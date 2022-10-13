News
Iranian-American Furloughed After Father's Release Returned To Prison In Tehran
A U.S. citizen on temporary release earlier this month from prison in Iran has been taken back into custody and returned to Tehran's Evin prison, a lawyer for his family said on October 12.
Siamak Namazi, 51, was temporarily released on a furlough on October 1 when his father, Baquer Namazi, 85, was permitted to leave the country for medical care.
Lawyer Jared Genser said the news he has been returned to prison comes one day before the seventh anniversary of his original arrest and detention in Iran.
"Yesterday, members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) informed Siamak...that his furlough would not be extended further, without providing any explanation," Genser said in a statement. "Late this morning (Tehran time), Siamak was taken back into custody by the IRGC and forced to return to Evin prison."
State Department spokesman Ned Price called the development "a tremendous setback."
Price told reporters at the State Department that the United States is working to achieve the release of Namazi and other U.S. citizens held in Iran.
Babak Namazi, Siamek’s brother, said in the statement he had hoped his father’s departure "was the beginning of a new, less painful chapter in the struggle to make our family whole again."
But he said Siamak's return to the Evin prison "has shattered that hope."
The elder Namazi, a former UNICEF official who holds both U.S. and Iranian citizenship, was allowed to leave the country for medical treatment and the younger Namazi was furloughed.
The United Nations said in a statement on October 1 that the decisions followed appeals by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the Iranian president.
All the U.S. citizens detained in Iran or barred from leaving the country are dual Iranian-Americans. Tehran does not recognize dual nationality and has had no diplomatic relations with the United States since the aftermath of the 1979 Islamic revolution.
Siamak Namazi was based in Dubai with an oil company when he was detained on espionage charges while visiting family in Tehran in 2015. He was questioned over past associations with U.S. think tanks. The Namazi family says espionage accusations are absurd.
Baquer Namazi was detained in February 2016 after flying to Iran to help his son.
They were handed 10-year prison sentences for "collaborating with the hostile American government."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
All Of The Latest News
Russia Launches Fresh Strikes On Kyiv Region And Mykolayiv, Ukrainian Officials Say
Russia hit critical infrastructure in Ukraine's capital region and launched missile strikes on the southern city of Mykolayiv on October 13, a day after the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution calling Moscow's annexation of Ukrainian territory "illegal" and Ukraine's allies committed more military aid.
Kyiv regional Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strikes were caused by Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles known as kamikaze drones. Rescue workers rushed to the scene, but it was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, said the drones hit critical infrastructure facilities.
In Mykolayiv, overnight shelling destroyed an apartment building as fighting continued along Ukraine's southern front.
"A five-story residential building was hit, the two upper floors were completely destroyed, the rest -- under rubble. Rescuers are working on the site," Mykolayiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkovych said in a social media post, adding the southern city was "massively shelled."
It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.
Mykolayiv, a shipbuilding center and port on the Pivdenniy Buh River off the Black Sea, has suffered heavy Russian bombardments throughout the war.
Russian shelling also hit the southern city of Nikopol, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the head of the regional administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, reported.
He said one person was seriously wounded while more than 30 buildings, gas pipelines, and power lines were damaged.
"More than 2,000 families were left without electricity. Energy workers are already working," Reznichenko said.
WATCH: Artillery battles erupted in the hotly contested Donetsk region near Bakhmut, a strategic city in the Donbas. Russian forces have been focused on capturing Bakhmut in recent weeks.
The latest wave of air strikes for a fourth day in a row came shortly after more than three-quarters of the 193-member UN General Assembly on October 12 voted in favor of a resolution that called Moscow's seizing of four Ukrainian regions illegal.
Only Syria, Nicaragua, North Korea, and Belarus joined Russia in voting against the resolution. Thirty-five countries abstained from the vote, including China, India, South Africa, and Pakistan.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Twitter he was "grateful to 143 states that supported historic #UNGA resolution... [Russia's] attempt at annexation is worthless."
The resolution "condemns the organization by the Russian Federation of so-called referendums within the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine" and "the attempted illegal annexation" announced last month of four regions by President Vladimir Putin.
It calls on all UN and international agencies not to recognize any changes announced by Russia to borders and demands that Moscow "immediately and unconditionally reverse" its decisions.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the vote showed international unity against Russia and repeated Washington would never recognize the "sham" referendums.
The vote "is a powerful reminder that the overwhelming majority of nations stand with Ukraine, in defense of the UN Charter and in resolute opposition to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine and its people," Blinken said in a statement.
"With very few nations voting with Russia today, it is clear that international unity on this question is resolute and support for Ukraine at the UN and beyond is unwavering," Blinken said.
Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzia told the General Assembly ahead of the vote that the resolution was "politicized and openly provocative," adding it "could destroy any and all efforts in favor of a diplomatic solution to the crisis."
The General Assembly vote, which the United States and other Western countries had lobbied for, followed a veto by Russia last month of a similar resolution in the 15-member Security Council.
Moscow last month proclaimed its annexation of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine -- Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhya -- after staging what it called referendums. Ukraine and its allies denounced the referendums as illegal and said some voters were coerced into participating under threat of being shot.
Earlier on October 12, Ukraine's allies announced delivery of new air defenses and committed more military aid to Kyiv to protect against Russia's indiscriminate missile attacks across the country.
Pledges from the more than 50 countries gathered in Brussels included an announcement by France that it would deliver radar and air-defense systems to Ukraine in the coming weeks. Canada said it would provide artillery rounds and winter clothing among other supplies.
Germany has sent the first of four planned IRIS-T SLM air defense systems, while Washingtonthe United States said it would speed up delivery of a promised NASAMS air-defense system.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Zelenskiy Tells Finance Ministers Ukraine Needs $55 Billion For Budget, Rebuilding Through Next Year
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appealed to international donors to increase their support, saying more money is needed to rebuild schools and homes destroyed by Russian bombardment.
Zelenskiy, speaking virtually on October 12 to finance ministers at meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, said Ukraine needed about $55 billion -- $38 billion to cover next year's estimated budget deficit and another $17 billion to start to rebuild critical infrastructure.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"The more assistance Ukraine gets now, the sooner we'll come to an end to the Russian war, and the sooner and more reliably we will guarantee that such a cruel war will not spread into other countries," Zelenskiy said.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen responded by underscoring the global community’s determination to continue to support Ukraine.
Georgieva said the IMF estimated Ukraine would need $3 billion to $4 billion in external financing per month next year and possibly more to keep its economy running as the Russian invasion drags on.
She said Ukraine's international partners have committed $35 billion in grant and loan financing for Ukraine in 2022, enough to close its financing gap for this year, but its financing needs would remain "very large" in 2023.
"As Russia's shameful actions continue, we must continue our joint efforts and begin planning for Ukraine's needs in 2023," Yellen said as she thanked Zelenskiy and Prime Minister Shmyhal, who also addressed the meeting.
Yellen added the United States would begin to disburse another $4.5 billion in grant assistance to Ukraine in coming weeks and called on other countries to improve the size and regularity of their disbursements.
The finance chiefs also discussed a proposed price cap on Russian oil exports, with Yellen saying a cap in the $60-a-barrel range would likely be sufficient to reduce Moscow's energy revenues while allowing profitable production.
Yellen said Russia has been willing to produce and sell oil in the $60 range over the past five to seven years.
Zelenskiy also told the finance ministers Ukraine wants a regular forum on financial assistance, and Georgieva said the IMF planned to work with Ukrainian authorities to set it up.
Zelenskiy said the forum "would provide financial assistance to Ukraine and work in a timely manner at different levels" and would be modeled on the Ukraine Defense Contact Group through which arms deliveries for the Ukrainian armed forces are coordinated.
The Group of Seven (G7) leading democratic economic powers on October 12 also said they intend to provide further financial assistance to Ukraine in the coming year.
Ukraine's most urgent financing needs are covered by international support, the finance ministers said. But the country faces a significant financing gap in 2023 to secure basic services and address critical infrastructure deficiencies.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
NATO Defense Ministers Back Ukraine With Weapons To Meet Air-Defense Needs
Ukraine's allies on October 12 announced the delivery of new air defenses and committed more military aid to Kyiv to protect against Russia's "indiscriminate" missile attacks across the country.
Russia has launched waves of missile strikes on several regions of Ukraine for two days in a row, bombing multiple cities, including Kyiv, as reprisals for a blast at the weekend that damaged the only bridge between Moscow-annexed Crimea and mainland Russia.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Pledges from allies included an announcement by France that it would deliver radar and air-defense systems to Ukraine in the coming weeks. Canada said it would provide artillery rounds and winter clothing among other supplies.
Germany has sent the first of four planned IRIS-T SLM air-defense systems while Washington said it would speed up delivery of a promised NASAMS air-defense system.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Russia's latest attacks had laid bare its "malice and cruelty" since invading Ukraine.
In a scathing assessment of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war effort, he said the actions have unified the international community.
"The whole world has just seen yet again the malice and cruelty of Putin's war of choice, rooted in aggression and waged with deep contempt for the rules of war," Austin told the gathering, sitting next to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.
"But Russia's latest assaults have only deepened the determination of the Ukrainian people and further united countries of goodwill from every region on Earth."
Austin told reporters after the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels that Ukraine had shifted momentum since September with extraordinary gains but would need more help.
He expects Ukraine will continue to do all it can throughout the winter to regain its territory, "and we're going to do everything we can to make sure that they have what's required to be effective," he said.
U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Ukraine wants a complete air-defense system to defend against aerial attack.
"What Ukraine is asking for, and what we think can be provided, is an integrated air missile-defense system. So that doesn't control all the airspace over Ukraine, but they're designed to control priority targets that Ukraine needs to protect," Milley told reporters.
It would involve short-, medium-, and long-range systems capable of firing projectiles at all altitudes.
"It's a mix of all these that deny the airspace to Russian aircraft" and missiles, Milley said.
NATO ministers, who kicked off a two-day meeting on October 12, are expected to decide to increase stockpiles of munitions and equipment to strengthen the alliance's defense and deterrence capacities amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Minister are also due to discuss the alliance's nuclear capabilities ahead of NATO's annual nuclear-training exercise and the need to better protect critical infrastructure after recent acts of alleged sabotage.
NATO aspirants Sweden and Finland are invited to the gathering.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
UN General Assembly Condemns Russia's 'Illegal Annexation' Of Ukrainian Regions
The UN General Assembly has overwhelmingly condemned Russia's proclaimed annexation of four Ukrainian regions in eastern and southern Ukraine.
More than three-quarters of the 193-member General Assembly on October 12 voted in favor of a resolution that called Moscow's move illegal.
Only Syria, Nicaragua, North Korea, and Belarus joined Russia in voting against the resolution. Thirty-five countries, including China, India, South Africa and Pakistan, abstained.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Twitter he was "grateful to 143 states that supported historic #UNGA resolution... [Russia's] attempt at annexation is worthless."
The resolution "condemns the organization by the Russian Federation of so-called referendums within the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine" and "the attempted illegal annexation" announced last month of four regions by President Vladimir Putin.
It calls on all UN and international agencies not to recognize any changes announced by Russia to borders and demands that Moscow "immediately and unconditionally reverse" its decisions.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the vote showed international unity against Russia and repeated Washington would never recognize the "sham" referendums.
The vote "is a powerful reminder that the overwhelming majority of nations stand with Ukraine, in defense of the UN Charter and in resolute opposition to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine and its people," Blinken said in a statement.
"With very few nations voting with Russia today, it is clear that international unity on this question is resolute and support for Ukraine at the UN and beyond is unwavering," Blinken said.
Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzia told the General Assembly ahead of the vote that the resolution was "politicized and openly provocative," adding it "could destroy any and all efforts in favor of a diplomatic solution to the crisis."
The General Assembly vote, which the United States and other Western countries had lobbied for, followed a veto by Russia last month of a similar resolution in the 15-member Security Council on the annexation of the Ukrainian territory.
Moscow last month proclaimed its annexation of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine -- Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhya -- after staging what it called referendums. Ukraine and its allies denounced the votes as illegal and said some voters were coerced into participating under threat of being shot.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
France To Deliver Air-Defense Systems To Ukraine, Macron Says
French President Emmanuel Macron says France will supply air-defense systems to Ukraine following a wave of air strikes by Russia this week that he said aimed "to shatter Ukrainian resistance."
France will deliver radars, systems, and missiles in the coming weeks to protect Ukraine from the attacks, Macron said on October 12, adding that France was also negotiating to send six Caesar mobile artillery units to Ukraine.
Speaking to broadcaster France 2, he reiterated that he reached an agreement that the Caesars, which were manufactured for Denmark, will be redirected to Ukraine.
He also said the war had entered "an unprecedented stage" since the weekend.
"This is a new phase of bombing coming from land, sea, air, and drones against essential infrastructure and civilians," Macron said.
Macron repeated that he believes a negotiated settlement between Ukraine and Russia would happen at some point to end the conflict, but it must be on Kyiv's terms.
"Today, first of all, Vladimir Putin must stop this war, respect Ukraine's territorial integrity, and come back to the table for talks," Macron said.
Macron also said he believes Kyiv will have to negotiate with Putin at some point despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy saying he refused to do so.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Czechs Join Other EU States In Tightening Entry Rules For Russian Tourists
Russian tourists holding Schengen visas will be turned away by the Czech Republic starting later this month, the foreign minister said on October 12 as the country joined the Baltic states, Finland, and Poland, in tightening entry rules.
The Czech Republic will impose the entry ban starting on October 25, Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky announced in Prague.
The ban applies to Russians holding visas for tourism, sport, or culture regardless of which EU state issued the visa.
"While Russian rockets fall on a children's playground and on people in Ukraine, up to 200 Russian Federation citizens travel to the Czech Republic via international airports every day," Lipavsky said.
The fact that Russia is ruthlessly bombing civilian targets in Ukraine cannot be ignored, he said.
Prague suspended the issuance of most new visas to Russians shortly after the invasion of Ukraine in late February, but it has allowed in visitors at airports with visas issued by other countries in the EU's Schengen travel zone.
The tightening of rules means even those with EU visas from other states will not be allowed to enter.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
European Commission Recommends Granting Bosnia Candidate Status
The European Commission has recommended candidacy status for Bosnia-Herzegovina but attached a long list of conditions designed to bolster democracy in the Balkan country.
EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi on October 12 told a European Parliament committee that the commission "recommends that candidate status be granted" to Bosnia by the member states pending eight conditions.
"We are doing this for the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina. But it also comes with great expectations. It is up to the elite to make it a reality," Varhelyi said.
Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU's executive arm, said a "wind of change is once again blowing through Europe" and the EU must "capture this momentum."
She reiterated the commission's position that the Western Balkans belong in the EU, which has noted that Russia and China are vying for clout in the region.
Von der Leyen said the EU's opponents look at the Balkans as "a geopolitical chessboard," seeking to "drive a wedge between the region and the rest of Europe."
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Russia's invasion of Ukraine had underlined the importance of EU enlargement and its geopolitical significance.
"It is a long-term investment into peace, prosperity and stability for our continent," he said.
Bosnia’s foreign minister welcomed the decision, which came more than six years after Bosnia formally applied to join the EU.
"This sends a strong message to the citizens [of Bosnia], one we have been hoping to get even earlier, that our future is as a member of the [EU] family," Bisera Turkovic said on Twitter.
"The reviving of this process is of vital importance for the citizens and the state of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the stabilization of the whole region," Turkovic added.
The eight conditions include steps to fight corruption and organized crime, judicial and immigration reforms, and guarantees of freedom of expression and the protection of journalists.
Varhelyi warned Bosnia's leaders to move swiftly, saying that with elections now over, institutions are expected to be formed quickly so that they can focus on the conditions.
"On our side, we made now a leap, a leap of faith," he said. "Now the leadership must be there to deliver."
Varhelyi announced the possibility of the European Commission deciding on candidate status for Bosnia at an EU summit in December.
The commission can only advise which countries should become EU candidates. The final decision lies with member states, and they must agree unanimously.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
Several Iranian Filmmakers Pull Out Of Tehran Festival Over Protests
Several Iranian cinematographers have canceled their participation in the Tehran Short Film Festival in solidarity with the families of those killed in ongoing protests in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody for allegedly violating the law on wearing a hijab.
Hamid Najafirad, Pouyan Sedghi, Hassan Hosseini, and Fardin Khalatbari are among those who said they were withdrawing their films from the festival.
Kaveh Mazaheri, one of the filmmakers who was supposed to cooperate with the festival as an international consultant, also announced that he was no longer willing to participate in the festival.
Mehdi Azarpandar, the secretary of the festival, said in a meeting on October 11 that despite the protests and cancellations, the festival will be held on schedule.
Unrest has swept Iran following the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, who died after being taken into custody for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly.
Since the start of daily protests that have rocked Iran since Amini's death, several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have been summoned or arrested by the authorities, including Jafar Panahi, Mohammad Rasulof, and Mostafa al-Ahmad.
Several Iranian celebrities, including soccer star Ali Daei, have been interrogated and had their passports confiscated by the authorities after showing support for anti-government protests.
Noted Iranian actor Hamid Farrokhnejad said in a story on his Instagram page on October 9 that he had undergone hours of interrogation and pressure from security officials because of his support for the protesters.
"I was summoned twice, interrogated for 10 hours and banned from leaving the country to prove to me that I was wrong when I said that even a peaceful protest is not possible in this country," Farrokhnejad said.
The semiofficial ILNA news agency reported that the passports of famed singer Homayoun Shajarian and Sahar Dolatshahi, an actress, were confiscated on October 8 after the pair returned from a concert tour in Australia.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kremlin Says Erdogan Expected To Offer To Mediate Peace Talks During Meeting With Putin
Moscow expects Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to formally offer to mediate negotiations between Russia and Ukraine during his meeting on October 13 with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazakhstan, a Kremlin aide has said.
Turkey is likely to raise ideas for peace in Ukraine, and Erdogan will probably propose something officially during talks with Putin, Yury Ushakov told reporters in Moscow on October 12.
"There are reports in the press that the Turkish side is putting forward specific considerations in this regard, I do not exclude that Erdogan will actively touch on this topic during the Astana contact,” Ushakov said.
“So a very interesting and, I hope, useful discussion awaits us."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
If any talks take place, they most likely will be in either Istanbul or Ankara, he added.
Turkey has stayed neutral throughout the conflict in Ukraine, refraining from joining Western sanctions on Russia and maintaining good relations with both Kyiv and Moscow. It has twice hosted peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv, but the last meeting was in March and produced no results.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said he will not hold any talks with Putin. Asked about Zelenskiy’s position, Ushakov said, "I would like to tell him: never say never."
Ahead of his meeting in Astana with Erdogan, Putin said Russia could redirect natural gas supplies intended for the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to the Black Sea.
The Russian-built Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines on the floor of the Baltic Sea were damaged by explosions last month, and an investigation is under way.
Speaking at an energy forum in Moscow, Putin said Russia could move its main route for the supply of fuel to Europe to the Black Sea region, “creating the largest gas hub in Turkey."
Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez, speaking at the same conference, said the idea was new to him but should be discussed.
Turkey has hosted other negotiations with Russia since the start of the war. It was part of a deal struck in July to allow grain shipments from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.
Ankara and the United Nations brokered the deal with Moscow and Kyiv that designated three ports for Ukraine to send grain supplies to poorer countries through a Russian blockade.
Turkey also played a key role in one of the largest prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine. Announced on September 21, the deal involved the release of 215 Ukrainian soldiers for dozens of Russian prisoners and a pro-Moscow politician.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iranian Officials Say Student Protesters Arrested, Sent To Reeducation Camps
An Iranian official has confirmed that several high school students arrested during the protests have been sent to reeducation camps to "educate and amend" their behavior after they were detained during anti-government demonstrations sparked by the death of a young woman in custody for allegedly wearing a headscarf incorrectly.
Education Minister Yousef Nouri told the Shargh daily on October 11 that the pupils had been sent to the camps, which he referred to as "psychological centers," to prevent them from turning into "anti-social people."
"We don’t have any students in prison, and if they are detained, they are sent to psychological centers where experts are doing their work so the students can return to the school environment after they have been reformed," he was quoted as saying.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini came while she was in custody after being detained by the so-called morality police.
Eyewitnesses say Amini was beaten, while officials have said she died of illness, though they have not provided any evidence to back up their claim.
Amini's death on September 16 has sparked nationwide anti-government protests, with many videos showing teenage students across the country waving their headscarves in the air and shouting defiant anti-government slogans.
In recent days, reports have surfaced of students being arrested in schools and videos on social media appeared to show some teenage protesters being assaulted by security forces.
Protests were reported again on October 12 in the cities of Tehran, Karaj, Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz and Rasht.
WATCH: Iranian security forces have intensified their crackdown on anti-government protesters in Iran's Kurdistan Province.
A large number of protesters have gathered in Valiasr Street, one of Tehran's main thoroughfares, chanting "Death to the dictator," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who referred to the protests as "scattered riots" engineered by the West.
"These scattered riots are the passive and clumsy design of the enemy against the great and innovative developments and movements of the Iranian nation," Khamenei said on October 12.
He asked the judicial and security officials of the Islamic Republic to "do their duty" regarding the protesters.
Iran Human Rights (IHR) said on October 12 that at least 201 people, including 23 children, have been killed in the protests that have rocked Iran, and the Oslo-based group warned that more fatalities are likely in a continued "bloody crackdown."
The Iranian government has imposed a near-total Internet shutdown to try and quell the protests.
Netblocks, a London-based Internet observatory group, reported another "major disruption" to Internet traffic in Iran on October 12.
NetBlocks said Iran's Internet traffic dropped to some 25 percent compared to the peak, even during a working day in which students were in class across the country.
"The incident is likely to further limit the free flow of information amid protests," NetBlocks said.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Prominent Iranian Reformist Tajzadeh Sentenced To Five Years In Prison
Iranian political reformist Mostafa Tajzadeh has been found guilty of three charges related to his repeated calls for structural changes in the country and sentenced to five years in prison.
Houshang Pourbabai, a lawyer for Tajzadeh, said in a tweet on October 11 that his client has been handed sentences for conspiracy to act against the country's security, publishing falsehoods to disturb the public, and publishing propaganda against the system.
“My client Mostafa Tajzadeh was sentenced to five years for plotting against state security, two years for publishing lies and one year for propaganda against the system,” Pourbabai said, adding that the sentences would run concurrently.
Tajzadeh was the deputy interior minister in the government of former President Mohammad Khatami and one of the most prominent reformist figures in the Islamic republic. He was arrested on July 8 and has been in custody since.
Tajzadeh won't appeal the verdict as at the beginning of the trial he refused to acknowledge the court, which then denied him permission to consult privately with his lawyer.
Tajzadeh was previously arrested in 2009 during mass protests disputing the reelection of then President Mahmud Ahmadinejad that was contested by opposition reformist candidates Mehdi Karrubi and Mir Hossein Musavi.
In 2010, Tajzadeh was convicted of harming national security and propaganda against the state. He was released in 2016 after serving a seven-year sentence.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Austin Says Russia's War Against Ukraine Has Unified International Community
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has lauded Ukraine for its battlefield successes over Russian forces in the past month and reiterated the support of NATO and its allies for Kyiv.
Speaking in Brussels at an October 12 meeting of defense ministers from the alliance, Austin issued a scathing assessment of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war effort, saying the “malice and cruelty” of his invasion of Ukraine had unified the international community.
In addition to the NATO meeting, a U.S.-led group of nearly 50 countries was also holding talks at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
The talks focused on air defenses after Russia unleashed a blitz across Ukraine following an explosion at a bridge to the annexed Crimean Peninsula that Moscow says Kyiv played a part in executing.
"These victories belong to Ukraine's brave soldiers. But the Contact Group's security assistance, training, and sustainment efforts have been vital," Austin said at the start of the meeting.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Four Kazakh Activists Detained In Front Of Russian Consulate Ahead Of Putin Visit
Four activists who were allegedly planning to protest outside the Russian consulate in Almaty during Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit have been detained.
A reporter for RFE/RL's Kazakh Service reported on October 12 that police took the four into custody as they approached the Russian consulate with a poster and a bouquet of blue and yellow flowers representing Ukraine's national colors.
Police have yet to comment.
Putin is scheduled to visit the Kazakh capital, Astana, from October 12 to October 14 for a regional summit. He is expected to hold meetings with several officials during his trip, including with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the situation in Ukraine.
The October 12 meeting comes a day after Turkey called for a cease-fire in fighting between Russia and Ukraine,
NATO member Turkey, which has stayed neutral throughout the conflict in Ukraine, has good ties with Kyiv as well as with Moscow.
Rights Group Says At Least 201 Dead In Unrest Rocking Iran
Iran Human Rights (IHR) says that at least 201 people, including 23 children, have been killed in nationwide protests that have rocked Iran, and the Oslo-based group warned that more fatalities are likely as a "bloody crackdown" against protesters angry over the death of a 22-year-old woman for allegedly wearing a head scarf, or hijab, improperly continues.
IHR said on October 12 that at least 108 people have been killed in protests over the past three weeks since Mahsa Amini died while in police custody, with at least 93 more dead during separate clashes in the city of Zahedan, in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, after the reported rape of a teenage girl by a police commander in the region.
Many of the 108 deaths have occurred in Kurdistan in the western part of Iran, where Amini lived before her death in Tehran while on a trip.
The country's notorious Morality Police arrested Amini on September 13 saying she was not adhering to the strict mandatory hijab law that forces women to cover their hair while in public. Three days later she died in hospital amid claims by eyewitnesses and her family that Amini had been beaten.
Officials have denied the accusations saying she died of "underlying diseases." Her family says she was in good health before being arrested.
“The international community must prevent further killings in Kurdistan by issuing an immediate response,” IHR Director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said.
Iran's judiciary said on October 12 that more than 100 protesters have been arrested in the provinces of Tehran and Hormozgan alone while lauding prosecutors for carrying out "swift investigations."
The protests quickly spread across the country after officials denied that the dress-code enforcers were responsible before any investigations were done, and senior leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have since suggested that foreign elements are behind the unrest.
Hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi has made similar charges, including at a ceremony on October 8 at Tehran University to mark the start of the new academic year.
After Raisi addressed professors and students at the female-only Alzahra University in Tehran, women students were seen on video posted on social media chanting "Raisi get lost" and "Mullahs get lost."
The current protests follow a summer of unrest across Iran over poor living conditions, water shortages, and economic difficulties resulting from crippling sanctions that the United States has imposed on Iran over its nuclear program.
Ukrainian Military Recaptures Five Settlements In Kherson Region
Ukraine said on October 12 that it had liberated five more settlements in the southern region of Kherson as its armed forces continued their counteroffensive despite a wave of Russian missile strikes that hit the country over the past two days.
"Ukrainian armed forces have liberated five more settlements in Beryslav district (of the Kherson region): Novovasylivka, [Novohryhorivka], Nova Kamyanka, Tryfonivka, Chervone," the president's office said in its daily report.
"The enemy continues shelling the positions of our units to deter the counteroffensive along the entire contact line," it said.
Ukraine’s military said on October 9 that its troops had recaptured nearly 1,200 square kilometers of territory in the southern Kherson region from Russian forces since beginning their counteroffensive in late August.
Meanwhile, Russia continued to strike Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region and eponymous city on October 12, shattering windows and blowing out doors in residential buildings, municipal council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Zaporizhzhya, which sits fairly near the front line between Russian and Ukrainian forces, has been repeatedly struck with often deadly attacks in recent weeks.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Leak Found In Key Oil Pipeline From Russia To Germany, Sabotage Not Suspected
A leak has been found in the Druzhba oil pipeline that links Russia and Germany but officials say sabotage is not suspected.
PERN, the operator of the section of the pipeline in Poland where the leak was discovered, said in a statement on October 12 that the oil link has been partially shut.
"The cause of the incident is not known for the moment. Pumping in the affected line was immediately stopped. Line 2 of the pipeline is functioning normally," PERN said, adding that the leak was detected late on October 11.
The German government said oil deliveries were continuing to two key refineries despite the leak.
"Germany's security of supply is currently guaranteed...Deliveries are uninterrupted," the Economy Ministry said in a statement.
The discovery of the leak in the main route carrying oil to Germany comes amid security concerns over Europe's energy supplies after the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea recently sprung leaks that officials from both the West and Russia say were caused by sabotage.
Europe also faces a severe energy crisis as a result of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which has cut supplies to many countries.
Reuters quoted Mateusz Berger, Poland's top official in charge of energy infrastructure, as saying there were no grounds to believe the leak was caused by sabotage.
"Here we can talk about accidental damage," he said.
The Druzhba oil conduit is one of the world's largest pipelines, supplying Russian oil to much of Central Europe including Germany, Poland, Belarus, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Austria.
With reporting by Reuters
UN Nuclear Watchdog Says Power Restored At Zaporizhzhya Plant, Situation 'Precarious'
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi says power has been restored at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine after the second outage in five days highlighted the "precarious" situation concerning the station's nuclear safety and security functions.
"This morning's outage was caused by shelling damage to a far off substation, highlighting how precarious the situation is. We need a protection zone ASAP," he said in a tweet on October 12.
When the connection to the external power line was cut, the plant's emergency diesel generators automatically started operating to provide the six reactors with the electricity they need for cooling and other essential safety functions, the IAEA said in a statement.
"The fact that the plant's external power was lost because of an incident far away shows how vulnerable it is with only one power line connecting it to the grid," Grossi said in the statement.
"The situation at the plant is clearly untenable and immediate action is required to strengthen nuclear safety and security and prevent a nuclear accident from happening."
The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, has been a flashpoint in Russia's military campaign in Ukraine. Moscow and Kyiv have traded blame for months over shelling near the facility that has sparked fears of a nuclear disaster. Russian troops occupy the plant and the surrounding area.
Grossi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on October 11 as part of efforts by the IAEA to prevent an accident and Grossi's push to establish a safety and security zone around the plant.
The IAEA chief is due to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on October 13 for further talks regarding the power plant, the agency's statement said.
Judge Orders Former NSA Employee Accused Of Attempting To Sell Secrets To Russia To Remain In Custody
A former U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) employee accused of trying to sell classified information to Russia will remain behind bars while he is prosecuted, a judge ruled on October 11.
Jareh Sebastian Dalke, 30, is facing a possible life sentence for allegedly sharing documents after promising not to disclose information he obtained while working at the NSA.
Magistrate Judge S. Kato Crews said the possibility of life in prison along with sympathies he has allegedly expressed for Russia make Dalke a flight risk.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia Martinez argued that the government does not know whether Dalke obtained more information from the NSA that is stored somewhere else or that he possibly memorized. And he has the motivation to sell more secrets if he were to be released, she said.
“He knows how to make money. Sell secrets to Russia,” said Martinez.
Dalke, who has pleaded not guilty, was arrested September 28 in Denver after authorities say he used a secure connection set up by investigators to transfer the classified documents.
The arrest affidavit noted that he speaks basic Spanish and Russian and that he tried to verify that the undercover agent was actually working for the foreign government.
Dalke worked for the NSA as an information systems security designer during the summer of 2022. One of his lawyers, David Kraut, said Dalke's access to classified information was limited since he worked at the NSA for less than a month.
The army veteran allegedly told the undercover agent that he had $237,000 in debts and that he had decided to work with Russia because his heritage “ties back to your country.”
Based on reporting by AP
Russia's FSB Says Eight Detained Over Crimean Bridge Blast
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on October 12 that it had arrested five Russian nationals and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over the explosion that damaged the Crimea Bridge on October 8.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The FSB said in a statement that the attack was organized by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, and its director Kyrylo Budanov.
On October 12, a senior Ukrainian official dismissed Russia's investigation as "nonsense."
"The whole activity of the FSB and Investigative Committee is nonsense," Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne cited Interior Ministry spokesman Andriy Yusov as saying.
Yusov described the FSB and Investigative Committee as "fake structures that serve the Putin regime, so we will definitely not comment on their next statements."
The explosion on the 18-kilometer-long Crimean Bridge targeted one section of the road bridge, temporarily halting truck and car traffic.
It also blew up several fuel tankers on a train heading from southern Russia toward the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula.
The Crimean Bridge was completed in May 2018 and built at a cost of some $4 billion. It was a significant prestige project intended to bolster Moscow’s claims on Crimea that was inaugurated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The bridge had become logistically vital to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, with supplies to Russian troops fighting in south Ukraine channeled through it.
Russian forces launched mass missile strikes against Ukrainian cities, including power supplies, which Putin said were a retaliation for the Crimean bridge blast that he said had been organized by Ukraine's secret services.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Ukraine's Battlefield Gains 'Extraordinary,' Changed Conflict Dynamics, Austin Tells Allies
Ukraine's recent military victories against the Russian invaders have been "extraordinary" and influenced the course of the war despite the "malice and cruelty" of Moscow's latest missile strikes, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has told a meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
Austin was speaking to the Ukraine Contact Group, a gathering of the more than 50 countries on the sidelines of a NATO defense ministers meeting on October 12 to discuss bolstering Ukraine's air defenses amid continuing Russian missile attacks across the country, including the capital, Kyiv.
On October 12, the attacks continued, with at least seven people killed and eight wounded in a Russian strike on a crowded market in the town of Avdiyivka, the governor of the eastern Donetsk region said.
"The Russians struck the central market where many people were at that time," Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a statement, adding that there was "no military logic" for such an attack.
Austin said Russia's actions had further united the international community to support Ukraine's military efforts to defend itself.
"The whole world has just seen yet again the malice and cruelty of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's war of choice -- rooted in aggression, and waged with deep contempt for the rules of war," he said.
"Ukraine has made extraordinary gains on the battlefield," Austin said.
"Despite Putin's new assaults, Ukrainian forces have changed the dynamics of this war. They've liberated hundreds of towns from Russian occupation. And they've retaken thousands of square kilometers of their land," he said, but added that Western support remained critical.
"The Contact Group's security assistance, training, and sustainment efforts have been vital," Austin said.
Speaking ahead of the meeting in Brussels, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on October 12 that providing Ukraine with more air defenses was the "top priority" of the meeting, which will also be attended by representatives from other countries.
"We will address how to ramp up support for Ukraine and the top priority will be more air defense for Ukraine," Stoltenberg said at the start of a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on October 11 urged a summit of the Group of Seven (G7) to block Russia's energy sector with further sanctions to disrupt Russian revenues from oil and gas and asked for more air defense capabilities to neutralize aerial attacks, saying that when Ukraine receives such systems, "the key element of Russia’s terror, rocket strikes, will cease to work."
"Russia must be completely isolated and punished. Punished both politically and in terms of sanctions," he said.
"Such steps can bring peace closer -- they will encourage the terrorist state to think about peace, about the unprofitability of war," Zelenskiy told the leaders of the United States, Canada, Germany, Britain, Japan, France, and Italy.
U.S. President Joe Biden, meanwhile, said he did not believe Moscow would use a tactical nuclear weapon against Ukraine despite recent thinly veiled threats to employ his atomic arsenal.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
In recent weeks, Russia moved to seize four partially occupied regions of Ukraine after referendums widely denounced as illegal, mobilized hundreds of thousands of Russians, and repeatedly alluded to the use of nuclear arms, stoking alarm in the West.
Biden said Putin had completely misjudged Russia's capacity to invade Ukraine, but said he believes the Russian leader is acting rationally although his objectives in Ukraine "were not rational."
"If you listen to the speech he made after when that decision was being made [to invade Ukraine], he talked about the whole idea of -- he was needed to be the leader of Russia that united all of Russian speakers," Biden said in a October 11 interview with CNN. "I just think it's irrational."
Russia launched its fresh wave of missile strikes on several regions of Ukraine a day after bombing multiple cities, including Kyiv, as a reprisal for a blast on October 8 that damaged the only bridge between Moscow-annexed Crimea and mainland Russia.
Biden last week warned that the world risks "Armageddon" in unusually direct remarks following Putin's threats to use atomic weapons amid a faltering military campaign in Ukraine.
Putin's intentions and his mental state have been the subject of much debate after the Russian military suffered a series of setbacks in Ukraine.
But Biden said that Putin was "rational" despite the mistakes he has made.
"I think [Putin] is a rational actor who has miscalculated significantly," Biden said.
In reaction, the Kremlin said on October 12 that rhetoric from Western leaders on the potential use of nuclear weapons was harmful and provocative.
"We express our daily regret that Western heads of state engage in nuclear rhetoric every day," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that such a practice was "provocative."
Peskov also denied that more men were being drafted into the army, despite some regional officials reporting they were stepping up mobilization efforts this week.
"There is no new wave," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, telling reporters to check with individual governors to see what they meant.
The G7 leaders in a statement condemned Russia's recent missile attacks and said they would hold Putin and those responsible to account but did not say how.
The White House later pledged to speed up shipments of air defenses to Ukraine, while Germany promised delivery to Ukraine "in the coming days" of the first of four IRIS-T SLM air defense systems capable of protecting a city.
Zelenskiy thanked all the countries that have already helped Ukraine secure its air defense systems, particularly the United States and Germany, but said according to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia has ordered 2,400 drones from Iran.
In addition, Zelenskiy asked the G7 countries to back his initiative for an international observer mission on Ukraine's border with Belarus to monitor the security situation.
With reporting by AFP, AP, BBC, CNN, and Reuters
U.S. Treasury Secretary Calls On Ukraine's Allies To Quickly Disburse Promised Funding
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called on Ukraine’s partners and allies to fulfill their commitments to support the country ahead of a meeting with Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko.
“Ukraine continues to defend its sovereignty against Russia’s brutal war of aggression -- including [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s horrific missile attacks yesterday that injured and took the lives of innocent civilians,” Yellen said on October 11 before her bilateral meeting with Marchenko in Washington.
Yellen expressed deep condolences for the attacks, which hit Kyiv and other large Ukrainian cities for the first time in months.
"Once again, the world has seen the true nature of Russia’s barbaric and illegal war. The United States continues to stand resolutely with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. We will continue to support you as you rebuild the prosperous and free Ukraine that your country has fought so hard to secure," Yellen told Marchenko.
Washington intends to disburse $4.5 billion in direct budget support to Ukraine in the coming weeks, she said.
"We're committed to getting this funding to you as soon as possible because we know how important it is in supporting your brave resistance to Russia’s illegal invasion," she told Marchenko.
When Congress approved that funding two weeks ago it brought total U.S. direct budget support for Ukraine to $13.5 billion -- all in grants, she said.
U.S. financial support is making a difference in the war, and the value of the support can't be underestimated, Marchenko said.
Washington has also joined with Ukraine's major international creditors to suspend its Ukraine’s bilateral debt service payments this year and next year, Yellen said.
But she added that international support for Ukraine is a “collective effort” and called on partners and allies “to join us by swiftly disbursing their existing commitments to Ukraine and by stepping up in doing more” to help Ukraine continue government services and begin to rebuild and recover.
Ukraine has said it needs up to $5 billion a month in long-term commitments to cover its budget costs, including pensions and military spending, and to continue servicing its debts owed to domestic banks.
Yellen said she also expected to discuss additional sanctions on Russia during her meeting with Marchenko. Sanctions and export controls on Russia's military industrial complex “have disrupted Russia’s operations, shuttered factories, depleted arsenals, and forced Putin to rely increasingly on arms suppliers of last resort, like North Korea and Iran,” she said.
Yellen and other finance officials representing countries from the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations will meet to discuss Ukraine's financing and reconstruction needs on October 12 on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank.
Officials from the IMF and Ukraine will meet in Vienna next week for technical discussions on Ukraine's budget with an eye to laying the groundwork for a future full-fledged lending program.
Germany, the current president of the G7, will host a conference on Ukraine's recovery in Berlin on October 25.
With reporting by Reuters
U.K. Businessman Who Worked For Russian Oligarch Arrested For Alleged Sanctions Violations
A British businessman has been arrested on charges that he helped Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska violate U.S. sanctions, the U.S. Justice Department said on October 11.
The businessman, Graham Bonham-Carter, 62, was arrested on October 11 in the United Kingdom, and federal prosecutors in New York City say they will seek his extradition.
Following the U.S. extradition request, Bonham-Carter appeared in a London court and was released on conditional bail, Britain's National Crime Agency said in a statement.
Deripaska, founder of aluminum giant Rusal, was blacklisted by Washington in 2018 in connection with Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.
Prosecutors said Bonham-Carter made transactions valued at more than $1 million to fund real estate in the United States belonging to Deripaska, 54, who purchased the properties -- two in New York City and one in Washington -- more than 10 years before he was designated for sanctions.
"Bonham-Carter obscured the origin of funding for upkeep and management of Deripaska's lavish U.S. assets in violation of the international sanctions," said federal prosecutor Damian Williams in a statement issued by the Justice Department.
Prosecutors said Bonham-Carter has worked for entities controlled by Deripaska since around 2003 and also managed his residential properties in the United Kingdom and Europe.
The Justice Department says Bonham-Carter is also accused of trying to move Deripaska’s artwork out of New York to London by lying about Deripaska’s ownership of it.
Each of the three counts that Bonham-Carter is charged with carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
A lawyer for Bonham-Carter, who is the second cousin of actress Helena Bonham-Carter, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, according to Reuters.
The charges come as the Justice Department pressures Russian oligarchs through sanctions, asset seizures, and criminal probes to stop backing Vladimir Putin after the Russian president launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The head of New York's FBI office said international investigative agencies that assisted in the arrest of Bonham-Carter "are strategically focused on stopping the Russian oligarchs and their criminal kleptocracy.”
Michael J. Driscoll said each new action by international authorities exposes “the vast network of individuals willing to work with Russian oligarchs who brazenly break our laws and abuse our financial systems."
The Justice Department last month charged Deripaska with violating sanctions by using the U.S. financial system to maintain luxury properties, employing a woman to buy a California music studio on his behalf, and by trying to have his girlfriend travel to the United States to bear his children.
Deripaska’s business empire flourished during Putin’s first two terms in office from 2000 to 08 as he snapped up businesses in various industries. According to Forbes magazine, he is worth $2.8 billion.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Ukraine Says 32 Soldiers Freed, Body Of Israeli Returned In Prisoner Swap
Ukraine says 32 of its soldiers have been freed and the body of an Israeli citizen who fought for Ukraine has been returned in a prisoner swap with Russia.
"Another exchange of prisoners took place today. We managed to free 32 of our soldiers and get back the body of Israeli citizen Dmytro Fialka," Andriy Yermak, head of the president's office, said on October 11 on social media.
He said all of the soldiers freed had been "in places where fierce fighting was going on," and many of the men had been considered missing.
The soldiers were undergoing medical examinations and were to be reunited with their relatives, he said.
He did not provide details about the Russian prisoners who were involved in the exchange.
Failka, an Israeli who Yermak said voluntarily went to the front lines to fight for Ukraine, lived in Ukraine for the last two years after meeting “his love” -- a Ukrainian woman with whom he had children. He said he had worked as a children’s football coach in Lviv before volunteering for military service.
Also among those released was a private who served with his older brother, a husband and father of two girls. The younger brother was captured the same day he witnessed his brother's death, Yermak said, referring to "unspeakable pain and sadness."
Ukraine said earlier on October 11 that it had negotiated the return of dozens of Ukrainian soldiers' remains.
"Another transfer took place: 62 fallen heroes were returned home," the Ukrainian ministry responsible for the reintegration of occupied territories said in a statement.
"The negotiations were difficult," the ministry said, adding that the returned remains included soldiers who had been held in a Russian-controlled prison in Olenivka in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region.
Russia and Ukraine in July accused each other of carrying out deadly bombardments on the prison.
Kyiv denied targeting civilian infrastructure or prisoners of war. Russia said the Ukrainian prisoners held at the facility included members of the Azov Battalion who had defended the Azovstal steelworks as the last holdouts in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.
Russian did not comment on the ministry's statement on the return of the remains.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and RFE/RL's Russian Service
Putin Tells Head Of UN Nuclear Watchdog That Moscow Is 'Open To Dialogue' On Zaporizhzhya Power Plant
Russian President Vladimir Putin has told the head of the UN's nuclear agency that he is "open to dialogue" on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and would discuss all issues of concern.
Putin told Rafael Grossi during their televised meeting in St. Petersburg that the situation around the power plant is "of concern."
The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, has been a flashpoint in Russia's military campaign in Ukraine. Moscow and Kyiv have traded blame for months over shelling near the facility that has sparked fears of a nuclear disaster.
Grossi met with Putin as part of efforts by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to prevent an accident and Grossi’s push to establish a safety and security zone around the plant.
Putin told the IAEA chief he was "ready to discuss all issues of mutual interest or cause for concern, for example, regarding the situation around the Zaporizhzhya power plant."
Grossi is due to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv later this week for further talks regarding the power plant, the IAEA said in a statement after Grossi and Putin met.
"There is no time to lose," Grossi said, adding that the situation around the plant is "increasingly dangerous, unstable, and challenging" because of frequent military attacks in the area.
Grossi met Zelenskiy last week for discussions on setting up a protection zone around the plant, which was taken over by Russian troops in March and continues to be operated by a Ukrainian staff with experts from the IAEA present.
Grossi has been "engaging in intense consultations with both Ukraine and the Russian Federation to agree and implement" a security zone as soon as possible, the IAEA statement said.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'General Armageddon': Who Is The Brutal Russian Commander Charged With Winning The Ukraine War?2
Ukrainian Artillery Pounds Russian Military Targets In The Donbas3
Ukrainian Military Recaptures Five Settlements In Kherson Region4
Ukraine Accuses Russian Soldiers Of Looting Nearly 40 Museums5
Lukashenka Says Ukraine 'Planning' Attack On Belarus6
In Wake Of Russian Missile Attacks, Germany Says It Will 'Quickly' Deliver Air-Defense System To Ukraine7
Sofia 'Indisputably' Rejects Russian Claim That Truck In Crimean Blast Came From Bulgaria8
Russia's FSB Says Eight Detained Over Crimean Bridge Blast9
Ukraine's Battlefield Gains 'Extraordinary,' Changed Conflict Dynamics, Austin Tells Allies10
Not Going Nuclear: Putin's Other Options For Escalation With The West
Subscribe