IS Fighter Husband of Shamima Begum Wants To Take Her To Holland
The Dutch man who married a British teenager after she ran away to join the extremist group Islamic State (IS) says he wants to return home to the Netherlands with her and their newborn son, the BBC reported on March 3.
Yago Riedijk, 27, told the BBC from a Kurdish-run detention center that he met Shamima Begum within days of her arrival in Syria when she was 15.
When asked if marrying 15-year-old was appropriate, he said: "It was her own choice. She asked to look for a partner for her, and I was invited. She was very young.... She chose to get married and I chose to marry her."
Riedijk says that while he fought for IS, he now rejects the group and tried to leave it.
Begum, 19, left London with two school friends to join IS when she was 15 but now wants to return to the U.K. with her son.
Her British citizenship was revoked last month.
Based on reporting by the BBC, AP, and Reuters
Thousands Rally In Montenegro Against 'Corrupt’ Leaders'
Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Montenegro's capital to demand the resignation of President Milo Djukanovic, as well as other government and judiciary officials they accuse of turning a blind eye to corruption.
The March 2 protest in Podgorica was the fourth such rally in as many weeks.
A crowd estimated at more than 10,000 people marched through the center of the city, chanting slogans such as, "Milo thief!"
The rallies started after a former key ally of Djukanovic accused the president and his ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) of improper financial dealings and corruption.
Djukanovic has denied the allegations, and authorities in turn accused former banker Dusko Knezevic of money laundering and fraud.
Knezevic has fled the country.
Djukanovic and his DPS party have ruled Montenegro virtually unchallenged for decades.
He led the country to independence from much larger Serbia in 2006 and defied Russia to join NATO in 2017.
- By Current Time
Ukrainian Orthodox Archbishop Arrested In Crimea
Russian security officials have detained the head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in the Russia-annexed Crimean Peninsula.
The reason for the arrest on March 3 is not clear.
Archbishop Klyment was detained at a bus station in the Crimean capital of Simferopol, Current Time reported, citing a press statement by the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. Curren Time is the Russian-language network led by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA.
The church said Klyment was taken to Kyiv’s regional police station.
Klyment confirmed his arrest in a phone call with AFP during which he said he was speaking from a police station in Simferopol.
Police did not tell him why he was being held, he said.
The arrest comes weeks after the Orthodox Church in Ukraine was granted independence, or autocephaly, ending more than 330 years of Russian religious control in Ukraine.
Russia long opposed such efforts by the Ukrainians for an independent church, which intensified after Russia seized Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in March 2014 and began supporting separatists shortly thereafter in parts of Ukraine's eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.
Klyment said last month that Crimean authorities were set to revoke a lease on his church because he failed to register the parish in the Russian Federation.
With reporting by AFP
New Photo Of Detained Iranian Opposition Figures Emerges On Social Media
A new photo of prominent Iranian opposition figures Mir Hossein Musavi and his wife, Zahra Rahnavard -- who have been held under house arrest for the past eight years -- has emerged on social media in the country.
The photo was reportedly first published on March 3 on the messaging app Telegram by the opposition Kalameh website.
It was widely shared on social media, including by the reformist Etemadonline news site, which posted the photo on its Twitter account without an explanation.
The photo was not published on the Etemadonline website.
Many journalists and activists inside the country also shared the photo, as well as a video where Mir Hossein is seen praying.
The video was reported to have been recorded at the house of Musavi’s sister.
Reports say authorities have in past months allowed Musavi and his wife to meet with close relatives.
Authorities have banned media from publishing their images after they were put under house arrest in 2011. Musavi and reformist cleric Mehdi Karrubi emerged as opposition leaders during Iran's disputed 2009 presidential election.
Musavi, 77, and Karrubi, 81, as well as Rahnavard, 73, a university professor, were placed under house arrest in February 2011 after repeatedly challenging Iranian authorities over the disputed vote and human rights abuses.
Iranian President Hassan Rohani has faced criticism from reformists over failing to free the three despite 2013 and 2017 campaign promises.
The U.S. State Department condemned the continued arrest of Musavi, Rahnavard, and Karrubi last month on the anniversary of their house arrests, while calling for their release.
“We demand their immediate release and the release of all prisoners of conscience," State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said in a February 14 statement.
With reporting by AP
Czech Police Say Serbian Man Suspected Of Multiple Killings Arrested In Prague
Police in the Czech Republic say they have arrested a Serbian man suspected of being a contract killer sought by authorities in three countries.
Police on March 2 said the man is suspected in several shooting deaths and is sought by authorities in the Netherlands, Hungary, and Serbia.
Officials said he was arrested on March 1 in a Prague hotel as part of a joint operation by several countries.
He was holding false documents, two guns, and ammunition, along with a wig and glasses when apprehended, police said.
In an extradition request, Serbian police identified the man only by his initials D.C. and said he was born in 1980.
Serbia's Blic newspaper identified the man as alleged contract killer Caba Der.
Serbian media reported that in 2004 he was sentenced to 14 years in prison in Serbia for killing a man and that he allegedly became a contract killer after his release.
Based on reporting by Blic and AP
At Least 20 Killed, Hundreds Endangered In Flood-Swept Southern Afghanistan
At least 20 people have been killed, including several children, as flash floods struck Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province, UN relief officials say.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on March 2 that floods washed away homes and vehicles after heavy rains hit Kandahar city and surrounding districts.
"At least 10 people, including children, are still missing," the UN agency said. "It is anticipated that up to 2,000 homes may have been damaged."
It added that severe damage to regional infrastructure was reported.
Families hit by the flooding have been evacuated in the region as crews also battle to secure schools, mosques, and government buildings.
Abdul Hanan Moneeb, Kandahar's deputy governor, said the flooding was the worst in at least seven years. He said many nomadic herders in the area had their camps and livestock washed away by the floodwaters.
The OCHA statement said some 500 Kochi nomadic people were stranded on a riverbank and in urgent need of rescue.
Heavy snowfall continues to hamper rescue efforts, officials said.
The mountainous region featuring large river valleys is often hit by flash floods as snow melts in the spring and summer.
The UN said that about 50 people have been killed so far this year as of February 12 in Afghanistan because of flooding.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
European Parliament Urges Kosovo To Drop 100 Percent Tariff On Serbian Goods
The European Parliament has urged Kosovo to withdraw its 100 percent tariff on goods from Serbia to help restart normalization talks between the Western Balkan neighbors.
On March 2, David McAllister, the leader of a European delegation visiting the two countries, said the group had brought up the suspension of the tariff during meetings with Kosovar leaders "as the only way to success."
Kosovo has said the tariff will be lifted only when Serbia recognizes its sovereignty and stops blocking it from joining international organizations.
Belgrade responded by saying the tariff is hurting its businesses and that it will not participate in further dialogue until the measure is lifted.
Kosovo, a former province of Serbia, imposed the import tax in November in retaliation for what it called Belgrade's attempts to undermine its statehood.
Belgrade has never recognized Kosovo’s independence, proclaimed in 2008 after a 1998-99 guerrilla war.
More than 10,000 were killed in the war, which prompted NATO to launch an air campaign in the spring of 1999 to end the conflict.
The United States, a close ally of Kosovo, has also pressed Kosovo to repeal the 100 percent tariff on imported Serbian goods.
During a visit on February 27, John Erath, the director for European affairs at the U.S. National Security Council, and the council’s Balkans director, Brad Berkley, urged Pristina to withdraw the duties, which have also been placed on Bosnian goods.
Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said Pristina requires that any negotiations be based on “principles of mutual recognition” with Belgrade if it is to drop the tariffs.
“It is our desire that a comprehensive and legally binding agreement between the two countries can be concluded in 2019…leading to mutual recognition and Kosovo’s membership of the United Nations,” Haradinaj said in a letter to global prime ministers that he posted on Facebook.
With reporting by AP and BalkanInsight
India Says It Will Not Share 'Operational Details' Of Air Strike Inside Pakistan
An Indian government minister says New Delhi will not share proof that a large number of militants were killed in a compound inside Pakistan late last month, after Islamabad raised doubts that any insurgents were harmed in the air strike.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a top ally to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 2 said that "no security agencies ever share operational details."
"It's a very irresponsible stand," Jaitley told a news conference.
India on February 26 launched what it called a “preemptive” air strike against Pakistan-based militants following a suicide bombing in India-administered Kashmir earlier in the month that killed at least 41 Indian paramilitary personnel.
The Pakistan-based Jaish-e Muhammad (JeM) militant group claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack.
India said the raid against the compound used by JeM killed "a very large number" of militants, with some estimates reaching 400.
Pakistani officials dismissed the claims that the site was a terror base, saying Indian aircraft had dropped their bombs in a wooded area, causing no damage or casualties.
Pakistani officials and some Indian opposition leaders have asked New Delhi to share evidence of the results of the strike.
"The armed forces must have, and our security and intelligence agencies must have, a full leeway in dealing with situations, and if anybody wants operational details to be made public...he certainly does not understand the system," Jaitley said.
Indian Air Force officials have said it was up to political leaders to decide if evidence of the strike is made public.
Tensions and violence have resumed between the two bitter rivals after potentially hopeful signs emerged that the latest crisis over the divided Himalayan territory of Kashmir was easing.
On March 1, Pakistan released a captured Indian pilot in what its prime minister said was a “peace gesture.”
That came after Pakistan's military said its air force shot down two India Air Force jets in its airspace and captured a pilot on the ground in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on February 27.
India confirmed the loss of one of its MiG-21s and the capture of its pilot. It said it also foiled an attack by Pakistan warplanes over Kashmir and shot down one Pakistani plane. Islamabad denies any of its aircraft were shot down.
However, Indian and Pakistani forces continued their fierce artillery barrages across the Line of Control (LoC) that acts as a de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region, with several deaths.
The United States and other global powers, including China, have urged both sides to exhibit restraint to prevent a major conflict from breaking out between the two nuclear nations.
Pakistan and India have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir since their independence from British rule in 1947. Both sides claim all of the Muslim-majority divided territory.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Estonians Head To The Polls In Tight Vote
Estonians are voting in a March 3 general election to choose the Baltic nation’s 101-seat legislature, with Prime Minister Juri Ratas’ Center Party likely to receive the most votes.
Nearly 1 million people are eligible to vote in the former Soviet republic of some 1.32 million people as 10 political parties and 15 independents compete for support.
Initial official results are expected to be released by midnight.
The ruling Center Party, which has supporters among the ethnic Russians who make up 25 percent of the population, will battle for votes against the center-right pro-West Reform Party, which advocates liberal economic policies; and the Social Democrats, focusing on social and welfare issues.
Polls show the nationalist, far-right Estonian Conservative People's Party, also known as EKRE, has gained strength in recent years campaigning on an antimigrant platform.
A poll by public broadcaster ERR showed Center will likely remain the biggest party with 28 percent of votes. Reform, behind the pro-Europe leader Kaja Kallas, was at 24 percent, and EKRE at 17 percent.
The Social Democrats, part of Ratas’ ruling coalition, and the conservative Fatherland each had 10 percent.
In 2016, Ratas took over as Center Party leader and established a three-party coalition government that took office in November 2016.
The Center Party signed a memorandum of understanding with Russian President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party in 2004. Ratas has said the deal is "frozen," but he has refused to rip it up.
Russia has kept close watch on the military and security affairs of Estonia and Baltic neighbors Latvia and Lithuania since they became NATO members in 2004, just 13 years after breaking free from the collapsing U.S.S.R.
The United States never recognized the Baltic states as Soviet republics.
NATO placed a multinational battalion in Estonia in 2017 as it beefed up its presence near Russia's borders after the Baltic state expressed concerns over Moscow's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.
Estonia has seen several high-profile spy cases involving Russia since its 1991 independence.
Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Croatian Journalists Rally Against Censorship
Several hundred Croatian journalists have rallied in the capital, Zagreb, against what they call the curbing of press freedoms and pressure on journalists.
The rally on March 2 was organized by the Croatian Journalists' Association (HND) in protest over more than 1,100 lawsuits filed against journalists and media outlets in the country.
The protesters marched through downtown Zagreb blowing whistles and playing drums.
"Enough of persecution of journalists...it has gone on for decades," Hrvoje Zovko, the leader of the HND, told the rally.
Zovko accused the government of "behaving ignorantly...and destroying journalism.”
"We live in a country where one can be condemned for publishing true information," he said.
The lawsuits have mainly been filed by politicians and other public figures, with most of them claiming compensation for nonmaterial damages such as "mental anguish" or "tarnished reputation.”
The issue came into focus after Croatia's public broadcaster, HRT, filed more than 30 lawsuits against its own and other journalists, including Zovko, who complained of censorship.
In January, both the International and European Federations of Journalists called on HRT management to drop the lawsuits.
Critics say the HRT, which is mainly financed through a monthly license fee paid by users, serves the ruling parties' interests rather than operating as a genuine public service.
Based on reporting by AFP and AP
U.S.-Backed Forces In Syria Advance On Last IS-Held Territory
U.S.-backed forces battling Islamic State (IS) in eastern Syria are reported to have advanced into the last area the extremist militants control.
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said on March 2 that they were advancing on two fronts at Baghuz in the province of Deir al-Zor.
Zana Amedi, an SDF commander, told the AP that "an active ground force" is advancing into IS-held territories as the extremists resort to sniper fire and booby traps.
AP reports that two helicopters for the U.S.-led coalition were seen circling the area of fighting around noon on March 2. A loud explosion later was heard from a distance and thick black smoke billowed into the sky, apparently a coalition air strike.
The SDF on March 1 resumed military operations to liberate the last piece of territory held by IS in Deir al-Zor after evacuating thousands of civilians and hostages who had been besieged inside.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on February 28 that the IS has lost "100 percent" of the territory it once controlled in Syria, but officials estimate there are hundreds of militants left in the small patch of territory in Baghuz, and that they will likely fight till the end.
In a separate development on March 2, a Syrian war monitor and a news agency of an Al-Qaida-linked group say militants have shot dead eight men suspected of being IS fighters in Syria’s Idlib Province.
Ebaa news agency, which is linked to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, said the executions were in response to an IS suicide bomb attack at a restaurant in Idlib a day earlier. Ebaa said the men were shot dead in front of the restaurant where the attack occurred.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported the shootings outside the restaurant.
Although IS and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham subscribe to hard-line jihadist ideology, they have opposed each other for years.
Based on reporting by AP, Reuters
'Kidnapped' Tajik Activist Reappears In Europe
A prominent Tajik opposition activist, who resurfaced in Dushanbe last month from self-imposed exile in the Netherlands, has returned to Europe.
Sharofiddin Gadoev appeared on a video live-streamed on a Tajik opposition group’s Facebook account on March 2 and issued thanks “to all the organizations and countries” that voiced concern over his case.
“It is thanks to your tireless efforts that I’m able to speak in a free and peaceful environment,” Gadoev said.
“I will possibly give...more details in the next few hours,” Gadoev said, standing next to Muhiddin Kabiri, the leader of the banned Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan (IRPT).
The Europe-based opposition National Alliance of Tajikistan that shared the video said it was live-streamed from Germany's Frankfurt Airport.
Gadoev, a member of the banned Group-24 opposition movement, recently resurfaced in Tajikistan, sparking claims that he was abducted during a trip to Russia.
Tajik authorities insist Gadoev, 33, returned voluntarily on February 15. They shared a video that shows Gadoev criticizing the opposition and urging other activists to follow suit and return to Tajikistan.
But on February 21, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said Gadoev was arrested in Tajikistan on suspicion of “criminal activities,” an allegation linked to his past business activities.
Tajik authorities have not announced his arrest or commented on the Dutch statement.
Four leading human rights groups -- Human Rights Watch (HRW), the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, the Association of Central Asian Migrants, and the Association for Human Rights in Central Asia -- said in a February 24 statement that Gadoev should be released from Tajik custody and allowed to return immediately to the Netherlands, where he has refugee status.
Sources investigating Gadoev’s case discovered that Russian security service officers forced Gadoev into a car in Moscow on February 14 and drove him to Domodedovo Airport, where the activist was placed on a flight to Dushanbe, the human rights groups said in their statement.
Steve Swerdlow, HRW's Central Asia researcher, said that in Tajikistan Gadoev was facing “trumped-up charges for his peaceful exercise of freedom of expression."
There were no immediate comments from Tajik officials about Gadoev’s return to Europe.
President Emomali Rahmon, who has ruled Tajikistan since 1992, has been repeatedly criticized for crackdowns on dissent.
Group 24 was banned as an “extremist” movement in October 2014 after it called for antigovernment protests in Dushanbe and other cities.
The IRPT, a key political rival of the Tajik government, was banned by the Supreme Court as a “terrorist” organization in 2015. The party had in previous years been a coalition member within the government.
Chlorine Used In Attack On Syria's Douma, Watchdog Says
The global chemical weapons watchdog said March 1 that chlorine was used against the rebel-held Syrian town of Douma last year, in a long-awaited final report on the attack that killed 43 people.
The report by the Hague-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) was based on a visit by a fact-finding mission to the site of the attack.
The mission's mandate does not include laying blame, but Western powers led by the United States said the regime of President Bashar al-Assad was responsible for the attack and launched air strikes on Syrian military installations in response.
The OPCW said two cylinders likely containing chlorine smashed into a housing block in the town.
The report said there were "reasonable grounds that the use of a toxic chemical as a weapon has taken place on 7 April 2018. This toxic chemical contained reactive chlorine."
It said, however, that it found no evidence of the use of nerve agents in Douma, which had been previously alleged by some parties in the conflict.
The Russian Embassy in The Hague rejected the report, claiming the attack was "staged" by Syrian rescue volunteers known as the White Helmets.
Russia is Assad's main international backer.
The report will now go to the UN Security Council.
Based on reporting by AP and AFP
Azerbaijani Blogger Released From Jail After Serving Two Years
The Azerbaijani anti-corruption blogger Mehman Huseynov is free after fully serving a two-year prison sentence in a case that sparked international outrage and critics said was politically motivated.
Huseynov was released from prison on March 2, RFE/RL’s Azerbaijani Service reported.
Huseynov was convicted of libel for saying he had been mistreated by police in January 2017.
Shortly after being released, Huseynov visited the grave in Baku of Elmar Huseynov, an Azerbaijani journalist who was shot dead exactly 14 years ago in 2005.
"I came here today to visit Elmar Huseynov's grave. I think there must be journalists who will continue doing what he did," he said. "And I have chosen this way for myself. I have chosen the hardest path in journalism and will continue doing this until the end."
Harlem Desir, the OSCE representative on freedom of the media, welcomed the news of Huseynov's release on Twitter.
In late December, Huseynov was facing even more possible prison time when authorities charged him with "resisting a representative of the authorities with the use of violence dangerous to [the representative's] health and life."
His lawyer, Shahla Humbatova, said at the time Huseynov could have faced up to seven more years in prison if convicted on that fresh charge.
However, Azerbaijani authorities dropped the new case on January 22, following protests and outrage from activists in Azerbaijan and abroad.
The move came after large-scale demonstrations in Baku in support of Huseynov and the adoption of a European Parliament resolution calling for his immediate release.
Huseynov has maintained his innocence and called the original case against him politically motivated.
Just weeks before being convicted of libel, Huseynov posted photographs of luxury homes he alleged belonged to government officials and lawmakers, and had been critical of President Ilham Aliyev's appointment of his wife, Mehriban Aliyeva, to the post of first vice president.
Thousands of people demonstrated in Baku on January 19, calling for Huseynov's release. The police put the total number of participants in the sanctioned rally at 2,800, but opposition organizers said the real number was 20,000.
Rights groups and Western governments have urged the Azerbaijani authorities to release political prisoners for years and have accused the government of fabricating criminal cases to stifle dissent and media freedom.
Aliyev, who has ruled the oil-producing former Soviet republic of almost 10 million people with an iron fist since shortly before his long-ruling father's death in 2003, has shrugged off the criticism.
Saudis Revoke Hamza Bin Laden’s Citizenship
Saudi Arabia says it has revoked the citizenship of Hamza bin Laden, a son of deceased Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.
The announcement on March 1 comes a day after the United States said it was offering a $1 million reward for information leading to the “identification or location” of Hamza bin Laden.
Riyadh did not provide specifics on why it was stripping bin Laden of his citizenship, but it said it was revoked on February 22. It was only made public now.
The Saudis also stripped Osama bin Laden of his citizenship in 1994 while he was living in exile in Sudan.
Hamza bin Laden’s location remains a mystery. Speculation has centered on Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria, and Iran.
A U.S. State Department statement on February 28 said he is “emerging as a leader” of the Al-Qaeda terror organization.
A 2018 United Nations report highlighted that "Al-Qaeda propaganda continues to highlight a new generation of potential leaders, such as Hamza bin Laden...in an apparent attempt to project a younger image to its sympathizers."
He is believed to be 30 years old.
The United States invaded Afghanistan in late 2001 because the Taliban-led government had protected Al-Qaeda and the elder bin Laden, who organized the September 11, 2001, terror attacks in the United States that killed nearly 3,000 people.
The Taliban was driven from power and bin Laden, hiding in the northern Pakistani city of Abbotabad, was killed in a U.S. raid in 2011.
In a July 2016 audio recording, Hamza bin Laden threatened revenge against the United States for killing his father.
Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and dpa
Russian Nobel Prize Winner Alferov Dies At Age 88
Zhores Alferov, a Russian scientist who won a Nobel prize in physics, has died, Russian news agencies reported on March 2. He was 88.
His wife confirmed his passing.
News reports said he died of cardiopulmonary failure.
The physicist was also a Communist deputy in the lower house of parliament, where Alferov had been a deputy since 1995.
Alferov shared the Nobel prize for physics in 2000 for his work in semiconductor and laser technologies.
At the time, he was the first Russian to win a Nobel since Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev was given the peace award in 1990.
The victory provided a boost for the post-Soviet Russian sciences.
In his Nobel Prize acceptance speech, Alferov noted that physics had brought both benefits and disasters to mankind in the 20th century and warned that the mass media could be abused in the wrong hands.
"Knowledge is power, but power must be based on knowledge," he said.
Alferov was honored for his pioneering work with technology now used in everything from satellites to mobile phones and bar-code scanners.
He shared the award with German-born Herbert Kroemer and Jack Kilby of the United States.
Based on reporting by TASS, Interfax, and AFP
Indian, Pakistani Forces Continue Deadly Artillery Fire In Kashmir
Indian and Pakistani forces continued their fierce artillery barrages in the divided Himalayan territory of Kashmir, with both sides accusing the other of initiating the deadly shelling.
Pakistan's military said two of its soldiers were killed on March 2 in an exchange of fire with Indian forces near the Line of Control that separates the disputed region between the rivals.
Earlier, Indian police on March 2 said a mother and two children were killed overnight after a shell fired by Pakistani soldiers hit a home near the Line of Control (Loc) that divides the bitter nuclear rivals in the Muslim-majority Kashmir region.
The family members – a 24-year-old woman, her 5-year-old son, and 9-month-old daughter -- were killed in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch, said a senior police official.
The Indian military said its forces returned the fire.
A police official told AFP that Indian troops also surrounded a house in Handwara district of Kashmir after believing they had killed two militants inside.
However, the official said, one of the insurgents survived and when security forces went in to retrieve the bodies, the man opened fire, killing four soldiers before he was shot dead.
The official said a civilian was killed in later protests over the clash.
Meanwhile, Umar Azam, a Pakistani government official, on March 2 said Indian troops with heavy weapons "indiscriminately targeted border villagers" along the LoC, killing a boy and wounding three others.
He added that Pakistani troops were "befittingly" responding to the Indian shelling.
The exchange of artillery fire came despite some signs of an easing of the latest crisis between the two bitter rivals.
On March 1, Pakistan released a captured Indian pilot in what its prime minister said was a “peace gesture.”
Pakistan's military said its air force shot down two India Air Force jets in its airspace and captured a pilot on the ground in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on February 27.
India confirmed the loss of one of its MiG-21s and the capture of its pilot. It said it also foiled an attack by Pakistan warplanes over Kashmir and shot down one Pakistani plane. Islamabad denies any of its aircraft were shot down.
The aerial confrontation came after India on February 26 struck what it said was a militant camp in northeastern Pakistan in retaliation for a suicide bombing that killed at least 41 Indian troops in the India-controlled part of Kashmir.
Also, on March 2, India handed over the body of a Pakistani prisoner who was beaten to death by inmates at an Indian jail on February 20.
Speaking to reporters in Lahore, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qurehsi accused India of failing “to protect the Pakistani prisoner."
Shakir Ullah was allegedly killed in retaliation for a February 14 suicide bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 soldiers.
Pakistan has formally lodged a complaint with the Indian government.
It was unclear on what charges Shakir Ullah had been held at the jail.
Pakistan and India have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir since their independence from British rule in 1947. Both sides claim all of the divided territory.
With reporting by AP, AFP, ANI, and Times Now
Indian Officials, Red Cross Greet Freed Pilot At Border Crossing
Indian officials, accompanied at a border crossing by representatives of the Red Cross, greeted a pilot who had been freed minutes earlier by Pakistan.
"The nation is proud of your exemplary courage," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter on March 1 after Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman walked across the Wagah crossing point into Indian territory.
The handover took several hours, delayed because of procedures including a quick check of his medical condition before he was turned over to Indian officials.
An official told reporters his first words were "it is good to be back in my country."
Varthaman, sporting a black eye, was scheduled to receive another, more-detailed medical exam before taking a flight from nearby Amritsar to New Delhi for a debriefing about his captivity.
"He will be taken for a detailed medical checkup," said Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor.
"The officer has had to eject from a plane which would have put his body under immense strain," he added, reading from a statement.
Well-wishers had gathered along the road on the Indian side of the border, but with the delay, most had left when Varthaman finally crossed over around 9 p.m.
The release of Varthaman, whose warplane was shot down in the disputed region of Kashmir, was described as a "peace gesture" by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
"While in captivity, he was treated with dignity and in line with international law," the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Pakistan's military said its air force shot down two India Air Force jets in its airspace and captured a pilot on the ground in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on February 27.
India confirmed the loss of one of its MiG-21s and the capture of its pilot. It said it also foiled an attack by Pakistan warplanes over Kashmir and shot down one Pakistani plane. Islamabad denies any of its aircraft were shot down.
During his captivity, Varthaman was shown on Pakistani TV in his green flight suit saying he was rescued by two Pakistani military personnel after he ejected and found himself surrounded by a group of angry residents in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir.
The aerial confrontation came after India on February 26 struck what it said was a militant camp in northeastern Pakistan in retaliation for a suicide bombing that killed at least 41 Indian troops in the India-controlled part of Kashmir.
A Pakistan-based group, the Jaish-e Muhammad (JeM), claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack -- the deadliest to take place during a three-decade insurgency against Indian rule in Kashmir.
India has accused Pakistan of having a "direct hand" in the attack and providing sanctuary to the militants. Islamabad denies involvement.
India's air strikes in Pakistani territory on February 26 were the first since the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and NDTV
Turkey Says Talks To Buy U.S. Patriot Missiles Continue, Despite Spat Over Russian System
Turkey says it is holding talks with the United States on the purchase of Patriot antiaircraft systems.
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the Anadolu news agency on March 1 that the United States has offered to sell the Patriots and "the delegations are negotiating."
The comments come amidst a controversy between Washington and Ankara over Turkey's impending purchase of Russia's advanced S-400 antiaircraft systems.
Washington has said it could withdraw the offer to sell the Patriots if Ankara proceeds with the purchase and has warned that the S-400 is not compatible with NATO defense systems.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last month that the S-400 purchase would proceed and that the first units would be delivered in the autumn.
"We bought S-400s because we could not purchase Patriots," he said.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Investigation Finds Suspicious Donations In Tymoshenko's Presidential Campaign
KYIV -- The presidential campaign of former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko has registered numerous suspicious donations, repeating a pattern that journalists uncovered in her Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party's accounts in 2016.
According to a new investigation by Skhemy (Schemes), a joint project by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and Ukraine's UA:Pershy television channel, many of the individual donations listed in Tymoshenko's financial disclosures reveal suspicious patterns that could indicate fraudulent manipulations.
In addition, several individuals who are listed as Tymoshenko donors told Skhemy that they did not make any such contributions.
Asked to comment on the investigations findings, Tymoshenko denied wrongdoing.
"[The National Agency on Corruption Prevention] can investigate these matters," she said. "We are transparent. Everything is done absolutely publicly. All our income and expenses are absolutely public."
According to Tymoshenko's filings, her campaign received no donations at all between January and May 2018. Since that time, she has pulled in 160 million hryvnyas ($6 million), 145 million ($5.4 million) from private individuals.
According to Skhemy's analysis, numerous individuals contributed identical amounts, often either just less than 15 hryvnyas ($0.56) or just less than 150,000 hyrvnyas ($5,600). One individual contributed identical amounts several times from banks in different cities. Sometimes, entire families made donations on the same day and sometimes a single individual made numerous identical contributions within a short time span.
In the western city of Chernivtsi, Skhemi spoke with Olena Savva. According to Batkivshchyna's reports, Savva contributed three payments of 14,999 hryvnyas ($560). Savva, however, denied making any donation or having any connection with Tymoshenko's party.
"Where would I get so much money from?" she said.
SPECIAL REPORT: Meet's Ukraine's 44 Presidential Candidates
Retiree Vasyl Lendel from Kostopil was listed in the party's accounts as making several donations totaling nearly 40,000 hryvnas ($1,490). He denied making any contributions.
Skhemy uncovered similar discrepancies in the Kyiv area as well.
The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NAZK) refused to comment on the Skhemy findings, only saying it was examining the financial statements of all political parties and that more than 200 suspected administrative violations have been referred to law enforcement.
The Interior Ministry told Skhemy they could not investigate Batkivshchyna's accounts without a complaint from NAZK.
Journalists uncovered similar complaints of individuals who denied making donations to Tymoshenko's party in 2016-17, analyst Ihor Feshchenko of the Chesno anticorruption NGO told Skhemy.
"It has been two years since an analogous scheme of financing Batkivshchyna was reported and there have been no results," he said. He noted that although his NGO was the main complainant, he was only questioned by investigators more than eight months after the probe was opened.
"The National Police are sabotaging the investigation," he charged. He said that when he was questioned, the investigators had not studied Batkivshchyna's filings or any of the media articles alleging the wrongdoing.
"That means the National Police are not really investigating this criminal case and they have tried to close it down several times," Feshchenko told Skhemy.
Forty-four candidates have been approved to run in Ukraine's March 31 presidential election. According to polls, the front-runners are incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, Tymoshenko, and comedian Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Ethnic Talysh Activist Arrested In Baku After Being Deported From Russia
An activist belonging to the ethnic Talysh minority was immediately arrested after Moscow deported him back to his native Azerbaijan, ignoring a plea from Amnesty International not to hand him over to Azerbaijani authorities amid fears he may face torture.
In a statement issued on March 1, Azerbaijan’s State Security Service (DTX) said Fahraddin Abbasov was detained after his flight landed in Baku on February 28. It said he had been charged with promoting anti-state activities and inciting ethnic discord.
According to the DTX statement, investigators would look into whether Abbasov had cooperated with the security forces of Armenia, a country that has strained relations with Azerbaijan, largely due to the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh -- territory inside Azerbaijan that is populated mainly by ethnic Armenians.
The DTX said Abbasov was deported from Russia immediately after his Russian residency permit had expired.
A day earlier, Amnesty International expressed concerns about Abbasov's whereabouts, after he was moved from his pretrial detention cell at a prison near Moscow.
In a statement on its Russian website on February 28, Amnesty said Abbasov went missing on February 27 after law enforcement officers arrived at the prison in Lyubertsy and removed him from his cell, leaving his personal effects behind.
According to Amnesty, Abbasov was to face an extradition hearing in Moscow on February 28.
Natalya Zvyagina, director of Amnesty International in Russia, said Moscow would be in violation of international law if it handed Abbasov over to Azerbaijani authorities.
Amnesty called on Russia not to deport or extradite individuals to countries where they may face torture and mistreatment.
Abbasov, a former professor at Baku State University, had for years campaigned to preserve the culture and language of the Talysh.
In 2008, he fled Azerbaijan fearing persecution. In 2011, he obtained residency in Russia.
Baku has been persecuting Talysh intellectuals for years.
In 2013, Hilal Mammadov, the editor of the independent newspaper Tolisi Sado (The Voice of Talysh), was sentenced to five years in prison on charges of high treason, incitement of ethnic hatred, and illegal drugs possession.
Human rights activists said the charges were politically motivated.
The Talysh minority's leader in Azerbaijan, Novruzali Mammadov, who edited the newspaper before Hilal Mammadov, died in prison in 2009 after being found guilty on charges of spying for Iran and sentenced to 10 years in jail.
Critics said those charges were politically motivated as well.
NATO Chief Urges Russia To Comply With INF Treaty
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said the Western military alliance must be prepared if Russia ignores calls to return to compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, a cornerstone of arms control for decades.
In an interview with RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service on March 1, Stoltenberg said NATO needed to start "planning for a situation without the INF Treaty, with more Russian missiles."
Stoltenberg was in Bulgaria for the 15th anniversary of the country joining NATO. He earlier held talks with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.
Last month, Washington formally suspended its obligations under the 1987 INF Treaty that bans all land-based cruise and ballistic missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometers.
This came after Washington and NATO repeatedly accused Moscow of violating the accord by developing the 9M729 cruise missile, also known as the SSC-8.
Russia, which has denied any breaches, has also announced it is withdrawing from the INF Treaty.
Relations between the West and Russia are also strained over Russia’s actions in Ukraine and Syria as well as its alleged interference in elections in the United States and elsewhere.
'Dual-Track Approach'
Stoltenberg said NATO was taking what he called a "dual-track approach -- deterrence, defense and dialogue," with Russia.
“Russia is our neighbor, Russia is there to stay, and we need to work for improving relations with Russia and strive for reducing the tensions. So, we strongly believe that to be united, to be firm [as NATO] is a platform for also engaging in a political dialogue with Russia to reduce tensions," Stoltenberg told RFE/RL.
Stoltenberg also said NATO was bolstering its presence in the Black Sea and Baltic regions.
“We have done that because we see significant Russian military buildup, we see Russia investing heavily in a wide range of weapon systems, including nuclear weapons, and we are seeing the fact that Russia has used military force against the neighbor illegally annexing Crimea [from Ukraine] and then destabilizing eastern Ukraine."
In his state-of-the-nation speech last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said if the United States deployed new missiles in Europe, Moscow would retaliate by fielding new weapons that will take just as little time to reach their targets.
Armenia Marks 11th Anniversary Of Bloody Post-Election Protest Crackdown
Armenia is marking the 11th anniversary of a bloody crackdown on protesters who were then challenging the official result of the country’s presidential election that year.
Eight protesters and two police officers were killed in the unrest after Serzh Sarkisian, a close ally of then outgoing President Robert Kocharian, was announced the winner back in 2008.
In an address to parliament on March 1, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian stressed that the government at the time used deadly force against peaceful protesters.
Pashinian then read out the names of all ten victims, noting that five of them died of gunshot wounds.
Tonight, Pashinian is scheduled to lead a rally and a march through the central streets of Yerevan to commemorate the victims.
Pashinian became prime minister last year following peaceful protests that he spearheaded, ousting Sarkisian and severely weakening the establishment that had been in place in the South Caucasus nation since Kocharian’s rule.
Kocharian is currently under arrest. He was charged with illegally ordering security forces to use force against opposition supporters in 2008. He denies any wrongdoing.
Pilot Shot Down By Pakistan Returns To India
An Indian pilot captured by Pakistani forces on February 27 after his warplane was shot down in the disputed region of Kashmir has returned to India after being freed by Islamabad in a "peace gesture."
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman crossed into India at the Wagah crossing point on March 1 hours later than expected and sporting a black eye.
Varthaman's release came a day after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan made the announcement in a speech to Pakistan's parliament on February 28.
Pakistan's military said its air force shot down two India Air Force jets in its airspace and captured a pilot on the ground in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on February 27.
India confirmed the loss of one of its MiG-21s and the capture of its pilot. It said it also foiled an attack by Pakistan warplanes over Kashmir and shot down one Pakistani plane.
Islamabad denies any of its aircraft were shot down.
The aerial confrontation came a day after India on February 26 struck what it said was a militant camp in northeastern Pakistan in retaliation for a suicide bombing that killed at least 41 Indian troops in the India-controlled part of Kashmir
A Pakistan-based group, the Jaish-e Muhammad (JeM), claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack -- the deadliest to take place during a three-decade insurgency against Indian rule in Kashmir.
India has accused Pakistan of having a "direct hand" in the attack and providing sanctuary to the militants.
Islamabad denies involvement.
India's air strikes in Pakistani territory on February 26 were the first since the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Lukashenka Says Russia Won't 'Swallow' Belarus, But Further Integration A 'Must'
Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka says Russia has no intention of "swallowing" Belarus but added that further integration between the two countries is a "must."
"There is no ill intention on the Russian president’s [Vladimir Putin] side to incorporate Belarus into Russia. The huge country has no intentions to swallow Belarus," Lukashenka said at a televised press conference in Minsk on March 1.
Lukashenka added "98 percent of Belarusians would vote against becoming part of Russia."
Lukashenka’s fresh comments come less than two weeks after his latest round of talks with Putin on further integration under a mid-1990s union treaty that still exists largely on paper.
Speaking to reporters and members of public organizations on March 1, Lukashenka said major issues between the two nations still need to be resolved before there can be further talk of integration.
"We must not even talk about some kind of alliances before we solve all the problems between the two nations," Lukashenka said, adding that "Russian leadership, especially the government are not ready to go that way."
Lukashenka also said his country might agree to a single currency with Russia.
"They are offering us a [single] currency. He [President Putin] tells me that it surely must be the ruble. I answer: 'Of course it will be the ruble. We have rubles, you have rubles,'" Lukashenka said.
Talking about the Russian language's dominance in his country, Lukashenka said that both Belarusian and Russian are his native languages and there is "nothing wrong" that Russian is the second state language in Belarus.
However, he indirectly criticized the Kremlin's attempts to get more supporters of its policies in the former Soviet republics using "the Russian World" slogan in its anti-Western propaganda:
"We all speak Russian. Then why impose some kind of 'the Russian World' on Belarus? To spread confusion among its people?" Lukashenka said.
Belarus is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, regional groupings that observers say Putin uses to bolster Moscow's influence in the former Soviet Union and to counter the European Union and NATO.
Lukashenka expressed concerns over what he called the "politicization" of the EES.
"I do not have big hopes about our Eurasian Union. There is too much tension, there are too many differences. And it is unacceptable that the economic union starts getting politicized," Lukashenka said.
"So many items have been taken off the list of goods for mutual trade.... There is too much national selfishness," Lukashenka said.
Wariness about Moscow's intentions toward its neighbors has risen in the wake of Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and its military, political, and economic support for militants in parts of eastern Ukraine, leading to an armed conflict in which some 13,000 people have been killed.
However, the Ukrainian scenario is not possible in Belarus "while I am in charge," Lukashenka said.
He criticized unnamed Russian websites for launching what he called an "information war" against Belarus and called on Belarusians "to unite to be able to stand against threats from East and West."
Lukashenka's marathon press conference was held less than two weeks after his talks in Minsk with visiting European Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources Gunther Oettinger, during which Lukashenka said Belarus will "always be a reliable partner of the European Union."
The EU eased sanctions against Belarus in 2016 after the release of several people considered political prisoners, but has criticized Lukashenka's government for a violent March 2017 clampdown on demonstrators protesting an unemployment tax.
Lukashenka said he plans to run in the next presidential election. The election is officially scheduled for 2020, but Lidzia Yarmozhina, the chief of the Central Election Commission, said earlier that either the presidential or parliamentary elections might be held in 2019.
Lukashenka, who has been president since 1994, won a fifth term in a 2015 election that was judged by Western monitors to be neither free nor fair.
With reporting by BelTA and Belapan
