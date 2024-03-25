Iran
Workers Still 'Drowning' Despite Iran's Minimum-Wage Hike
The Iranian government’s 35.3 percent hike in the minimum wage for workers, announced at the start of the Persian New Year, has sparked a backlash among labor activists and the country’s labor force, who say it is inadequate in the face of years of economic decline and falling living standards.
The wage hike was sanctioned by the Supreme Labor Council and ratified by representatives of the government and employers but not labor delegates, who showed their disapproval by walking out of the council meeting and refusing to endorse the decree.
"Being underwater economically, whether by a little or a lot, doesn’t change the fact that you are drowning," Alireza Mirghafari, a council member and labor activist, was quoted by the semiofficial ILNA news agency as saying.
Labor analysts say the hike, made on the eve of the Persian New Year, won’t stop a rise in poverty levels among the workforce given the annual inflation rate for the past five years has been above 40 percent amid stagnant wages, decimating purchasing power for much of the country.
The country's economy has been ravaged by U.S. sanctions, hitting budget revenues hard while also leading to a surge of protests. Labor Ministry data shows that Iran's poverty rate doubled in 2021, with one-third of the population living in "extreme poverty." Since then, conditions have failed to improve.
Meanwhile, in September 2023, Iran's Misery Index, calculated by the Iranian Statistics Center, rose to 60.4 -- its highest point ever and more than double what it was six years ago. The higher the rating, the worse off people feel.
The situation surrounding price growth is only going to get worse, according to Hassan Sadeghi, the head of the Veterans' Union of the Labor Community. He says the inflation rate could be on its way to climbing as high as 67 percent.
The wage hike decision has also prompted calls for heightened labor activism, with organizations like the Haft Tappeh Sugarcane Workers' Syndicate labeling the increase "humiliating" for workers. The syndicate, through a Telegram statement, has urged for continuous protests and strikes to fight for fair wages.
Further criticism has come from the Syndicate of Workers of the Tehran and Suburbs Bus Company, which said the new wage was still “insufficient” and called for collective action and the establishment of independent labor organizations as a means to defend workers' living standards.
A consortium of labor groups, including the Haft Tappeh Sugarcane Workers' Syndicate and the Retirees' Union, issued a joint statement emphasizing the importance of organized, strategic opposition to combat what they perceive as an exploitative system.
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran in recent years in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support.
Labor laws in Iran do not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By AP
Iran's Currency Hits Record Low Against Dollar
Iran’s currency fell to a record low on March 24, plunging to 613,500 rials to the dollar as Iranians celebrated the Persian New Year. Most of the shops in Tehran's main currency exchange hub were closed due to the Norouz holidays. Mohsen, an employee of one of the shops, told the Associated Press that the holiday was contributing to the plunge in the rate, giving only his first name over fear of retribution for speaking about Iran’s economic struggles. The demand for dollars is high because people travel abroad for the holidaysand only a few exchange shops are open.
Acclaimed Iranian Singer Faramarz Aslani Dies After Cancer Diagnosis
Faramarz Aslani, the acclaimed Iranian pop and folk singer, died of cancer on March 20, less than three weeks after he announced he had been diagnosed with the illness.
"On the evening of March 20, Faramarz Aslani succumbed to cancer, leaving this world during the dawn of Norouz. His departure, amidst the love of his family, brings a lasting goodbye," his wife, Marjan, said in a post on Instagram.
Aslani was being treated in the U.S. state of Maryland when he died.
On March 3, Aslani shared his cancer diagnosis, saying he was committing his remaining days to "treatment and reflection on his deep ties to Iran's rich cultural heritage."
Born in Tehran in 1954, Aslani studied at London University's College of Journalism before returning home in the early 1970s to start his career.
Even though the 1979 Islamic Revolution prompted him to head back to England and then on to the United States, he remained a pivotal figure in Iranian music for five decades, particularly resonant during times of protest in 2009 and again during Iran's recent Women, Life, Freedom protests.
His music, with flamenco-like guitar work fused with Persian poetry and contemporary sounds, created hits such as If, One Day (Age Ye Rooz).
With Iran's Islamic leadership stifling music and artistic creativity, Aslani and many fellow artists established in Los Angeles a vibrant and influential community of Iranians in exile. This diaspora is widely credited with playing a pivotal role in preserving and perpetuating the legacy of Iranian pop music in the decades since the revolution.
Tributes to Aslani have poured in since his death was announced, with fellow artist Dariush Eghbali describing the late singer as a "noble human" and "kind friend." Another prominent Iranian singer, Nasrollah Moein, remembered Aslani as a "star who can't be duplicated."
Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi, imprisoned for his opposition to Iran's regime, praised Aslani for continuing to be an activist for human rights in Iran at a time when some artists have compromised.
Since the 1979 revolution, female vocalists have faced a blanket ban on performing, while music concerts in general have been subjected to significant regulatory hurdles.
Many noted entertainers and cultural figures have been arrested for joining in or supporting protests sparked by the death in September 2022 of Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody for an alleged head scarf violation.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
In Face Of Record-Low Election Turnout, Iranian Cleric Says Believers Matter, Not Majority
An influential cleric and the representative of the country's supreme leader in the northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi has called those who didn't vote in recent elections "inconsequential," even though they comprised almost 60 percent of the electorate as turnout hit a record low.
Ahmad Alamolhoda, who serves as Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s representative in the city of Mashhad, a significant Shi'ite center, was quoted by the Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), as criticizing the 59 percent of voters who did not cast ballots in the elections for not adhering to the "orders and command" of Khamenei.
Senior leaders pleaded with Iranians to show up en masse at the polls as Iran's theocracy is scrambling to restore its legitimacy in the wake of the 2022 repression and amid deteriorating economic conditions.
However, voter apathy, along with general dissatisfaction over living standards and a clampdown on basic human rights in Iran, has been growing for years, while many prominent figures, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi, called for a boycott of the elections, labeling them as superficial and predetermined.
"In Islam, a majority is not inherently acceptable," Alamolhoda said, adding that the "preferred majority" is one that is "devout and committed, as opposed to one that is rebellious and dissenting."
The March 1 elections for a new parliament, or Majlis, and a new Assembly of Experts, which elects Iran's supreme leader, were the first since the deadly nationwide protests erupted following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022. She was detained for an alleged violation of the Islamic dress code.
Mostafa Tajzadeh, a prominent political activist currently incarcerated in Tehran's Evin prison, described the vote as a "historic failure" for the country's leaders that was directly attributable Khamenei, whose policies have sparked widespread public discontent with the Islamic republic.
Analysts and activists said the elections were “engineered” because only candidates vetted and approved by the Guardians Council were allowed to run. The council is made up of six clerics and six jurists who are all appointed directly and indirectly by Khamenei.
Official statistics released by the Ministry of Interior revealed that voter turnout exceeded 50 percent in only eight of the country's 31 provinces. In the Iranian capital of Tehran, the election faced a lukewarm reception from the public, with the Interior Ministry's statistics indicating that only about 26 percent of eligible voters participated.
Additionally, there were reports of a significant amount of invalid votes in Tehran and other major cities, although the Interior Ministry has withheld specific data related to the ballots.
In a display of dissent against the status quo, many Iranians deliberately spoiled their ballots as a form of anti-government protest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Jailed Nobel Laureate Mohammadi Urges Extension Of UN Rights Probe In Iran
Iranian political prisoner and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi has called for the extension of a United Nations investigation into human rights violations in Iran, including gender apartheid and crimes against humanity perpetrated by the government.
In a statement delivered by Mahmoud Amiri-Moghaddam, the director of the Iran Human Rights organization, at a UN Human Rights Council meeting, Mohammadi stressed the urgent need for continued international scrutiny.
Mohammadi has been convicted fives times since March 2021 -- three times for activism carried out while she was imprisoned -- and has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison during that period.
She was already serving a sentence of 10 years and nine months on charges of acting against national security and propaganda against the state before the more recent convictions.
Amid unrest within the country, Mohammadi stressed that the Iranian regime's violent suppression tactics were not only intensifying but also broadening in scope, affecting not just political dissidents but women, religious minorities, and ethnic groups indiscriminately.
The call for action coincided with a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, where Javaid Rehman, the special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, criticized the Islamic republic for its discrimination against minorities and the enactment of repressive laws targeting women and girls.
Rehman advocated for the creation of an international mechanism to hold the Iranian government accountable, highlighting the long-standing impunity enjoyed by the regime.
Mohammadi, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023, has been campaigning for human rights in Iran for decades and has been in and out of prison for the last 20 years.
Concerns were also raised about the well-being of Mohammadi herself, who is currently imprisoned and facing serious health issues, including heart and lung conditions that pose a significant risk to her life.
In November 2022, the Geneva-based UNHRC formed a fact-finding committee to investigate human rights violations amid a violent crackdown on anti-government protests that erupted over the death of Mahsa Amini.
The resolution provides for an independent investigative mission to document human rights violations in Iran in the context of the crackdown on the protests, which erupted in mid-September after Amini died after being arrested for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
In a report presented earlier this month by Sara Hossain, head of the UN's Independent Fact-Finding Committee, the Iranian government was directly implicated in the physical violence leading to Amini's death, with the committee describing such government actions against women as "crimes against humanity."
However, Kazem Gharibabadi, the secretary of the Human Rights Council of Iran, accused the UN's Fact-Finding Committee of bias and a lack of independence.
Despite these accusations, 43 human rights organizations specializing in Iranian and international affairs have issued a joint statement urging the UN Human Rights Council to renew the mandates of both Javaid Rehman and the Fact-Finding Committee, emphasizing the critical nature of their missions in safeguarding human rights within Iran.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Women's Rights Activist Vasmaghi Refuses To Appear In 'Illegitimate' Court
Iranian scholar and activist Sedigheh Vasmaghi, charged with appearing in public without the mandatory head scarf, has said she will not appear in court, calling it "illegitimate."
Vasmaghi, who was arrested at her home by plainclothes officers on March 16, was charged with "propaganda against the system in cyberspace" and "appearing in public places without the Shari'a-compliant hijab."
Though she wore a hijab for years, Vasmaghi has openly opposed the Islamic republic's hijab law, posting pictures and messages on social media condemning the government's crackdown on offenses related to the hijab and its repression of women, as well as appearing in public without a head scarf.
She has also been highly critical of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling him a "dictator" and slamming the country's "oppressive" leadership.
Vasmaghi said she will not appear for a hearing at the Islamic Revolutionary Court over the charges because of its "unjust judges" and a system she does not recognize as lawful.
Some sources say Vasmaghi's health has deteriorated significantly while she was detained, as she suffers from heart and blood-pressure issues.
She has reportedly refused to wear the mandatory hijab during her transfer to the prison infirmary, prompting prison officials to deny her medical attention with only a nurse with limited medical supplies attending to her in jail.
Mohammad Ebrahimzadeh, Vasmaghi's husband, has detailed the circumstances of her arrest, noting that agents threatened to "break down the door" before confiscating her personal items, including mobile phone, computer, and medication.
The case has highlighted the ongoing struggle for human rights and freedom of expression in Iran, particularly concerning women's rights and the mandatory hijab law.
The death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022 after her arrest for allegedly improperly wearing the hijab led to months of nationwide protests that thrust women's rights and public disapproval of the hijab law to the forefront.
Iranian authorities responded by carrying out a violent crackdown that resulted in the deaths of over 500 protesters. They also implemented a stricter hijab law with harsher penalties and longer prison sentences for those who disobey it.
The fact-finding committee of the UN Human Rights Council labeled these government actions against women as a "crime against humanity."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Senior Iranian Cleric Accused Of Corruption In Land Deal
Kazem Seddiqi, Tehran's temporary Friday Prayers Imam, and his sons have been accused by a local journalist of having acquired several thousand square meters of prime real estate in the Iranian capital's northern districts, which he denies.
According to documents published by Iranian journalist Yashar Soltani, Seddiqi and his children acquired of a lush 4,200 square meter garden in Tehran's Ozgol area.
Soltani's research appears to show that around two decades ago, Seddiqi laid the foundations for the Ozgol Seminary on an expansive 20,000 square meter site near Tajrish, a significant portion of which was under the stewardship of the Endowments Organization and Tehran Municipality, a semigovernmental body in Iran responsible for overseeing all endowments that do not have a designated guardian.
The documents appear to further show that in 2022, a section of the land measuring 4,200 square meters was transferred to a company allegedly owned by Seddiqi and his two sons, Mohammad Mehdi and Mohammad Hossein.
Seddiqi has rejected the accusations claiming signatures on the documentation are forged and that a trusted associate had fraudulently registered the institution under his name without his consent.
In his most recent public appearance during Friday Prayers on March 16, Seddiqi lauded the "financial discipline" of President Ebrahim Raisi's administration while chastising “the wealthy” for their electoral apathy with record-low turnout in elections on March 1 for a new parliament, or Majlis, and a new Assembly of Experts.
Seddiqi has come under fire from political figures, media personalities aligned with reformers, and even some government allies who are skeptical of his insistence that the land was appropriated unbeknownst to him.
The delay in Seddiqi's rebuttal to the forgery allegations has fueled further speculation and demands for his resignation or dismissal on grounds of either malfeasance or incompetence. Additionally, there are calls for a thorough investigation of the matter.
Friday Prayer leaders across all Iranian cities are appointed by the supreme leader of the Islamic republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and hold substantial influence.
In recent years, numerous figures closely linked to the supreme leader have been embroiled in scandals involving financial corruption. Though some have faced trials, the effectiveness of these legal proceedings and the subsequent enforcement of their sentences have been met with skepticism.
In one high-profile case, Akbar Tabari, a former senior official within Iran's judiciary, was released from prison in June 2023 after serving less than three years of a 58-year sentence for financial corruption.
Iran is among the world's most corrupt nations, according to Transparency International, which ranked it 149 out of 180 countries in its 2023 Corruption Perception Index.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By Kian Sharifi
Iran Fears Loss Of Clout In The Caucasus
An emboldened Azerbaijan, backed by Turkey, has changed the balance of power in the South Caucasus in recent years.
Baku reclaimed full control over Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region that for three decades had been under ethnic-Armenian control, last year.
A weakened Armenia, meanwhile, has distanced itself from its traditional ally, Russia, and looked to move closer to the West.
The geopolitical changes in the region have raised concerns in Iran, which neighbors Armenia and Azerbaijan. Tehran fears it could lose its clout in a region that has long been dominated by Moscow, an ally.
The Islamic republic strongly opposes the proposed east-west Zangezur Corridor that would connect mainland Azerbaijan to its Naxcivan exclave through Armenian territory and open a long-sought trade route to Tehran's rival, Turkey, and beyond.
Iran is also concerned Baku could forcibly seize territory in southern Armenia to create territorial continuity with Naxcivan, which would cut off Tehran from Yerevan, an ally.
Iran also opposes normalization between Armenia and Turkey, a scenario that could reduce Yerevan's dependence on Tehran and pave the way for greater Western influence in the volatile region.
"The changing dynamics in the region and the decline of Russia's relative influence pose potential challenges to Iran's long-term geopolitical and security goals in the region," said Hamidreza Azizi, a fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.
Cutting Iran Out
The top diplomats of Armenia and Turkey met on March 1 in the Turkish coastal city of Antalya and reiterated their nations' intention to fully normalize relations.
That meeting was viewed with apprehension by some pundits inside Iran who suggested such a move would cut Tehran out of the region.
"If Ankara's efforts to normalize relations with Yerevan are successful, leading to the establishment of the Zangezur Corridor, it could indeed marginalize Iran geopolitically," Azizi said.
The 45-kilometer-long proposed corridor, Azizi said, would "not only enhance Turkish and Azerbaijani influence by providing a direct link between the two but also bypass Iran, diminishing its role as a potential regional transit hub."
Eldar Mamedov, a Brussels-based expert on the South Caucasus, said the corridor would effectively leave Iran "excessively dependent on the goodwill of Ankara and Baku for the security of its northern borders and also for accessing transit routes [to Russia]."
Azerbaijan's increasingly cozy relations with Iran's archfoe, Israel, have fueled tensions with Tehran.
Iran is also wary that Baku's growing influence in the region could fuel "irredentist tendencies" among Iran's large ethnic Azeri population, separated from Azerbaijan by the Aras River and located primarily in Iran's East and West Azerbaijan provinces, Mamedov said.
For Armenia and Turkey to normalize relations, Yerevan and Baku first need to sign a peace agreement, according to Benyamin Poghosyan, a senior research fellow at the Applied Policy Research Institute of Armenia.
Poghosyan said Azerbaijan would only sign the deal if Armenia conceded to all of Baku's demands, including the establishment of the Zangezur Corridor.
"But I don't believe Armenia will agree to provide Azerbaijan [with an] extraterritorial corridor," he said.
Poghosyan added that Azerbaijan is unlikely to forcibly seize Armenian territory to establish the corridor given the presence of a "hard-power deterrent" like Iran.
Wary of The West?
In February, Armenia suspended its membership in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
The government of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has long criticized the CSTO for its "failure to respond to the security challenges" facing Armenia.
In 2020, Baku recaptured parts of Nagorno-Karabakh, a mainly ethnic-Armenian-populated region inside Azerbaijan, following a six-week war that ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire.
In September 2023, Azerbaijan retook the rest of the territory after a lightning offensive that resulted in the full capitulation of the de facto Karabakh government.
Armenian authorities have accused Russian peacekeepers deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh after the 2020 war of failing to stop Azerbaijan's offensive last year, a claim rejected by Moscow.
Armenia on March 6 said it had requested Moscow to remove Russian border troops from the international airport in Yerevan, the latest sign of souring relations.
The moves have fueled concerns in Iran that Armenia could turn to the West to guarantee its security.
In an apparent warning, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Ashtiani on March 6 told his Armenian counterpart in Tehran that "looking for security outside the region will have the opposite effect."
"We believe that the security architecture of the region should be designed in the region; therefore, any approach by countries in the region against this policy would be in no way acceptable," Ashtiani warned Suren Papikyan.
Poghosyan said Armenia seeks to "diversify its foreign and security policy" but that it was too soon to tell whether it wants to completely pivot to the West or just strengthen relations with Western powers without abandoning Russia.
He added that Iran has made it clear to Armenia that it "would not tolerate geopolitical changes in the South Caucasus, which means not only changes [to] borders, but also changes [to the] balance of power in the region."
For all their differences, Iranian and Western interests converge on their support for Armenian sovereignty.
As such, Mamedov argued, Iran's opposition to a Western presence "may not be as rigid as it appears to be in the official rhetoric."
But it is unclear if that will lead to any collaboration.
"The overarching anti-Western stance in Iranian foreign policy and Tehran's presumed desire not to upset Moscow in the South Caucasus make such cooperation very unlikely," Azizi said.
Iranians Visit Slain Protesters' Graves As New Year Approaches
Iranian families have visited the graves of relatives who lost their lives in protests despite a heavy police presence and heightened tensions over government restrictions on freedoms.
In the western Iranian city of Sanandaj, despite a heavy security presence, many families of those who died in the Women, Life, Freedom protests made their way to the graves of their loved ones as the Persian New Year, which in 2024 coincides with the onset of spring on March 20, approaches.
Pictures and video on social media showed visitors at the resting places of notable figures, including Mahsa Mogouei, a taekwondo champion from Isfahan who was killed in 2022; Aylar Haqi, a doctor from Tabriz; Mohsen Mousavi from Tehran's bazaar area; and Abolfazl Mahdipour, among others.
In one expression of grief and remembrance, the family of Sina Naderi from Kermanshah could be seen arranging a traditional Norouz Haft-Sin table on his grave, blending the celebration of the new year with the mourning of their loss.
Kamellia Sajadian, grieving for her son Mohammad Hasan Turkman and in honor of Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, who was executed during the protests, took to Instagram to urge Iranians to remember all of those "waiting for their kind-hearted and those imprisoned, whose hearts remain with their children buried in the soil."
Many Iranians took to the streets in 2022 to protest against declining living standards and a lack of freedoms. The unrest grew after the death of Mahsa Amini in September of that year. The 22-year-old died under mysterious circumstances while she was in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
The clampdown resulted in the deaths of approximately 600 demonstrators, as reported by human rights groups, and thousands of arrests. The Iranian judiciary has also executed several protesters, further inflaming public outcry against the regime's harsh tactics.
The government has been accused of stepping up the pressure on the victims' families through collective arrests and the summoning of grieving families by security agencies with the aim of keeping them from commemorating the lives of their loved ones, which the government fears will trigger further unrest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Baku Said To Be Preparing To Reopen Tehran Embassy After Attack
The Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran is preparing to resume operations, according to Iran's ambassador to Baku, signaling a potential thaw in relations between the two countries.
In a statement to Baku TV, Iranian Ambassador Abbas Musavi said preparations for the reopening are under way, with an Azerbaijani delegation already having made the journey to Tehran. He did not give a specific date for the reopening.
The announcement comes a year after the Azerbaijani Embassy was the scene of an armed assault in January 2023 that resulted in the death of one embassy employee and left two others injured.
The attack, which Baku has called an "act of terrorism," led to a significant downturn in diplomatic relations, prompting Azerbaijan to remove its embassy staff from Tehran. Azerbaijan left open its consulate in Tabriz.
Musavi addressed the incident, saying that investigations by both nations concluded the attack was an isolated act driven by personal motives. The assailant, identified as Yasin Husseinzadeh, has been apprehended and tried. Details of the sentence were not released, but in Iran murder is punishable by a maximum penalty of death.
The trial of Husseinzadeh, marking a year since the attack, has been a focal point in discussions between the two countries, with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian confirming on March 16 that a delegation from Azerbaijan would soon visit Tehran to facilitate the embassy's reopening.
Baku had said that the identification and prosecution of anyone involved in the attack were prerequisites for the normalization of relations and the reopening of its embassy in Tehran.
Relations between Iran and Azerbaijan also have been complicated by Azerbaijan's ties with Israel and Iran's support for Shiite groups in Azerbaijan. Such disputes have led to mutual accusations and arrests over alleged espionage and efforts to establish a theocratic state in Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan has also accused Iran of backing Armenia in a long-standing conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Iran also has long accused Azerbaijan of fueling separatist sentiments among its sizeable ethnic Azeri minority.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By Amos Chapple
Persia From Above, A Century Ago
In the winter of 1924, inhabitants of a small village near Tehran looked up as a metal-bodied airplane swooped in to land, bumped along a field, then collapsed in a cloud of dust after its landing gear broke.
The pilot of the plane was Swiss aviator Walter Mittelholzer, who had received an invitation from the Persian government to deliver a new Junkers aircraft to the country, which would be renamed Iran in 1935.
Kaspar Surber, a Swiss journalist who wrote a book on Mittelholzer, told RFE/RL the aviator was chosen for the flight to Persia in part to "popularize flying" through aerial images he would take there.
Mittelholzer was famous at the time for becoming the first person to extensively photograph Switzerland's mountains from an airplane.
In the 1920s, Surber says there was something of a "race" between German and British aviation companies to begin air services in Persia, making Mittelholzer's photography skills a key promotional advantage.
A Swiss newspaper wrote of the aviator, "The Swiss people know what to expect from their Mr. Mittelholzer, who can not only pilot a plane across unknown countries but also photograph and film in flight."
After their ignominious landing 40 kilometers outside of Tehran, Mittelholzer and mechanic Ernst Bissegger had a tense confrontation with villagers before help eventually arrived from the Persian capital and their aircraft was repaired.
Mittelholzer and Bissegger's flight of more than 3,000 kilometers from Switzerland to Persia included a standoff with Turkish authorities who confiscated their plane, troubles with poor-quality gasoline purchased in Baghdad, and erroneous maps that forced them into the ill-fated landing during which their plane's landing gear collapsed.
Mittelholzer’s initial impressions of the territory of Persia from above were of "areas that lie desolate and empty and wander past the observing eye for hours. Huge alluvial fans, piles of rubble, and deltas of saline rivers [that] characterize the country."
Isolated settlements occasionally came into view as the pair flew over Persian territory.
"Here and there a green patch shines," Mittelholzer wrote, "a space in the center of which features residents' mud huts rising on narrow and winding streets. Silver bands mark the irrigation channels at the edges of the gardens."
Mittelholzer seized the opportunity to photograph Persia extensively from above in photographs that are now held by the ETH Zurich library.
The Swiss aviator and photographer also made use of his camera on the ground to capture a country on the cusp of dramatic change under Reza Shah Pahlavi, a ruler who would become known as Persia's "modernizing strongman."
At the time of Mittelholzer's visit to Persia, the country was without major rail or road networks, and camel caravans were still in use as a means of foreign trade, making air transport an enticing possibility for the country's rulers.
With the aviation industry still in its infancy in Persia, Mittelholzer and Bissegger had the sky virtually to themselves as they swept low over urban centers to snap images that would soon stun European audiences.
Mittelholzer predicted that aerial photography would play a significant role in documentary imagery of the future.
"Another hitherto unseen world opens up before us. It is as if the Earth has thereby gained a new face, and man a new, unflawed eye," he wrote in 1928.
After spending several weeks inside Iran, the two Swiss aviators eventually made the long trek back to Central Europe by car. Mittelholzer would later co-found a company that became Swissair, Switzerland's national carrier until 2002. He died in a mountaineering accident in 1937 aged 43.
In a newspaper obituary, a friend noted that Mittelholzer's death in the mountains that he loved, and that had sparked his extraordinary career, had a certain tragic poetry: "They have embraced him 0n his last wanderings and claimed him, and perhaps he would not have wished for a better end, but alas it came all too soon, there was so much more for him to do."
Iran's Medical Council Warns Of Doctor Shortage Due To Emigration
Iran's Medical Council in a March 16 report warned that the country is facing a shortage of doctors, especially pediatric surgeons, because of the increasing number of physicians emigrating from the country. The nongovernmental organization's report cited the ongoing economic crisis in Iran as a key reason for medical personnel choosing to leave. Mohammad Raiszadeh, head of the council, previously called the "emptying of physicians" a "serious" crisis and warned about the future of Iran's health sector. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Iranian Religious Scholar, Women's Rights Activist Arrested
Sedigheh Vasmaghi, a prominent Iranian religious scholar and political activist, has been arrested by plainclothes security agents, her husband, Mohammad Ebrahimzadeh, said on March 16. Vasmaghi was arrested at her home by four agents -- three men and a woman – with what they said was a court order. They seized her laptop, medications, and her cane, her husband said. Vasmaghi had been summoned by the authorities in the past and is an outspoken critic of the clerical establishment and the compulsory hijab. She had worn a head scarf for years, but in recent months she appeared without a head scarf to protest the repression of women, she told RFE/RL. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
The Azadi Briefing: Taliban's Investment In Iranian Port Signals Shift Away From Pakistan
Welcome to The Azadi Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that unpacks the key issues in Afghanistan. To subscribe, click here.
I'm Abubakar Siddique, senior correspondent at RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
The Taliban has said it will invest around $35 million in Iran's strategic Chabahar Port, located in the country’s southeast.
The move announced in late February is seen as an attempt to lessen landlocked Afghanistan's dependence on Pakistani ports to access international markets.
Relations between the Taliban and Pakistan, longtime allies, have plummeted in recent years. Islamabad has accused the Taliban of harboring anti-Pakistani militants.
As bilateral ties have deteriorated, Islamabad has sporadically closed the border with Afghanistan, blocked the transit of Afghan imports, and increased taxes on Afghan exports to Pakistan. The moves have hit traders and the fragile Afghan economy hard.
“Depending on a country that has been heavily involved in Afghanistan’s affairs in such a critical area was not the right thing for Afghanistan,” a senior Taliban official told told Arab News. “Particularly that the economy of the other country is closely tied with politics."
Why It's Important: The Taliban’s decision to turn to Iran to access international markets is a strategic move with regional implications.
Access to the Chabahar Port reduces Afghanistan’s reliance on Pakistan and gives it access to India, Islamabad’s archenemy and Kabul’s traditional ally.
Islamabad has historically been Kabul’s biggest trading partner, but Iran has taken its place in recent years.
In Pakistan, foreign policy experts have expressed concern at Kabul’s expanding trade ties with its other neighbors.
“Pakistan-Afghanistan trade has dwindled from a high of $4 billion to less than a billion now,” former lawmaker Mushahid Hussain Syed wrote on X, previously Twitter.
According to the World Bank, Afghanistan’s trade with India increased by 43 percent to $570 million last year.
Since 2002, India has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in developing Chabahar and linking Afghanistan to the Iranian port.
“As a competitor of Pakistan, India cooperates with any government in Kabul if its relations with Islamabad are tense,” Nasrullah Stanikzai, an Afghan political expert, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi.
What's Next: The Taliban is following in the footsteps of the former Western-backed Afghan government, which saw the country’s economic future linked with Chabahar.
The cash-strapped Taliban, which remains unrecognized and sanctioned by the international community, is likely to increasingly turn to Iran to increase trade and develop the Afghan economy.
What To Keep An Eye On
The World Bank has said work has resumed on the Afghan section of a $1.2 billion project to build a power line from Central Asia to South Asia.
Work on CASA-1000 was suspended after the Taliban forcibly seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.
The World Bank announced last month that it would move forward with financing pylons and other infrastructure in the Afghan section. The Taliban confirmed the move last week.
The project will allow Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to sell excess energy to Afghanistan and Pakistan in the summer months.
Why It's Important: The project, if completed, would be a major boon for the Afghan economy because Kabul will receive cheap hydropower and substantial transit fees.
CASA-1000 has long been seen by Afghanistan as part of its goal to be a regional hub of connectivity and trade.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have. You can always reach us at azadi.english@rferl.org.
Until next time,
Abubakar Siddique
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Friday. You can always reach us at azadi.english@rferl.org
Oscar-Winning Director Asghar Farhadi Cleared Of Plagiarism By Iranian Court
An Iranian court has cleared two-time Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi of plagiarism charges over his film A Hero, which won the Grand Prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021. A former student, Azadeh Masihzadeh, had accused Farhadi of stealing the idea for the movie from a documentary she made during a workshop run by the director in 2014 in Tehran. Farhadi's public relations firm on March 13 said in a statement the court verdict was based on the "expert" opinions of three prominent professors at Tehran University, as well as experts and lecturers in the field of intellectual property rights and arts. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Iran's Inflation Taking Bite Out Of Traditional Persian New Year Meals
Iranians, already hit hard by declining living standards, are seeing steep price increases for essential goods as the Persian New Year, Norouz, approaches.
The New Year, which this year follows the start of the holy month of Ramadan and heralds the start of spring on March 20, is traditionally a time of celebration. But the surge in prices, according to local media, has forced many to prioritize essential food items over other purchases of new clothes for the New Year celebrations at a time already marred by economic hardship.
The Tehran-based Etemad newspaper highlighted the impact of these price hikes on Ramadan, noting that the cost of consumer goods for iftar meals has multiplied compared to the previous year as Iranians continue to endure an annual inflation rate that for the past five years has been above 40 percent while purchasing power has been decimated.
The cost of preparing the traditional haft-sin table, a central part of Norouz celebrations, has also skyrocketed, retailers said.
Unrest has rattled Iran for more than a year in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support.
The country's economy has been ravaged by U.S. sanctions, hitting budget revenues hard while also leading to a surge of protests. Labor Ministry data show that Iran's poverty rate doubled in 2021, with one-third of the population living in "extreme poverty." Since then, conditions have failed to improve.
In September 2023, Iran's Misery Index, calculated by the Iranian Statistics Center, rose to 60.4 -- its highest point ever and more than double what it was six years ago. The higher the rating, the worse off people feel.
Rasoul Shajari, the head of Tehran's Shoemakers Union, reported a 25 percent drop in demand amid a 30 percent increase in prices in Tehran's pre-Norouz shoe market. Meanwhile, the Ettela'at newspaper said its survey of retailers showed a significant decline in the demand for sweets, a staple of Norouz celebrations, due to high prices.
Compounding the economic pressures, Tehran's City Council announced fare increases for public transport, including a 16 percent rise for the subway, 21 percent for rapid transit buses, and 30 percent for regular buses, further squeezing the already strained budgets of Tehran's residents.
The situation outside the capital is just as bad.
The Mehr news agency reported from the central Iranian province of Semnan that some prices have jumped "significantly" in the weeks leading up to the holiday season.
The Etemad newspaper, in a rare move, urged officials to refrain from exacerbating the situation with "additional social pressures" such as clamping down on wearing the hijab.
The Misery Index is also seen as a barometer for societal issues, with a direct link to crime rates and even instances of suicide. The most recent index also showed that in the past year, 22 of Iran's 31 provinces reported a reading surpassing the national average, highlighting countrywide discontent.
Several protests have been held by Iranians over the past year in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support.
The death of Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly has added fuel to the unrest, as Iranians have also demonstrated against a lack of freedoms and women's rights.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By RFE/RL's Radio Farda and
- Will Tizard
Iranian Protesters Voice Outrage During Fire Festival
Throughout Iran, protesters called for change and chanted "Freedom" on March 12 during traditional bonfires for Chaharshanbe Suri. The annual fire festival, held ahead of Persian New Year, or Norouz, has become an outlet for protest.
- By RFE/RL
Fires And Feast As Iranians Prepare For Persian New Year Amid Heightened Tension
Revelers take part in the traditional fire feast known as Chaharshanbe Suri on March 12. The ancient Persian festival of Zoroastrian origin marks the eve of the last Wednesday before the Persian New Year that begins on March 20.
Suspects Who Published Video Of Hospital Fight Arrested In Iran
Iran's judiciary has confirmed the arrest of individuals linked to a video circulating on social media that shows a confrontation between a cleric and a woman at a hospital in the central city of Qom, saying the incident was an attempt to sow "division" inside the country.
Ruhollah Muslemkhani, the deputy prosecutor of Qom, said four people had been detained in the case, which he described as “a deliberate act aimed at sowing discord within society.” He added that the case has been transferred to the Intelligence Ministry.
According to the Tasnim news agency, which is associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, the deputy prosecutor said the arrested individuals were accused of “distributing the video to the London-based Iran International news channel with the intention of creating societal division” in Iran.
Government officials had initially defended the cleric involved in the confrontation.
The episode comes amid heightened sensitivity to public decency and hijab enforcement in Iran, with the video in question showing a woman, without the mandatory hijab, holding her baby, leading to widespread public and online outrage.
The woman demanded the cleric delete the unauthorized video, but instead he refused, insisting she cover up. As the confrontation intensified, the woman began to show signs of having a nervous breakdown while the man ultimately departed with the camera and video.
The woman's condition following the incident remains unknown. There was no further information on the cleric involved in the confrontation.
This case follows a recent pattern of a public outcry over clerical interference and the enforcement of the mandatory hijab, especially during and since the nationwide protests broke out in September 2022 following the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged head scarf violation.
The Iranian government and its officials, including those in President Ebrahim Raisi's administration, often support the so-called promoters of virtue in their efforts to enforce dress codes, with Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi stating no permission is needed to advise women and girls on hijab compliance.
The hijab, or Islamic head scarf, became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities.
Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Since Amini died, thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights, with the judiciary, backed by lawmakers, responding to the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution with a brutal crackdown.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
At least nine protesters have been executed after what rights groups and several Western governments have called "sham" trials.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Official Says Health System Faces 'Disaster' Over Nurse Exodus
A member of the leadership of Iran's Medical Council (IRIMC) says the issue of nurses migrating to other countries has become a full-blown crisis, leaving Iran's hospitals far below international standards for treating patients.
Abolghasem Talebi, a member of the Supreme Council of IRIMC, told state-run radio on March 11 that the stark disparity between Iran and the global standard for nurse-to-bed ratios highlights the critical state of the country's health-care system.
He said nearly 3,000 nurses leave Iran each year, a figure that starkly contrasts with the 10,000 individuals trained annually at the country's educational institutions. This mass exodus, Talebi said, creates a "disaster" for the nation's health-care system.
"While the international norm stands at three nurses per bed, Iran's ratio is alarmingly less than a third of this benchmark," he said.
Talebi said Iran's health-care system currently employs around 240,000 nurses and that even with recruitment efforts trying to match the current total number of active nurses the system remains well below accepted international standards.
The Iranian Nursing System Organization has acknowledged the alarming rate of nurse migration and its effects on patient care, noting that retirement levels -- around 6,000 nurses annually -- is making it even harder to staff nursing stations, "compromising the quality of care and potentially leading to increased patient mortality."
Thousands of Iranian health professionals have left their homeland in recent years, mainly due to the country’s deepening economic crisis, difficult working conditions, and the lack of social and political freedoms.
Iranian media outlets estimate some 16,000 doctors, including specialists, have left the Islamic republic since 2020, leading to warnings of a public health-care crisis.
Tehran's harsh response to unrest across the country -- both by struggling industrial workers and farmers suffering severe water shortages in recent years, as well as supporters of the country's Women, Life, Freedom movement who have voiced their anger at the clerical establishment -- appears to have pushed many Iranians to consider leaving as well.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Tehran Court Says Iranian-German National, U.S. Must Pay $2.5 Billion Over 2008 Bombing
A court in Tehran has ordered Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd and the United States government to pay $2.5 billion in compensation to victims of a 2008 bombing in Shiraz in southern Iran.
The Tehran International Claims Court handed down its decision on March 11, saying 116 plaintiffs claiming to be families of the deceased and wounded in the attack at the Sayyid al-Shuhada Husseiniya mosque were owed compensation. Fourteen Iranians were killed and 210 others wounded in the incident, which occurred during a ceremony to mourn the death of Imam Hussein, the third imam of Shi'a Muslims.
The court said Sharmahd was part of the Tondar group, which it deemed responsible for the bombing in Shiraz, according to the Mizan News Agency, which is affiliated with Iran's judiciary.
Sharmahd was detained under unclear circumstances in 2020 and is accused by the Iranian Intelligence Ministry of being a member of the Iranian opposition group Kingdom Assembly of Iran, or Tondar.
Based in Los Angeles, Tondar says it aims to overthrow the Islamic republic and reestablish a monarchy similar to that of Cyrus the Great. It runs pro-Iranian opposition radio and television stations abroad, as well as social media channels. Because it is based in the United States, the court ruled the U.S. government is also liable.
Iran's Intelligence Ministry accused Sharmahd of planning the bombing, a charge his family has robustly refuted, dismissing them as "ridiculous."
In November, Sharmahd's daughter, Gazelle Sharmahd, said her 68-year-old father is barely able to walk and talk due to health conditions that prison authorities have failed to properly treat. She added that her father suffers from Parkinson's disease and could die due to his deteriorating health
Iran is known to have assassinated and abducted multiple exiled opposition figures in the past, including Iranian journalist Ruhollah Zam, the administrator of the opposition Amadnews Telegram channel that has been accused by authorities of stirring up domestic dissent.
At least one other Iranian-German dual citizen, Nahid Taghvi, is also being held in Iran, which has arrested dozens of foreigners and dual nationals in recent years, often on widely criticized espionage and security-related charges.
Western countries have repeatedly said that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage and then using them in prisoner swaps.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Two Women Arrested In Tehran For Dancing Dressed As Fictional Folk Character
Two Iranian women were detained after a video surfaced on social media showing them dancing in Tehran's Tajrish Square while dressed as a fictional character in Iranian folklore known as "Haji Firuz."
Haji Firuz is traditionally associated with the celebrations leading up to Norouz, the Persian New Year, marking the onset of spring on March 20.
Their performance was deemed by the authorities to be an act of "social defiance," leading to their arrest by order of the Tehran prosecutor for "committing acts of norm-breaking," according to reports by the semiofficial Tasnim news agency.
Tensions have been rising in Iran over public conduct by Iranians and the enforcement of dress codes, especially with women.
In a separate incident in Qom, a city known for its religious significance, a confrontation at a medical center escalated into a national controversy.
The furor was touched off when a video emerged on social media that showed a clergyman filming a woman who was not wearing the mandatory hijab as she held a child in the clinic.
The visibly shaken mother pleaded with the cleric for him to delete the unauthorized recording, but he insisted on continuing, saying she had to adhere to the hijab rule. The confrontation continues until the woman appears to begin having a nervous breakdown while the cleric is seen fleeing the scene with his camera.
This encounter prompted significant reaction on social media, with initial reports from pro-government channels claiming that the woman, along with clinic staff, faced arrest by the intelligence arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. They also claimed the medical center was temporarily closed.
However, government and judicial authorities rejected the claims and said that no arrests had been made in connection with the incident.
The Qom prosecutor has since ordered an investigation to identify those responsible for disseminating the footage to the media.
The hijab, or Islamic head scarf, became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities.
Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Since September 2022, when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation, thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights, with the judiciary, backed by lawmakers, responding to the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution with a brutal crackdown.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
At least nine protesters have been executed after what rights groups and several Western governments have called "sham" trials.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Imprisoned Iranian Cleric Says Under Pressure To Confess To Crimes He Didn't Commit
In a rare phone call from Qom prison, Mohammad Taghi Akbarnejad, an Iranian cleric and seminary professor known for his outspoken criticism of Supreme Leader Ali Ayatollah Khamenei's policies, said he has been pressured to make false confessions and faces constant attempts by the authorities to discredit him.
Akbarnejad, who has been a vocal opponent of the Islamic republic's leadership, was arrested on February 17 by agents of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' intelligence service.
During the call, Akbarnejad revealed he spent 14 days in solitary confinement at security detention centers where officers pressured him to confess.
"They pressured me to make false confessions for release without trial. They wanted me to appear on camera and express regret for my words and actions," he said, adding that he was being pressured to confess to crimes he did not commit.
When he refused, he said officials began fabricating cases against him and then pressuring needy families to file complaints against him claiming he misled them as a representative of the leadership.
Akbarnejad's criticism has not been limited to the current leadership. He has also targeted the foundational rhetoric and strategies of the Islamic republic, including those of its founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
In a widely shared social media video, he accused Khomeini of misunderstanding the world and leading the country astray, notably referring to the eight-year Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s as an example of misguided leadership.
The cleric has also critiqued the establishment's shift in rhetoric pre-and post-revolution, suggesting their current claims would not gain significant public support if put to a referendum.
Akbarnejad's situation appears to be part of a pattern of repression against clerics critical of Iran's supreme leadership.
In a related case, the Special Clerical Court of Shiraz recently sentenced Shahabeddin Haeri Shirazi to three years in prison, highlighting tensions within the clerical community and the authorities' efforts to suppress dissent.
Criticism of Khamenei, who has the last say on almost every decision in Iran, is considered a red line in Iran, and his critics often land in prison, where political prisoners are routinely held in solitary confinement and subjected to various forms of torture.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Rights Groups Say Hundreds Of Iranian Women Detained Last Year, Dozens Still Held
The human rights organization Hengaw said Iranian security agencies detained over 300 women for political or ideological reasons last year, with more than 100 still facing imprisonment for various charges.
According to a report released on March 8 by Hengaw, which closely tracks human rights violations in Iran, at least 325 women were apprehended by security forces across Iran in 2023. The detainees include a diverse group including at least 18 students, 17 journalists and media activists, 10 artists and actors, and seven teachers.
The same day, which was International Women's Day, the human rights monitor HRANA revealed the identities of 113 women who currently are imprisoned for their beliefs.
The charges laid against the women primarily encompass accusations of propaganda against the system, assembly and collusion, "corruption on Earth," and espionage. The allegations have led to severe penalties, including life prison sentences and multiple years of incarceration.
Hengaw's findings also highlighted the judicial proceedings against female activists in Iran during 2023.
It said at least 147 women activists were subjected to trials in Iran's judiciary system. The sentences handed down included imprisonment, lashing, and in one instance capital punishment.
In total, 139 female activists were condemned to a total of 553 years and 10 months of punitive imprisonment. Additionally, 10 individuals, apart from their prison sentences, were collectively sentenced to 557 lashes, underlining the harsh penalties faced by female activists in Iran.
Since September 2022, when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation, thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights, with the judiciary, backed by lawmakers, responding to the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution with a brutal crackdown.
Several thousand have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others. At least nine protesters have been executed after what rights groups and several Western governments have called "sham" trials.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Rejects Critical UN Report On Death Of Mahsa Amini, Crackdown On Protests
Iran condemned a United Nations report on the September 2022 death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody and the protests that later erupted, denouncing what it called Western countries' "Iranophobia." The March 9 Foreign Ministry statement followed a UN mission report that found the Iranian government was responsible for the physical violence that led to the death of Mahsa Amini, and for the brutal crackdown on street protests. Amini was arrested in Tehran by the so-called morality police, accused of improperly wearing a head scarf. Within hours of her detention, she was hospitalized in a coma and died days later. Spokesman Nasser Kanani asserted the UN report contained "baseless claims" and "false and biased information, without a legal basis." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
