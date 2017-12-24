Iraq Invites Energy Companies For Building New Oil Pipeline

Iraq's Oil Ministry invited oil companies on December 24 to submit statements of interest in building a new pipeline from the northern city of Kirkuk to Turkey's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan.

The state-run Oil Projects Company said that the planned 350-kilometer oil pipeline will carry up to 1 million barrels a day.

A 305-kilometer gas pipeline to feed pumping stations, tanks, and other service installations will be included in the project, it added.

The ministry has set January 24 as a deadline for interested companies to submit their statements.

The new pipeline will be built alongside an existing 1.6 million barrel-per-day pipeline, which has been idle since it was badly damaged by militant attacks in 2014.

Iraq has the world's fourth-largest oil reserves.

The country's oil and other infrastructure suffered extensive damage during the fighting against Islamic State militants. The costs of the war, along with low oil prices, have taken a heavy toll on Iraq's economy.

