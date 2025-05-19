Accessibility links

Iran

As US Pushes For Zero Enrichment, Iran Insists It Won't Give It Up Nuclear Program

Technicians work at the Arak heavy water reactor's secondary circuit near Arak, Iran. (file photo)
Technicians work at the Arak heavy water reactor's secondary circuit near Arak, Iran. (file photo)

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff declared that the Donald Trump administration's "red line" in the nuclear talks with Iran is Tehran's ability to enrich uranium at any level, prompting Iran to say it will continue enrichment "with or without a deal."

"We cannot allow even 1 percent of an enrichment capability," Witkoff told ABC on May 18, insisting any enrichment, even for civilian purposes, could enable weaponization.

"Everything begins…with a deal that does not include enrichment…because enrichment enables weaponization. And we will not allow a bomb to get here," he said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi quickly rejected Witkoff's demand, calling it unrealistic and disconnected from the realities of the negotiations.

"Enrichment in Iran will continue with or without a deal," Araghchi posted on X, emphasizing that Iran's right to enrichment is non-negotiable as a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

He added, "If the [United States] is interested in ensuring that Iran will not have nuclear weapons, a deal is within reach, and we are ready for a serious conversation to achieve a solution that will forever ensure that outcome."

Araqchi criticized what he described as inconsistent US messaging in public and attributed comments about zero enrichment to the Trump's administration attempt to pacify "special interest groups," which he described as "malign actors."

Amid the standoff, Kamal Kharrazi, senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reinforced Iran's position on enrichment during an annual gathering in the Iranian capital on May 18.

He described Iran's nuclear knowledge as "irreversible," adding that Iran does not seek nuclear weapons but regional nuclear disarmament should be a shared goal.

Kharrazi has previously warned that while Iran may not be looking to acquire nuclear weapons, it can make a bomb and "may reconsider its nuclear doctrine if faced with an existential threat."

Witkoff and Araqchi have meet directly and indirectly in four rounds of nuclear talks mediated by Oman, but no date has been set for a fifth round. Some reports say the next meeting may be held over the coming weekend.

Trump last week said Washington was "getting closer" to a deal with Tehran and urged the Islamic republic to "move quickly" on a US proposal over its nuclear program. Araqchi, however, insisted that Iran had not received a "written" proposal.

"They have a proposal. More importantly, they know they have to move quickly or something bad -- something bad is going to happen," Trump said.

Hossein Aghaie, a security analyst based in Turkey, said Trump's warning serves as an "unwritten ultimatum" but added that the US president appears "very optimistic" about being able to get a deal with Tehran solely through diplomacy that meets US demands, such as abandoning enrichment and scaling back regional activities.

"Trump is insisting on diplomacy and is very optimistic that diplomacy will bear results desired by the United States," he told RFE/RL's Radio Farda.

"Unless the United States relents on its maximalist demands, it cannot get what it wants simply through diplomacy alone," he said.

Trump has threatened military action against Iranian nuclear facilities if the two countries fail to reach a deal. Tehran, however, has warned that it will retaliate if struck.

Roya Karimi Majd of RFE/RL's Radio Farda contributed to this report.
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Radio Farda

    RFE/RL's Radio Farda breaks through government censorship to deliver accurate news and provide a platform for informed discussion and debate to audiences in Iran.

  • 16x9 Image

    Kian Sharifi

    Kian Sharifi is a feature writer specializing in Iranian affairs in RFE/RL's Central Newsroom in Prague. He got his start in journalism at the Financial Tribune, an English-language newspaper published in Tehran, where he worked as an editor. He then moved to BBC Monitoring, where he led a team of journalists who closely watched media trends and analyzed key developments in Iran and the wider region.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

