Iran
Iranian Writer's Assets Seized By Tehran After Media Interviews Abroad
An Iranian court has ordered the confiscation of an apartment belonging to writer Soroush Mozaffar Moghadam, who is currently in Germany, citing his "propaganda activities against the system" as part of recent nationwide protests, in a move underscoring the Islamic republic's clampdown on dissent.
Hossein Yazdankhah, the judge of the Special Court, said on September 12 that he based his decision on a "request of the Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order to seize Mozaffar Moghadam's assets."
The judgment referred to a "report from the General Directorate of Intelligence of Khorasan Razavi" about the writer's interviews with Persian-language media outlets abroad, labeling them as "extensive propaganda activities against the system in cyberspace and hostile media."
The Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order (EIKO), an organization under the direct control of Iran's supreme leader, was established from properties confiscated after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
A Reuters probe revealed an extensive empire held by EIKO that was built on seizing properties from ordinary Iranians, religious minorities, business figures, and expatriates, often under false claims of abandonment.
The verdict against Mozaffar Moghadam highlights the writer's departure from Iran in November 2022, his subsequent residence in Germany, and his failure to show up in court as reasons for the "confiscation of his assets."
A section of the ruling stated that the power of attorney granted by the writer to his mother a day before he left as insufficient in preventing the confiscation of his "apartment" in Mashhad, northeastern Iran.
Mozaffar Moghadam, a member of the Iranian Writers' Association, had been summoned several times by the Islamic Republic's security agencies following interviews with Persian-language networks abroad during the "Woman, Life, Freedom" protests sparked by the September 16, 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody.
The writer has said he felt compelled to leave Iran because of safety concerns.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Father Of Mahsa Amini Summoned By Iranian Authorities, Warned Not To Commemorate Anniversary
Amjad Amini, the father of Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody, was summoned by intelligence officials on September 11 and interrogated for an hour, RFE/RL's Radio Farda has learned. One of Amini's relatives said authorities pressured Amjad Amini not to hold a memorial for his daughter on the first anniversary of her death on September 16 and deny that he and Amini's mother had issued a statement earlier saying they will hold a ceremony to commemorate their daughter's passing. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Tehran Names Five Iranians For Looming Prisoner Swap With U.S.
Iranian officials have identified five individuals in U.S. custody whom Tehran would like handed over as part of a possible 10-person, $6 billion prisoner swap initially said to have been mapped out last month between the longtime foes.
They include three Iranians -- Mehrdad Ansari, Reza Sarhangpour Kafrani, and Kambiz Attar Kashani -- charged with illegally obtaining advanced or potentially dual-use technology thought to be bound for Iran that has been under tightly reimposed U.S. sanctions since 2018. Two others -- Kaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi and Amin Hasanzadeh -- were jailed for failing to register as a foreign agent and stealing engineering plans on behalf of Iran, respectively.
AP said Ali Karimi Magham, a spokesman for the Iranian mission to the United Nations, confirmed the five men's identities after the Al-Monitor website published their names.
The U.S. State Department has not officially commented on the Iranian list.
Previous reporting has identified three of the five individuals that the U.S. side wants in an exchange as two Iranian-American businessmen accused by Tehran of spying, Siamak Namazi and Emad Sharghi, along with similarly accused British-American environmentalist Morad Tahbaz.
U.S. officials on September 11 confirmed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had signed off on a sanctions waiver to allow billions in frozen Iranian assets to be transferred from South Korea to Qatar, presumably as part of the swap, and informed Congress of the plan.
Tehran had indicated earlier that it believed a swap was imminent, although it sought to decouple the asset handover from the prisoner deal.
The Biden administration has insisted in the face of Republican and other criticism that the assets involved are neither U.S. taxpayer dollars nor a ransom.
Critics argue that the freed-up assets could throw a lifeline to an Iranian economy buffeted by U.S. sanctions with Tehran continuing its belligerent behavior in the region.
Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during a current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges.
Western countries have repeatedly said that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage to use in prisoner swaps.
Republican President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from a three-year-old deal between world powers and Iran to curb Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.
Aside from the diplomatic and economic fallout, observers since then have attributed a series of ship seizures and attacks in the crucial Strait of Hormuz region to Tehran.
The Pentagon is said to be weighing a plan to put U.S. troops aboard commercial ships in the region, which is a conduit for around one-fifth of all global oil shipments.
Tehran has also cooperated with Russia in the Middle East in addition to supplying Moscow with crucial attack drones to further the Kremlin's war plans in Ukraine.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Iranian Activist Says She Was Assaulted By Prison Guards Over Hijab
Jailed Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi has allegedly been assaulted by prison officials at Evin Prison after she refused to adhere to the mandatory hijab.
An Instagram account linked to Mohammadi on September 11 detailed the incident, saying that following the second suicide attempt in three days by one of her cellmates, Mohammadi went to the prison infirmary where she encountered what was described as the "deliberate and brutal" behavior of a nurse.
Mohammadi, who has been classified as a political prisoner by rights groups, was allegedly threatened with "vulgar and insulting" language for not observing the mandatory hijab. The situation escalated, with prison officials resorting to violence, leaving "bruises and marks" on her body.
The post says "men from the Intelligence Ministry and prison officials" later transported her back to her cell via an ambulance.
The Evin prison -- and many other penal institutions in Iran -- has a long history of poor conditions.
In March 2022, hacktivist group Edalat-e Ali, which claims to work inside Iran to expose the "true face of the regime," released video footage highlighting inhumane conditions at the country's most-notorious prison.
The footage, provided exclusively to RFE/RL's Radio Farda by Edalat-e Ali (Ali's Justice), showed prisoners lying wall to wall on floors and stacked three-high on metal bunk beds. As the camera moves from open cell to open cell, each equipped with beds for about 30 inmates, it reveals rooms filled with up to 50 inmates.
Previous videos, which were hacked from CCTV cameras and published by Radio Farda among other media outlets in 2021, have shown prison guards assaulting detainees and inhumane conditions at the facility.
Over the past months, Mohammadi has been vocal about the prison conditions, publishing numerous letters highlighting the state of prisons, the violence against inmates, and those detained during nationwide protests.
Last year, in a letter addressed to Javaid Rehman, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, Mohammadi described the "assault on women during arrest and in detention centers" as part of the Islamic republic's "suppression program" against protesting and activist women.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran's Judiciary Confirms Detention Of Swedish EU Diplomat
Iran's judiciary on September 12 confirmed the detention of a Swedish diplomat working for the European Union a week after Stockholm and Brussels revealed the latest known case of a foreign national being held by Tehran amid political tensions with the West.
Johan Floderus, a Swedish diplomat working for the EU, has been held captive in Iran for more than 500 days. He was arrested on April 17, 2022, at Tehran's airport as he was returning home from a trip with friends.
His family said that he was being held in "unacceptable" conditions, but Iran claims his detention is "lawful."
"The Swedish national has been lawfully imprisoned following preliminary inquiry and the results of a full investigation into his case will be released in the coming days," judiciary spokesman Masud Setayeshi said on September 12, the first public statement by an Iranian official on the matter.
The European Commission did not confirm that Iran was holding one of its diplomats until The New York Times reported it early in September. Previously, it had said a Swedish national was being held but did not mention his EU position.
Iran announced in July 2022 it had arrested a Swedish man and was holding him on espionage charges, but did not mention his name or position at the time. The announcement came two weeks after an Iranian citizen received a life jail term in Sweden for his role in the Iranian regime's 1988 mass executions of thousands of opponents.
Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during the current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges. Western countries have repeatedly said Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage to use in prisoner swaps.
In May, Iran executed Swedish-Iranian dissident Habib Chaab, who was accused of terrorism.
Floderus's family said in a statement released on September 10, his 33 birthday, that he was being kept with the light permanently on in his cell and was not receiving adequate food, outside exercise, or medical checkups.
"In blatant disregard of international guidelines, he has spent over 300 days in solitary confinement," the statement added.
His relatives said Floderus was denied any contact with them during the first 10 months of his detention and had been granted only "a very few number of consular visits."
According to his family, Floderus has been held at Tehran's notorious Evin prison. Since its construction in 1971, the prison has been the site of a series of abuses that continued after the shah was overthrown in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on September 5 that Sweden's government had taken the lead on efforts to have Floderus freed, with support from EU institutions.
"Every time we had diplomatic meetings, at all levels, we have put the issue on the table. Relentlessly," he added.
European Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on September 11 she was "very worried" about Floderus, who worked in her team for nearly two years when she managed the EU portfolio on migration and home affairs.
Floderus moved in September 2021 from Johansson's service to the European External Action Service, the EU's foreign diplomacy arm, to work in Brussels for the EU delegation to Afghanistan.
Relations between Sweden and Iran have been tense in recent years. Iran recalled its ambassador in 2022 after a Swedish court convicted Iranian citizen Hamid Noury of war crimes and murder during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s and sentenced him to life in prison.
Relations between Tehran and Stockholm were strained further after a man tore up and burned a Koran outside a mosque in the Swedish capital in July. In protest, Iran has refrained from sending a new ambassador to Sweden.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa
Iranian Government Targets Student Associations To Quell Support For Protests
Iran's government is threatening to shut down several university student associations as part of a sweeping crackdown on dissent within academic circles less than a week ahead of the anniversary of the protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022.
The latest incident involves the Allameh University in Tehran, where authorities not only revoked the license of the Free Thought Student Association at the school but also seized and emptied the association's offices.
The Telegram channel United Students, which covers student activism in Iran, reported that the university's cultural deputy announced the revocation of the license, while the faculty's security agents, bypassing legal procedures, forcibly emptied the office. Some students reported losing personal items in the raid.
The student asssociation condemned the raid, saying that "attacking student associations is tantamount to attacking the political life and collective action of students."
As the new academic year approached, student activists reported a wave of activity bans and, in some cases, complete revocation of licenses for student associations across various universities nationwide.
Armin Jalali Roshan, a former member of the Progressive Student Association at Tehran’s Amirkabir University of Technology, noted the creation of 200 "disciplinary cases" and dozens of "suspension-from-studies" verdicts for students at the school.
He said three main student associations usually exist at Amirkabir University, one of which, the Progressive Islamic Students Association, has effectively been dissolved, while the other two now lack official permission to operate or hold elections.
At Kerman Medical University in central Iran, student activists reported that two of the school's three student associations are aligned with the government. Those bodies are allowed to function as usual, while the third association, the Islamic Student Association of Kerman Medical University, has had its operations curtailed.
Mehran Ahmadbeigi, the current secretary-general of the association, recently was sentenced to a six-month suspension and a ban from using social facilities until the end of his studies for his support of the Woman, Life, Freedom protests. Erfan Azimipour, the former secretary-general, received a 24-month suspension from studies and was forced to change the location of his studies.
At the Tabriz University of Medical Sciences, the head of the oversight board for student associations was issued a six-month suspension of activities for the Islamic Student Association. The reason cited for the suspension was a statement by the association that supported "protesting the oppressive and intimidating atmosphere created in the university."
These suspensions and raids come amid a broader wave of dismissals targeting faculty members at various Iranian universities. In recent weeks, officials have warned that students and educators will be under increased scrutiny.
Universities have historically been a battleground in the fight for social and political reforms in Iran.
During the Islamic Revolution of 1979, university students played a prominent role, including the occupation of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. After the clerics came to power, the authorities instigated a mass purge of Iranian universities, firing hundreds of professors and altering curriculums to promote Islamic values.
Since the revolution, university students have voiced their opposition to the clerical establishment, including during a 1999 protest against the closure of a reformist newspaper, resulting in a raid on a dormitory at Tehran University that left one student dead.
The protests against Amini's death in September 2022 led to renewed pressure against students, specifically female students who failed to comply with the hijab law. The 22-year-old was in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation when she died days after first being detained.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Biden Administration Said To Issue $6 Billion Sanctions Waiver Amid Signs Of U.S.-Iran Prisoner Swap
Multiple news agencies say U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has signed off on a sanctions waiver to allow some $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets to be transferred from South Korea to Qatar as part of a U.S.-Iran prisoner swap, with AP saying Congress was notified of the move on September 11.
Tehran had indicated earlier on September 11 that it believed a swap would be finalized soon.
Last month, Iranian and U.S. officials said they had reached an agreement on moving five Americans, all of whom are U.S.-Iranian dual citizens, into house arrest from the notorious Evin prison where they were being held. Only three of the five -- Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi, and Morad Tahbaz -- were identified.
The limited custody of the Americans was said to be part of a larger deal involving up to $7 billion in assets frozen in South Korea.
The United States had declined to confirm the amount of money involved and said it was not U.S. taxpayer dollars and denied it was a ransom.
Senior Iranian officials said last month that the five imprisoned individuals would remain in Iran until all conditions -- which reportedly included the release of several Iranian prisoners in the United States -- were met. The identities of the Iranians have not been disclosed.
Iran's Foreign Ministry said through a spokesman on September 11 that $6 billion in assets in South Korea would be unblocked within days and that a swap would take place "in the near future." But the spokesman, Naser Qanaani, said the events were not linked.
Later the same day, AP reported that Blinken signed the blanket waiver for international banks to unfreeze the Iranian assets in South Korea last week and cited a notification to Congress.
It said that as part of the deal, the Biden administration had agreed to release five Iranian citizens held in the United States.
U.S. President Joe Biden has already faced tough criticism from Republicans and others who oppose any deal that might throw a lifeline to an Iranian economy buffeted by U.S. sanctions, with Tehran continuing what they say is disruptive and dangerous behavior in the region.
Mike Turner, the Republican head of the Intelligence Committee in the House of Representatives, has said Congress should consider a travel ban to prevent Americans from traveling to Iran.
The Biden administration has repeatedly emphasized its efforts to end the suffering of unjustly detained individuals and the pain their families suffer during their detention.
Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during a current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges.
Western countries have repeatedly said that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage to use in prisoner swaps.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Iran Continues Its Crackdown On Baha'i Faith With Arrests, 12 School Closures
Iran's judiciary says it has closed down 12 schools and educational centers and made several arrests in the northern Iranian city of Babol on charges of “promoting the Baha'i faith,” the country's largest non-Muslim community.
Mohammad Sadegh Akbari, the chief justice of Mazandaran, said on September 10 that activities promoting the religion were carried out at two schools and several educational and sports centers by "employing Baha'i teachers and coaches."
He added that as a result of the operation, intelligence forces arrested two individuals identified as "prominent Baha'i coaches in Iran."
During the closing of the educational centers in Babol, "several books and brochures related to Baha'i magazines" were confiscated, he said.
The move comes amid a surge in the summoning and detention of Baha'i members across Iran, where it is considered a heretical sect.
The government has also been ratcheting up pressure on various groups and political factions in an attempt to avoid a new wave of nationwide protests as the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini approaches on September 16.
Last month, security agencies arrested nine Baha'i citizens in Tehran and seized "40 pharmacies and warehouses" owned by them.
There are some 300,000 Baha'i adherents in Iran, where their faith is not officially recognized, and an estimated 5 million followers worldwide.
In a religious fatwa issued in 2018, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei forbade contact, including business dealings, with followers of the faith.
Since the Islamic Republic of Iran was established in 1979, hundreds of Baha'is have been arrested and jailed for their beliefs. At least 200 have been executed or were arrested and never heard from again.
Thousands more have been banned from receiving higher education or had their property confiscated, while vandals often desecrate Baha'i cemeteries.
Amini died while in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation. The tragedy sparked a wave of nationwide protests in support of freedom and a subsequent crackdown on many groups by the government as it faced the most serious challenge to its rule since the 1979 Islamic revolution
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
IAEA Notes 'Decrease In Interest' Over Iran's Nuclear Program
The chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Raphael Grossi, said on September 11 that he was concerned at a "decrease in interest" from unnamed IAEA member states over Iran's nuclear efforts. "There is a certain routinization of what is going on there [in Iran] and I am concerned about this, because the issues are as valid today as they were before," he told reporters on the first day of the IAEA board of governors' meeting in Vienna. Diplomatic sources say the United States and the so-called E3 group -- France, Germany, and the United Kingdom -- have no plans this week to censure Iran for its lack of cooperation with the IAEA. To see the original story by AFP, click here.
Israeli Spy Chief Says Iran's Attempts To Supply Russia With Missiles 'Foiled'
The head of Israel's intelligence agency said on September 10 that Iran's attempts to supply Russia with missiles had been foiled, The Times of Israel reported.
Speaking at an annual counterterrorism conference in Israel, Mossad chief David Barnea did not elaborate on how the supply deal was interrupted and by whom.
"I have a feeling that more deals will be foiled soon," he said, again without elaborating.
Russia has been turning to allies like Iran and North Korea for weapon supplies, including missiles, as Western sanctions hinder the speed of domestic production.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to visit Russia in the coming days to seal a possible weapons deal.
Iran has already provided Russia with hundreds of Shahed-136 drones, which have rained terror on Ukrainian cities.
Barnea said Iran had intentions to provide Russia with short- and long-range missiles.
Russia has been using its own missiles to bomb civilian targets in an attempt to demoralize citizens but supply is low.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in December that the United States believed Iran was considering the sale of "hundreds of ballistic missiles" to Russia.
In return, Russia was offering Iran "an unprecedented level of military and technical support that is transforming their relationship into a full-fledged defense partnership," he said at the time.
Kirby said Russia was training Iranian pilots on the Sukhoi Su-35 fighter, with Iran potentially receiving deliveries of the plane within the year.
He said the fighter planes would significantly strengthen Iran's air force relative to its regional neighbors.
Barena told the audience he was concerned about Russia supplying weapons to Iran.
"Our fear is that the Russians will transfer to the Iranians in return what they lack, advanced weapons that will certainly endanger our peace, and maybe even our existence here," he said.
On Iran's nuclear program and a potential agreement with world powers that would see sanctions on Iran eased, Barnea urged the international community to "be on high alert."
"Iran's known nuclear weapon ambitions, and its past attempts to implement them, require that the international community be on high alert, and demonstrate unflagging determination to foil these ambitions," he said.
With reporting by The Times of Israel, Al-Jazeera, and AP
Family Of Swedish EU Diplomat Held In Iran Calls For His Release
The family of a Swedish EU diplomat held captive in Iran for more than 500 days called on September 10 for his immediate release, as he marked his birthday in a Tehran prison. "Today on Johan's 33rd birthday, he should be with us celebrating.... He should be released immediately and allowed to travel home," the family of Johan Floderus wrote in a statement, releasing a picture of him taken during the only video call with his family he has been granted. Floderus was arrested on April 17, 2022, at Tehran's airport as he was returning home from a trip with friends.
UN, Iran Urge Cooperation To Battle Sandstorm Threat
Countries in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia must work together to combat sand and dust storms made increasingly severe by climate change, the United Nations and Iran said on September 9. "Cooperation is key. I urge you to use your time in Tehran to build partnerships, increase cooperation and commit to practical action," UN chief Antonio Guterres said in a video broadcast to representatives of 50 states and 15 organizations. Opening the International Conference on Combating Sand and Dust Storms, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called on countries in the region to create "a fund" to pursue common solutions.
More Family Members Of Slain Iranian Protesters Detained Ahead Of Amini Anniversary
Iran's security forces have intensified their crackdown on families demanding justice for their loved ones killed during the protests as the first anniversary of the September 16, 2022, death of Mahsa Amini approaches.
Omid Ghadimi, the brother of slain protester Foad Ghadimi from the western Iranian city of Divandarreh, and Farzad Moazami Goodarzi, a family member of Reza Moazami Goodarzi, another protester killed during the November 2019 protests in Borujerd, have been arrested, rights activists said on September 7, bringing the total number of family members detained in the past month to at least 21.
The surge in arrests comes on the eve of the anniversary of Amini's death while in police custody, which sparked the "Woman, Life, Freedom" protests nationwide. Parsa Ghobadi, a protester who suffered injuries to both eyes as part of a campaign security forces used to intimidate demonstrators, has also been detained by the security forces.
According to the human rights website HRANA, security forces in Divandarreh, Kurdistan Province, arrested Omid Ghadimi on September 7. The authorities have not disclosed the charges against him. Ghadimi had been summoned multiple times by security agencies since the death of his brother.
Foad Ghadimi, a 39-year-old father of two, was critically injured by the Islamic republic's security forces during the early days of the protests in Divandarreh. He succumbed to his injuries two days later at Kowsar Hospital in Sanandaj.
Farzad Moazami Goodarzi was violently arrested by security forces in Borujerd, Lorestan Province. Following his arrest, security forces searched his family's home and confiscated some personal items. His social media accounts have been inaccessible since his arrest, suggesting that his mobile phone might be in the possession of the security forces.
Several other family members seeking justice for their deceased loved ones have been arrested in various cities.
A few of the detainees have been released on judicial orders, but most remain in the custody of the security apparatus.
Ahmad Hassanzadeh and Soulmaz Hassanzadeh, father and sister of slain protester Mohammad Hassanzadeh from Bukan, have also been detained for the past three days.
Amini's uncle, Safa Aeli, was detained in Saghez on September 5. His whereabouts are unknown and he has not been in contact with anyone, while judicial and security authorities have not provided any explanation regarding his arrest or condition.
The human rights website Hengaw had previously reported that in the past six months, the Islamic republic's security apparatus had detained "at least 70 family members seeking justice" in various cities. This number has increased with the recent arrests as authorities try to head off any attempts by Iranians to protest with the anniversary of Amini's death approaching.
Amini was arrested in Tehran on September 13, 2022, while visiting the Iranian capital with her family. She was detained by Iran's "morality police" for allegedly improperly wearing her hijab, or head scarf. Within hours of her detention, she was hospitalized in a coma and died on September 16.
Her family has denied that Amini suffered from a preexisting health condition that may have contributed to her death, as claimed by the Iranian authorities, and her father has cited eyewitnesses as saying she was beaten while en route to a detention facility.
Amini's death sparked protests in Saghez that spread around the country, posing one of the biggest threats to Iran's clerical establishment since the foundation of the Islamic republic in 1979.
At least 500 people were killed around the country after the Iranian authorities clamped down on the demonstrations with brutal force.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Protester Dies After Being Told 'You'll Never Leave Prison Alive'
Javad Ruhi survived three death sentences for participating in protests in Iran last year, only to die under mysterious circumstances last week.
People familiar with Ruhi’s case said the 31-year-old never stood a chance -- that even after his death sentences were overturned by the Supreme Court, he was told he would “never leave prison alive.”
Speaking to RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, a source close to the family said Ruhi was as good as dead when he was first sentenced to death 10 months ago after being targeted by security forces for taking part in the antiestablishment protests that swept the country last year.
“Javad died the moment they handed him three death sentences,” said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.
“Although the verdicts were later overturned, Javad never returned to normal,” the source added. “The mental pressure and trauma caused by the sentence and the accusations that were made against him were terrible.”
Ruhi was arrested by Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps officers in Nowshahr, in the northern Mazandaran Province, on September 22, 2022 after being spotted in a video showing him dancing during protests in the city the day before.
The protests were among the first of the wave of street demonstrations that took place nationwide following the death in police custody just days earlier of Mahsa Amini, who had been detained in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly violating Iran’s controversial hijab law.
His family knew nothing of his fate until they received a seconds-long call from him six weeks later saying he was at an undisclosed medical facility. Only in November did the family learn that Ruhi was being held at the main prison in Nowshahr and were allowed to see him.
In December, a Revolutionary Court in Mazandaran’s provincial capital, Sari, handed down three death sentences against Ruhi on charges of “enmity against God,” “corruption on Earth,” and “apostasy.” Rights groups have said the last charge was based on his confession under torture that he had burned a copy of the Koran, Islam’s holy book.
The sentences, which rights groups criticized as grossly unfair and said were based on a single hearing, were eventually commuted in June by the Supreme Court.
But in an interview with Radio Farda this week, a source close to Ruhi’s family said the prison authorities never had any intention of letting him live.
“The interrogator did not give up,” the source said. “He told him: ‘You will never leave prison alive.”
On August 31, Ruhi’s lawyer, Majid Kaveh, confirmed that the prediction had come true.
Family members told the lawyer that Ruhi had died that day at Nowshahr prison, putting an end to a lengthy ordeal marked by legal wrangling and allegations that Ruhi had been illegally incarcerated and sentenced, tortured until he confessed to crimes he did not commit, and denied medical treatment.
The Mizan news agency, which is affiliated with Iran's judiciary, said Ruhi had been transferred to a prison hospital on August 31 after suffering a seizure but that medical personnel were unable to save him. Mizan also said Ruhi had visited the hospital twice the day before he died, and been prescribed anti-inflammatory and cold medicines and received oxygen treatments.
But the source close to Ruhi’s family told Radio Farda that he suffered mentally due to his incarceration, did not receive adequate care, and was repeatedly sent back to prison when he needed longer-term hospitalization.
“He was not well at all…. Every time he went to the prison hospital, he was returned to prison,” the source said. “They did not pay attention to his condition until it was too late.”
The attorney Kaveh, speaking to Iran’s Shargh daily, said it had been made clear to the judicial authorities that his client required hospitalization, but that his court filings for long-term medical treatment had been ignored.
Rights groups harshly criticized Ruhi’s sentencing and treatment in detention. Amnesty International, in an appeal for urgent action issued in January, noted that Ruhi maintained during court proceedings that his participation in the September protests in Mazandaran was peaceful.
During his first six weeks of “forced detention” in secret -- which the rights watchdog said was a violation of international law -- Ruhi was “subjected to severe beatings and floggings, including on the soles of his feet and while being tied to a pole, electrically shocked with tasers, exposed to freezing temperatures, and sexually assaulted by having ice put on his testicles for 48 hours.”
Ruhi also endured severe mental distress as a result of his sentencing, according to the source close to his family, who said the three death sentences essentially “killed him.”
"The word execution is very scary. Imagine three death sentences. For what? There was no evidence. What did they have except his confession? They made him confess under torture,” the source told Radio Farda.
After Ruhi’s legal representation contested the death penalties, the case weaved through the judicial system and eventually reached the Supreme Court, where Kaveh argued that his client's only actions during the Nowshahr protests were dancing in the city square and throwing some hijabs on a fire.
The Supreme Court appeared to back the defense’s argument when it overturned the death penalties in June and returned his case to a lower court for retrial, according to court documents reviewed by Radio Farda at the time.
But Ruhi nevertheless remained in detention as he awaited additional proceedings. In August, lawyer Kaveh expressed deep concern over what he said seemed to be the "disregard for the Supreme Court ruling."
Immediately following Ruhi’s death, Amnesty International said that “Iran’s authorities subjected Javad Ruhi to a litany of crimes under international law and other human rights violations.”
Amnesty also said that “all those reasonably suspected of responsibility for crimes under international law against Javad Ruhi must be criminally investigated and held to account in fair proceedings.”
The rights watchdog backed calls for an independent investigation, saying that his “death in custody again exposes the Iranian authorities’ assault on the right to life.”
Iranian Teachers' Activist Handed Stiff Sentence After Attending Memorial For Slain Protester
Prominent Iranian teachers' union activist Abolfazl Khoran has been handed a severe sentence by the Islamic Revolutionary Court for "disrupting public order" as the government continues to tightening its grip on dissent and the labor movement.
The Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council revealed on September 7 that Khoran, who was being tried in a joint case with several other activists, received a sentence of six years and eight months in prison, 72 lashes, a two-year ban from using social media platforms, and two years of exile to the remote city of Delfan.
Khoran and the others were detained after they attended a memorial ceremony for Mehrshad Shahidi, who was killed by government forces during the nationwide protests last year in Arak.
Khoran's arrest on August 5 by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' intelligence arm led to him being detained for 26 days. He was subsequently released on bail of 10 billion Iranian rial ($20,000).
The sentence comes amid a backdrop of escalating tensions between the Iranian government and various activist groups.
The Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council, in a statement condemning the verdict, called on authorities to heed public demands on fixing the country's core issues.
"This is the genuine solution. Heavy-handed verdicts and intimidation tactics won't stifle the growing wave of public dissent," the council said.
For years, the Iranian educational sector has grappled with mounting economic and security challenges. This environment has seen numerous teachers' union activists face arrests, imprisonment, and even exile, highlighting the regime's intent to stifle any form of opposition.
Unrest, including several protests by teachers, has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September 2022 for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly further ignited the protest movement, which officials across the country have tried to extinguish with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Six Iranian Miners Remain In Custody A Month After Protest
Six workers from the Agh-Dareh Vosta mines in West Azerbaijan Province have been held in detention since August 31, following union protests.
The Tehran-based Sharq newspaper reported on September 7 that 32 miners in total from the village of Agh-Dareh Vosta, near the northwestern city of Takab, were arrested during a protest last month sparked by demands for the employment of local residents in the region. All but six have been released.
The detained miners, who were employed in the gold and stone mines of Agh-Dareh, are currently being held in Urmia prison. They face charges including disrupting public order, acting against national security, and kidnapping. The context or specifics of the kidnapping charge remains unclear, as the newspaper did not provide further details.
The report also cited labor sources as saying that wages for July and August had not been paid to those miners from Agh-Dareh Vosta who participated in last month's protest. Additionally, several miners who were released on bail are being barred from returning to work.
Worker protests in Agh-Dareh, the country's second-largest gold mine, have made headlines several times in recent years.
In 2016, 17 gold miners from the area were sentenced to flogging on charges of disrupting public order.
Last month's protests by the miners of Agh-Dareh escalated into violence after police intervened.
Labor protests in Iran have been on the rise in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The government's response to the protests has been arrests, violence, and repression.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Rights Groups Say Iranian Security Forces Killed, Tortured Protesters In Kurdish City
Human rights activists say that at least eight people, including a child, were killed in the violent suppression of protests in the western Iranian city of Javanrud, while dozens of others were beaten and arbitrarily detained by security forces.
Javanrud, a Kurdish-majority city, became a flashpoint for unrest following the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran's "morality police" for allegedly improperly wearing her hijab, or head scarf.
A joint report by the Iranian rights groups Kurdistan Human Rights Network and the Human Rights Campaign, released on September 6 to mark the upcoming anniversary of the nationwide "Woman, life, freedom," protests sparked by Amini's death on September 16, showed the families of those killed, injured, and arrested have been pressured by the authorities to keep silent over what took place.
"The actions in Javanroud were systematic, carried out with the full knowledge and direction of government officials. The extensive use of military equipment against civilians is a stark example of a crime against humanity," said Hadi Ghaemi, the director of Human Rights Campaign.
"The possibility of protests starting again in Iran is very high in the face of the violent reaction of the government and suppression of protesters," he added.
The findings of the joint report are based on an extensive review of hundreds of photos, videos, and interviews with 38 eyewitnesses, including families of the deceased, injured, and those detained in Javanrud.
According to the report, from October 8 to December 31, security forces targeted protesters using "military-grade weapons."
Beyond the fatalities, the report indicates that at least 80 individuals, some of them children, sustained severe injuries. Many of the injured faced further physical assault at the hands of security personnel.
The human rights organizations also highlighted the arbitrary arrest of 89 individuals, 26 of whom were children. Many detainees, including minors, were subjected to torture and threats of sexual assault.
Despite the severity of the allegations, no government officials have faced legal repercussions. The report goes a step further, naming some of the alleged perpetrators in Javanroud.
Rabin Rahmani of the Kurdistan Human Rights Network said the "recurring human rights violations" in marginalized regions like Kurdistan and Baluchistan "pave the way for tragedies like those witnessed in Javanrud and Zahedan."
Amini's death sparked protests in Saghez that spread around the country and ultimately posed one of the biggest threats to Iran's clerical establishment since the foundation of the Islamic republic in 1979.
Human rights groups estimate that over 500 protesters were killed by security forces. Thousands were detained, with seven facing execution after what many have termed "show trials."
The report concludes with a call to action, urging the United Nations Fact-Finding Mission on Iran, adopted in November 2022, to probe the Javanrud incidents. It also appeals to global governments to condemn the events in Javanrud and to consider imposing political, economic, and diplomatic sanctions on the Islamic republic.
The human rights groups further recommend the formation of multilateral coalitions to publicly denounce the actions of the Islamic republic, suggesting joint statements at events like the UN General Assembly later this month.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Greek Shipper Pleads Guilty To Smuggling Iranian Crude Oil, Will Pay $2.4 Million Fine
A Greek shipping company has pleaded guilty to smuggling sanctioned Iranian crude oil and agreed to pay a $2.4 million fine, newly unsealed U.S. court documents seen on September 7 by the Associated Press show. The now-public case against Empire Navigation, which faces three years of probation under the plea agreement, marks the first public acknowledgement by U.S. prosecutors that America seized some 1 million barrels of oil from the tanker Suez Rajan. The saga surrounding the ship further escalated tensions between Washington and Iran, even as they work toward a trade of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets in South Korea for the release of five Iranian Americans held in Tehran. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Mahsa Amini's Uncle Arrested Ahead Of Anniversary Of Her Death
Relatives of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman whose death nearly a year ago sparked mass protests in Iran, have confirmed reports that one of her uncles has been arrested ahead of the anniversary of her death.
A brother of Amini's, Ashkan Amini, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that Safa Aeli was arrested in their hometown of Saghez, in the northwestern Kurdistan Province, on September 5.
It is not known what the reasons are for the arrest or what entity carried it out, although social media posts indicated that security forces in Saghez were involved.
RFE/RL was unable to determine Aeli's whereabouts.
The arrest took place as the anniversary of Amini's September 16, 2022, death approaches.
Amini was arrested in Tehran on September 13, 2022, while visiting the Iranian capital with her family. She was detained by Iran's "morality police" for allegedly improperly wearing her hijab, or head scarf. Within hours of her detention, she was hospitalized in a coma and died on September 16.
Her family has denied that Amini suffered from a preexisting health condition that may have contributed to her death, as claimed by the Iranian authorities, and her father has cited eyewitnesses as saying she was beaten while en route to a detention facility.
Amini's death sparked protests in Saghez that spread around the country and ultimately posed one of the biggest threats to Iran's clerical establishment since the foundation of the Islamic republic in 1979.
At least 500 people were killed around the country after the Iranian authorities clamped down on the demonstrations with brutal force.
Ahead of the anniversary of her death, the authorities have stepped up pressure against family members of those killed, including through arrests, summons for questioning, and warnings against them holding memorial events in honor of Amini or their loved ones.
Jailed Iranian Teacher Faces New Charges As Health Worsens
Imprisoned teacher Jafar Ebrahimi faces new charges of creating a public disturbance and insulting prison authorities, and has been transferred to another prison despite warnings from his lawyer that he should remain in Evin prison because of his "critical" health condition.
Erfan Karamveisi, the lawyer of the jailed spokesman of the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council, posted on X (formerly Twitter) on September 3 that the new case was announced after Ebrahimi, contrary to "promises made by prison officials," had been transferred along with several other political prisoners to the Ghezel Hesarp prison in Karaj.
"This transfer was illegal," Karamveisi wrote.
Karamveisi had recently expressed concern about the deteriorating physical condition of Ebrahimi, saying he urgently required medical attention due to "intestinal inflammation" and "diabetes." He has also warned about the risk of Ebrahimi losing his eyesight.
Earlier in August, a Tehran appeals court upheld a five-year prison sentence handed to Ebrahimi after he was detained in April 2022 ahead of protests to be held the next day, Teachers' Day in Iran.
Ebrahimi, along with Rasul Bodaghi, Ali Akbar Baghani, and Mohammad Habibi, all union activists, were also accused of coordinating the protests with French teachers' union official Cecile Kohler and her partner, Jacques Paris.
Iran has attempted to link the French nationals to the protesting Iranian teachers. The arrests were largely seen as an attempt to discredit the rallies and increase pressure on the Iranian Teachers' Union to stop the protests.
Iranian officials have accused the French couple of "entering the country to sow chaos and destabilize society."
Ebrahimi said in a November 2022 letter that after he was transferred from Tehran's infamous Evin prison to a hospital due to illness, he was chained to the hospital bed for 12 days and denied access to his lawyer and family.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Professor Dismissed Amid Purge Ahead Of Amini's Death Anniversary
Behrouz Chamanara, a professor at Kurdistan University in western Iran, has been dismissed following a directive from the Ministry of Intelligence as officials continue to attack academics for their support of protests over the death of a young woman in police custody for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.
The Student Guild Councils of Iran said on its Telegram channel that Chamanara's removal came after the Kurdistan Intelligence Office rejected his qualifications to serve as a faculty member. Consequently, the university administrators terminated his employment based on the office's letter.
Chamanara confirmed the news by sharing an image of a letter addressed to Hamed Ghaderzadeh, the president of Kurdistan University.
In the letter, Chamanara explained that despite submitting two files regarding employment status conversion and contract extension to the university's recruitment committee at the end of the Iranian calendar year, his request for an extension was declined for reasons unrelated to academic or university matters.
Chamanara faced detention by security forces on November 26 following a statement read by Kurdistan University professors on the university premises. He was released eight days later after posting bail.
As the first anniversary of the start of the protests sparked by Masha Amini's death on September 16 approaches and a new academic year begins, the authorities have made clear that they will not tolerate a repeat of the type of student demonstrations that have shaken universities across Iran over the past 12 months.
In recent weeks, officials have warned that students and educators will be under increased scrutiny, and there has been a wave of professors being removed from their positions.
Most appear to have been fired for allegedly supporting student protests related to Amini's death and against the requirement that all women over the age of 9 wear the hijab, or hair-covering head scarf.
On August 29, at least 10 professors were fired, some of them by telephone, in what student unions have described as a "new innovation in suppressing and dismissing university professors."
Universities have historically been a battleground in the fight for social and political reforms in Iran.
During the Islamic Revolution of 1979, university students played a prominent role, including the occupation of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. After the clerics came to power, the authorities instigated a mass purge of Iranian universities, firing hundreds of professors and altering curriculums to promote Islamic values.
Since the revolution, university students have voiced their opposition to the clerical establishment, including during a 1999 protest against the closure of a reformist newspaper, resulting in a raid on a dormitory at Tehran University that left one student dead.
The protests against Amini's death in September 2022 led to renewed pressure against students, specifically female students who failed to comply with the hijab law.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Borrell Says EU Working 'Relentlessly' For Release Of Swedish Diplomat Held In Iran
Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, confirmed that Johan Floderus, a Swedish diplomat working for the EU, has been captive in Iran for more than 500 days and said the bloc is working to secure his release.
"I want to stress that I personally, all my team at all levels -- European institutions in close coordination with the Swedish authorities, which have the first responsibility of consular protection -- and with his family, have been pushing the Iranian authorities to release him," Borrell said at a meeting on development in the Spanish city of Cadiz on September 5.
"Every time we had diplomatic meetings, at all levels, we have put the issue on the table. Relentlessly," he added.
A day earlier, Sweden and the EU announced that a 33-year-old Swedish national was detained in what is the latest known case of a foreigner being held there amid political tensions with the West.
Neither originally released Floderus's name, but the New York Times, quoting diplomatic sources, identified Floderus as the diplomat behind bars.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said on September 4 that he did not know about the case. The Intelligence Ministry, however, said a Swedish national had been included on a list of "suspects" of a counterespionage unit due to "some suspicious behavior and communications" during previous trips to Iran.
Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during the current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges.
Western countries have repeatedly said Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage to use in prisoner swaps.
Relations between Tehran and Stockholm have been strained further in recent months after a man tore up and burned a Koran outside a mosque in the Swedish capital in July. In protest, Iran has refrained from sending a new ambassador to Sweden.
With reporting by AFP
Iran Reportedly Closes Water Park Over Hijab Violation
Iran has shut down a water park for allowing women entry without the mandatory head scarf, local media reported on September 4. The closure is part of stepped-up measures by the authorities over the past few months against women and businesses who fail to observe the Islamic republic's strict dress code. "The Mojhaye Khorushan water park has been closed" since September 3 evening, Fars news agency quoted the complex manager, Mohammad Babaei, as saying. Babaei said the authorities had declared the park's closure due to people's "ignoring chastity and hjiab" rules.
UN Nuclear Watchdog Report Says Iran Slows Enrichment Of Near-Weapons-Grade Uranium
Iran has slowed its enrichment of uranium at nearly weapons-grade levels, a report by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog seen by the Associated Press said on September 4. The confidential report comes as Iran and the United States are negotiating a prisoner swap and the release of billions of dollars in Iranian assets frozen in South Korea. Slowing its enrichment of uranium could serve as another sign that Tehran seeks to lower tensions between it and the United States after years of tensions since the collapse of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Explosion At Coal Mine In Iran's North Kills Six
An explosion at a coal mine in northern Iran has killed six workers, state media reported on September 4. The blast took place in a tunnel at a depth of 400 meters in the northern city of Damghan, said the official IRNA news agency. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion. "Six miners were trapped underground on September 3 when the coal mine explosion took place in Damghan," IRNA said. Efforts to rescue the miners were unsuccessful but the bodies were recovered in the morning of September 4, it added.
