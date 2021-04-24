Iranian TV Says Attacked Oil Tanker Was Iranian

Iran's Al-Alam television said an oil tanker that was reportedly attacked on April 24 near Baniyas in Syria was one of three Iranian tankers that arrived recently at the oil terminal.

Syria's Oil Ministry said earlier that a fire broke out on an oil tanker off the Syrian coastal city of Baniyas following what is believed to be a suspected drone attack from Lebanese territorial waters, Syria's state news agency SANA reported.

Firefighting teams managed to extinguish a fire in one of the tanks of the oil tanker, the report said. It provided no further details and did not specify where the tanker was arriving from.

It was not clear who carried out the attack, which caused no casualties, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

There was no immediate reaction from Iranian officials.

There has been a series of mysterious attacks on vessels in recent months.

They have come amid rising tension in the region between Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, dpa, and AP