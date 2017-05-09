Accessibility links

IS Video Purportedly Shows Beheading Of Russian Officer In Syria

The extremist group Islamic State has issued a video showing the beheading of a man it described as a Russian intelligence officer captured in Syria, according to a U.S.-based monitoring organization.

The SITE Intelligence Group said on May 8 that the Russian-language video showed the man dressed in a black jump suit kneeling in a desert landscape and urging other Russian agents to surrender.

A bearded man later beheaded the alleged intelligence officer, identified as Colonel Yevgeny Petrenko, with a knife.

The identity of the man and the authenticity of the recording, which was released ahead of Russia's May 9 celebrations of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, could not immediately be verified.

Russia has been a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the country’s civil war. The Russian Defense Ministry says about 30 Russian servicemen have died in Syria since September 2015.

With reporting by Reuters
