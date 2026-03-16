Women's Soccer Team Heads Home To Iran After Five Members Give Up Asylum Claims In Australia
Seven members of the Iranian women's soccer team sought asylum in Australia after they declined to sing Iran's national anthem ahead of an Asian Cup game, sparking a backlash on Iranian state media. But five of them later withdrew their asylum claims and joined the rest of the team as they traveled through Malaysia en route to Iran. Two remained behind in Australia as rights advocates raised fresh concerns that some team members were returning home under intense government pressure.