Israeli Fighter Jet Shot Down After Hitting ‘Iranian Sites’ In Syria

The Israeli military says one of its F-16 fighter jets was shot down by Syrian antiaircraft fire after it struck "Iranian sites" in the country in retaliation for a drone flight that crossed into Israeli territory.

The Israeli military said early on February 10 that the F-16 jet went down in northern Israel. It said two crewmembers were recovered and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The Israeli Defense Force “has targeted the Iranian control systems in Syria that sent the UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] into Israeli airspace,” Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said on Twitter.

“Massive Syrian Anti-Air fire, one F16 crashed in Israel, pilots safe," he added.

An earlier statement said, "A combat helicopter successfully intercepted an Iranian UAV that was launched from Syria and infiltrated Israel."

"The aircraft was identified by air-defense systems and was under supervision before being intercepted."

"In response, the Israeli Defense Forces struck Iranian sites in Syria," it said.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and Haaretz