a major "terrorist operation" on its soil ahead of the concert hall massacre near Moscow last month, three sources familiar with the matter said. In the deadliest attack inside Russia in 20 years, gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers on March 22 at the Crocus City Hall, killing at least 144 people in violence claimed by the Islamic State extremist group. "Days before the attack in Russia, Tehran shared information with Moscow about a possible big terrorist attack inside Russia that was acquired during interrogations of those arrested in connection with deadly bombings in Iran," said one source. Reuters didn't further identify the sources. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had no information about reports of a warning from Iran, while Tehran didn't immediately comment.
Iran's Repression Of Baha'is Amounts To 'Crime Against Humanity,' Says Rights Watchdog
Iran’s “decades-long systematic repression” of the Baha’i community “amounts to the crime against humanity of persecution,” Human Rights Watch said in a new report issued on April 1.
“Iranian authorities have intentionally and severely deprived Baha’is of their fundamental rights. Authorities have denied Baha’is their rights to freedom of religion and political representation. They have arbitrarily arrested and prosecuted members of the Baha’i community due to their faith. Authorities routinely trample on Baha’is’ rights to education, employment, property, and dignified burial,” the New York-based rights monitor said.
Baha’is, Iran’s largest non-Muslim minority, face systematic persecution in Iran, where their faith is not recognized in the constitution.
In recent years, as Iranian authorities have repressed widespread protests demanding political, economic, and social change in the country, the authorities have also targeted Baha’is.
Authorities have raided Baha’i homes, arrested dozens of Baha’i citizens and community leaders, and confiscated property owned by Baha’is, Human Rights Watch noted.
In its report, Human Rights Watch argues that the persecution faced by the Baha’is fell within the scope of the International Criminal Court (ICC) whose statute defines persecution as the intentional and severe deprivation of fundamental rights contrary to international law on national, religious or ethnic grounds.
HRW said that, while the intensity of violations against Bahai's "has varied over time," the persecution of the community has remained constant, "impacting virtually every aspect of Bahai's' private and public lives."
It said the Islamic republic holds "extreme animus against adherents of the Baha'i faith" and repression of the minority was enshrined in Iranian law and is official government policy.
"Iranian authorities deprive Bahai's of their fundamental rights in every aspect of their lives, not due to their actions, but simply for belonging to a faith group," said Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch.
“It is critically important to increase international pressure on Iran to end this crime against humanity."
With reporting by AFP
- By dpa
Iranian Judiciary Rejects Allegations Over Death Of Young Woman
Iranian justice authorities have rejected a report that a 20-year-old woman had been questioned by the intelligence services a day before she died at home. The circumstances surrounding the death of Sara Tabrizi were under investigation, the Mizan news agency -- which is run by the country's judiciary -- reported on March 30. It said that her father had found her lifeless body at home. Tabrizi's death is reported to have occurred roughly a week ago in Shahriar, west of Tehran. Political activists have accused the judicial authorities of applying pressure on Tabrizi over recent months.
British Police Investigate Stabbing Of Iran International TV Host
A television host for the London-based Iran International news network has been stabbed outside his home in the city in an attack that British police said was being investigated by specialist counterterrorism officers.
Pouria Zeraati, 36, was attacked on March 29 in Wimbledon, southwest London, by a group of men who fled the scene in a car, said Iran International, which is critical of Iran’s government.
Zeraati is being treated at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. In a photograph posted on his Twitter account following the attack, Zeraati is pictured in his hospital bed smiling and flashing the ‘peace’ sign.
No arrests have yet been made. Police said it was not immediately clear why Zeraati was attacked, adding that they were “keeping an open mind as to any motivation” behind the assault.
London police said its Counter Terrorism Command had been assigned to the case because there had been a number of threats directed towards the network’s journalists “in recent times.”
In November 2022, two British-Iranian journalists working for Iran International were warned by British police of "credible" threats to their lives from Iranian security forces.
The channel had been reporting extensively on the nationwide anti-government protests that erupted in September of that year following the death of a young woman in police custody. Tehran accused the network of inciting the rioters.
Three months later, in February 2023, the network was forced to temporarily move its operations to Washington amid rising threats to its employees.
Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib said at the time that Iran International had been identified by Tehran as a "terrorist" organization.
Hannah Neumann, a member of the European Parliament, blamed the Iranian government for the attack on Zeraati.
“The long arms of the brutal Iranian regime. We all need to urgently do our homework to protect those who seek refuge here from transnational threats and violence,” she wrote on X.
The Iranian embassy in London immediately denied any involvement in the incident but dismissed Zeraati as a “so-called journalist.”
Zeraati hosted his own program called Last Word and has interviewed many influential politicians, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel is a sworn enemy of Iran.
Karim Sajadpour, an analyst at the Washington-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, called the attack a “wake-up call” for the United States and Europe.
“Iran is actively trying to kill reporters and activists in the West and nearly succeeded in the middle of London,” he said in a March 30 tweet.
In 2021, U.S. prosecutors charged four Iranians with the attempted abduction of an Iranian-American journalist and activist living in Brooklyn.
The journalist had been critical of Tehran. The Iranian government was behind that plot, the United States said.
Iranian Women's Rights Activists Sentenced To Long Prison Terms
Lawyers for 11 women's rights activists who were detained in August in Iran's northwestern Gilan province say their clients have been sentenced to long prison terms amounting to more than 60 years.
The activists were detained separately by security and intelligence forces as officials attempted to silence critics ahead of the first anniversary of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death in police custody in September 2022 after being arrested for allegedly violating the country's strict Islamic dress code.
Mostafa Nili, representing two of the activists, told the Tehran-based Shargh network on March 27 that the sentences were handed down by an Islamic Revolutionary Court in Gilan's capital, Rasht.
The activists were charged in connection with their involvement in women’s rights campaigns.
Forough Samiminia received a sentence of three years, six months, and one day for "assembly and collusion to disrupt national security," and an additional two years, seven months, and 16 days for "membership in an illegal group."
Jelve Javaheri was sentenced to one year for "propaganda against the system."
Other activists, including Zahra Dadras, Sara Jahani, Matin Yazdani, Yasmin Hashdari, Shiva Shahsiah, Negin Rezai, and Azadeh Chavoshian, faced similar charges, receiving sentences ranging from one to six years for charges including "assembly and collusion" and "forming an illegal group."
Following their arrest, sources close to the activists told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that after being arrested, the activists were subjected to pressure to confess to "fabricated deeds."
One source said some of the women have faced "intense interrogation and physical abuse."
At least 500 people have been killed since protests broke out following the death of Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who was arrested while visiting Tehran by Iran's notorious morality police for allegedly wearing a hijab scarf improperly.
The Women, Life, Freedom protests and civil disobedience against the compulsory hijab that swept the country following Amini's death involved tens of thousands of Iranians, many of whom were already upset over the country's deteriorating living standards. Campaigns were also launched against the discriminatory hijab regulation.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated for a tougher stance by the government against offenders, even going as far as encouraging a "fire-at-will" approach against noncompliant women.
The UN Human Rights Council's fact-finding committee has categorized such actions against women as a crime against humanity.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Police Chief Sentenced To Death For Killing Protester In 2022
An Iranian court has sentenced a police chief to death after he was charged with killing a man during mass protests in 2022, local media reported on March 27. Jafar Javanmardi was arrested in December 2022 over the killing of a protester during demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest for allegedly violating the country's dress code. Javanmardi was sentenced to death "in accordance with the Islamic law of retribution…on the charge of premeditated murder," the lawyer for the victim's family said.
Poverty Forces Nearly 1 Million Iranians Out Of School
Some 930,000 Iranian children and adolescents were forced to abandon their education in the recent academic year, the Statistical Center of Iran reported, in a potential indication of rising poverty in the Islamic Republic.
According to official data, there are 3,6 million individuals of school age in Iran.
In an analysis of the latest data from the Statistical Center, Tejarat News, a website that covers economic issues, said the majority of school dropouts -- 556,994 -- come from the 15-17-year age group.
The phenomenon has been attributed to deepening poverty in the country, an opinion echoed by educational activists and experts alike.
At the start of the current academic year, the Organization of Iranian Teachers and the Cultural Educators' Assembly issued statements decrying the socio-economic disparities and that plague Iran's educational sector.
The government-affiliated Resalat newspaper acknowledged a surge in the dropout rate of more than 17 percent over the past six years, attributing this escalation to the country's worsening poverty.
Iran's economy has been ravaged by U.S. sanctions, hitting budget revenues hard while also leading to a surge in public protests.
Labor Ministry data shows that Iran's poverty rate doubled in 2021, with one-third of the population living in "extreme poverty." Since then, conditions have failed to improve.
Meanwhile, in September, Iran's Misery Index, calculated by the Iranian Statistics Center, rose to 60.4 -- its highest point ever and more than double what it was six years ago. The higher the rating, the worse off people feel.
Several protests have been held by Iranians over the past year in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly has added fuel to the unrest, as Iranians have also demonstrated against a lack of freedoms and women's rights.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Rejects Release Plea By Dissident Rapper Toomaj Salehi
Iranian authorities have once again denied imprisoned rapper and vocal government critic Toomaj Salehi's an early release request, according to an account on X, formerly Twitter, linked to the artist.
Salehi is currently in prison after an Iranian court sentenced him to six years for his involvement in the 2022 protests triggered by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been detained for improperly wearing a mandatory Islamic scarf.
The @OfficialToomaj account said that one of the primary reasons for the rejection of Salehi's request was that one of the charges under which he was convicted was "corruption on earth," an accusation that can carry the death penalty.
Salehi's legal representative had previously said the artist was cleared of the "corruption on earth" charge last year.
Salehi, 33, was initially arrested in October 2022 after making public statements in support of the protests, which had erupted the previous month following Amini's death.
He spent much of his pretrial detention in solitary confinement.
He was subsequently sentenced to more than six years in prison but released after the Supreme Court, on appeal, found "flaws in the original sentence." His case was sent back to a lower court for reexamination and possible retrial.
He was temporarily released on bail in November after spending over a year in prison, including 252 days in solitary confinement, but then was rearrested shortly after publicly talking about his alleged torture in prison in a video.
Salehi has gained prominence for lyrics that rail against corruption, widespread poverty, executions, and the killing of protesters in Iran.
His songs also point to a widening gap between ordinary Iranians and the country's leadership, accusing the authorities of "suffocating" the people without regard for their well-being.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Confirms Death Of IRGC Quds Force Officer In Strikes On Syria
Iran has confirmed the death of a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in Syria following air strikes blamed on Israel.
The official IRNA news agency on March 26 said Behruz Vahedi, a member of the IRGC’s expeditionary wing, the Quds Force, had been killed in alleged Israeli air strikes on Deir al-Zor in eastern Syria.
Media close to the Syrian government have accused the United States of carrying out the strikes. Neither the United States nor Israel has commented.
Earlier, the U.K.-based Syrian Observatory For Human Rights said 13 people were killed in the attack, including 12 non-Syrian members of the IRGC.
At least 11 Iranian members of the IRGC have been killed in suspected Israeli strikes on Syria and Lebanon since the start of the war in Gaza in October.
Israel launched a deadly offensive against the Palestinian enclave in response to a multipronged attack by Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist group by the United States and European Union. Around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the Hamas attack inside Israel, while more than 250 were taken hostage and brought back to Gaza.
Iran's regional allies -- the so-called axis of resistance -- have been targeting Israeli and U.S. interests in the Middle East following Israel's attack on Gaza. However, armed groups have scaled back their attacks on American bases following a series of U.S. strikes in February.
The strikes on Syria came hours before Hamas’s political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, landed in Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He told a news conference that a March 25 UN Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza showed that Israel was experiencing "unprecedented political isolation."
The IRGC stepped in to defend President Bashar al-Assad in 2013 when his grip on power was challenged during the Syrian civil war. Hundreds of IRGC commanders and officers, described by Tehran as “military advisers” are believed to be present in Syria. Iran maintains a large network of militias in the Arab country, consisting mostly of Shi’ite Afghan and Pakistani fighters.
With reporting by AFP
RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.
If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.
To find out more, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Long-Delayed U.S. Aid To Ukraine May Soon Take Shape. Here's How.2
In Paris, Blinken Warns Of 'Critical Moment' For Ukraine3
Missiles Hit Ukraine's Dnipro After Drone Attack On Industrial Targets Deep Inside Russia4
Drones Target Russian Airfield Where Bombers Stationed As 4 Killed In Southern Ukraine5
Suspected Israeli Air Strike 'Flattens' Iranian Consulate In Syria, Kills Top Commander6
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine7
High Radiation Levels Prompt State Of Emergency In Russia's Khabarovsk8
Russia Begins Closing Prisons As Both Convicts And Staff Head To War9
With Its Deterrence Strategy Weakened, Iran Faces Pressure To Hit Israel10
Government Under Fire As Kazakh Regions Go Under Water
Subscribe