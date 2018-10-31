Istanbul’s chief prosecutor says Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled and his body “cut in pieces” in a premeditated killing immediately upon entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

The prosecutor, Irfan Fidan, on October 31 also said that Khashoggi’s body was disposed of following the killing nearly a month ago but that his remains have still not been located.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and an outspoken critic of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, went missing on October 2 after visiting the Saudi Consulate to complete paperwork needed to marry his Turkish fiancee.

Riyadh denies the ruling royal family was involved in the killing, which has caused global outrage, and blames "rogue agents."

Fidan's comments came as Saudi Attorney General Saud al-Mojeb, who has been in Istanbul for three days in connection with the investigation, was due to depart Turkey.

Fidan said Mojeb’s visit produced "no concrete results…despite all our well-intentioned efforts to reveal the truth."

Mojeb has acknowledged that the killing was premeditated, and the Saudis vowed to investigate and prosecute those responsible in Saudi Arabia.

Turkey is seeking the extradition of 18 Saudi suspects detained in the kingdom in connection with the killing.

Some reports have claimed that suspects in the case have links to the crown prince.

