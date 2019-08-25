Israel Says Its Jets Strike In Syria To Prevent Iran-Backed 'Killer Drone Attack'

Israel's military says its air force struck inside Syria to prevent Iranian-linked forces from launching an armed drone attack inside Israeli territory.

Military spokesman Jonathan Conricus told reporters on August 24 that Israeli aircraft were "able to thwart an Iranian attempt led by the Quds force from Syria to conduct an attack on Israeli targets in northern Israel using killer drones."

The Quds force is the external arm of Iran’s hard-line Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

Another Israeli military spokesman, Avichay Adraee, tweeted that warplanes struck several targets in the village of Aqraba southeast of the capital, Damascus.

Prior to the Israeli announcement, Syria's air defenses said they responded overnight to "hostile" targets over the capital, Damascus, claiming to have shot down all incoming missiles before they reached their targets.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP