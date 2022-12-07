Iranians Strike For Third Day Amid Nationwide Protests Against Government
General strikes to protest against the government have been held for a third day in Iran, with shops and factories closed across the country. Meanwhile, students at Tehran University said they were beaten by security forces ahead of a speech on campus by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. The protests erupted in September over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained over an alleged Islamic dress-code violation.