Iranian Oil Tanker Changes Listed Destination To Turkey

An Iranian-flagged oil tanker that has been pursued by the United States in the Mediterranean Sea for weeks says it is now heading for a port in Turkey.

The crew of the Adrian Darya 1, formerly known as Grace 1, changed its listed destination in its Automatic Identification System (AIS) to Mesrin, Turkey, early on August 24.

Experts note that the crew of a vessel can input any destination in the AIS system.

The ship-tracking website MarineTraffic.com showed the Adrian Darya's position as just south of Sicily in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Adrian Darya was held for weeks off Gibraltar after being seized by authorities there on suspicion of violating EU sanctions on Syria.

The United States has a warrant in federal court to seize the ship and has been warning nations not to accept it.

Based on reporting by AP and MarineTraffic.com