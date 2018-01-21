Iraq Sentences German Woman To Death For Joining IS

An Iraqi court has sentenced a German woman of Moroccan origin to death for joining the extremist group Islamic State (IS).

Judicial spokesman Abdul-Sattar Bayrkdar said on January 21 that the German national was convicted of participating in attacks against security forces and offering the militant group logistical support.

The woman, whose name was not given, can appeal the sentence.

She was captured by Iraqi forces during the battle for the northern Iraqi city of Mosul last year, Bayrkdar said, adding that she acknowledged joining IS after traveling from Germany to Syria and then to Iraq along with her two daughters.

Both daughters later married militants.

Iraqi forces detained a number of foreign women as they drove IS fighters from large swaths of territory they once controlled in northern and central Iraq.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and dpa