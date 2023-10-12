'We Kept Silent': Russian Émigré Listened From Safe Room As Hamas Militants Ransacked Her House

A Russian-born émigré tells Current Time how her family hid in a safe room as Hamas gunmen searched their home in Israel. Maria Ballach moved to Israel 20 years ago and is a resident of Kibbutz Nahal Oz, an Israeli village near the border with Gaza. She says her husband and infant child could hear the attackers talking, and looting their home. Ballach credits the reinforced latch on the safe room door for saving their lives as Hamas militants repeatedly tried to enter.