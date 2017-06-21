Iraqi Officials: IS Militants Destroy Mosul's Grand Mosque, Iconic Leaning Minaret

Iraq's Defense Ministry says Islamic State (IS) militants on June 21 blew up Mosul’s Grand Al-Nuri Mosque and its iconic leaning minaret.

The mosque was built in the year 1172. Its minaret was known as Al-Hadba, or “the hunchback” because it listed to one side like the Tower of Pisa in Italy.

IS militants who occupied Mosul in June of 2014 had targeted the minaret in the past.

But residents of Mosul who were incensed with the destruction of their cultural sites protected the mosque in 2014 by forming a human chain around it and creating resistance against IS.

IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi appeared during a Friday Prayers service at the Grand Al-Nuri Mosque in July 2014 to announce the formation of the Islamic caliphate declared by his Sunni extremist group.

An IS-affiliated website, the so-called Amaq News Agency, claimed on June 21 that the Grand Al-Nuri Mosque and its ancient minaret were destroyed by a U.S. air strike.

The destruction of the mosque and its minaret came as Iraqi government forces on June 21 continued their urban offensive to recapture the western side of Mosul f-- including the historic old city center -- from the IS militants..

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP

