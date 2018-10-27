Iranian Parliament Approves Four New Ministers

Iran's parliament approved four new ministers on October 27, all endorsed by President Hassan Rohani who urged them to help "resist" and "fight" the United States as it reinstates sanctions against the Islamic republic.

Rohani's comments came as lawmakers were discussing the vote for candidates vying for the ministries of labor, finance, industry, and transportation.

Parliament speaker Ali Larijani said on October 27 that 200 out of 265 lawmakers voted for Farhad Dejpasand to be the next minister of economy. The chamber has 290 seats.

The former industry minister, Mohammad Shariatmadari, got 196 votes to become the new labor minister, and Reza Rahmani was approved by 203 votes as minister of industry.

Mohammad Eslami became the transportation minister with 151 votes.

The United States has steadily restored sanctions on Iran following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear accord in May.

Next month, the United States plans to impose sanctions on Iran's oil and gas industry.

Iran is already in the grip of an economic crisis and has seen sporadic protests in recent months.

"We have problems that we must solve with each other's help," Rohani told lawmakers.

Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, and AP