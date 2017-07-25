Putin Set To Meet With Iraqi Vice President Maliki In Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on July 25 with Nuri al-Maliki, the Iraqi vice president and former prime minister, Russian state-run media and Maliki’s office say.

Maliki’s office on July 24 said the Iraqi politician has already arrived in Moscow on an official visit, accompanied by a “high-level delegation” that includes members of the Iraqi parliament.

The TASS news agency said Maliki has met with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and that his visit will last through July 26.

Iraqi officials said Maliki will discuss “bilateral relations, strengthening security and economic relations, and the fight against terrorism” with Russian officials.

Based on reporting by TASS and Rudaw