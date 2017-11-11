Iranian Website Says Pilot Dead In Fighter-Jet Crash

An Iranian pilot has died after his Sukhoi-22 fighter-bomber jet crashed in southern Iran, the website of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps reports.

The November 11 report on sepahnews.com said the plane was taking part in a morning exercise in the southern Fars Province when it crashed. It did not elaborate.

Iran has a long record of air accidents blamed on its aging aircraft and poor maintenance.

Iran has both Russian-made and U.S.-made fighter planes. The U.S. aircraft were delivered to Tehran before the 1979 Islamic Revolution that ousted the western-backed monarchy.

Iran purchased Sukhoi fighter-bombers from Russia after the revolution.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP