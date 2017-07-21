Iraq's Catholic Patriarch Visits Damaged Churches In Mosul

Patriarch Louis Sako, the head of Iraq's Chaldean Catholic Church, visited Mosul on July 20, touring churches left badly damaged during the city's occupation by Islamic State militants. Iraqi forces declared victory over the extremist group in Mosul earlier this month. Sako has called for Christians to return to Mosul, but he warned that the region remains unstable and the return of the Christian community will take time. (RFE/RL's Radio Farda)