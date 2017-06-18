Iraqi Forces Drive Islamic State From Border Crossing With Syria

The Iraqi military says its forces and Sunni tribal fighters have driven Islamic State (IS) extremists out of the Al-Waleed border crossing near Syria, nearly three years to the day after the town fell to IS.

The military statement on June 17 said U.S. and Iraqi aircraft supported ground troops in the offensive on the western edge of Iraq.

Al-Waleed is across from the Syrian border town of Al-Tanf, site of a U.S. base used to aid forces fighting IS and the government and allies of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria’s six-year civil war.

IS took Al-Waleed on June 22, 2014, as its forces captured large chuncks of territory from Syrian and Iraqi government forces, declaring capitals in the Syrian town of Raqqa and the Iraqi city of Mosul.

When Al-Waleed fell to IS, it gave the group control of the Iraq-Syria frontier. At the time, they vowed to eliminate the border and establish a "caliphate" over territory in the two Arab nations.

U.S.-backed fighters in both countries are now pressuring IS forces and are attempting to push their final fighters out of the two self-declared capitals.

Along with supporting Iraqi government forces, the United States backs Syrian and Kurdish rebels fighting Assad’s government in Damascus. Russia and Iran have backed Assad.

The presence of the U.S. forces on the Syrian side near Al-Tanf has prevented Iran-backed Shi’ite forces supporting Assad’s government from receiving supplies along the main Baghdad-Damascus highway. The capture of Al-Waleed is likely to aid the U.S. efforts there.

On June 6, the U.S.-led coalition said it had eliminated a unit of Iranian-backed forces fighting on behalf of Assad as it neared the Al-Tanaf base. Russia denounced that attack as an "act of aggression."

The Pentagon on June 14 announced the deployment of the truck-mounted High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) to the Al-Tanf base, also drawing protests from Russia.

In Mosul, U.S.-backed Iraqi forces have squeezed IS fighters into a small enclave in the Old City sector after a nine-month battle. Along with the IS fighters and snipers, the narrow, crowded streets, along with some 100,000 trapped civilians, are slowing the drive.

Around Raqqa, U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east, and west of the city as they prepare for the final assault on the IS stronghold.

