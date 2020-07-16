Iranians Rally In Support Of Protesters Sentenced To Death

Iranian protesters have gathered in the streets of Shiraz and Behbahan, chanting slogans against the country’s establishment.

Social-media users on July 16 called for nationwide demonstrations at 7:00 p.m. local time against a court decision to uphold death sentences against three men who participated in protests last year.

Videos shared on social media purportedly showed protesters in Behbahan, in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, and in Shiraz, the capital of Fars Province, shouting slogans against the death sentences handed to Amir Hossein Moradi, Saeed Tamjidi, and Mohammad Rajabi.

Meanwhile, an increased presence of security forces was reported in the streets of the capital, Tehran, and several other cities.

Earlier this week, Iran's judiciary said the Supreme Court had upheld the death sentences against Moradi, 25, Tamjidi, 27, and Rajabi, 25, for criminal actions during protests in November sparked by a hike in gasoline prices.

The hashtag #Don’t_Execute in Persian has since trended globally on Twitter, being used more than 7 million times.