Iranian State TV Reports Fire At Iranian Industrial Area Near Tehran

Iran's state television reports that a fire broke out at an Iranian industrial area to the east of Tehran on the morning of August 4.

The fire was in the Jajrud District of Pardis County in the eastern part of Tehran Province. It is the latest in a string of fires and explosions in Iran -- including some at sensitive sites.

Iranian state TV said there were no immediate reports of casualties from the fire.

It said firefighters had been dispatched and were still trying to extinguish the blaze on the afternoon of August 4.

