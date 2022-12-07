Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Iran

Iranians Strike For Third Day Amid Nationwide Protests Against Government

Iranians Strike For Third Day Amid Nationwide Protests Against Government
Embed
Iranians Strike For Third Day Amid Nationwide Protests Against Government

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:15 0:00

General strikes to protest against the government have been held for a third day in Iran, with shops and factories closed across the country. Meanwhile, students at Tehran University said they were beaten by security forces ahead of a speech on campus by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. The protests erupted in September over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained over an alleged Islamic dress-code violation.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG