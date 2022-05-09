Accessibility links

Looted And Booby-Trapped: Irpin Residents Return To Ransacked Homes

Retired Ukrainian Navy Captain Andriy Ryzhenko has returned to his home in the shattered town of Irpin to discover it was ransacked and looted by Russian troops. Ryzhenko, who had trained with NATO forces, fled with his family on February 24, worried that he could be targeted by invading Russian forces. Explosive experts hunted for booby traps in Ryzhenko's house after grenades were found at a neighbor's. Ryzhenko says thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry were stolen, along with food, underwear, and footwear.

