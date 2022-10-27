Iran
Mother Says Iranian Security Agents Abducted Late RFE/RL Journalist's Body
Beygumjan Raeisi, the mother of late RFE/RL journalist Reza Haghighatnejad, says Iranian security agents have abducted her son's body while it was being repatriated to Iran for burial.
Haghighatnejad, 45, died on October 17 at the Charite Hospital in Berlin and his body was repatriated to Iran for burial on October 25. However, his corpse went missing upon arrival amid unconfirmed reports that agents from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) took it to an unknown location.
"This is the message of a mother who has not seen her son for six years and was unaware of his illness, and now that his body has returned to Iran, it has been abducted by the authorities at the airport," Raeisi said in a video published on October 27.
She did not say whether she had official confirmation that her son's body has been taken by security agents. Iranian authorities have not commented on the situation.
Relatives and friends told RFE/RL Radio Farda, where Haghighatnejad worked from 2019 until his death, that the necessary permits had been issued to bury his body in his hometown, the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.
Haghighatnejad left Iran amid increased pressure on journalists and started working with Persian-language media outside the country. He was not able to return to Iran because of his journalistic activities.
Radio Farda also obtained information indicating that his family was being pressured by the government to agree to his body being buried in another cemetery outside of his hometown.
RFE/RL President and CEO Jamie Fly has called the Iranian regime’s treatment of Haghighatnejad's family "disgraceful and disgusting," adding they deserve to bury him without regime harassment.
Haghighatnejad was a prominent analyst and political commentator with Persian-language media inside and outside of Iran. His death came as unrest rocks the country over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Teen Laborer Killed 'Holding His Prayer Mat' In Iran's Protest Crackdown
Mohammad Nayeb-Zehi was among the hundreds of worshippers who gathered on September 30 at the Great Mosalla, a religious site in Iran's southeastern city of Zahedan, for Friday Prayers.
Just hours later, the 16-year-old's family learned he was dead.
Nayeb-Zehi was among the scores of people gunned down by security forces in a brutal crackdown following anti-government protests in Zahedan, the provincial capital of Sistan-Baluchistan Province, which is home to the country's Baluch minority.
"He was a simple laborer and not political," Nayeb-Zehi's brother, Ahmad, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda in a telephone interview from Zahedan, adding that his sibling had been shot in the heart. "We're in pain, and we cannot accept it."
The crackdown in Zahedan came amid weeks-long nationwide protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who died on September 16, days after she was detained by Iran's morality police.
In Sistan-Baluchistan, public anger at the authorities escalated amid reports that a 15-year-old Baluch girl had been raped by a police official in the province's southern port city of Chabahar.
The violence erupted soon after protesters gathered outside a police station near the central mosque in Zahedan. Members of the crowd chanted anti-government slogans, and some threw rocks. Security forces responded with deadly force by firing on the crowd from the station, according to witnesses.
Security forces also raided the central mosque and the nearby Great Mosalla and opened fire on worshippers using live ammunition, rights groups said, adding that many were shot in the head, heart, neck, or torso, revealing a clear intent to kill or seriously wound.
At least 94 people were killed and 350 wounded on that day, referred to as "Bloody Friday," according to the U.S.-based Iran Human Rights Documentation Center. At least 13 minors were among those killed, including Nayeb-Zehi.
The victims were overwhelmingly Baluch -- a mostly Sunni ethnic group that has long faced disproportionate discrimination at the hands of the Iranian authorities.
"He was martyred inside the Mosalla while holding his prayer mat," said Ahmad Nayeb-Zehi.
Nayeb-Zehi's family first visited Zahedan's Khatam al-Anbia hospital, hoping he was among the wounded. They later found his body in a seminary at the Great Mosalla.
"We entered a room there and saw about 10 bodies," said Ahmad Nayeb-Zehi. "[Mohammad] was among them."
He said the authorities prevented the family from filming the scene. "I told them this has to be documented, it has to be published by international media," he said, adding that footage later emerged on social media showing the gruesome scene at the seminary.
The family refused to send Nayeb-Zehi's body to the morgue. Instead, his body lay in the living room for around 24 hours before he was buried.
"We said he was martyred and there was no need for an autopsy," said Ahmad Nayeb-Zehi.
The authorities accused Jaish al-Adl, a Sunni militant group, of attacking the police station. The group is recognized as a terrorist organization by both Iran and the United States and has previously claimed deadly attacks in Sistan-Baluchistan targeting Iranian security forces.
But local and independent sources have rejected the authorities' claims.
The authorities have also reported a much lower number of fatalities, announcing that only 19 people, including several members of the security forces, were killed.
Ahmad Nayeb-Zehi said the authorities were "rubbing salt into the wounds of the people" by claiming "terrorists" were involved.
He said he witnessed a military helicopter shooting at civilians near the Great Mosalla. "I haven't even seen such scenes in Hollywood movies," he said. "A helicopter was shooting at people. A lady was shot in front of my eyes."
RFE/RL could not verify his account. But activists have accused security forces of shooting at protestors from helicopters.
"I don't know what the intention of this crime was," he said. "Our only demand from the establishment is for the murderers of our [family members] to be punished."
The killings have led to widespread anger in Sistan-Baluchistan, one of Iran's poorest provinces.
Anti-establishment protests have been reported in Zahedan since the crackdown, including on October 14 and October 21, when protesters took to the streets after Friday Prayers and chanted "Death to the dictator."
During his Friday Prayers sermon on October 21, influential Sunni cleric Molavi Abdolhamid Ismaeelzahi said senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were "responsible" for the September 30 killings.
"We are surprised by the silence of the high-ranking officials," he said in his sermon, which was posted on his website.
"Scores were killed here without any reason. I don't have the exact number. Some have reported 90, some say less, some say more," Ismaeelzahi added.
He also said people will not be satisfied until "those who killed the people" are brought to justice.
The Iran Human Rights Documentation Center said the events of September 30 amounted to "a massacre of protesters by security forces."
"The government's total denial of responsibility for the massacring of citizens by its security apparatus is consistent with similar past denials and is evidence that internal calls for investigation of such crimes are insufficient," said the rights group, which documents human rights violations in Iran.
Fifteen Dead In Islamic State Attack On Shi'ite Shrine In Iran
At least 15 people were killed on October 26 in an attack on a key Shi'ite Muslim shrine in southern Iran, state media said, with the Islamic State (IS) militant group claiming responsibility for the assault.
State television said the attack carried out by a lone gunman during evening prayers at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the city of Shiraz also wounded at least 19 people.
Iranian officials said they had arrested the gunman.
Earlier reports said 13 people were killed and 40 wounded, and that three assailants were involved.
Local judiciary chief Kazem Musavi told state television that "only one terrorist" was involved in this attack.
The assailant "fired indiscriminately on worshipers" gathered at the shrine, local Governor Mohammad-Hadi Imanieh told state television.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi vowed "a severe response" while Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran will take action against "terrorists and foreign meddlers."
"This crime made the sinister intentions of the promoters of terror and violence in Iran completely clear. There is reliable information that the enemies have drawn up a multilayered project to make Iran insecure," Amir-Abdollahian said in a statement carried by state media.
IS has claimed previous attacks in Iran, including deadly twin attacks in 2017 that targeted parliament and the tomb of the Islamic republic's founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
The attack came on the same day that Iranian security forces clashed with protesters marking 40 days since the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman.
Amini died in police custody in Tehran on September 16 after being arrested three days earlier for "improperly" wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, sparked a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country met by authorities with a harsh crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 215 people, including 27 children.
Young women and schoolgirls have been at the forefront of the wave of protests, one of the largest Iran's ruling theocracy has been confronted with since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.
On October 26, hundreds of men and women gathered at the Aichi cemetery in Saghez, Amini's hometown in the western province of Kurdistan, despite threats from the security services, which blocked traffic at the entrance into the city, forcing people to walk to the cemetery.
Iran's semiofficial ISNA news agency said about 10,000 people gathered at the cemetery. It also said that the Internet had been cut off in Saghez amid clashes between security forces and mourners.
Hengaw, a Norway-based group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Kurdish regions, also said that security forces teargassed and fired on protesters who massed in the city.
"Security forces have shot tear gas and opened fire on people in Zindan Square, Saghez city," Hengaw tweeted without specifying whether there were any dead or wounded.
The claim could not be independently verified.
Iranian workers and shopkeepers across the country also joined in nationwide protests on October 26.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
U.S. Imposes More Sanctions On Iranian Government Officials Over Crackdown On Protests
The United States has designated 10 Iranian officials, including those overseeing Tehran's Evin prison, for sanctions over Internet censorship and a crackdown on protests ignited by Mahsa Amini's death in police custody.
The sanctions, including financial blocks and other penalties, were imposed on October 26 by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and they target Iranian leaders and members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
Among those designated is Hedayat Farzadi, who the Treasury Department says is warden of Evin prison, which holds political prisoners and is where Washington says many protesters have been sent.
The new sanctions come 40 days after Amini's death and are part of a string of actions imposed against Tehran for its repression of protestors and disruption of Internet access.
“Forty days after the tragic death of Mahsa Amini, Iranians continue to bravely protest in the face of brutal suppression and disruption of Internet access,” said Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence in the Treasury Department. He said the sanctions are "part of our commitment to hold all levels of the Iranian government accountable for its repression.”
Amini, 22, was taken into custody last month for allegedly improperly wearing a head scarf. The government said the cause of her death was "underlying diseases" but eyewitnesses and her family say she was beaten while in custody.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the United States "will continue to find ways to support the people of Iran as they peacefully protest in defense of their human rights and fundamental freedoms, and in doing so, will continue to impose costs on individuals and entities in Iran who engage in the brutal repression of the Iranian people."
In addition to the sanctions on Farzadi, the Treasury Department said it imposed sanctions on the commander of the IRGC’s intelligence organization, as well as provincial and Iranian prison officials and people and entities tied to Internet censorship.
The Treasury Department accused Farzadi of having overseen the torture and mistreatment of prisoners before becoming warden of Evin.
Farzadi was known to organize public amputations of criminals convicted of petty crimes, and as director of the Greater Tehran Penitentiary, also known as Fashafouyeh Prison, Farzadi oversaw the torture and maltreatment of numerous prisoners, including political prisoners and members of religious minority groups, the department said, adding that several prisoners under his responsibility have died from lack of medical treatment.
Seyyed Heshmatollah Hayat Al-Ghaib, the director-general of Tehran Province Prisons, was also designated on October 26 along with the wardens of several other prisons in Iran.
Hossein Modarres Khiabani, the governor of Sistan and Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran, where the Treasury said some of the worst violence in the latest round of protests has taken place, was also targeted.
Also named were two members of Iran's intelligence and security ministry, as well as the Ravin Academy founded by them, which the Treasury Department said trains people in cybersecurity and hacking.
The Iranian company Samane Gostar Sahab Pardaz Private, which the department said provides censorship, surveillance, and espionage tools to the Tehran government, was also designated.
The sanctions freeze any U.S. assets belonging to those named and generally bars Americans from carrying out any transactions involving their property or accounts.
The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says the crackdown has killed at least 215 people, including 27 children. The authorities have yet to announce a death toll, but state media have said around 30 members of the security forces have been killed.
Iranian leaders have without presenting any evidence accused the United States and other Western countries of fomenting what they call "riots."
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Iranian Authorities Prevent Burial Of Exiled RFE/RL Iranian Journalist By Abducting Body
Iranian security agents have abducted the body of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Reza Haghighatnejad, preventing his funeral after his death last week from cancer.
Haghighatnejad, 45, died on October 17 at the Charite Hospital in Berlin and his body was repatriated to Iran for burial on October 25.
However, sources told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, where Haghighatnejad worked since 2019, that agents from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) intercepted the body and have taken it to an unknown location.
Relatives and friends told Radio Farda that the necessary permits had been issued to bury his body in his hometown, the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.
Radio Farda also obtained information indicating that Haghighatnejad’s family is being pressured by the government to agree to his body being buried in another cemetery outside of his hometown.
RFE/RL President and CEO Jamie Fly said the Iranian regime’s manipulation of Haghighatnejad’s family was "disgraceful and disgusting" and they deserve to be allowed to bury him without regime harassment.
Fly described Haghighatnejad as a "brilliant journalist," adding in a statement that he was "passionate about freedom and justice for his fellow Iranians, and a champion of the voiceless until the end."
Iranian authorities have not commented on the situation.
Haghighatnejad was a prominent analyst and political commentator with Persian-language media inside and outside of Iran. His death came as unrest rocks the country over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Daily protests have spread across the country -- including the south where much of the country's oil industry is located -- with thousands arrested and human rights groups reporting more than 200 deaths, including more than two dozen children.
Haghighatnejad started working as a journalist at the beginning of the 2000s and worked at local media outlets in Iran until 2012.
He left Iran amid increased pressure on journalists and started working with Persian-language media outside the country. He was not able return to Iran because of his journalistic activities.
Haghighatnejad worked as an editor at Radio Farda from 2019 until his death.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Professor Resigns In Support Of Protests, Says University Was Pressured By Officials
An Iranian university professor says she has resigned in support of her students after hearing their chants about blood-soaked streets and silent teachers, while at the same time coming under pressure from authorities.
Encieh Erfani said she resigned from her post as an assistant professor in physics at the Institute of Advanced Studies in Basic Sciences, located in the northwestern city of Zanjan, while outside the country.
“Student protesters were chanting 'the streets are soaked with blood, our professors are silent...So I submitted my resignation,’” she told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda.
School campuses across the country have become some of the focal points for protests sparked by the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was being detained for improperly wearing a head scarf, or hijab.
Amini's death, which the government said was caused by "underlying diseases" but eyewitnesses and her family say was the result of being beaten while in custody, has tapped into students’ “accumulated anger” toward Iran’s clerical establishment, which has stifled free speech and severely limited Internet freedoms, Erfani said.
Security forces have waged a violent crackdown on protesters around the country, killing scores, injuring hundreds, and detaining several thousand people.
In response, some students have refused to attend class, while others -- including female students that removed and burned their hijabs -- have gathered at protests chanting “woman, life, freedom” and “death to the dictator!”
Several schools saw male and female students meet to eat lunch together flouting rules on the compulsory gender segregation in the cafeteria even as security agents moved in and beat people.
Lily Galehdaran, a member of the academic faculty of the Shiraz Art University and one of the first Iranian university professors to resign in support of the protesters said she tried to continue teaching, but in the end could no longer sit by idly and watch what was happening.
“I was interrogated many times in the Intelligence Department of Shiraz and Tehran, but I continued to teach because of the love of my students. But today I am resigning from my job because of the love I have for them,” Galehdaran wrote in her resignation letter.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By Ray Furlong
Iranian Protesters Mark 40 Days Since Death Of Woman Arrested By Morality Police
Crowds gathered on October 26 at the grave of Mahsa Amini, the woman whose death has sparked a wave of anti-government protests across Iran. It has been 40 days since she died following her arrest by morality police, allegedly for improperly wearing her head scarf. Later, security forces attacked protesters in various locations across Iran.
The Farda Briefing: As Crackdown Intensifies, Iranian Demonstrators Turn To Protest Art
Welcome back to The Farda Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that tracks the key issues in Iran and explains why they matter. To subscribe, click here. I'm RFE/RL correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari. Here's what I’ve been following during the past week and what I’m watching for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
As the authorities intensify their deadly crackdown on antiestablishment protests in Iran, some demonstrators are resorting to protest art to express their dissent. The street art and graffiti has targeted Iran’s clerical regime, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and has appeared on public walls in major cities.
Most of the graffiti is done at night. Several Tehran residents told me that they often see public walls spray-painted with anti-regime slogans in the morning. By the evening, most of the graffiti is washed off or painted over, they said. The next morning, new graffiti appears, highlighting the tug-of-war between the protesters and the authorities. One prominent message on a wall in Tehran reads: “Blood cannot be cleansed by anything."
Videos and photos posted on social media appear to show that anti-regime graffiti and public art is expanding.
Some of the art depicts Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman whose death soon after being detained by the morality police ignited the nationwide protests. Other murals show the victims of the state’s crackdown on the protests. Some of the graffiti includes slogans such as, “Death to Khamenei” and “Woman, life, freedom.”
Why It Matters: Protesters are finding new and creative ways to express their anger at the clerical establishment, which has responded to the protests with lethal force and mass arrests. Besides resorting to protest art and graffiti, some Iranians have been shouting antiestablishment slogans at night from their rooftops and windows.
What's Next: Acts of civil disobedience are likely to continue and increase in the face of the government clampdown. Such acts allow protesters to sustain the demonstrations without marching on the streets, where they face a greater risk of arrest and harm. The overstretched security forces have found it difficult to stop street art and creative forms of dissent.
Stories You Might Have Missed
- Iran's universities have turned into a major battleground between the protesters and the authorities. Some female students have removed and burned their head scarves. Male and female students have also broken social taboos by holding hands and singing together. Some art students have covered their hands in red paint to protest the state crackdown on the demonstrations. The authorities have cracked down violently on the university protests, beating and detaining dozens of students.
- Russia is increasingly relying on primitive Iranian suicide drones it its attempts to bomb the Ukrainian population into submission, including the cheap but effective Shahed-136 and Shahed-131 "kamikaze" drones. Now, the prospect of Russian forces replenishing their depleted aerial arsenal with powerful Iranian ballistic missiles has officials in Kyiv scrambling for more air cover.
What We're Watching
At least 7,000 people have been detained since the antiestablishment protests erupted on September 17, according to a monitoring group based outside Iran. The vast majority are street protesters, but they also include scores of students, activists, journalists, and artists, the group said. Around 300 minors have also been detained.
In Tehran alone, 315 people have been indicted for participating in the protests, according to the judiciary. The hard-line Fars news agency, affiliated with the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, said four of them have been charged with "waging war against God," which is punishable by death. Fars said about 42 percent of people detained across Iran are below the age of 20, while 48 percent are between 20-35. Interestingly, Fars also reported that 2 percent of detainees are government employees, although it did not offer any details.
Why It Matters: While many of the 7,000 have been released on bail, some remain in detention. There are mounting concerns over their well-being. Rights groups have long documented the inhumane conditions in Iran’s detention facilities and prisons. Political detainees in Iran are often held in solitary confinement for days or weeks while under interrogation, rights groups have said.
That’s all from me for now. Don’t forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have.
Until next time,
Golnaz Esfandiari
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Wednesday.
Attack At Holy Site In Iran Kills At Least 13 As Iranians Mark 40 Days Since Mahsa Amini's Death
Gunmen attacked a major Shi’ite holy site in the Iranian city of Shiraz on October 26, killing at least 13 people and wounding dozens, the IRNA state news agency said.
The attack took place as security forces clashed elsewhere in the country with protesters marking 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in police custody after being detained for allegedly improperly wearing a head scarf.
The attackers shot at pilgrims and staff at the entrance to the Shah Cheragh mosque, IRNA quoted witnesses as saying.
IRNA described the attackers as "takfiri terrorists," a label used by officials in predominantly Shi'ite Muslim Iran to describe to hard-line Sunni Islamist groups. Police arrested two attackers and were looking for the third.
But the local police chief later said a lone gunman had carried out the attack and had been captured.
Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said many people had been injured and the death toll could rise further. He blamed the protests sweeping Iran for paving the ground for such "terrorist attacks."
President Ebrahim Raisi said the attack "will definitely not go unanswered, and the security and law enforcement forces will teach a lesson to those who designed and carried out the attack."
The attack took place as thousands of Iranians descended on the cemetery where Amini is buried in defiance of the authorities' warnings as nationwide protests and strikes continued despite a bloody crackdown on women-led protests.
October 26 marks 40 days since Amini's death and the end of the traditional mourning period in Iran.
Amini died in police custody in Tehran on September 16 after being arrested three days earlier for "improperly" wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, sparked a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country met by authorities with a harsh crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 215 people, including 27 children.
Young women and schoolgirls have been at the forefront of the protest wave, one of the largest Iran's ruling theocracy has been confronted with since the Islamic revolution of 1979.
On October 26, hundreds of men and women gathered at the Aichi cemetery in Saghez, Amini's home town in the western province of Kurdistan, despite threats from the security services, which blocked traffic at the entrance into the city, forcing people to walk to the cemetery.
Iran's semiofficial ISNA news agency said about 10,000 people gathered at the cemetery. It also said that the Internet had been cut off in Saghez amid clashes between security forces and mourners.
Hengaw, a Norway-based group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Kurdish regions, also said that security forces teargassed and fired on protesters who massed in the city.
"Security forces have shot tear gas and opened fire on people in Zindan Square, Saghez city," Hengaw tweeted without specifying whether there were any dead or wounded.
The claim could not be independently verified.
Videos shared earlier online purportedly showed the participants chanting, "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator," in apparent reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iranian workers and shopkeepers across the country also joined in nationwide protests on October 26.
"The cities of Sanandaj, Saghez, Divandarreh, Marivan, and Kamyaran are on widespread strike" in Kurdistan Province, Hengaw said on Twitter. The claim could not be independently verified.
The 1500tasvir social media channel said that there were strikes in a couple of cities, including Tehran, Rasht, Isfahan and Kerman but added that it was difficult to see evidence of them online as "the Internet connection is too slow."
1500tasvir said later on Twitter that a "brutal crackdown" had taken place against protesters in multiple locations in Tehran, including a gathering at the Tehran Medical Association.
"Armed regime forces, outnumbered by barehanded protesters, retreat while still shooting!" it said in a tweet accompanied by a video showing protesters and armed security forces in the streets.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda with reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Iran Says New Arrests In Case Of Detained French Nationals
Iran's judiciary says that new arrests have been made in the case of an imprisoned French couple as authorities look to complete their investigation of the case.
Judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi told reporters on October 25 that those arrested had given "valuable and strategic information" in the case of the French pair, who have been accused of "espionage and association and collusion with the aim of undermining the security of the country."
Setayeshi gave no details on how many people were arrested or what information had been gained, adding only that the investigation continues.
French teachers' union official Cecile Kohler and her partner, Jacques Paris, were arrested in early May in Tehran reportedly while on vacation. They are accused by the authorities of seeking to stir up labor protests.
In a video released on October 6, Kohler wears a head scarf and purportedly describes herself as an “intelligence and operation agent of the French foreign security service.” Paris says in the video: “Our goal in the French foreign security service is to put pressure on Iran’s government.”
The French government immediately slammed the videos, saying the confessions were "staged" and that the two "have been arbitrarily detained in Iran since May 2022, and as such are state hostages."
Iran said they were accused of "entering the country to sow chaos and destabilize society."
There are now five French nationals being held in Iran, according to French officials.
Reports indicate that some Iranian employees of the French Embassy in Tehran are also under arrest.
France has urged its citizens to leave Iran as soon as possible, saying they were exposed to the risk of arbitrary detention.
The warning came amid widespread protests in Iran over the last month following the death of a 22-year-old woman while in the custody of Iran's morality police after being detained for "improperly" wearing the hijab, a mandatory head scarf.
Iran has repeatedly accused outside forces are stoking the protests, without showing any evidence to back up its claim.
The Fars news agency, which is affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), reported on October 19 that Iranian security forces have arrested a total of 14 foreigners, including American, British, Austrian, and French citizens, for their alleged involvement in anti-government protests.
Western countries have repeatedly charged that Iran is taking dual and foreign nationals into custody on false charges for the sole purpose of using them in prisoner swaps.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Footballer Says He's Received Threats Over Protest Support
Former Iranian international footballer Ali Karimi says security officials have threatened him and his family over his support for anti-government protesters who have taken to the streets across the country after the death of a 22-year-old woman who was being held in custody for failing to "properly wear" an Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
The Dubai-based Karimi, a former player with Bayern Munich and once the captain of Iran’s national soccer team, said in a tweet on October 24 that he has received indirect threats and has been pressured by security agents over his posts on social media, including on Instagram, where he has nearly 12 million followers.
Sports journalist Mehdi Rostampour recently claimed in a report that security authorities had tried to kidnap Karimi in the port of Fujairah in the U.A.E. through an intermediary. The claim has not been independently confirmed.
Iran is known to have assassinated and abducted multiple exiled opposition figures in the past, including Iranian-German dual citizen Jamshid Sharmahd and journalist Ruhollah Zam.
Karimi has supported the protests -- which have spread across the country -- since they broke out following the death on September 16 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was held in police custody.
Videos posted on social media on October 24 showed security forces raiding a girls' high school in the center of Tehran amid reports that student protests continue at schools and universities in cities including Tehran, Qom, Sabzevar, Yazd, Karaj, Kerman and Ahvaz.
According to reports, school officials planned to physically search the students and confiscate their mobile phones, which sparked the beating of some students.
In a separate video of a gathering at Qom University, students chanted, "They killed our professors, replaced them with mullahs," in response to the presence of the government spokesman at the school.
At Yazd University in central Iran, students broke the gender segregation rule in the university canteen for the first time, eating together while chanting the slogan, "Women, Life, Freedom."
In the northeastern city of Mashhad, protesters changed the name of Hijab Boulevard to Mahsa Amini Boulevard.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
New Details Contradict Official Iranian Claims Over Teen's Death During School Protest
New details about the death of Iranian teenager Asra Panahi have emerged that contradict the Iranian government's statement that the official cause of death was heart disease. Panahi reportedly died of her injuries after being beaten for refusing to sing a pro-regime anthem when her school was raided by agents.
According to the Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates (CCTS), authorities for the city of Ardabil took students from Shahed high school to a pro-government demonstration and asked them to sing an anthem that praises Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
After the pupils resisted, the security forces attacked the students and beat many. Ten were taken to an unknown place by security forces, while seven others were injured.
Iranian officials have denied that security forces beat the students and have said Panahi died in a hospital on October 14. They have since given conflicting causes of death, at first saying it was from congenital heart disease and then later suicide.
But the CCTS says it has confirmed that Panahi died on the same day government forces attacked the school.
Furthermore, eyewitnesses and relatives have confirmed to RFE/RL's Radio Farda that Panahi was taken to a hospital after being beaten, died there, and then was buried in a cemetery in Ardabil.
Officials have also had Panahi's uncle, Ali Panahi, give several interviews backing up their claims on the cause of death, but several relatives said the statements were made under duress.
Another family member was also shown on state TV parroting the official line that her death had nothing to do with the attack on high schoolers.
The unrest, sparked by the death of another young woman, Mahsa Amini, has swept across the country over the past month.
Amini died while in police custody in September after being detained for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly. Eyewitness reports said the 22-year-old was beaten while being arrested by police, while the authorities said she died of "underlying diseases."
Former Iranian soccer star Ali Daei, who is also from Ardabil, has challenged Iranian lawmakers to tell the truth about what is happening in the country and to be accountable after Kazem Musavi, the representative of Ardabil in parliament, denied Panahi's death was due to being beaten.
"History has proven who the liars are," said Daei, a former forward with German soccer giants Bayern Munich and the former Iranian national team captain.
Security forces have waged a violent crackdown on protesters around the country, killing scores, injuring hundreds, and detaining several thousand people.
As the scattered anti-government protests rage across Iran for a fifth week, universities and schools have turned into a major battleground between the protesters and the authorities
The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says the authorities have killed at least 215 people, including 27 children.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Two Members Of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Reportedly Killed By Gunmen In Zahedan
The official Iranian news agency Tasnim says two members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed by unidentified gunmen in the southeastern city of Zahedan.
"Guards Colonel "Mehdi Molashahi" and Basij brother "Javad Kikha" from the personnel of the Salman Corps of Sistan and Baluchistan were shot by unknown people in...Zahedan and were martyred," the agency said in a tweet on October 25.
The agency said an investigation into the shooting had started.
It gave no further details of the incident, which comes amid weeks of unrest over the death of a young woman while in police custody for wearing a head scarf, or hijab, improperly.
Authorities have responded with a brutal crackdown that has left dozens dead in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchistan province, which borders Pakistan.
More Than 200 Indicted In Iranian Province Amid Crackdown On Protesters
Iran's judiciary says it has issued indictments for 201 people over their participation in antigovernment protests in the central province of Alborz.
Hossein Fazeli Harikandi, the chief justice of the province, said on October 24 that those indicted are the "main and active agents," mainly because they invited people to protest on social media.
He did not give an exact number for how many people were detained, but he said around two-thirds of those taken into custody had already been released on bail, indicating more than 600 people in total had been rounded up.
The latest wave of dissent was sparked by the death on September 16 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei recently said the protesters "are either agents of the enemy, or if they are not agents, they are in the same direction as the enemy."
Fazeli Harikandi said Khamenei's statement is "the road map of the judicial system."
Since Amini's death, protests have been held across the country in one of the biggest challenges to the Islamic republic's leadership since the 1979 revolution.
Tehran Prosecutor Ali Salehi said 315 defendants have been indicted and convicted for their involvement in the "recent riots" in the capital, with the official IRNA news agency quoting him as saying four of the protesters were accused of "waging war against God," which in Iran may be punishable by death.
The prosecutor of Tehran accused the arrested protesters of gathering and colluding with the intention of acting against the security of the country, propaganda activity against the system, and the disruption of public order.
The government has met the protests with a brutal crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 215 people, including 27 children.
So far, no official authority in Iran has announced the exact number of detainees.
Recently, lawmaker Ahmed Alireza Beigi said that during the protests, only 3,000 of the people who were arrested in Tehran Province were transferred to Fashafouyeh prison.
Meanwhile, in a show of anger over government policies, students at various universities across the country had a group lunch, flouting rules on the compulsory gender segregation in the cafeteria. In response, security forces moved in and beat some of the students while threatening to arrest them.
Videos published on social networks show security forces attacking protesting students who gathered at the Sharif University of Tehran.
The authorities at the Sharif University of Technology in Tehran subsequently closed the cafeteria and served food outside to prevent male and female students from eating together.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Three Iranian Labor Activists Sentenced To Prison For May Day Protests
Three prominent Iranian labor activists have been found guilty of charges related to their union activities and handed prison sentences.
The Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran sentenced teachers union activists Jafar Ebrahimi, Rasul Bodaghi, and Mohammad Habibi to cumulative prison sentences of four years for illegal assembly and collusion and one year for propaganda against Iran.
The three were arrested by security agents on April 30, just ahead of demonstrations that were held in several cities on May Day, which coincided with Teachers' Day in Iran.
They were also accused of coordinating the protests with French teachers' union official Cecile Kohler and her partner, Jacques Paris, whom Tehran has tried to link to protesting Iranian teachers.
The arrests were largely seen as an attempt to discredit the rallies and increase pressure on the Iranian teachers' union to stop the protests.
Iranian officials have accused the two French nationals of "entering the country to sow chaos and destabilize society."
Iranian teachers -- along with pensioners and workers from other sectors -- took to the streets across the country over the summer to demand better pay and working conditions.
The verdict comes at a time when security forces are trying to suppress widespread anti-government protests in cities across the country sparked by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for "improperly" wearing a head scarf.
UN human rights experts have expressed concern about the "violent repression" of civil society in Iran, including union members and teachers arrested for protesting low or unpaid wages and poor working conditions.
At the same time, pensioners and other groups have been protesting against the poor economic situation in the country, blaming the government for spiraling inflation, high unemployment, and failing to deliver on pledges to increase wages and improve living conditions.
The government's response to the protests has been arrests, violence, and repression of demonstrators.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Says It Has Arrested 10 Agents Working For Israel
Iran says it has arrested 10 people who were working for Israel as "Mossad-related agents" in the province of West Azerbaijan.
The Islamic republic's judiciary announced the arrests on October 24 but did not give details, including who the people were or the day of their apprehension.
The judiciary said four of the 10 were accused of "corruption on Earth," a charge that carries the death penalty.
"Under the direct guidance of Mossad spy officers, [the group's members] were identifying forces that cooperated with the country's security departments and intended to release their personal information by kidnapping, threatening, and beating them," the judiciary said.
Israel neither denied nor confirmed the report, in line with its standard practice on such matters.
In early August, the Ministry of Information claimed to have identified a network of Mossad agents operating in the country and said that it had neutralized all of its operational elements.
Iran has been roiled by protests in recent weeks after the death of a young woman while in police custody after she was apprehended for allegedly wearing a head scarf, or hijab, improperly.
Tehran has blamed the unrest on the United States, Israel, and other Western actors looking to destabilize the country.
Iran's Atomic Energy Agency Says Its E-Mail Server Was Hacked
Iran's Atomic Energy Organization has said that an e-mail server belonging to one of its subsidiaries was hacked from a foreign country, state media reported on October 23. The agency said the hackers published some information online.
It came a day after an Iranian hacking group, Black Reward, claimed on social media that it had hacked the internal e-mail system of Iran’s Nuclear Power Production and Development Company.
The group declared support for ongoing protests in Iran sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran’s morality police.
It said the information released included "management and operational schedules of different parts of the Bushehr power plant," and "atomic development contracts and agreements with domestic and foreign partners."
The Atomic Energy Organization said “the move was made with the aim of attracting public attention."
"It should be noted that the content in users' emails contains technical messages and routine and current everyday exchanges," state media reported.
Talks between world powers and Iran aimed at restoring a 2015 nuclear deal are at standstill, with the United States recently saying Tehran had shown little interest in reviving the pact.
Iran accused the United States of seeking to gain concessions in nuclear talks by supporting protests over Amini's death.
Based on reporting by Reuters and farsnews.ir
Iranians Stage Solidarity Strikes As Nationwide Protests Enter Sixth Week
Iranian factory workers and shopkeepers went on strike on October 22 as nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, arrested for "improperly" wearing a head scarf entered a sixth week, activists said.
The death of 22-year-old Amini has fueled the biggest protests seen in the Islamic republic in years.
Young women have led the charge, removing their head scarves, chanting anti-government slogans, and confronting the security forces on the streets, despite a crackdown that rights groups say has killed at least 215 people, including 27 children.
Activists issued a call for fresh demonstrations as the Iranian working week got under way on October 22, but it was difficult to immediately assess the turnout due to curbs on Internet access.
"On Saturday... We will be together for freedom," activist Atena Daemi said in a Twitter post that bore an image of a bare-headed woman with her fist raised in the air.
The 1500tasvir social media channel said that there were "strikes in a couple of cities including Sanandaj, Bukan, and Saghez" but added that it was difficult to see evidence of them online as "the internet connection is too slow."
Saghez, in the western province of Kurdistan, is Amini's home town, where angry protests broke out at her burial last month, sparking the nationwide demonstrations.
The Norway-based Hengaw rights group also said that shopkeepers were on strike in Bukan, Sanandaj, Saghez, and Marivan.
At Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran, dozens of students were seen in a video tweeted by 1500tasvir clapping and chanting during a protest on October 22.
Dozens of workers were seen gathering outside the Aidin chocolate factory in Tabriz, the capital of East Azerbaijan province, in other footage it shared.
The videos have not been independently verified.
People were also gathering abroad for rallies in solidarity with the Iranian protest movement.
Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of Berlin to show support. Iranian activist Hamed Esmaeilion -- whose wife and daughter were killed when a Ukrainian passenger plane was shot down near Tehran in 2020 --is expected to be the main speaker in the German capital.
An online petition promoted by Esmaeilion asking the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations to expel the Islamic republic's diplomats has so far garnered nearly 657,000 signatures.
In Tokyo, demonstrators held up portraits of Amini and others who have been killed in the crackdown, as well as a banner bearing the protest slogan, "Women, life, freedom."
A teachers' union in Iran has called for a nationwide strike on October 23 and 24.
The Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates said the "sit-in" would be in response to "systematic oppression" by the security forces at schools.
The council identified in a statement four teenagers who had been killed in the crackdown -- Nika Shahkarami, Sarina Esmailzadeh, Abolfazl Adinezadeh, and Asra Panahi -- and said a large number of teachers had been arrested without charge.
"Iran's teachers do not tolerate these atrocities and tyranny and proclaims that we are for the people, and these bullets and pellets you shoot at the people target our lives and souls," it said.
Meanwhile Reza Pahlavi, the exiled former crown prince of Iran, stressed in a speech on October 20 to the protesters that there is a need to form a "pluralist provisional government" for the transition from Iran's Islamic republic.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian accused the United States of supporting the protests in an effort to win concessions in talks aimed at restarting the nuclear 2015 agreement.
"The Americans continue to exchange messages with us, but they are trying to fan the flames of what has been going on inside Iran in recent days," Amir-Abdollahian said during a visit to Armenia.
U.S. officials have dismissed Tehran’s accusations that the weeks-long mass protests in Iran have been orchestrated by the United States or Israel
With reporting by AFP and dpa
Iranian Missiles Threaten To Boost Russia's Deadly Air Campaign In Ukraine
Ukrainians have increasingly woken up to the sound of suicide drones as Russia turns to Iranian-made imports to destroy civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Now they may have another deadly Iranian weapon to worry about -- ballistic missiles.
Cheap but effective, Shahed-136 and Shahed-131 "kamikaze" drones have already made a deadly impact in Ukraine.
If U.S. intelligence assessments pan out, Russia will soon be able to supplement its use of Iranian suicide drones and its own cruise and ballistic missiles with powerful short-range Iranian Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles.
Coming as the Kremlin is reportedly struggling to maintain its depleted stockpile of aerial weapons as it ramps up strikes, the missiles would potentially boost Russia's ability to continue its costly air campaign.
Jeremy Binnie, a Middle East defense specialist at the global intelligence company Janes, said having more missiles gives Russia “the ability to sustain the bombardment against Ukraine."
Going Ballistic
The Fateh-110, which was unveiled in 2001 and has a stated range of 300 to 500 kilometers, was developed from a heavy artillery rocket dating from the 1980s. To increase the weapon's accuracy, the Fateh-110 was given a guidance system and movable fins that allow it to be steered as it approaches its target.
The Zolfaghar, which debuted in 2016 and also has guidance capabilities, comes from the same family as the Fateh-110 but boasts a much longer range due to its use of a lighter carbon-fiber airframe and a smaller warhead.
Binnie said the Zolfaghar's use against the Islamic State (IS) extremist group in eastern Syria confirmed that the missile was capable of reaching at least 650 kilometers, which he said is "a statement of how much the Iranian tactical missile program has really advanced over the years."
Iran's claim that the Zolfaghar can travel even farther -- up to 700 kilometers -- would put the western Ukrainian city of Lviv within range of strikes launched from Russian territory, while the more powerful Fateh-110 could potentially hit the city from Belarus, which has served as a staging ground for Russian attacks.
While there has been no indication that Russia plans to purchase launching systems from Iran, Binnie suggests that the Russian military could pair the missiles with existing equipment because the Iranian launchers were adapted from a Soviet-era system.
"It might be possible for the Russians to quickly adapt some old equipment they have lying around into launch systems," Binnie said.
The Iranian military, he added, fitted the Soviet system to trucks, allowing for mobility and concealment.
"Those civilian trucks can be covered over to make it hard to spot that they're actually missile launchers," Binnie said.
'Lawnmowers' And 'Mopeds'
Iranian military drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), have been homing in on targets across Ukraine since late August, according to the United States.
The buzzing sound of the Iranian Shahed-136 and Shahed-131 drones, built with off-the-shelf components, have earned them derisive monikers such as "lawnmowers" and "mopeds." But the slow-moving, low-flying drones, which are maneuvered to crash into their target, have proven themselves capable of hitting their mark both in terms of military effectiveness and cost.
“It is capable of extracting or delivering attrition and damage when launched, but it costs little compared to other UAVs that Russia has in its own arsenal," said Samuel Bendett of the Virginia-based Center for Naval Analyses (CNA).
Ukraine alleges Russia has ordered 2,400 of the Iranian suicide drones, and its military has claimed to have shot them down in great numbers, often using conventional anti-aircraft guns or even small-arms fire. But their ability to be launched in bunches of five -- often from the cover of civilian trucks -- improves their chances of reaching their target.
"The Ukrainians are stopping most of these, but the whole point of these drones is that they fly in a large mass," Bendett said. "The air defense does not always catch all of them. All it takes is for several or even one to make it through."
The estimated range of the Shahed-136 varies, but Iran says it is capable of traveling 2,500 kilometers. The slightly smaller and older Shahed-131, which has been used by Huthi rebels in Yemen to attack Saudi targets in the Arabian Peninsula, has been estimated to have a range of 900 kilometers, according to tests conducted by the Ukrainian military.
Ukraine's Defense Ministry has published multiple images of downed Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks, and the Ukrainian National Guard on October 19 claimed to have shot down a Shahed-131.
Ukraine has also claimed to have shot down a more advanced Iranian combat UAV, the Mojer-6 drone capable of carrying out both reconnaissance missions and aerial strikes within a range of 200 kilometers. There have also been reports of Russian interest in obtaining Iran’s Shahed-129 and Shahed-191 combat drones.
"When launched from any territory that Russia controls or is allied with -- anywhere from the south, from the Donbas, from Belarus -- they're able to strike a lot of Ukrainian targets," Bendett said.
In addition to the U.S. intelligence assessment that Russia will soon boost its arsenal with Iranian ballistic missiles, as first reported by The Washington Post on October 16, the White House on October 20 said that Iranians are now "directly engaged on the ground" in Moscow’s war against Ukraine after sending "a relatively small number" of personnel from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps to assist Russian forces in using the Iranian drones.
Iran has denied sending combat drones to Russia, and Moscow has rejected claims that it is using Iranian UAVs.
Images of downed Iranian drones appear to show that they have been rebranded to look Russian-made, experts say, with the markings in Cyrillic naming them as the Geran-1 (the Shahed-131) and Geran-2 (the Shahed-136).
Observers are widely skeptical of Russia's denials, noting that the drones are essentially identical right down to the font of the serial numbers. Even Russian Defense Ministry experts have unwittingly admitted that the suicide drones are Iranian.
But the rebranding of the drones to make them appear to be Russian has opened the possibility that Moscow could, if it is not already doing so, seek to manufacture or assemble the Iranian drones on its own territory.
Sustaining A Campaign
The new aerial weaponry fits well with the Russian military's renewed focus on striking military and civilian targets far from the front lines in southern and eastern Ukraine. The air assault has ratcheted up following the October 8 appointment of Colonel General Sergei Surovikin, a former Aerospace Forces commander, to lead the Russian war effort.
Just days after Surovikin's appointment, Russia launched the biggest air strikes since the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine in February. Moscow said the drone and missile strikes, which targeted civilian areas and infrastructure in cities throughout Ukraine, were in response to a bomb blast that damaged a key bridge linking Russia to the occupied Crimean Peninsula.
While the Kremlin has accused Ukraine's intelligence services of carrying out the "terrorist" attack on the Crimea Bridge, Ukraine has denied responsibility.
Since the initial air assault in response to the bridge blast, Russia has continued to pound Ukrainian infrastructure, often targeting power plants in what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said is a deliberate effort to wear down the Ukrainian people by denying them heat and electricity as winter approaches.
"Civilian infrastructure is obviously the new layer in this war. The Ukrainian economy is now the target, the Ukrainian population is now the target," Bendett said.
Hard To Stop
The hypersonic speed and high trajectory of Iran's Fateh-110s and Zolfaghars, should they arrive, would be extremely difficult for Kyiv to counter without a network of high-tech and costly antimissile batteries it currently does not possess.
Ukraine has repeatedly requested more advanced missile-defense systems from the West, and in the face of the threat of the delivery of Iranian ballistic missiles reportedly sent an official request to Israel this week for components of its "Iron Dome" system.
While the United States has said that it is seeking to expedite the process of sending two U.S. air defense systems known as NASAMS, Washington has appeared reluctant to provide more advanced Patriot missile systems.
Janes' defense expert Binnie is skeptical that the delivery of the Patriot system, which has proven to be successful in shooting down ballistic missiles, is realistic for Ukraine.
"It's eye wateringly expensive and it's probably not really practical because each [missile] battery only covers one city," he said. "You would never get enough batteries to get the coverage you would want. You just wouldn't be able to find them, produce them, and train enough Ukrainians."
Iran Rejects Call For UN Probe Into Russian Use Of Its Drones In Ukraine War
Iran has criticized a call by France, Germany, and Britain for the United Nations to investigate accusations that Russia has used Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on October 22 the initiative announced the previous day by the so-called E-3 group of countries was "false and baseless" and that it was "strongly rejected and condemned."
Ukraine says Russia has struck its infrastructure with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that cruise toward their target and explode on impact.
Both Iran and Russia have denied the accusations.
"The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in its pursuit to protect its national interest and to secure the rights of the noble Iranian people, reserves the right to respond to any irresponsible action," the Iranian foreign ministry website quoted Kanaani as saying.
"It will not hesitate to defend the interests of the Iranian people," he said, without elaborating.
In a letter signed by their UN envoys and seen by Reuters, the three European countries backed Ukraine's call on October 17 for a UN probe, arguing that the drone use breached a UN Security Council resolution (UNSCR) 2231 endorsing the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers.
With reporting by Reuters
Iranian Teachers Call Strike Over Crackdown That Has Killed Students
An Iranian teachers’ union has called for a two-day strike in response to the government's deadly crackdown on students participating in nationwide protests over the death of a young woman while in police custody for "improperly" wearing a head scarf, or hijab.
The Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates called for a sit-in for October 23-24, saying that in response to reports of the deaths of some student protesters at the hands of state security forces and the arrests of many others for protesting, "we, the teachers, will show up at school on these two days, but we will refrain from attending classes."
The council said that instead of responding to the demands of the people, the government is creating scenarios and forcing confessions, and "they make the cause of death of the protesters appear to be congenital disease, suicide, and dog bites, while they expose the lives of the children and youth of this land to bullets."
The government has said Amini died on September 16 of "underlying diseases" while in custody, but eyewitnesses and her family say she was beaten during her arrest.
The government has met the protests with a brutal crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 215 people, including 27 children.
Striking workers have been reported in several cities in recent days, especially in southern areas where Iran's oil industry is located, one of the few sectors of the economy able to bring in money for the government.
In a statement published on social media, the truck drivers’ union in Iran asked its members to strike on October 21.
The Organizing Council of Oil Contract Workers in Iran says that more than 250 contractors have been arrested so far during labor strikes in recent days.
Meanwhile, protesters in various Iranian cities, including in Tehran, Tabriz, Mahabad, and Isfahan, have continued to demonstrate.
Videos published on social networks -- which have not been independently verified -- show security forces attacking protesters who gathered in Rasht on October 20.
Protesters also gathered in the Ekbatan neighborhood in the west of Tehran on the evening of October 20 and chanted slogans against Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
Meanwhile, Reza Pahlavi, the exiled former crown prince of Iran, stressed in a speech on October 20 addressed to the protesters that there is a need to form a "pluralist provisional government" for the transition from Iran's Islamic republic.
Pahlavi also addressed the Iranian Army, saying: "If you still cannot openly join your people, you at least have the responsibility to disrupt and paralyze the regime's repression apparatus."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Vienna Confirms Arrest Of Austrian National In Iran Amid Protests
Austria has confirmed that one of its citizens has been arrested in Iran amid a wave of protests triggered by the death of a young woman while in police custody for "improperly" wearing a mandatory head scarf, or hijab.
The Austrian Foreign Ministry said on October 20 that the arrest of the Austrian man was not connected to the demonstrations.
"According to the Iranian authorities, he is accused of a crime unrelated to the demonstrations that have taken place continuously since the death of Mahsa Amini," the ministry said in a statement, referring to the 22-year-old who died last month after being detained by the country's morality police for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly.
The Fars news agency, which is affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), reported on October 19 that Iranian security forces have arrested a total of 14 foreigners, including American, British, Austrian, and French citizens, for their alleged involvement in anti-government protests.
Anger over Amini's death on September 16 has swept Iran, with demonstrations in cities across the country.
Iran has repeatedly accused outside forces of stoking the protests, though Tehran has not shown any evidence to back up its claim.
An Iranian-Austrian dual citizen, Masud Mosaheb, was already being held in Iran before the unrest. Iran has arrested dozens of foreigners and dual nationals in recent years, often on widely criticized espionage and security-related charges. Mosaheb was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2020.
According to Austria’s Kurier newspaper, the 75-year-old Mosaheb was detained in January 2019 while leading a delegation to Iran for an international medical project.
Western countries have repeatedly charged that Iran is taking dual and foreign nationals into custody on false charges for the sole purpose of using them in prisoner swaps.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran's Universities Turn Into A Major Battleground Amid Anti-Government Protests
Dozens of students protested outside the law faculty at Tehran’s Allameh Tabatabei University on October 19, chanting, “dishonorable, dishonorable,” as a government official addressed a conference inside.
When government spokesman Ali Bahadori-Jahromi later came outside, he was confronted by around 100 students. The official IRNA news agency said the official "appeared among the protesting students” and “talked with them." IRNA accused the protesters of chanting "inappropriate and immoral slogans."
It was the latest demonstration at a university in Iran since nationwide protests erupted following the death on September 16 of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died shortly after she was detained by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the country’s hijab law.
Security forces have waged a violent crackdown on protesters around the country, killing scores, injuring hundreds, and detaining several thousand people.
As the scattered anti-government protests rage across Iran for a fifth week, universities have turned into a major battleground between the protesters and the authorities.
“The driving force behind the protests is now universities, which are providing the fuel for the survival of the protest movement,” says Washington-based political analyst Ali Afshari, a former student leader who was jailed in Iran for his activism.
Numerous protests have been held at universities, particularly in Tehran, where many students have refused to attend class. Protesting students have chanted “woman, life, freedom” and “death to the dictator” during the rallies. Some female students have removed and burned their head scarves.
Male and female students have also broken social taboos by holding hands and singing together. Meanwhile, some art students have covered their hands in red paint to protest the deadly state crackdown on the demonstrations.
On October 8, students at Tehran’s all-female Al-Zahra University chanted “Raisi get lost” and “mullahs get lost” when hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi visited the campus.
The authorities have cracked down violently on the university protests, beating and detaining dozens of students.
The most violent incident occurred at Tehran’s prestigious Sharif University of Technology on October 2. More than 30 students were detained after security forces raided the university.
Monitoring groups outside Iran have documented the detention of more than 200 students in the past month, although they believe the real number is higher.
Tara Sepehrifar, senior Iran researcher at Human Rights Watch, says the protests at Iran’s universities are a “testament to the resilience” of the students who are mobilizing in the face of “very restrictive circumstances.”
“Despite great risks to their safety, each demonstration, sit-in, protest is echoing the broad progressive demands, while insisting on their immediate ones such as release of detained students and at the same time pushing the boundaries on campus by removing head scarves and mixing the gender-segregated dining halls,” Sepehrifar told RFE/RL.
Universities and students have been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
Some university professors and lecturers have expressed solidarity with the protesters.
In a joint statement on September 29, over 200 university staff called for the release of detained student protesters and criticized the government’s crackdown on the peaceful demonstrations.
In a rare act of protest, Encieh Erfani resigned from her post at the Institute of Advanced Studies in Basic Sciences, which is located in the northwestern city of Zanjan. Erfani, an assistant professor in physics, stepped down while she was out of the country.
“Student protesters were chanting 'the streets are soaked with blood, our professors are silent,’” she told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda. “So I submitted my resignation.”
She said the protests were the result of students’ “accumulated anger” towards Iran’s clerical establishment, which has stifled free speech and severely limited Internet freedoms.
A student at Sharif University, who did not want to be named for fear of retribution, told RFE/RL that authorities closed the university after students held protests.
“But the prevailing atmosphere is not calm, and as soon as the university reopens there is a high possibility of clashes and demonstrations,” the student said.
Student protesters have called for the release of Mohammad Nejad, who studies aerospace engineering at Sharif University. Nejad, who was arrested on September 21, is being held at a prison outside Tehran.
“My dear student Mohammad Nejad is among the best students in the aerospace faculty,” lecturer Mahdi Salehi wrote on Twitter on October 19. “Mohammad doesn’t belong in jail.”
Iran Warns Its Citizens To Leave Ukraine, Avoid Travel There
Iran's Foreign Ministry has advised its citizens to refrain from traveling to Ukraine "due to the escalation of military conflicts and the increase in insecurity in Ukraine."
The ministry said in a statement on October 21 that Iranians in Ukraine are advised to leave the country "in order to save their lives and safety."
Since Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the two sides have fought pitched battles in many region's of the country, especially in the east and south.
In recent weeks, Russia has launched a barrage of missiles and kamikaze drone attacks on cities across Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv.
The United States said on October 20 that Iran was helping Russia operate the drones.
The White House said Iranians had been on the ground in Crimea helping Russians target Ukraine with Iranian drones.
The Iranian statement did not mention the issue, but in a statement on October 21 outlining a phone call between Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, Tehran reiterated earlier comments that it "vehemently rejects claims that it has given Russia drones for use in the conflict in Ukraine."
Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.
EU Leaders Discuss China Relations, Kyiv Aid, Sanctions On Iran For Involvement In Ukraine
European Union leaders met on October 21 for a second day in Brussels to discuss economic ties with China, providing further aid to Ukraine, and punishing Iran for supplying drones to Russia for use against Ukrainian civilian and infrastructure targets.
On the first day of the summit, the 27 EU leaders debated a common approach to the acute energy crunch that has engulfed the bloc since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
During the talks, Germany stuck to its refusal to cap gas prices, with a promise by the participants that they will keep on examining options to put a ceiling on costs as the only outcome of the talks.
The leaders will have a "strategic discussion" on their ties with China after the European Commission, the bloc's executive body, said earlier this week that the EU should view Beijing more as a competitor.
That comes ahead of the EU's first full summit with the ASEAN group of Southeast Asian countries planned for December 14.
On October 20, the EU imposed swift but limited sanctions on Iran for supplying drones for Russia's war in Ukraine.
Some EU countries want wider sanctions against Iran, and the summit will also condemn Tehran's use of force against protests sparked by the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman detained for "improperly" wearing a mandatory Islamic headscarf.
Poland and the three Baltic states have also proposed more sanctions against Russia, including a ban on importing diamonds, but that is unlikely to be agreed on October 21 as any such decision would require unanimity among the 27 that so far has been lacking.
Based in reporting by AFP, dpa, and Reuters
