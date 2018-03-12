IRGC: Militants Killed During Attacks In Southeastern Iran

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) says three men who attacked a military checkpoint in southeastern Iran have been killed.

An IRGC statement on March 12 said the attack took place near the city of Saravan, about 50 kilometers from Pakistan's border.

Describing the attackers as "terrorists," the statement said one of the men was a suicide bomber who died when he detonated an explosive vest.

The IRGC also said two members of Iran's Basiji paramilitary force were wounded by the attack.

An Iranian news website earlier reported that Revolutionary Guard troops thwarted a double suicide attack on a border post near the Pakistani border overnight, killing both would-be bombers.

Sepahnews.com said one attacker was driving an explosive-laden truck and the other was wearing explosives on a belt.

Iranian security forces in Sistan-Baluchistan Province, where Saravan is located, have been targeted repeatedly by Sunni militants thought to be crossing into the region from Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Security forces also frequently clash with drug traffickers in the province.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP