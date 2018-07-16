Reports Detail Israeli Raid On Iran's Nuclear Documents

Israel has revealed new details of how its spy agency smuggled out nuclear documents from Iran earlier this year, although the material does not appear to provide evidence that Iran failed to fulfill its commitments under the 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.

The information reported by The New York Times and The Washington Post on July 15 shed more light on the Mossad operation in January but offered few other details beyond what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed in April when he announced the results of the raid.

Netanyahu claimed Israeli intelligence seized 55,000 pages of documents and 183 CDs on Iran's disputed nuclear program dating back to 2003. Iran maintains the entire collection is fraudulent.

After his announcement in late April, the Israeli leader gave U.S. President Donald Trump a briefing at the White House and argued it was another reason Trump should abandon the 2015 nuclear deal.

In May, Trump withdrew from the deal.

Tehran has always claimed its nuclear program was only for peaceful purposes.

The New York Times reported on July 15 that Mossad agents had six hours and 29 minutes to break into a nuclear facility in the Iranian capital, Tehran, before the guards arrived in the morning.

In that time, they infiltrated the facility, disabled alarms, and unlocked safes to extract the secret documents before leaving undetected.

