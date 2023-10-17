News
Jailed Former Kyrgyz Minister's Son Extradited From Turkey
The Kyrgyz State Committee of National Security said on October 17 that Kemelbek Kutmanov, the son of jailed former Natural Resources Minister Dinara Kutmanova, has been extradited from Turkey on corruption charges. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said in July that Kutmanov had been arrested in Turkey at Bishkek's request, adding that Kutmanov was suspected of involvement in the alleged embezzlement of funds at the Kumtor gold mine. His mother, Dinara Kutmanova, who served as natural resources minister from May 2021 till March this year, was arrested in July on suspicion of involvement in the embezzlement, which the ex-minister has rejected. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Hungary's Orban Holds Talks With Russia's Putin On Energy Issues
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China and discussed gas and oil shipments and nuclear energy issues, Orban's press chief said in an e-mailed response to Reuters on October 17. The press chief Bertalan Havasi said that in the talks Orban stressed it was crucial for Europe, including Hungary, for the sanctions on Russia and fighting in Ukraine to end, and for the flow of refugees to come to a halt. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Detention Extended For Russian Election-Monitoring Group Leader
A Moscow court on October 17 extended the pretrial detention of the co-chairman of the Golos movement, Grigory Melkonyants, until at least January 17, 2024. Melkonyants was arrested in August on a charge of "running an undesirable organization," which carries a sentence of up to six years in prison. Police searched the Moscow office of Golos and the homes of the movement's members in Moscow and other parts of Russia on August 17. Established in 2013, Golos has monitored elections in Russia and other countries since the early 2000s. The next presidential election in Russia is scheduled for March 2024. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iran Sentences Crew Of Seized Panamanian-Flagged Tanker
The crew of a Panamanian-flagged tanker seized by Iran last year has been sentenced to a total 22 years in prison by the Revolutionary Court of Bandar Abbas, Iranian state media reported on October 17. It was not immediately clear how many crew members were sentenced and how long each of them were jailed for. In October 2022, Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized a foreign vessel carrying 11 million liters of smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf. The contents of the tanker named Ariana has been transferred to the National Iranian Oil Company, according to the judicial order.
UN Security Council Rejects Russian Resolution On Gaza That Does Not Mention Hamas
The UN Security Council has rejected a Russian draft resolution condemning the escalation of violence in the Middle East, whose text makes no mention of the Hamas attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of more than one 1,300 Israelis and about 200 people being taken hostage. Only four other member countries of the UN Security Council -- China, United Arab Emirates, Mozambique, and Gabon -- voted in favor of the resolution. The United States, France, and Japan voted against. Albania, Brazil, Ghana, Malta, Switzerland and Ecuador abstained. The resolution needed a minimum of nine votes to pass. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine Says It Destroyed Russian Helicopters, Ammo Depot Overnight
Ukrainian forces say they have destroyed Russian military equipment in missile strikes against military airfields in the occupied parts of two regions and reportedly launched a new drone attack on Crimea as Russia again pounded Ukraine with deadly missile and drone strikes.
Ukraine's General Staff said early on October 17 that Ukrainian forces had hit two Russian helicopters, an ammunition depot, and a piece of artillery, without giving details about where the strikes had taken place.
In a separate message, the Center for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram that Ukrainian forces carried out successful strikes on Russian helicopters and other airfield equipment near the occupied cities of Luhansk in the eastern Donetsk region and Berdyansk, in the southern Zaporizhzhya region.
The Ukrainian claim could not be independently verified.
Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhya, denied the Ukrainian strike was successful, saying on Telegram that the missiles were shot down.
Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-installed governor of occupied Crimea, said Russin air defense shot down eight Ukrainian drones that had attacked the peninsula overnight.
Ukraine has not commented on Aksyonov's statement, which could not be immediately verified.
In Donetsk, Russian shelling killed at least two civilians in Pervomaysk and wounded a third one over the past day, the region's governor, Ihor Moroz, said on October 17.
Russian forces also launched several drones and missiles on Ukraine overnight, the General Staff said.
"One Kh-59 guided air missile and six Shahed-136/131 drones were destroyed by air defense forces," the military said in a statement, adding that the consequences of the Russian attack were still being assessed.
On the battlefield, intense fighting continued around the eastern city of Avdiyivka, just north of Donetsk, where Russian forces have been attempting a breakthrough for the past several days.
Ukrainian forces in Avdiyivka repelled more than 10 assaults by the Russian troops, who have been trying to surround the city, the military said.
Ukrainian forces also repelled Russian attacks in the Bakhmut, Kupyansk, Maryinka, and Shakhtar directions, it said, adding that Kyiv's counteroffensive in Zaporizhzhya continues with "partial success" in the direction of Melitopol. The claim could not be independently verified.
The General Staff said that in total, 72 close-quarters battles were fought by Ukrainian troops -- an indication of an uptick in fighting along the whole front line. Combat clashes took place at the front during the past day.
On October 16, the 600th day of Russia's all-out invasion, Ukrainian forces fought 53 battles in total, it said.
With reporting by Reuters
Another Evacuation Flight For Ukrainian Citizens Departs Israel, Says Embassy
The Ukrainian Embassy in Israel announced that a third evacuation flight for Ukrainian citizens has departed Israel. The flight left around 10:30 p.m. local time with 74 Ukrainian citizens, mostly women and children, onboard. It departed from Tel Aviv en route to Bucharest, the embassy said on Facebook. The first evacuation flight for Ukrainian citizens departed on October 14. According to the Foreign Ministry, there were 207 Ukrainians onboard, including 63 children. The second flight carried out 155 citizens, mostly women and children. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
U.S. Special Representative For Reconstruction Of Ukraine Lays Out Goals In Visit To Kyiv
The U.S. special representative for the reconstruction of Ukraine says she has begun working with the Ukrainian government to support the opening of export markets, the mobilization of foreign direct investment, and the acceleration of the country’s economic recovery. Penny Pritzker added in comments to journalists in Kyiv on October 16 that she is also coordinating efforts to establish donor priorities through the Interagency Donor Coordination Platform in Ukraine. She also pledged to continue to build relationships between key representatives of the U.S. investment sector, the Ukrainian government, and Ukrainian business leaders. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Yellen Says U.S., EU Support Crucial To Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on October 16 said support for Ukraine remained a "top priority" for the United States and Europe, calling it crucial to underpin Ukraine's military battle against Russia's invasion. The Biden administration will fight to ensure a bipartisan majority in the U.S. Congress enacted "robust" and uninterrupted assistance for the war-torn country, she said. "We cannot allow Ukraine to lose the war for economic reasons when it has shown an ability to succeed on the battlefield," Yellen said ahead of a meeting with the eurozone finance ministers. Yellen's meeting with the Eurogroup comes as the Biden administration prepares to push through a new military assistance package worth well over $2 billion for both Ukraine and Israel.
Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik Refuses To Plead In Court Hearing He Calls A 'Circus'
Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik refused to enter a plea on charges related to his efforts to ignore decisions by an international envoy in a court appearance for a trial he called a "circus."
Dodik appeared on October 16 in the Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina for a preliminary hearing that he called illegitimate, saying he didn't understand the charges against him because they were written in Latin script and not Serbian Cyrillic. He also refused to stand in front of the judge, saying his back hurt.
"This is a political process; this is a circus," he said after the brief hearing.
The 64-year-old has emerged as a major force in postwar Republika Srpska, the Serb-majority entity that along with a Bosniak-Croat federation compose Bosnia since a 1995 peace deal followed a bloody war of independence during the breakup of the former Yugoslavia.
Dodik, along with the head of Republika Srpska's official legal gazette, Milos Lukic, is charged with criminal offenses in connection with efforts to ignore decisions by Bosnia's Constitutional Court and by the international High Representative Christian Schmidt.
The Office of the High Representative is the international community's overseer of civilian, administrative, and other aspects of government stemming from the Dayton agreement that ended three years of intense fighting in 1995. As the international envoy, Schmidt has vast powers, including to fire officials and impose laws.
The legislation at the center of the case was approved by Republika Srpska lawmakers in June and signed by Dodik on July 7, before being published in the gazette run by Lukic. It stipulated that the decisions of the Office of the High Representative (OHR) and the Constitutional Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina should not be applied in the territory of the Republika Srpska.
The indictment states that Dodik signed the laws "even though he was aware that the decisions of the High Representative in Bosnia-Herzegovina are binding." The prosecution alleges that Dodik did this "with the intention that the afore mentioned decisions of the OHR in Bosnia and Herzegovina are not applied and implemented."
Lukic is accused of having "facilitated the implementation of the publication procedure" of the laws.
Dodik and Lukic face up to five years in prison and a ban on working in all public institutions and companies if found guilty.
Dodik told the court on October 16 that he did not know why he was charged and refused stand up to confirm his details and enter a plea, saying that his "back hurts."
After leaving the court, Dodik told reporters that the trial was "political" and that the laws he signed had passed all constitutional procedures in Republika Srpska. He also claimed that the indictment was a product of the "criminal enterprise made by Schmidt and the American ambassador to Bosnia-Herzegovina."
Dodik is a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Republika Srpska officials led by Dodik have questioned Schmidt's legitimacy since Moscow and Beijing opposed his appointment through their roles on the UN Security Council.
Dodik is under sanctions by the U.S Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) over alleged corruption and threatening the stability and territorial integrity of the country. He has also been designated for sanctions by the U.K. government because of his attempts to push for "de facto secession of Republic of Srpska."
Navalny Lawyer Flees Russia After Three Others Arrested
Aleksandr Fedulov, a lawyer of imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, has fled Russia after three other lawyers who defended the Kremlin critic were arrested last week.
Fedulov wrote on Instagram late on October 16 that he left the country because "the arrests of our colleagues who defended Navalny have brought significant changes to the work of the lawyers who remain out of jail."
Fedulov's Instagram statement came hours after Navalny's team wrote on Telegram that the lawyer did not show up at a hearing in Navalny's penal colony as scheduled and that his telephone appeared to have been switched off.
Navalny said during the hearing on October 16 that he was told that another of his lawyers, Olga Mikhailova, also fled Russia recently.
Last week, Navalny's current lawyer Vadim Kobzev and his former lawyers Igor Sergunin and Aleksei Lipster were detained and later sent to pretrial detention for at least two months on a charge of taking part in the activities of an extremist group.
After the arrests, Russian lawyers groups and associations issued an online petition calling for all lawyers in Russia to hold "a warning strike" from October 25-27 to protest the "systemic persecution" of dozens of their colleagues across the country.
Navalny's groups and organization were labeled as extremist and banned in Russia in 2021.The punishment for taking part in an extremist group's activities while using the powers of an official position is up to 12 years in prison.
In August, judges at the Moscow City Court found Navalny guilty of creating an extremist organization and more than doubled his term to 19 years, ruling that one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's sharpest critics must be transferred to a harsher "special regime" facility, rather than the maximum-security prison where he currently is held.
The charges against Navalny are widely seen as retribution for his efforts to expose what he describes as the pervasive lawlessness, corruption, and repression by Putin and his political system.
Navalny's previous sentence was handed down in 2021 after he arrived in Moscow from Germany, where he had been recovering from a poisoning attack he blamed on the Kremlin. Before the most recent conviction, he was serving a combined 11 1/2 years for embezzlement and violating the terms of his parole while he was in Germany being treated for the poisoning.
Kyrgyz Opposition Activist's Pretrial Arrest Extended Until At Least November 8
A Bishkek court on October 16 extended at least until November 8 the pretrial detention of opposition United Kyrgyzstan party member Zamirbek Shamshidin-uulu, who is accused of organizing mass unrest. Shamshidin-uulu was arrested on September 21, less than three weeks after United Kyrgyzstan party leader Adakhan Madumarov, a major opponent of President Sadyr Japarov, was arrested on a charge of "ignoring Kyrgyzstan's interests" by signing a Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal in 2009 when he led the country's Security Council. Madumarov has said the move was politically motivated and punishment for his criticism of the authorities. To read the original story on RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Bashkortostan Prosecutors Appeal Court Decision On Financial Compensation For Man's Wrongful Imprisonment
Prosecutors in Russia's Bashkortostan region have appealed a court decision in September that said the state must pay almost 32 million rubles ($327,400) to an 86-year-old man who served 13 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of murder and attempted murder in 1959. Fatkhulla Iskhakov also appealed the court's ruling, demanding 450 million rubles in compensation. Earlier in May, Russia's Supreme Court ruled that Iskhakov was wrongfully convicted of attacking three women with an axe. After his release, Iskhakov fought to prove his innocence. In 2012, another man, Nail Saitbattalov, confessed to the crime that took place more than 60 years ago. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Afghan Women Demand The Release Of Activists From Taliban Detention
In separate protests in Afghanistan and Germany, Afghan women rights activists have demanded the Taliban release two activists detained last month under unknown circumstances.
Nearly a dozen women activists in the northeastern province of Takhar on October 15 called on the Taliban to release women's rights activists Neda Parwani and Zholya Parsi, whose detention on September 19 prompted a rebuke of the Taliban rulers by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for a spate of "arbitrary arrests and detentions."
"We demand their release and [call on the international community] to recognize [the Taliban's policies toward women] as gender apartheid," said Parisa Mubarez, one of the activists in Takhar.
In addition to Parwani and Parsi's arrests, reports suggest the Taliban has also detained Parsi's son and husband.
They are among the hundreds of Afghan women detained by the Taliban since it returned to power in the wake of the final withdrawal of the U.S.-led international troops in August 2021.
Since then, the hard-line Islamist group has banned women from education, employment, and public life with few exceptions. These policies are rooted in the Taliban's strict interpretation of Islamic law.
Women opposing or protesting the Taliban's restrictive policies have faced its wrath.
"There is no information about whether these detained activists have access to health care and legal services,” Monse Mubarez, another of the women's rights activists, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi on October 15.
“We are more worried about Zholya because even the place of her detention is unknown," she added.
Meanwhile, a hunger strike by Tamana Zaryab Paryani and other Afghan activists entered its 17th day in the German city of Cologne.
The group on October 15 also demanded the release of Afghan activists and pleaded with the international community to declare the Taliban's policies as gender apartheid.
“As a last resort, we are fighting through this sit-in protest,” said Zarmina Paryani, a sister of Tamana Zaryab Paryani. “This is a fight against the silence of human rights organizations."
Paryani launched a similar protest last month, which garnered some support from activists.
In the past two years, the Taliban has detained hundreds of women's rights activists, human rights campaigners, academics, and journalists.
In addition to Parwani and Zholya, the Taliban is currently holding journalist Morteza Behbodhi, Rasul Parsi, an academic, and education activist Matiullah Wesa.
On September 29, UNAMA expressed concern over the arrests and detentions of other individuals for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and opinion.
"Ongoing arrests and detentions of individuals simply for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and opinion is deeply troubling and contrary to Afghanistan's international human rights obligations," UNAMA said.
Written by Abubakar Siddique based on reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi
- By dpa
Latvia Closes Two Border Crossings With Russia
Latvia has temporarily closed two border crossings in response to Russia's decision to restrict the entry of Ukrainian citizens to the airport in Moscow and one of its crossings with Latvia, the country's interior minister said. Latvia's Pededze and Vientuli checkpoints "have been successfully closed," Interior Minister Rihards Kozlovskis told a Latvian broadcaster on October 16. Russia announced last week that Ukrainian citizens would only be allowed to enter Russia at two border crossings as of October 16, namely at the Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow and the Vientuli checkpoint with Latvia.
Arrests Made In Connection With Killing Of Iranian Film Director, Wife
Two arrests have been made and two more have been promised in connection with the killings of noted Iranian film director Dariush Mehrjui and his wife, Vahideh Mohammadifar, on October 14. Judiciary officials have said that Mehrjui and Mohammadifar were stabbed to death in their home about 30 kilometers west of Tehran. "Four suspects have been identified so far, two of them have been arrested and the other two will be arrested," a police spokesperson told reporters on December 15. Mehrjui, 83, was known as a co-founder of Iran's film new wave in the early 1970s. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Turkey's Anka Military Drones To Be Assembled In Kazakhstan
An official of the Turkish Aerospace Industries company, Erol Oguz, said on October 15 that the company's Anka drones will be assembled in Kazakhstan soon, adding that further investments in the project are under discussion. In May 2022, Turk Havacilik ve Uzay Sanayii (TUSAS) and Kazakhstan's Qazaqstan Engineering signed a memorandum on producing Anka drones in the Central Asian country. TUSAS has produced Anka drones for Turkey's Defense Ministry since 2013. The move makes Kazakhstan the first production base of the Anka outside Turkey. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Sandu Says Diversification Means Russia Can't Blackmail Moldova Over Gas
Moldovan President Maia Sandu says steps taken by her country -- one of Europe's poorest -- to diversify its gas supplies means Russia can no longer "blackmail" Chisinau "as it used to."
Speaking to RFE/RL at its headquarters in Prague on October 16, Sandu said Moldova's move to access gas through purchases on the open market and not directly from Russian energy giant Gazprom has given independence it previously didn't have.
"We don't buy Russian gas from Gazprom. We buy gas on the market, which means that Russia cannot blackmail us as it used to blackmail before, like a year ago, when every time they would not like the policies of the government in Moldova, they would just come back and say, 'We cut gas supplies,'" Sandu said.
WATCH: Speaking to RFE/RL's Rikard Jozwiak in Prague, Sandu said Moldovans hope that "the EU will be ready to accept Moldova in the next few years."
Moldova used to buy Russian natural gas, but in October 2022 Gazprom decided to reduce the volumes of natural gas delivered to Chisinau even though it was in violation of its contract.
The former Soviet republic in September proposed paying $8.6 million to settle the debt that Gazprom says is more than $700 million.
But an audit showed there was no documentation for some of the debt and another portion of the debt was considered expired because it had accumulated over a long time while not being periodically reconfirmed by Gazprom. The audit also found the Moldovan government can demand compensation for Gazprom's decision in October 2022 to reduce the volumes of natural gas delivered to Moldova in violation of its contract.
Currently Gazprom provides gas supplies only to Moldova's Russian-backed breakaway Transdniester region, Moldovan authorities have said, with none going to central authorities in Chisinau.
But the Russian gas is being delivered to Transdniester via Ukraine, and the contract that provides for the transit of gas from Russia through the territory of Ukraine expires in 2024.
At the same time, Sandu said Moldova also buys electricity from a power plant in Transdniester, so Moldovans shouldn't be at risk of freezing in the winter if gas supplies to Transdniester are halted.
"Moldova is in a much better situation today compared to the previous two winters. First, because we have managed to make some stocks of gas. And second, we do believe that we are going to have electricity supply this winter," she said.
Wedged between Ukraine, Romania, and the Black Sea, Moldova has often found itself in the center of a struggle for influence between Moscow and the West.
The situation has intensified since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, especially with the Kremlin-backed breakaway region of Transdniester on its eastern border. Russia keeps more than 1,000 troops in Transdniester as "peacekeepers."
Sandu said Moldova has a connection to other European electricity markets, though that route goes through Ukraine, and is building a direct high-voltage connection line with Romania to ensure electricity supplies.
"Every time Russia drops bombs on the electricity network of Ukraine, we have problems. So that's why we need to have a direct connection, and we're working on it," Sandu said, adding the Romanian link would be ready in 2025.
Moldova applied for EU membership in March 2022 and was granted candidate status in June 2022.
Former Russian Lawyer Who Defended Activists Added To Russia's Wanted List
The Russian Interior Ministry on October 16 added self-exiled former Russian lawyer Mark Feigin, who has defended noted Russian and Ukrainian activists, to its wanted list on unspecified charges. Among Feigin's clients were members of the Pussy Riot protest group, Ukrainian military pilot Nadia Savchenko, and Crimean Tatar activists who openly opposed Moscow's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. In 2018, the Moscow Chamber of Attorneys disbarred Feigin, accusing him of unethical behavior. Feigin now resides in the European Union. His Feygin Live YouTube channel has more than 2 million subscribers. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Dozens Of Tatar Activists Commemorate Victims Of Kazan's Fall In 1552
Dozens of activists in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Tatarstan region, have commemorated the Tatars killed during the city's siege by Russian troops in 1552, despite the refusal by authorities to officially allow a mass gathering to mark the 451st anniversary of the Kazan Khanate's fall -- an event marked since the collapse of the Soviet Union. The activists gathered near the Soyembike Tower in Kazan on October 15 and held a collective prayer to commemorate the defenders of Kazan. In recent years, the Kazan authorities have been reluctant to allow activists to hold such events. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Kyrgyz President Says Military Prosecutors Check Legality Of Killing Of Criminal Kingpin Kolbaev
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov says the Military Prosecutor's Office is looking into the legality of actions by security officers who killed notorious Kyrgyz organized-crime figure Kamchy Kolbaev (aka Kamchybek Asanbek) earlier in October.
The State Committee of National Security (UKMK) said on October 4 that Kolbaev, who was added by Washington to a list of major global drug-trafficking suspects in 2011, was "liquidated" during a special operation in Bishkek after he resisted arrest and opened fire at security forces.
"The case was given to the Military Prosecutor's Office to check if the special operation was handled legally or illegally. The investigation is under way. Let us wait for the results," Japarov said in a televised interview on October 16.
Last week, the UKMK said it detained more than 40 persons on suspicion of having links to the late kingpin and impounded $1 billion in property and assets belonging to Kolbaev.
The 49-year-old Kolbaev, known as a "thief-in-law," a title traditionally given to kingpins among criminal groups in former Soviet republics, was detained in October 2020 on suspicion of organizing a criminal group and participating in the activities of an organized criminal group.
The U.S. Embassy in Bishkek welcomed Kolbaev's detention at the time and expressed hope that Kyrgyz authorities would "prosecute and continue to detain this dangerous criminal leader in the interest of public safety."
However, in early March 2021, Kolbaev was released from pretrial detention and ordered not to leave Bishkek.
Weeks before his early release, the U.S. State Department offered a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of Kolbaev's criminal network, which it described as being "part of the broader Brothers' Circle transnational criminal organization composed of leaders and members of several Eurasian criminal groups."
Top Georgian Court Says President Violated Constitution By Visiting EU Countries
Georgia’s Constitutional Court ruled President Salome Zurabishvili violated the constitution by traveling to EU countries without government consent, clearing the way for lawmakers to continue their drive to hold impeachment proceedings against her.
The decision, announced on October 16, was supported by six out of nine judges who said "that during her working foreign visits on August 31, September 1, and September 6, 2023, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili exercised representative powers and authority in the area of international relations without the Georgian government’s consent."
Georgia’s constitution forbids the president to get involved in the country’s foreign relations without the agreement of the government.
Zurabishvili traveled to Paris, Berlin, and Brussels to promote Georgia’s European Union candidacy -- the country applied for EU membership in March 2022 but it has not been granted candidate status yet -- and met with leaders of France, Germany, and the 27-member bloc.
The drive to impeach Zurabishvili has been led by the ruling Georgian Dream party and its leader, Irakli Kobakhidze, claimed the court ruling was a victory as it showed the president needs government approval to meet foreign leaders visiting Georgia or even to travel to another country for personal reasons.
But Maya Kopaleshvili, a former Constitutional Court judge and representative of Zurabishvili, said the president can still meet leaders of foreign countries without the government’s permission if this does not represent or result in a change of the country’s foreign policy course.
The motion to impeach Zurabishvili was submitted by 80 lawmakers -- enough to initiate the proceedings but not enough to remove the president. At least 100 out of 150 members of Georgia’s parliament need to support the impeachment motion to remove the president, and Georgian Dream officials have acknowledged the motion is unlikely to pass.
The motion for Zurabishvili’s impeachment comes as her popularity rises for her strongly pro-Western and pro-Ukrainian views and opposition to some of the ruling party’s controversial decisions.
Among them was proposing a controversial “foreign agent” law -- which Zurabishvili said would bring Georgia “closer to the flawed Russian model and not to the European model” -- that sparked protests, forcing the party to back down.
Georgia applied for EU membership shortly after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, along with Ukraine and Moldova. While those two latter countries were awarded candidate status in June 2022, Georgia was instead given an EU “perspective” and a list of reforms it should implement.
In addition to tackling political polarization and other issues, the European Commission has recommended Georgia address judicial reform, increase the fight against corruption and organized crime.
In October, the EU will decide -- based on its perception of the progress Georgia has made on those reforms -- whether to award it candidate status.
Ukraine Reports More Than 50 Frontline Clashes As 600th Day Of War Marked
The Ukrainian military said its forces fought 53 combat clashes at the front on October 16 -- the 600th day of Russia's all-out invasion -- and said the operational situation in the east and south "remains difficult."
The General Staff said Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 enemy attacks in areas near Kupyansk in the northeastern Kharkiv region and another four attacks near communities in the Luhansk region.
The command also reports on three attacks by Russian troops near Andriyivka, south of Bakhmut, saying it repulsed all of them.
Near Avdiyivka in the eastern Donetsk region, which has been at the center of a large-scale Russian offensive in recent days, "the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations with the support of aviation" and Ukrainian forces repelled seven of the attacks.
In the Maryinka district of the Donetsk region, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled 16 enemy attacks, the General Staff said.
In the southern Zaporizhzhya region, the enemy tried unsuccessfully to regain a position west of Robotyne and west of Vervovy, the report said, adding that more than 20 settlements in the region were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling.
Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles, drones, air strikes, Ukraine's military reported earlier on October 16. Russia launched 10 missiles and 12 kamikaze drones, with the air force claiming to have shot down two of the missiles targeting Ukraine's north and east.
Eleven of the drones, mostly targeting western Ukraine, were shot down, according to the air force.
"Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population," the Ukrainian military said, without providing casualty figures.
Filip Pronin, the governor of the eastern region of Poltava, said that three civilians had been hospitalized after the region was attacked by drones and missiles.
"Fortunately, no civilian or critical infrastructure was hit," Pronin wrote on Telegram. "However, missile fragments damaged several private homes."
Russia also carried out air and artillery strikes in the southern Zaporizhzhya region, according to regional authorities. Several residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged and one elderly woman was reportedly injured.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a report presented on October 16 to President Vladimir Putin that Ukrainian forces have suffered the loss of 1,500 armored vehicles and many troops during their counteroffensive. Shoigu presented the report to mark 600 days since the start of the war, TASS reported.
IN PHOTOS: For months, a team of 20 Ukrainian snipers, known as the Ghosts of Bakhmut, has been tirelessly eliminating Russian forces in an eastern Ukrainian city utterly destroyed by intense combat.
According to Shoigu, Ukrainian troops have failed to achieve any success during their counteroffensive, while Russian forces have improved their tactical positions.
There was no independent confirmation of either side's claims.
In central Kyiv, a group of relatives of soldiers who are missing in action or who have been taken prisoner protested in Kyiv on October 16, accusing President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the military leadership of failing to help them.
Around 200 protesters, almost all women, rallied on Independence Square and marched to a military checkpoint near Zelenskiy's office. They shouted angry accusations at soldiers and police guarding the checkpoint.
"You are taking our guys away to the slaughter," shouted one woman, according to AFP.
"Where are they? Bring us back our children!" shouted another. "How long do we have to wait for our children?"
They complained that military commanders have given them little information and refused to take their calls. They named numerous units, mainly ones fighting in the Donbas region.
The military said that it continued to defend the east and south of Ukraine against Russian offensive maneuvers, while Ukraine's counteroffensive to regain territory occupied by Russian forces continues in the southeast in the direction of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhya region.
Russian drone strikes were reported by the Ukrainian Air Force in four cities located in the central Kirovohrad, Poltova, and Khmelnytskiy regions.
Ukraine did not provide information on the extent of damage caused by the attacks.
In the southern Kherson region, a local Ukrainian military spokesman said that the onset of rain had somewhat slowed Russian attacks.
Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, spokesman for the Kherson Regional Military Administration, told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service on October 16 that "now it's more or less quiet, now it's raining a lot in Kherson and the region. This prevents them from firing."
With reporting by dpa, AFP, and TASS
- By AP
EU Leaders To Hold Summit With Western Balkans To Discuss Membership Paths
Leaders from the European Union and the Western Balkans will hold a summit in Albania's capital on October 16 to discuss the path to membership in the bloc for the six countries of the region. The main topics at the annual talks -- called the Berlin Process -- are integrating the Western Balkans into a single market and supporting their green and digital transformation. Serbia and Montenegro were the first Western Balkan countries to launch membership negotiations a few years ago, followed by Albania and North Macedonia last year, while Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kosovo have only begun the first step of the integration process.
Regional Governor Tells Citizens Russia Was Unprepared For A War 'We Don't Need'
A Russian governor has said the country was not prepared for the war with Ukraine and that the invasion was not in Russia's interests, contradicting Kremlin propaganda.
Natalya Komarova, who has run the energy-rich Khanty-Mansi autonomous district in Russia's north since 2010, made the comment during a meeting with constituents that was broadcast live on her social-media page.
When asked by one resident why her husband was shipped off to the war without a backpack with equipment, Komarova snapped back that the military was in charge of such issues, not her.
She continued that the authorities were not prepared for the war and that "we don't need it."
President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine on the assumption that Russian forces would take the country in a few days.
Now, 20 months later, Russia has captured only a small portion of Ukraine at enormous human and financial costs.
Public criticism of the war, especially by officials, is rare after Putin outlawed it last year. Russian authorities have already arrested hundreds for violating the law.
However, Komarova's off-the-cuff remark indicates that behind the veneer of support, some of Russia's elite believe the war was a mistake and are frustrated with the consequences.
Her remarks were quickly picked up by media and now at least one resident has filed a complaint to the Interior Ministry, accusing her of discrediting the Russian military.
Komarova's office did not immediately comment on the complaint.
Subscribe