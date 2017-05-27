Iranian Director Takes Prestigious Cannes Prize

Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof has won a prestigious prize at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

Rasoulof, 45, was awarded the main prize in the Un Certain Regard competition on May 27 for his film A Man Of Integrity (Lerd), which tells the story of man working at a goldfish farm who becomes ensnared in corruption.

In 2010, Rasoulof was sentenced to six years in prison for a documentary about the disputed 2009 Iranian presidential election. He was also barred from making films for 20 years. However, his sentence was subsequently reduced to one year in prison.

The same year he won the best director award in the Un Certain Regard competition at Cannes for his film Goodbye.

None of Rasoulof's films has been released in Iran.

After the award was announced, Rasoulof told Reuters: "I love Iran, but it is like an alcoholic father. Sometimes it hits me."

The winner of the Cannes Palme d'Or will be announced on May 28.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters