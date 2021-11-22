Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Iran

Watchdog Denounces Iran's 'Harsh' Treatment Of Jailed University Students

Students Amirhossein Moradi (left) and Ali Younesi have been in Iranian custody since last year.

Amnesty International says two Iranian university students detained without trial for more than 1 1/2 years are at risk of being convicted in a “grossly unfair” trial on charges they deny.

Ali Younesi, 21, and Amirhossein Moradi, 22, are prisoners of conscience who have been “arbitrarily” kept in custody since April 2020, the London-based group said on November 22.

It said Younesi and Moradi are being kept in Tehran’s Evin prison, where they have been held in solitary confinement for two months “in harsh conditions to extract forced ‘confessions.’”

Younesi has told his family he had been denied adequate health care for injuries to his left eye sustained during beatings by Intelligence Ministry agents and that lights in his cell were turned on 24 hours a day, according to Amnesty International.

It said Moradi has reported being beaten harshly during his arrest.

During a hearing before Tehran’s Revolutionary Court in July, the two were accused of “corruption on earth,” which carries the death penalty, among other “spurious” charges, Amnesty International said.

The human rights watchdog said the authorities have accused Younesi and Moradi of ties to “counterrevolutionary” groups and claimed to have found “explosive devices” in their possession.

Both university students have denied the accusations.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG