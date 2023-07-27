News
Italy's Senate Votes To Recognize Holodomor Famine In Ukraine As Genocide
The Italian parliament's upper chamber, the Senate, voted on July 26 to recognize the Holodomor -- the starvation of millions in Ukraine in the 1930s under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin -- as genocide. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed gratitude to Italy, saying, "This important step restores historical justice, honors millions of victims, and warns future generations against the crime of genocide." In all, 28 countries have recognized as genocide the 1932-33 famine that occurred as Stalin's police forced peasants in Ukraine to join collective farms by requisitioning their grain and other foodstuffs. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
More News
Zelenskiy Visits Dnipro As Russia Launches More Deadly Strikes On Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 27 traveled to the city of Dnipro, which has been repeatedly subjected to air attacks, as Russian forces unleashed a fresh wave of drone and missile strikes overnight on targets in Ukraine, causing civilian victims and damage.
"We began the working day in Dnipro," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram. "Close attention to providing troops with ammunition...the effectiveness of using existing air-defense systems and strengthening the air shield," Zelenskiy wrote, referring to the topics of discussion with the military and regional officials.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Meanwhile, Odesa region governor Oleh Kiper said early on July 27 that Kalibr missiles launched from a Russian submarine in the Black Sea killed a security guard and damaged a cargo terminal. Odesa, Ukraine's main Black Sea port, has been repeatedly targeted by Russian attacks since Moscow's exiting a UN-brokered grain export deal earlier this month.
Separately, the General Staff of the Armed Forces said in its morning report that Russia once again used Iranian-made Shahed drones, adding that information about the consequences of the drone strikes is currently being clarified.
"Unfortunately, there are victims among the civilian population, and residential buildings were destroyed," the military said.
Two civilians were also killed by Russian shelling over the past 24 hours in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Kharkiv, regional authorities reported on July 27.
Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said Russia has damaged or destroyed 26 port installations and grain storage facilities since refusing to extend the deal that would have allowed the continued export of Ukrainian food to the world.
Kubrakov, speaking late on July 26, said the goal of the Russian attacks "to deprive the world of Ukrainian food, thus creating a global food crisis."
NATO allies and Ukraine on July 26 condemned Russia’s decision to withdraw from the Black Sea grain deal and what they said were Russia's deliberate attempts to stop Ukraine’s agricultural exports.
In a statement issued after a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in Brussels, NATO said the allies also condemned Russia’s recent missile attacks on Odesa, Mykolayiv, and other port cities, including Moscow’s "cynical" drone attack on the Ukrainian grain storage facility in the Danube port city of Reni, which is close to Ukraine's border with NATO-member Romania.
“Russia continues to show utter disrespect for international law and for the people worldwide who depend on Ukrainian grain," NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said in the statement. "We stand in solidarity with our Black Sea Allies, we will continue to protect one another, and we will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.”
In addition, NATO allies said they would step up surveillance in the Black Sea region, including with maritime patrol aircraft and drones.
Zelenskiy welcomed the council's "сlear and unequivocal condemnation" of Russia's withdrawal from the grain deal.
The NATO-Ukraine Council serves as a platform for exchanges during crisis situations and aims to foster closer cooperation until Ukraine can fulfil conditions for NATO membership.
The deal expired on July 17 after Russia quit in a move the United Nations said would "strike a blow to people in need everywhere."
Moscow said its reason for quitting the deal was that its demands to improve exports of its grain and fertilizer were not met.
Russia also said ships traveling to Ukraine's Black Sea ports would be seen as possibly carrying military cargoes.
Russia fired a barrage of missiles at Ukraine during the NATO-Ukraine council meeting. Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said the Ukrainian military shot down Russian missiles in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions late on July 26.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian Fighter Jet Strikes Another American Drone Over Syria In Sixth Incident This Month
A Russian fighter jet fired flares and struck a U.S. drone over Syrian airspace on July 26, the White House confirmed. It was the sixth reported incident this month in a string of harassing maneuvers that have ratcheted up tensions. The United States has said Russian warplanes have flown dangerously close to American manned and unmanned aircraft, putting crews and the planes at risk and raising questions as to what the United States may need to do in response. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Azerbaijan Blocks Armenian Convoy To Nagorno-Karabakh, Accuses Yerevan Of 'Provocation'
Azerbaijan has refused to allow through the Lachin Corridor a convoy of trucks that Armenia said were delivering emergency food aid to the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The Lachin Corridor, the only road linking Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh, has been blocked by Baku for more than seven months.
The Armenian government said on July 25 that it will try to send 360 tons of flour, cooking oil, sugar, and other basic foodstuffs to Nagorno-Karabakh to alleviate severe food shortages there caused by the blockade.
Armenian officials expressed hope that Russian peacekeepers would escort the relief supplies.
Nineteen Armenian trucks reached the entrance to the Lachin Corridor late in the afternoon on July 26 but remained stranded there in the following hours, with Baku refusing to let them though an Azerbaijani checkpoint set up there in April.
In a statement, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemned the aid convoy as a "provocation" and said it was an attack on Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.
A senior aide to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Yerevan should renounce "territorial claims" to his country.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian defended the attempted delivery of the humanitarian aid.
"We cannot turn a blind eye to the situation that Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh are currently facing," Pashinian wrote on Twitter.
"The 360 tons of vitally important foodstuff sent to Nagorno-Karabakh [are] exclusively for humanitarian purposes."
Tensions have been high over the situation on the Lachin Corridor.
Azerbaijan earlier this month suspended traffic through a checkpoint on the corridor pending an investigation after it said "various types of contraband" had been discovered in the Red Cross vehicles coming from Armenia.
The suspension of traffic heightened concerns over a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Both Armenia and separatist authorities in the enclave have said that Azerbaijan has blockaded the territory since December, resulting in shortages of food, medicines, and energy.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, a predominantly Armenian-populated mountainous enclave that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. The most recent war lasted six weeks in late 2020 and left 7,000 soldiers on both sides.
As a result of the war, Azerbaijan regained control over a part of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts. The war ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to serve as peacekeepers.
Shi'ite Scholars Ask Mourners To Tone Down Muharram Observance After Taliban Imposed Restrictions
The Council of Shi’ite Scholars of Afghanistan on July 26 published a declaration calling on mourners to scale back their activities during ceremonies to mark the start of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar.
The council's declaration called on mourners to refrain from programs and street processions during the observance of Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram. Mourners instead were asked to go individually to two the Abul Fazl and Sakhi shrines in Kabul.
The declaration said the decisions were based on security reasons.
The declaration also instructed young mourners to donate blood to Imam Hussain's Blood Bank in Kabul instead of taking part in self-flagellation rituals that cause them to bleed.
From the first to the 10th day of the month of Muharram, Afghan Shi’ite Muslims commemorate the death anniversary of Imam Hussain, the prophet of Islam’s grandson, and his followers in the battle of Karbala in 6th century. Shi’ite Muslims commemorate these days with large gatherings and perform religious ceremonies.
Before the Taliban seized power in August 2021, the observance of Muharram occurred with few restrictions. Shi’a under the Western-backed Afghan government were free to go out in cities in cars and on motorcycles, playing religious songs and carrying black flags to signify grief. They also distributed sweets and food.
The council’s declaration came after the Taliban imposed restrictions on Muharram, also citing security concerns. The move was widely opposed by Afghan Shi'a.
Shi’ite religious scholar Ayatollah Syed Mohsen Hojat on July 25 asked his followers to celebrate the Muharram ceremony without regard to the restrictions of the Taliban-led government.
“When the government wants to limit us, standing against it is not only my job, it is not only your job, but it is what we all should do,” Hojat said. “We should stand by each other. We live in this country and support the government until they don't oppose our religion. But if they ask us to lower the flag and not follow traditions, we shouldn't listen to them.”
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid did not respond to Radio Azadi’s request for comment on Hojat’s statement.
Mujahid previously announced harsher restrictions on processions during Muharram, saying that observers should refrain from organizing gatherings and should hold ceremonies in particular mosques and Shi’ite shrines.
There have been several attacks on Shi’a in Afghanistan resulting in deaths and injuries in the past years in the month of Muharram. The militant group Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
A number of Shi’ite clerics in Kabul on July 22 asked the Taliban government to protect the Muharram ceremony without any restrictions. The head of Council of Shi’ite Scholars, Sayed Hussain Alimi Balkhi, reiterated this demand in an interview with Radio Azadi on Monday July 24.
Some Shi’ite mourners say they are currently conducting ceremonies while taking into account the limitations put in place by the Taliban-led government.
Qari Ali Faizi, a resident of Kabul, on July 26 told Radio Azadi that considering the restrictions imposed by the government and security problems, the site of a ceremony had been transferred.
In some videos published on social media, the date of which was not known, a Taliban soldier can be seen hitting a mourner with sticks. The Taliban has not responded to the videos.
Ukraine's SBU Claims Responsibility For October Crimea Bridge Blast
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) claimed responsibility for the first time on July 26 for an explosion that badly damaged the bridge linking the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula with Russia in October 2022. The explosion, which Russian authorities said was caused by a truck bomb, left three people dead. Speaking on Ukrainian national television, SBU head Vasyl Malyuk said his agency was behind the attack. "It is one of our actions," he said, referring to the explosion on October 8. To read the original story by AP, click here.
- By Reuters
Czechs Sue Russia Over Lease Payments On Embassy Land
The Czech Foreign Ministry said it filed a lawsuit against Russia for compensation of 53 million crowns ($2.44 million) over lease payments on land in Prague and other cities used by the country's embassy. In May, the Czech government rescinded orders from the 1970s and 1980s, made by the country's then communist rulers, that granted Russia the use of dozens of plots of lands for free. Russia would henceforth have to pay leases on the plots, the Foreign Ministry said after the orders were cancelled. Russia said retroactive demands for rent looked "like a ransom demand at the state level." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Supreme Court Annuls Protester's Death Sentence, Case To Be Reviewed
Iran's Supreme Court has annulled the death sentence of Mohammad Ghabadloo, a protester who was arrested amid a crackdown on nationwide unrest last year.
Ghabadloo, 22, was sentenced to death on charges of "waging war against God" and "spreading corruption on earth" after an incident where he allegedly ran over a high-ranking police officer during protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody for an alleged hijab violation.
Ghabadloo's lawyer, Amir Reisian, said on Twitter that the case will be referred to a court, which will examine issues related to Ghabadloo's mental health.
"Waging war against God" and "corruption on Earth" are charges often leveled by Iran's judiciary in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government.
But with months of unrest over Amini's death in September 2022 for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly rattling the country, courts have taken to using the charge against protesters who have flooded the streets in mass demonstrations.
Ghabadloo suffers from a nervous disorder and appeared before a court headed by Judge Abolqasem Salavati of the Revolutionary Court in November.
The court proceedings were televised by state-run media, a tactic commonly employed by the government to help try to quell the protests. Critics have frequently labelled these so-called public courts as "staged" and marred by "forced confessions."
In a recent message from prison, Ghabadloo described his mental state by saying: "I feel the roughness of the noose around my neck every moment. I am always ready for them to call my name to solitary confinement."
Ghabadloo also reached out to the family of Farid Karampor, the special forces officer he was accused of killing, writing: "I never intended to kill anyone.... I never even saw his face."
The Twitter account Dadban, a platform providing free legal counsel to protesters and victims, shared a message stating, "Ghabadloo's case is full of contradictions."
It said the forensic medical report indicated that the police officer was killed as a result of being hit in the head with a hard object, "presumably in a skirmish and not a car accident."
It also confirmed a skirmish took place on the day of the officer's funeral, as per accounts given by police commanders.
Iranians have demonstrated across the country since Amini's death, with women and schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In the face of mass protests around the country since Amini's death, the authorities have warned of harsher penalties for participants in the unrest.
Seven convicted protesters have already been executed and others are on death row after being handed death sentences.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Activist Sentenced Again For 2009 Presidential Campaign Speeches
Ahmad Zeidabadi, a prominent Iranian political activist, has been sentenced to a year of punitive imprisonment and 50 lashes in a case he says is linked to speeches he gave during the 2009 presidential election.
Zeidabadi, who has previously served time as a political prisoner, disclosed on his Telegram channel that the charges in the case heard in a court in the central city of Arak were "propaganda against the system" and "spreading lies with the intention of disturbing public opinion."
He linked the court's decision to speeches he delivered during the 2009 presidential election campaign in support of then-presidential candidate Mehdi Karrubi. It is the second time he has been incarcerated for the same offense.
In 2009, Zeidabadi, who is also a journalist, was sentenced to six years in prison, five years of internal exile, and a lifetime ban from social and political activities for "propaganda against the system" and "conspiracy to disrupt national security."
After completing his six-year prison term, he was exiled to Gonabad in the northeastern province of Khorasan in 2015.
Zeidabadi explained that the verdict was issued in absentia in 2010 due to his status declared as "unknown," even though he was in prison. Unaware of the case, he did not request a retrial, leading to the confirmation of the sentence 14 years later.
He noted he had already served his punishment for the charge and therefore, this part of the sentence should be annulled due to the principle of "res judicata" or "the matter has already been judged."
In recent months, Iranian authorities have escalated their crackdown on journalists.
In another case, Nilufar Hamedi, a journalist who has been incarcerated for the past 10 months, had another hearing on July 25.
Hamedi, a reporter for the Shargh newspaper, previously published an image of the grieving grandparents of Mahsa Amini, a young woman whose death after being detained by morality police in September 2022 sparked months of nationwide protests.
Another court session was also scheduled on July 26 for Elaheh Mohammadi, a journalist for the Ham-Mihan newspaper. She was arrested following her reporting on Amini's funeral procession.
Both journalists face charges including "collaborating with the adversarial U.S. government" and "conducting propaganda activities against the regime."
They both denied the accusations during their initial court appearances.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Images Show More Military Equipment Gathered At 'Wagner Camp' In Belarus
Military equipment and vehicles believed to belong to the private Wagner mercenary group continue to move to a site in the village of Tsel in eastern Belarus that is believed to be a site where troops from Yevgeny Prigozhin's company have settled after its aborted mutiny in Russia last month.
Images from the Planet Labs service published on July 25 show at least 750 pieces of equipment and trucks of different types near the tent camp in what used to be a former garrison for members of a Belarusian missile brigade.
Since July 19, the amount of equipment and cars has been building steadily and now includes 62 tent-covered trucks, 534 minibuses, vans, SUVs, pickups, and regular cars, 33 buses of various types, 99 trucks, including some with platforms and construction equipment on them, and 26 trucks and armored vehicles used to transport military personnel.
The Belarusian Hajun Telegram channel that monitors the movement of military equipment in Belarus said on July 25 it had registered at least 11 columns of military vehicles and equipment most likely belonging to Wagner that had entered Belarus and moved to Tsel since July 11.
Last week, Prigozhin, Wagner's founder and leader, appeared to be in Belarus in a video welcoming his fighters and saying they would help to turn the country's army into the second-best in the world.
The fate of Prigozhin and his Wagner troops has been unclear since a short-lived mutiny on June 23-24, the biggest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin's 23 years in power.
The authoritarian ruler of Belarus and Putin's close ally, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, was involved in talks ending the mutiny by agreeing with Prigozhin and Putin to host the Wagner troops, and their leader, in Belarus.
Days after the agreement, a tent camp began to appear in Tsel.
Wagner troops played a key role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, helping take much of the town of Bakhmut after nearly 10 months of intense fighting. Prigozhin has said he lost 20,000 men during the Bakhmut operation.
Kremlin Says Less Than One-Third Of African Leaders Invited To St. Petersburg Summit To Attend
The Kremlin says less than one-third of the presidents invited will attend the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg on July 27-28. Russian President Vladimir Putin's aide Yury Ushakov said on July 26 that, out of 54 African delegations invited to the summit, only 17 will be led by presidents. In addition, 10 will be headed by prime ministers, while the rest will be led by less senior officials. Five countries refused to take part in the event. In the first such summit held in 2019 in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, 45 African delegations were led by presidents or prime ministers. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian-Ukrainian Citizen In Moscow Gets 22 Years In Prison On Sabotage Charges
A Moscow court on July 26 sentenced Sergei Belavin, a Russian-Ukrainian dual citizen, to 22 years in prison on sabotage charges. Investigators said Belavin used a handmade explosive device in June 2022 to blow up a railway segment in the Bryansk region that borders Ukraine. It is not known how Belavin pleaded. According to the OVD-Info human rights group, after Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, at least 636 individuals were arrested for expressing their anti-war stances, of whom 39 were charged with arson or bomb attacks on railways or military conscription centers. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
EU Agrees To Adopt 'Restrictive Measures' On Belarus For Its Involvement In Ukraine War
Ambassadors from the European Union's 27 member states have agreed to adopt "restrictive measures" against Belarus over its assistance to Russia in Moscow's war against Ukraine. "Today, EU ambassadors agreed on adopting restrictive measures in view of the situation in Belarus and the involvement of Belarus in the Russian aggression against Ukraine. The measures include listings of individuals and entities," Spain, the current holder of the bloc's rotating presidency, said in a tweet. It gave no further details.
Russia And Belarus Not Among 203 Countries Invited To Paris Olympics
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has formally invited 203 countries to compete in the 2024 Paris Games, notably excluding Russia and Belarus from the list.
Speaking at a ceremony marking one year until the start of the 2024 Summer Games, IOC President Thomas Bach said on July 26 that the event "will be more inclusive, younger, more urban and more sustainable."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The question of athletes from Russia and Belarus competing in the games has been debated since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Despite not getting an invitation -- Guatemala was the only other country with a national Olympic committee to not receive a place -- the possibility remains for athletes from Belarus and Russia to participate.
The IOC has previously announced that it will take its decision on the participation of individual, neutral athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport, "in line with the recommendations for International Federations and international sports event organizers on the participation of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport in international competitions, at the appropriate time."
Last week the International Gymnastics Federation (IGF) decided to admit Russian and Belarusian athletes to competitions under a neutral team from January 1, 2024, while earlier this month the General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia voted to allow a maximum of 500 competitors from the countries to compete so that they may seek to qualify for the Paris Games.
Ukraine has insisted that, given Russia's aggression in Ukraine and the assistance that Belarus has provided in the war effort, Russian and Belarusian athletes should not be present at international sports arenas.
Bach said more than 7 million tickets have been sold for the Paris Olympics, which will be the first ever gamess with gender parity as the IOC has allocated exactly the same number of quota places to female and male athletes.
Guatemala was excluded from the list of invitees as it is currently suspended from the Olympic movement due to alleged government interference with the independence of the country's National Olympic Committee.
Ukraine Says Another Ex-Lawmaker Is Suspected Of High Treason
KYIV -- Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigations (DBR) says former lawmaker Vadym Rabinovych, who is currently out the country, is suspected of high treason.
According to the DBR, Rabinovych, who represented the pro-Russia Opposition Platform-For Life (OPZZh) party in parliament, "spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda among the Ukrainian population and European Union member states" in an attempt to help Russia "reach its political and military goals in Ukraine."
A day earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said another former Russia-friendly lawmaker, Yevhen Murayev, was also suspected of high treason. Murayev, 46, is also out of Ukraine currently. According to the SBU, Murayev used his Nashi (Ours) television channel, which is now banned in Ukraine, to promote Russian propaganda.
Weeks before Russia launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February last year, British intelligence named Murayev as a possible Kremlin-friendly politician that Moscow wanted to bring to power in Ukraine.
Also on July 25, a court in Kyiv sent lawmaker Oleksandr Ponomaryov, who is also an OPZZH member, to pretrial detention on a high treason charge.
Investigators say Ponomaryov collaborated with Russia-imposed officials in Ukraine's territories occupied by Russian troops after Moscow launched it full-scale aggression against Ukraine last year.
Skhemy (Schemes), an investigative project run by RFE/RL, revealed earlier that Ponomaryov has held Russian citizenship for at least 18 years.
In May, the SBU announced that another OPZZh member and former lawmaker Oleh Voloshyn was suspected of high treason. Voloshyn fled Ukraine for Russia shortly before Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine last year.
In June 2022, a court in Ukraine banned OPZZh, which was founded and led by Viktor Medvedchuk, a longtime Ukrainian political fixture and reportedly a godfather to Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughter.
Medvedchuk was arrested in 2021 on charges of treason and terrorism financing and later placed under house arrest on bail.
Shortly after Russia launched its invasion, Medvedchuk escaped house arrest, but was rearrested in April while trying to flee to Russia.
In September, Ukrainian authorities handed the 68-year-old politician over to Russia in a prisoner exchange.
Trial Related To Killing Of 4-Year-Old During 2022 Unrest Starts In Kazakhstan
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- The high-profile trial of a suspect allegedly involved in the killing of a 4-year-old child during unrest in Kazakhstan last year that claimed at least 238 lives has started in the Central Asian nation's largest city, Almaty.
Aikorkem Meldekhan was shot dead in Almaty -- most likely by military personnel according to official investigations -- when she and other members of her family were in a car on their way to a grocery store on January 7, 2022. The vehicle was sprayed with at least 20 bullets, also wounding Aikorkem's 15-year-old sister. A forensic investigation concluded that the bullets were shot from firearms used by the military.
The defendant in the case, a military serviceman, Aidos Zhuman, pleaded not guilty to the charge of abuse of power with the use of firearms that led to the death of a child, as the trial started on July 26 at a military court.
If found guilty, Zhuman may face up to seven years in prison.
Lawyers of Meldekhan's family have insisted that the case should be sent back for additional investigation and that the charge be changed from abuse of power to murder of a minor and attempted murder. They also want other military personnel involved in the deadly shooting brought to justice.
The girl's family also requested that probes be launched against investigators and prosecutors who initially closed the case.
Hundreds of people are believed to have been killed by Kazakh security forces during a brutal crackdown on anti-government protesters in January 2022.
WATCH: RFE/RL reports on the unrest in Kazakhstan in January 2022
With the country in the throes of unrest, President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev gave police and military troops the controversial order to "shoot to kill without warning." He justified the order by saying "20,000 extremists trained in foreign terrorist camps" had seized Almaty airport and other objects. No evidence of foreign-trained demonstrators was ever presented.
The order sparked an outcry and Aikorkem's picture turned into an image symbolizing the victims of the crackdown, many of whom were killed -- some by torture -- by police, security forces, and military personnel, including troops of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, whom Toqaev invited into the country "to restore law and order."
In May 2022, a mural with Aikorkem's face and the question: "Sirs, which of you shot me?"appeared on a building in central Almaty, but officials quickly painted over it.
Meanwhile, the Committee of National Security has pressured Aikorkem's father, Aidos Meldekhan, to refrain from talking to journalists or from making public statements about his family's ordeal. Fearing for the safety of his family, Meldekhan says he sent them to an unspecified country.
Kazakh authorities have not identified all victims of the deadly developments from last year's protests, which many in Kazakhstan now call Qandy Qantar (Bloody January).
Kazakh authorities have said that 238 people were killed across the country during the unrest, including six people tortured to death while in police custody.
Human rights groups have demanded a thorough international investigation of the violence, providing evidence proving that peaceful demonstrators and others who had nothing to do with the protests were among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
Kazakh officials have rejected calls for international investigation.
Tajikistan Labels Opposition Group's Website Extremist
DUSHANBE -- Tajikistan's Prosecutor-General's Office says the Central Asian nation's Supreme Court has labeled the New Tajikistan 2 website -- which belongs to the opposition Group 24 movement -- as extremist and banned its activities in the country.
The statement on July 26 added that all social networks and YouTube accounts belonging to more than 20 New Tajikistan 2 website authors had also been banned and blocked in Tajikistan. The Prosecutor-General's Office said any cooperation with the banned sites and its authors is punishable by up to eight years in prison.
The self-exiled leader of Group 24, Suhrob Zafar, told RFE/RL that the authorities' move will not affect the activities of his movement and its website.
Group 24 was labeled as terrorist and extremist and banned in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic in 2014. In March 2015, the movement's founder, businessman Umarali Quvatov, was assassinated in Istanbul.
Last week, Tajik authorities labeled as extremist and banned the popular Pamir Daily News website, which covers developments in Tajikistan's volatile Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region, citing "the defense of Tajikistan's constitutional order, security, and sovereignty."
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists condemned the move and called on Dushanbe to reverse the decision.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who has run the Central Asian nation with an iron fist for almost 30 years, has been criticized by international human rights groups over his administration's alleged disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism.
Last year, Tajik courts sentenced seven journalists and bloggers to prison terms ranging from seven years to 21 years on charges of spreading false information, involvement in the activities of extremist groups, and cooperation with banned organizations. The journalists, their supporters, and human rights groups have called the charges trumped-up and politically motivated.
International human rights groups, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and governments of the United States and the European Union have called on the Tajik government to drop all charges against the journalists and release them.
Tajikistan was ranked 152nd in Reporters Without Borders' 2022 World Press Freedom Index, and designated "Not Free" in Freedom House's 2022 Global Freedom Status, with a score of 8/100.
Moscow Court Sentences Cybersecurity Company Chief To 14 Years
The Moscow City Court has sentenced Ilya Sachkov, the head of a leading Russian cybersecurity company, to 14 years in prison on a high treason charge.
The court pronounced the verdict and sentence on July 26 without providing details of the case. It is not clear what exactly Sachkov was accused of as the trial was held behind closed doors, because the court said the case materials were classified.
Prosecutors had sought a sentence of 18 years in prison for the 37-year-old.
Sachkov is the founder of Group-IB, currently known as F.A.C.T.T., a company known for its work in tracking down hackers and fighting theft and cybercrime.
He is one of a group of prominent people, including scientists and cybersecurity officials, to be arrested in Russia on treason charges in recent years. Moscow has faced numerous allegations of being behind cyberattacks on Western countries -- which it has consistently denied.
Investigators have said Sachkov was suspected of passing classified information to a foreign country. No other details were given by officials.
Sachkov was arrested and charged after police searched his company's offices in Moscow in September 2021. He denies any wrongdoing.
Last month, a senior executive at F.A.C.C.T., Nikita Kislitsin, was arrested in Kazakhstan at the request of the United States, where he is wanted for allegedly buying personal data obtained through the 2012 hack of Formspring, a now-defunct social media site that allowed users to receive answers to questions.
In late June, the Tver district court in Moscow said it issued an arrest warrant for Kislitsin in connection with an investigation into illegally accessing computer data in Russia, adding that a legal request would be sent to Kazakhstan to extradite Kislitsin to Russia.
One of Kislitsin's acquaintances and the mastermind of the hacks of the U.S. companies, Yevgeny Nikulin, was extradited to the United States from the Czech Republic in 2018 and sentenced to more than seven years in prison. He was released earlier this year and deported back to Russia.
Group-IB, founded in 2003, has grown markedly in recent years as cybercrimes increase globally.
In addition to Moscow, the company has offices in Singapore, London, New York, and Dubai.
With reporting by Mediazona and TASS
Russian Political Analyst Charged With Online Calls For Terrorism
A court in the northwestern Russian city of Syktyvkar has sent political analyst Boris Kagarlitsky to pretrial detention for at least two months on a charge of making online calls for terrorism. The charge stems from Kagarlitsky's online comments in October 2022 on reports about an attack on the Kerch bridge built by Moscow after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea in 2014. Kagarlitsky told RFE/RL before the hearing that he considered the charge against him politically motivated. In recent months, scores of Russian citizens have been charged with extremism and terrorism for publicly expressing their opinions about Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Moldova To Sharply Reduce Number Of Russian Diplomats Amid 'Destabilization' Fears
Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu has announced that Moldova is drastically reducing the number of accredited Russian diplomats allowed into the country.
Popescu, who made the announcement at the start of a government meeting on July 26, said the move will result in fewer "individuals to destabilize the country."
He added that for decades Moldova has been "the target of quite hostile types of activities and policies on the part of the Russian Federation," with some of those activities carried out through the embassy.
"It's very important that diplomatic missions focus on developing good relations between countries," Popescu said.
"Or, since a sizeable number of diplomats of a country are focused on efforts to destabilize our state...we decided together with the political leadership to limit the number of accredited Russian Federation diplomats so that a smaller number of destabilizing individuals remain here."
Government spokesman Daniel Voda said the number of Russian diplomats will be reduced by some 75 percent -- to 10 from 37 -- and the number of technical personnel to 15 from 34.
Russia must comply with the decision by August 15, the Foreign Ministry said.
Since Moldova gained independence from the former Soviet Union in 1991, Moscow has been continuously holding considerable sway in the country.
Russia still keeps more than 1,000 troops in Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniester, ostensibly as peacekeepers after Chisinau and Russia-backed separatists fought a short but bloody war in 1992 that was curbed by Moscow's intervention on the side of the insurgents.
The small country of 2.6 million has received thousands of Ukrainian refugees and initially voiced fears of a potential Russian invasion aided by the troops stationed in Transdniester.
Russia's Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Vasnetsov was summoned on July 25 to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry following a media investigation that found that there were an "excessive" number of antennas on the roof of the embassy building.
The investigation by The Insider and Jurnal TV found that there are many antennas capable of receiving various electronic signals mounted on the embassy roof and identified individuals who operate the antennas and who are reported to have links with Russian intelligence.
Vasnetsov argued that the antennas were installed during the construction of the embassy in the late 1990s when phone networks and the Internet were of poor quality in Moldova.
"This so-called espionage scandal is just an excuse to implement a decision already made some time ago to reduce the number of diplomatic staff," Vasnetsov said after the meeting.
"In our opinion, this move seriously undermines the dialogue between our countries and is not in the spirit of friendly relations."
Since beating Moscow-backed incumbent Igor Dodon in November 2020, U.S.-educated President Maia Sandu has firmly steered Moldova toward the West and last year gained an invitation for her country to open negotiations for European Union membership.
With reporting by nordnews.md
NATO-Ukraine Council Condemns Russia's Withdrawal From Black Sea Grain Deal
NATO allies and Ukraine on July 26 condemned Russia's decision to withdraw from the Black Sea grain deal and what they said were Russia's deliberate attempts to stop Ukraine's agricultural exports.
In a statement issued after a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in Brussels, NATO said the allies also condemned Russia's recent missile attacks on Odesa, Mykolayiv, and other port cities, including Moscow's "cynical" drone attack on the Ukrainian grain-storage facility in the Danube port city of Reni, which is very close to the border with NATO-member Romania.
"Russia continues to show utter disrespect for international law and for the people worldwide who depend on Ukrainian grain," NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said in the statement. "We stand in solidarity with our Black Sea Allies, we will continue to protect one another, and we will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
In addition, NATO allies said they would step up surveillance in the Black Sea region, including with maritime patrol aircraft and drones.
The British Defense Ministry said earlier that Russia may be preparing a blockade of Ukraine in the Black Sea.
"Russia's Black Sea Fleet has altered its posture since Russia pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, in preparedness to enforce a blockade on Ukraine," it said in its daily intelligence update.
"The modern corvette Sergei Kotov has deployed to the southern Black Sea, patrolling the shipping lane between the Bosphorus and Odesa. There is a realistic possibility that it will form part of a task group to intercept commercial vessels Russia believes are heading to Ukraine," it said.
The NATO-Ukraine Council serves as a platform for exchanges during crisis situations and aims to foster closer cooperation until Ukraine can fulfil conditions for NATO membership.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy requested the meeting in response to Russia's decision last week to suspend its participation in the agreement on the safe export of Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports.
The deal expired on July 17 after Russia quit in a move the United Nations said would "strike a blow to people in need everywhere."
Moscow said its reason for quitting the deal was that its demands to improve the exports of its grain and fertilizer were not met.
Russia also said that ships travelling to Ukraine's Black Sea ports would be seen as possibly carrying military cargoes.
The NATO statement said the allies noted that the warning "has created new risks for miscalculation and escalation, as well as serious impediments to freedom of navigation."
Zelenskiy welcomed the council's "сlear and unequivocal condemnation" of Russia's withdrawal from the grain deal.
"Established only two weeks ago in Vilnius, the Council has already proved to be an effective mechanism for crisis consultations," Zelenskiy said on Twitter, referring to the NATO summit in Lithuania earlier this month.
Ukraine will "continue to fulfil its obligations in providing global food security.... We stay united with the Alliance as we are moving along the path towards our NATO membership," Zelenskiy said.
Ukraine's mission to NATO also issued a statement after the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting. It said the allies emphasized that Russia alone was responsible for the food-security crisis in the world, and the use of food as a weapon is unacceptable.
The NATO allies "also expressed their readiness, both individually and within the alliance, to contribute to the establishment of alternative ways of ensuring the export of Ukrainian grain, in particular, using the possibilities of railway transportation and the capacities of the ports of individual NATO member states."
Zelenskiy spoke earlier with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about how to ensure the flow of Ukrainian grain to international markets amid fresh air strikes by Russia on the port city of Odesa and the capital, Kyiv.
"First and foremost, we talked about protecting our southern regions, in particular Odesa, the normal life of people and the work of our ports," he said in the video. "Rishi and I discussed possible steps and the possible number of air-defense batteries. The United Kingdom can become the leader whose assistance with air defense systems will guarantee real security."
Sunak said he made it clear during the call with Zelenskiy that any efforts by Russia to prevent grain from leaving Ukraine would be "completely unacceptable."
Meanwhile, Russia said on July 26 it will not speak at a UN Security Council meeting on the grain deal, citing Britian's decision to block Moscow-aligned Orthodox Bishop Gedeon (aka Yuriy Kharon) from testifying at a different Security Council meeting on Kyiv's efforts to get rid of pro-Moscow Orthodox clerics.
In 2019, Kyiv stripped Gedeon of Ukrainian citizenship and deported him to Moscow.
Russia fired a barrage of missiles at Ukraine as the council met. Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said that Russian missiles in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were shot down late on July 26.
An air-raid alert was announced for the entire country around 6 p.m. Kyiv time after the air force reported the launch of cruise missiles from 12 Russian bombers in the Caspian Sea region. Ihnat said Russian troops fired missiles, probably Kinzhal (Dagger) hypersonic missiles, as well as ballistic missiles.
"Regarding the work of air defense, both antiaircraft units and fighters worked," Ihnat said on Ukrainian television, adding that there was information on the downing of cruise missiles in the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
The Ukrainian Air Force said it had intercepted and destroyed 36 cruise missiles fired by Russia during the wave of attacks. It said Ukrainian forces intercepted three Kalibr missiles in the afternoon, and 33 X-101 and X-555 missiles in the early evening.
Another Russian strike in the evening targeted the Khmelnytskiy region in western Ukraine. Information about that strike by MiG-31s that launched four hypersonic Kinzhal missiles was being "clarified," it said.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the governor said on Telegram that the debris of a downed Russian missile caused a fire that was brought under control without causing any casualties.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian defenders over the past 24 hours fought off numerous Russian attacks in Kharkiv while continuing their incremental push in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report on July 26.
"In the Kupyansk direction [of the Kharkiv region], our soldiers are firmly holding the defense," the military said. "At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions [in Zaporizhzhya]," it said, adding that in total, Ukrainian forces fought 26 close combat battles in the past day.
Russian forces shelled and launched air strikes on more than 30 settlements in Zaporizhzhya and the Kherson region in the south, the military said.
Meanwhile, Pavlo Kyrykenko, the governor of the Donetsk region, said a 12-year-old girl died after being wounded in a Russian attack on a river bank in Kostyantynivka, raising the number of those killed to three.
Another child, a 10-year-old boy, was among those killed in the Russian attack on July 24 that Kyrylenko said used cluster munitions. Several other children who were on the river bank were wounded.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
- By Current Time
Russia Raises Duties On Wine, Bans Import Of Fish Products From 'Unfriendly' Countries
The Russian government has raised the duty on imported wine from 12.5 percent to 20 percent and banned the import of finished fish and seafood products from "unfriendly countries." The ban will be in effect until the end of the year, the Ministry of Economic Development said, adding that the measure was taken "in response to Western sanctions." The list of "unfriendly countries" includes the United States, the member countries of the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, and others. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Ukrainian Forces Stave Off Russian Attacks In Kharkiv, Press With Offensive In South
Ukrainian defenders fought off numerous Russian attacks over the past 24 hours in the eastern region of Kharkiv, where Moscow's troops have been attempting to advance, while Kyiv's forces are continuing their incremental push in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report on July 26. "In the Kupyansk direction [of the Kharkiv region], our soldiers are firmly holding the defense," the military said. "At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions [of Zaporizhzhya]," it said, adding that, in total, Ukrainian forces fought 26 close combat battles in the past day. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
- By AFP
North Korea Gives Russian Defense Ministry Delegation 'Warm Welcome'
North Korea rolled out the red carpet for the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, state media said on July 26, with delegations from Moscow and Beijing set to attend Korean War anniversary events, the country's first known foreign visitors since its pandemic border closure. Pyongyang on July 27 will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the signing of the 1953 Korean War armistice, which ended open hostilities and is marked as Victory Day in the North. The Russian national anthem blared throughout Pyongyang International Airport, which was "wrapped up in a warm welcome atmosphere" to greet Shoigu on the evening of July 25, the Korean Central News Agency said. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Opposition Leader In Azerbaijan Arrested On 'Spurious' Charges, Rights Watchdog Says
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called for the release of prominent Azerbaijani opposition leader and scholar Qubad Ibadoglu. The Narimanov district court sent Ibadoglu to pretrial detention for four months on July 24 on charges of production, acquisition, or sale of counterfeit money by an organized group, HRW said. "Ibadoglu's detention falls squarely in a long-standing pattern of pursuing dubious charges against government critics in Azerbaijan," Giorgi Gogia, associate Europe and Central Asia director at HRW, said on July 25. "Such spurious charges appear to serve only one goal -- to silence opposition and critical voices in the country. He should be freed at once."
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Wagner Troops In Belarus 'Want To Go West' Into Poland, Lukashenka Quips During Meeting With Putin2
U.S.-Sanctioned Russian Millionaire Found Dead In His Office3
Erdogan Looks West. What Does It Mean For Putin?4
Russian Drone Strike On Ukrainian Port Of Reni 'An Indirect Attack On Romania, Moldova'5
'We Bury A Lot Of People Here': How One Siberian Village Has Been Emptied By The Ukraine Invasion6
Moscow Hit By Drones As Russia Strikes Key Ukrainian Export Route On Danube Near Romania7
'Out Of Thin Air': Turkmen Unconvinced By New Census Results Amid Severe Population Decline8
Putin Signs Law Raising Age Of People In Military Reserve By Five Years9
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Discusses Grain Exports With U.K. PM As EU Gives Aid To Repair Infrastructure10
Blinken Says Moscow 'Failed A Long Time Ago' In War Goals, But Sees 'Very Hard Fight' Ahead
Subscribe