Islamic State In Video Threatens To Stage New Attacks In Iran

The Islamic State extremist group posted a video on August 9 threatening new attacks in Tehran and calling on young Iranians to rise up against their country.

A man wearing a black ski mask and holding an AK-47 rifle made the threats in a video showing IS's Amaq news agency logo and footage of two attacks in Tehran in June that were claimed by the militant group.

The man, speaking in accented Farsi, promised more attacks "in the center of Tehran." Later in the video, attacks were also threatened against Shi'ite targets in Iraq.

The radical Sunni group, which is under siege from armies from all sides in its few remaining strongholds in Syria and Iraq, views predominantly Shi'ite Iran as a big enemy.

IS's first attacks in Iran on June 7, which targeted the parliament and the mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran, killed at least 18 people.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired several missiles at IS bases in Syria on June 18 in response to those attacks. Iranian officials have also announced the arrests of dozens of people allegedly linked to the attacks.

Based on reporting by Reuters and Xinhua

