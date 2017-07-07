Iraqi Troops In Mosul Squeeze Islamic State Forces Into Final, Tiny Stretch Of Land

Iraqi government forces in the northern city of Mosul have broken through the Islamic State (IS) militants’ last major line of defense, squeezing the remaining desperate fighters into a 250-meter strip of land along the Tigers River.

Military commanders on July 6 said IS extremists were using suicide bombers in a last-ditch attempt to slow the advance of the U.S.-backed Iraqi forces.

"They have begun to wait for the troops to reach them, and then blow themselves up. They can't do any more than that," Lieutenant General Sami Aridhi of the elite Counterterrorism service told state television.

Iraqi commanders also said female IS militants have entered the battle, firing on government forces and using children as human shields, slowing the soldiers’ drive to fully liberate the city.

"The women are fighting with their children right beside them," Aridi said. "It's making us hesitant to use air strikes to advance. If it weren't for this, we could be finished in just a few hours."

The use of human shields has been a constant issue facing Iraqi fighters and U.S.-led coalition aircraft in the nine-month offensive to drive IS from Iraq’s second-largest city.

IS took Mosul in 2014 when the extremists captured large areas of territory from Iraqi and Syrian government forces, declaring an Islamic “caliphate” over land they held.

But U.S.-backed forces in Mosul and Raqqa in Syria have made major gains over IS in recent months. They appear set to take full command of Mosul and have made major advances in Raqqa, as well, although more bloody fighting is likely in the Syrian city.

When Mosul falls to government troops, IS control in Iraq will be limited to areas in the west and south of the city, where many thousands of civilians are trapped behind the front lines, likely making it difficult going for Iraqi forces.

Islamic State has been blamed for atrocities in Iraq and Syria. Militants loosely linked to the extremist group have claimed responsibility for terror attacks in Europe and elsewhere.

With reporting by AP and Reuters