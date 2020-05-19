Iranian Parkour Athlete Reportedly Detained After Posting Romantic Instagram Photos

Iranian parkour athlete and photographer Alireza Japalaghy has been detained, his brother said on May 18.

Japalaghy reportedly said in a video posted before his arrest that he had been summoned by security officials just days after he posted photos and a video where he was seen kissing an unidentified woman who was wearing a sports bra and shorts on a rooftop in the Iranian capital.

The images, titled The Dawn Of Tehran, were posted on Japalaghy’s Instagram page, which has more than 100,000 followers, and were accessible as of midday on May 18.





According to Islamic laws enforced in Iran, women have to cover their hair and body in public.

Unrelated men and women are banned from mingling in public. Public displays of affection between married couples are rare in the Islamic republic, where morality police often issues warning against “inappropriate behavior.”

Iranian authorities have not confirmed Japalaghy’s arrest.

In recent years, dozens of Iranians have been detained for their posts on social media, including dance videos and modeling images.

