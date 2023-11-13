'Her Wounds Are Severe': Iranian Grandmother Asks Tehran To Help Free Israeli Granddaughter Held By Hamas

An Iranian-born grandmother in Israel pleads for the release of her 23-year-old granddaughter, Romi Gonen, after she was kidnapped at a music festival on October 7 by the extremist group Hamas, which is recognized as a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union. Aziza Khanum, whose Jewish name is Dvora Leshem, spoke to RFE/RL from Tel Aviv, where she made an emotional plea to Iranian leaders to help her granddaughter.