Israel's Netanyahu Blames Iran For Explosion On Cargo Ship

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Iran of carrying out an attack on an Israeli-owned cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman last week.

"This was indeed an operation by Iran. That is clear," Netanyahu told state radio Kan in an interview aired on March 1.

“Iran is the greatest enemy of Israel. I am determined to halt it. We are hitting it in the entire region,” Netanyahu said in response to a question about whether Israel would retaliate.

The prime minister added that Iran would never acquire nuclear weapons, something he said he had addressed with U.S. President Joe Biden.

"The Iranians will not have nuclear weapons -- with or without a [nuclear] agreement," Netanyahu said. "I said that to my friend Biden as well."

The Israeli-owned MV Helios Ray, a vehicle carrier, was traveling from the Saudi port of Dammam to Singapore when it was struck by an explosion on February 25. The Bahamian-flagged vessel, registered in the Isle of Man, is currently docked in Dubai, where an Israeli team has been sent to investigate.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on February 27 that Iran was likely behind the explosion, which did not cause any casualties. The ship’s Israeli owner said the blast had left two 1.5-meter-diameter holes in the side of the vessel.

Gantz said it was known that Iran was looking to target Israeli infrastructure and citizens.

Iran blamed Israel for the assassination of its top nuclear scientist in November and vowed to retaliate.

Meanwhile, overnight Syrian state media reported suspected Israeli air strikes south of Damascus.

Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes on Iranian and affiliated forces in Syria, where Israel says it seeks to prevent Tehran from entrenching on its doorstep.

The explosion on the Israeli vessel occurred around the same time as U.S. air strikes on February 25 targeted Iran-backed militia groups in eastern Syria believed to be behind a spate of recent rocket attacks on U.S. interests in Iraq.

It also comes amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran over the fate of the 2015 nuclear deal. Biden says his new administration is open to diplomacy with Tehran after his predecessor, Donald Trump, withdrew from the nuclear accord and reimposed sanctions, prompting Iran to gradually breach its commitments.

But the two sides remain locked in disagreement over which country must move first, with Iran wanting immediate sanctions relief and the United States demanding Iran first return to compliance with its nuclear commitments.

Israel has been one of the most vocal opponents of the nuclear accord.

Iran or its regional proxies are believed to be behind a number of attacks on shipping in the strategic Persian Gulf in recent years, including incidents involving two Saudi oil tankers in May 2019. Iran has denied carrying out those attacks.

With reporting by AP, Kan, and Reuters