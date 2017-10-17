U.S. 'Very Concerned' By Reported Violence Around Kirkuk

The United States has called for "calm" after Iraqi government forces seized the northern city of Kirkuk from Kurdish control, but said it wouldn't take sides in the dispute.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement on October 16 that Washington was "very concerned by reports of violence around Kirkuk" and urged all parties to "avoid further clashes."

Earlier, President Donald Trump said the United States was "not taking sides,” adding that "we don't like the fact that they're clashing."

Iraqi government forces moved into Kirkuk on October 16, three weeks after the country’s autonomous Kurdish region held a controversial independence referendum.

They said they also captured installations outside the disputed city, including a military base, an airport, and an oil field.

The Baghdad government said Kurdish Peshmerga soldiers withdrew without fighting, but clashes were reported.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi said the operation was necessary to "protect the unity of the country."

Kurdish Peshmerga forces took control of much of Kirkuk Province in 2014, when militants from the extremist group Islamic State (IS) swept across northern Iraq.

Residents of the Kurdish-controlled areas, including Kirkuk, largely backed secession from Iraq in the September 25 referendum.