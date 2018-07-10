Iranian Woman Who Protested Hijab Rule Gets Two-Year Sentence

An Iranian woman who peacefully protested the obligatory hijab rule by removing her head scarf in public in Tehran in December says she has been sentenced to two years in prison in addition to an 18-year suspended prison term.

Shaparak Shajarizadeh said in a live broadcast shared widely on social media this week that she was sentenced to prison for opposing the compulsory hijab.

"This means that I will have to be silent for 20 years and not get involved in any activities," Shajarizadeh said on Instagram.

Prominent human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh who represented Shajarizadeh and other women arrested for opposing the compulsory hijab was arrested last month.

Shajarizadeh, 42, was released on bail in late April.

Some reports say she has left the country.

Earlier this year, Iranian authorities announced they had detained 29 women who removed their head scarves as part of a campaign against the country's mandatory Islamic dress code.

Police claimed the women had been "tricked" into removing their veil by a propaganda campaign being conducted by Iranians living abroad.

Women's dress has been heavily scrutinized in Iran since the 1979 revolution, when adherence to an Islamic dress code became compulsory.

The dress code dictates that women's hair and body must be covered in public.

Morality police launch regular crackdowns on those who are not fully respecting rules relating to the hijab.

With reporting by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda and AP

