Israel Says It Downed Russian-Made Syrian Spy Drone Over Golan Heights

The Israeli military fired a Patriot missile on November 11 to shoot down a Russian-made spy drone over the Golan Heights on November 11, the army said.

"It is apparently Russian-manufactured and belongs to the Syrian regime," military spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Jonathan Conricus said.

"It was a reconnaissance UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) and not an attack UAV and we are checking whether there is any connection to Iran and Hizballah," Conricus said.

The Israeli military did not provide any immediate evidence that the drone was Russian-made or belonged to Syria.



The Patriot is a U.S.-made surface-to-air missile system.

Israel took control of the Golan Heights in a 1967 war. Syria demands its return.

There have been a number of missiles that landed inside Israeli-controlled areas during the Syrian civil war.

Israel has launched strikes inside Syrian territory in response.

