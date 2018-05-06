Israel’s Netanyahu To Attend Victory Day Parade, Meet Putin

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on May 9 to discuss regional issues.

Netanyahu's office on May 5 said the meeting of the two leaders will take place at the Kremlin after the Israeli prime minister attends the traditional Victory Day parade marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany.

Netanyahu has joined U.S. President Donald Trump in calling for flaws in the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran to be “fixed.”

Russia, the United States, France, Germany, Britain, and China signed the deal, which provides Tehran with relief for sanctions in return for curbs on Iran’s nuclear program.

Russia, France, Germany, Britain, and China have urged Washington to remain part of the deal, saying it is the best way to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear arms. However, the Western allies have also expressed concerns about the terms.

Israel has also raised concerns about Iran’s increased military presence in Syria. Russia and Iran back Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the seven-year civil war, while the United States and Turkey back differing antigovernment rebels.

