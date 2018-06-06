Iranian Nuclear Chief Says Centrifuge Facility To Be Completed In A Month

Iran says a facility to build advanced centrifuges will be completed in a month at its Natanz nuclear center, as Tehran prepares to increase its uranium-enrichment capacity if a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world power collapses after the U.S. exit.

"After the supreme leader's order we prepared this center within 48 hours. We hope the facility to be completed in a month," Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, said on June 6 in an interview broadcast on state television.

In a move apparently directed at the withdrawal by U.S. President Donald Trump from the deal, Iran on June 5 informed the IAEA, the UN's nuclear watchdog, that it will step up its nuclear enrichment capacity but will remain within the provisions of the accord.

Trump last month pulled the United States out of the deal that set strict limits on Iran's uranium enrichment in return for the lifting of international sanctions.

The other signatories to the accord -- Britain, France, Russia, China, and Germany -- said they remain committed to the deal. Iran for now also is honoring the agreement.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters